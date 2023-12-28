Cher Files For A Conservatorship Of Son Elijah Blue Allman, 47, Over Fears About His Addiction

ADVERTISEMENT

Cher has filed for a conservatorship of her 47-year-old son Elijah Blue Allman, as she allegedly believes he’s unable to make sound financial decisions due to his “severe” substance abuse issues.

The singer “is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk,” documents filed Wednesday (December 27) in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by People state.

The documents state Elijah is entitled to regular payouts from a trust set up by his late father, the rock musician Gregg Allman. Still, Cher is concerned the funds will go toward toxic substances instead of basic living necessities.

Image credits: Ron Galella/Getty Images

Additionally, the Do You Believe? singer maintains that Elijah isn’t in a position to choose a conservator for his estate.

“[Cher] has been unable to discuss Elijah’s preferences concerning the appointment of a temporary conservator because given Elijah’s current mental and physical health issues, discussed in detail in the concurrently filed Confidential Supplemental Information, he is unable to form or express a preference concerning the appointment of a conservator for his estate.”

The Moonstruck actress “loves Elijah immensely and has always acted with his best interests in mind,” the filing further states.

The songstress believes Elijah is “substantially unable to manage his financial resources”

Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Elijah’s battle with addiction started when he was just 11 years old.

“I started with drugs around the same time that we all did, around eleven. I mean, it’s just what you did, it’s just what everybody did,” he told ET in 2014, adding that he started with weed and ecstasy and later turned to harder substances.

The 77-year-old hitmaker argues that she is best suited to serve as conservator, and that two of Elijah’s siblings have nominated her for the role.

She also mentions that Elijah’s estranged wife, Marieangela King, is standing in the way of Elijah’s attempts at getting the mental health and substance abuse help he needs.

King, whose artistic name is Queenie, isn’t fit to be Elijah’s conservator because “their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises,” the document states.

The filing comes months after Cher allegedly kidnapped his son from a New York City hotel room as part of an intervention to get him into rehab

Image credits: iamqueenyking

The filing comes months after King reportedly accused Cher of hiring four men to kidnap Elijah to force him into rehab.

The apparent intervention took place on Nov. 30, 2022 while he was staying in a New York City hotel room with King in an attempt to reconcile their marriage.

“I am currently unaware of my husband’s wellbeing or whereabouts,” King wrote in a declaration signed Dec. 4, 2022.

“I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by the petitioner’s mother.”

Elijah reportedly made a series of social media posts addressing the incident, using the hashtag #ImprisonmentViaConservatorship in the last four of his Instagram pictures, the latest being earlier on Wednesday.

Image credits: iamqueenyking

However, the “Goddess of Pop” denied these accusations, saying last October, “I didn’t do it, and if I did it, I wouldn’t say I did it.”

The Strong Enough songstress went on to speak about her feeling of protectiveness over her troubled son, and how she would do anything to help with his addiction issues.

“You never stop being a mom — you go to the end, you go to the mattresses when you’re trying to save your children. But I didn’t do it. And if I did it, I wouldn’t care to tell you.”

She previously told People: “I’m not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren’t. I’m a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children.”

“You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that’s what being a mother is.”

“But it’s joy, even with heartache — mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them.”

The court set a hearing date for March 6, 2024, when it will decide whether Cher will become conservator of her son’s estate.

