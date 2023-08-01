‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Dies At 25

Angus Cloud, the actor known for his breakout role in “Euphoria,” has died at the young age of 25 at his family’s home in Oakland, California.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” Cloud’s family said in an emotional statement.

According to the statement received by TMZ, Angus Cloud’s father had passed away a week ago, and the actor, known for his beloved character in the HBO hit show, was grappling with the profound grief of this loss.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health,” the statement continued, “and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Although the cause of death is unknown, on Monday, around 11:30 AM, the Oakland Police Department and Fire Department responded to a 911 call made by Angus Cloud’s mother. She reported a “possible overdose” and indicated that Angus was unresponsive, lacking a pulse. Upon arrival, “the patient was determined to be already deceased.”

On Monday, Angus Cloud, known for his breakout role in ‘Euphoria’, reportedly passed away at the age of 25

Image credits: euphoriaHBO

Image credits: anguscloud

Angus was discovered by the show’s producers while bartending in Brooklyn

Image credits: rockstarenergy

Image credits: anguscloud

“I definitely thought it could be some kind of scam,” he told i-D earlier this year

Image credits: anguscloud

Image credits: anguscloud

Angus, known for his buzzy name in the fashion industry, became the fresh face of Polo by Ralph Lauren Fragrances last year

Image credits: anguscloud

Image credits: anguscloud

Image credits: anguscloud

“Angus Cloud was a standout among standouts,” Rolling Stone magazine said of Angus’ performance in Euphoria

Image credits: anguscloud

Image credits: anguscloud

Image credits: anguscloud

Image credits: hbo

Image credits: hbo

Image credits: hbo

Amongst Zendaya’s Rue or Hunter Schafer’s Jules, Angus’ good-hearted drug dealer ‘Fez’ was considered a fan favorite

Image credits: hbo

Image credits: hbo

Angus Cloud portrayed fan-favorite Fezco, a good-hearted drug dealer, in Sam Levinson’s series “Euphoria” alongside Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo and many others. In March, he recounted a story of being discovered on the streets of Brooklyn. “I definitely thought it could be some kind of scam.”

The actor had admitted in the past that the success of “Euphoria” caught him off guard. “The difference between me and everyone else who’s famous is that they were trying to go get famous, for the most part,” Cloud told i-D earlier this year. “They were working hard, and they were like, ‘I’m going to make it to the top’. For me, it was just like too good of an opportunity to say no to. I had no idea it would go this far.”

Many of Angus’ Euphoria family’s members have already expressed their grievances. “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented, and way too young to leave us so soon,” Sam Levinson, the creator of the show, told Deadline. “He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God bless his family.”

Paula Marshall, who played the role of mother to Jacob Elordi’s character Nate Jacobs, shared her tribute to Angus saying, “He was kind and gracious and so unique. You couldn’t take your eyes off him, on film or on set. How lucky we all were to have witnessed his work. It was beyond truthful, every damn take. My heart hurts,” she told People.

According to various reports, the actor “intensely struggled” with the recent loss of his father, Conor Hickey

Image credits: anguscloud

Image credits: kathrinenarducci

TMZ, an American tabloid online newspaper, was the first to break the shocking news

Image credits: kathrinenarducci

Image credits: champagnepapi

Celebrities like Drake, Jordyn Woods, Kid Cudi and his ‘Euphoria’ family shared their heartfelt condolences

Image credits: onwardwanna

Image credits: onwardwanna

Image credits: kerrywashington

Image credits: jordynwoods

The news of Angus’ passing left fans of the show heartbroken