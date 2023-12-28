Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Cher Files For A Conservatorship Of Son Elijah Blue Allman, 47, Over Fears About His Addiction
Celebrities, News

Cher Files For A Conservatorship Of Son Elijah Blue Allman, 47, Over Fears About His Addiction

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Cher has filed for a conservatorship of her 47-year-old son Elijah Blue Allman, as she allegedly believes he’s unable to make sound financial decisions due to his “severe” substance abuse issues.

The singer “is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk,” documents filed Wednesday (December 27) in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by People state.

The documents state Elijah is entitled to regular payouts from a trust set up by his late father, the rock musician Gregg Allman. Still, Cher is concerned the funds will go toward toxic substances instead of basic living necessities.

Cher has recently filed for a conservatorship over his 47-year-old son, Elijah Blue Allman, alleging “severe” substance abuse issues
Cher Files For A Conservatorship Of Son Elijah Blue Allman, 47, Over Fears About His Addiction

Image credits: Ron Galella/Getty Images

Additionally, the Do You Believe? singer maintains that Elijah isn’t in a position to choose a conservator for his estate.

“[Cher] has been unable to discuss Elijah’s preferences concerning the appointment of a temporary conservator because given Elijah’s current mental and physical health issues, discussed in detail in the concurrently filed Confidential Supplemental Information, he is unable to form or express a preference concerning the appointment of a conservator for his estate.”

The Moonstruck actress “loves Elijah immensely and has always acted with his best interests in mind,” the filing further states.

The songstress believes Elijah is “substantially unable to manage his financial resources”

Cher Files For A Conservatorship Of Son Elijah Blue Allman, 47, Over Fears About His Addiction

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Elijah’s battle with addiction started when he was just 11 years old.

“I started with drugs around the same time that we all did, around eleven. I mean, it’s just what you did, it’s just what everybody did,” he told ET in 2014, adding that he started with weed and ecstasy and later turned to harder substances.

The 77-year-old hitmaker argues that she is best suited to serve as conservator, and that two of Elijah’s siblings have nominated her for the role.

She also mentions that Elijah’s estranged wife, Marieangela King, is standing in the way of Elijah’s attempts at getting the mental health and substance abuse help he needs.

King, whose artistic name is Queenie, isn’t fit to be Elijah’s conservator because “their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises,” the document states.

The filing comes months after Cher allegedly kidnapped his son from a New York City hotel room as part of an intervention to get him into rehab

Cher Files For A Conservatorship Of Son Elijah Blue Allman, 47, Over Fears About His Addiction

Image credits: iamqueenyking

The filing comes months after King reportedly accused Cher of hiring four men to kidnap Elijah to force him into rehab.

The apparent intervention took place on Nov. 30, 2022 while he was staying in a New York City hotel room with King in an attempt to reconcile their marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am currently unaware of my husband’s wellbeing or whereabouts,” King wrote in a declaration signed Dec. 4, 2022.

“I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by the petitioner’s mother.”

Elijah reportedly made a series of social media posts addressing the incident, using the hashtag #ImprisonmentViaConservatorship in the last four of his Instagram pictures, the latest being earlier on Wednesday.

Cher Files For A Conservatorship Of Son Elijah Blue Allman, 47, Over Fears About His Addiction

Image credits: iamqueenyking

However, the “Goddess of Pop” denied these accusations, saying last October, “I didn’t do it, and if I did it, I wouldn’t say I did it.”

The Strong Enough songstress went on to speak about her feeling of protectiveness over her troubled son, and how she would do anything to help with his addiction issues.

“You never stop being a mom — you go to the end, you go to the mattresses when you’re trying to save your children. But I didn’t do it. And if I did it, I wouldn’t care to tell you.”

She previously told People: “I’m not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren’t. I’m a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children.”

“You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that’s what being a mother is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“But it’s joy, even with heartache — mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them.”

The court set a hearing date for March 6, 2024, when it will decide whether Cher will become conservator of her son’s estate.

People had mixed reactions to Cher’s filing, with some arguing that conservatorships should be overseen by an “unbiased third party”

Cher Files For A Conservatorship Of Son Elijah Blue Allman, 47, Over Fears About His Addiction

Cher Files For A Conservatorship Of Son Elijah Blue Allman, 47, Over Fears About His Addiction

Cher Files For A Conservatorship Of Son Elijah Blue Allman, 47, Over Fears About His Addiction

Cher Files For A Conservatorship Of Son Elijah Blue Allman, 47, Over Fears About His Addiction

ADVERTISEMENT

Cher Files For A Conservatorship Of Son Elijah Blue Allman, 47, Over Fears About His Addiction

Cher Files For A Conservatorship Of Son Elijah Blue Allman, 47, Over Fears About His Addiction

Cher Files For A Conservatorship Of Son Elijah Blue Allman, 47, Over Fears About His Addiction

ADVERTISEMENT

Cher Files For A Conservatorship Of Son Elijah Blue Allman, 47, Over Fears About His Addiction

Cher Files For A Conservatorship Of Son Elijah Blue Allman, 47, Over Fears About His Addiction

Cher Files For A Conservatorship Of Son Elijah Blue Allman, 47, Over Fears About His Addiction

Cher Files For A Conservatorship Of Son Elijah Blue Allman, 47, Over Fears About His Addiction

Cher Files For A Conservatorship Of Son Elijah Blue Allman, 47, Over Fears About His Addiction

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

23

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

2

Marina Urman
Marina Urman
Marina Urman
Marina Urman
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Marina is a journalist from Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking sweet treats, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries on Netflix. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read more »
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Celebrities
Homepage
Trending
Celebrities
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
rafis13247 avatar
Rafis Poulio
Rafis Poulio
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really truly don't care. No one comes here for news about celebrities.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
garethirwin_1 avatar
Gary
Gary
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Boy these super star's kids always grow up right eh?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
rafis13247 avatar
Rafis Poulio
Rafis Poulio
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really truly don't care. No one comes here for news about celebrities.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
garethirwin_1 avatar
Gary
Gary
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Boy these super star's kids always grow up right eh?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda