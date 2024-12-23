“Last Night Was Perfect”: Amanda Bynes Risks Wardrobe Malfunction At 1st Public Event In 10 Years

ADVERTISEMENT

Amanda Bynes, who has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, made a high-profile public appearance, rare for her in the last decade, to show the world her art.

The 38-year-old former actress co-hosted an art show and clothing pop-up with apparel designer Austin Babbitt, also known as Asspizza, in West Hollywood, California on Saturday, December 21.

Highlights Amanda Bynes made a rare high-profile public appearance in over a decade.

She co-hosted an art show and clothing pop-up with apparel designer Austin Babbitt.

“Last night was perfect,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.

Art pieces with tiles like Grey, Night, Stars, and Lavender Dreams were put on display at the event.

The ex-Nickelodeon star made a daring fashion choice with a black cropped cardigan with a cut-out detail in the center. The top was paired with black pants, while her styled blonde hair completed the look.

RELATED:

Amanda Bynes stepped into the spotlight after years to pursue a new career in fashion

Share icon

Image credits: Jason Kempin/FilmMagic

Share icon

Image credits: Amanda Bynes

“Last night was perfect,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.

The event was held at the PLANTS + SPACES store and marks a step in her next career move.

The Easy A actress, who graduated from California’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019, collaborated with Austin to launch clothes she designed herself.

“Last night was perfect,” she wrote on social media and also shared pictures from the event with her best friend Liam Poulsen

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Amanda Bynes

Share icon

Image credits: Amanda Bynes

Her art pieces with tiles like Grey, Night, Stars, and Lavender Dreams were also put on display at the event.

The art show was reportedly a success, with the former child star signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans. People in attendance included Noah Cyrus, podcaster Irvin Scott and Amanda’s best friend Liam Poulsen.

The 38-year-old former actress co-hosted an art show and clothing pop-up with apparel designer Austin Babbitt, also known as Asspizza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irvin Scott (@irvinurban)

“Congratulations Amanda on your beautiful art show. This is an incredible turnout. Thank you Austin for everything,” Liam wrote on Instagram as he shared pictures from the show.

Podcaster Irvin also shared pictures from the event with the caption, “I had the honor of attending @amandaamandaamanda1986’s art show and getting to know her better. Her story is truly inspiring.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Excited to possibly share her journey on @thegrizzlypodcast sometime in the future,” he added.

The art show was reportedly a success, with the former child star signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Lopez (@fanofcomedy)

Share icon

Image credits: Amanda Bynes

In October, Amanda spoke to People about entering the fashion world and how she worked on two pieces—a pair of shorts and a T-shirt featuring the drawing of a woman—as part of her collaboration with Asspizza.

The shorts were available on asspizza.com at a price of $100 while the shorts were listed with a price tag of $60.

The event featured Amanda’s art pieces, including works titled Grey, Night, Stars, and Lavender Dreams

Share icon

Image credits: Amanda Bynes

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Amanda Bynes

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m so excited about my art show coming up in December with Austin Babbitt … It’s going to be very exciting for me just because I’ve been drawing my entire life. I cannot wait to see who shows up and I cannot wait to meet you all there,” she said in a video shared by Asspizza in October.

The She’s the Man actress was placed under a conservatorship in 2013 at the age of 27 after certain instances, including allegedly setting fire to a driveway. During the conservatorship, she tweeted that she had been diagnosed as bipolar and was undergoing psychiatric help.

The conservatorship came to an end in 2022. However, the retired actress was briefly placed on psychiatric hold after being found roaming around the streets of LA naked and alone in March 2023.

The Hairspray star worked on the design of a T-shirt and a pair of shorts as part of her collaboration with Asspizza

Share icon

Image credits: Asspizza

Her recent entry into the fashion world has been long-awaited, as she spoke about having her own clothing line in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sup, Instagram. Just wanted to say hi to all of my followers; I really wanted to say I appreciate you so much for supporting me,” she said in an Instagram Story at the time.

“I’m really looking forward to starting my clothing line, and I’m hoping that in the near future it will be out online,” she added.

The Hairspray star started a podcast in 2023 with her friend Paul Sieminski.

“It’s going to be very exciting for me just because I’ve been drawing my entire life,” the ex-Nickelodeon star said in the lead-up to the show

After releasing just one episode on the Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast’s YouTube page, she announced to her viewers that she would be hitting pause on her podcast endeavors.

“So even though the podcast is doing really well and the response has been great, I’m going to take a pause on it for now,” she told her social media followers in December last year.

“We are not able to get the type of guests that I’d like on the show, like say Jack Harlow or Drake or Post Malone,” she continued. “So maybe one day, if we’re able to get those types of guests on the show, we will resume the podcast. But for now, I’m taking a pause on it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The former actress said earlier this year that she would be going back to school to materialize her dream of becoming a manicurist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandaamandaamanda1986)

In April, she also announced that she was going back to school to materialize her dream of becoming a manicurist.

“Since I haven’t passed the board exam yet to get my manicurist license, I started back at school to study manicurist theory and to practice doing acrylics before I take the test again, so I’ll be good to go when I get a job at a nail salon,” Amanda wrote on social media earlier this year.