Amanda Bynes Announces New Fashion Project 14 Years After Retiring From Acting

Amanda Bynes has announced her venture into the fashion world through a collaboration with designer Austin Babbitt.

The former child star shared some of the pieces she’s created with Austin, known by the alias A**pizza, on Instagram last Wednesday (October 2).



“My associate’s of art degree majoring in product development at FIDM paid off,” wrote Amanda, who graduated from California’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in 2019.

The items listed on the designer’s website are a graphic T-shirt priced at $60 and a pair of shorts retailing at $100. Both items are available in black and white.

Image credits: Bauer-Griffin/Getty

The shorts and the T-shirt feature a drawing of a woman with long hair and heart-shaped earrings.

The retired actress told People Magazine that she and Austin are “’working on doing a pop-up art show in December” and that it “will have art and clothing.”

Austin’s creations were previously featured in Kanye West’s pop-up shops for the rapper’s Pablo collection, launched before the release of his 2016 album, The Life of Pablo.

The day before her announcement, Amanda posted a photo of a sketch of the woman featured on the clothing with the words, “You broke my heart.”

“I might do a holiday art show…” the 38-year-old wrote on her Instagram stories.

Image credits: amandaamandaamanda1986

Having a clothing line has been part of Amanda’s plans for many years. In February 2020, she shared a video via Instagram expressing that she was “looking forward” to selling products she designed.

“Sup, Instagram. Just wanted to say hi to all of my followers; I really wanted to say I appreciate you so much for supporting me.

“I’m really looking forward to starting my clothing line, and I’m hoping that in the near future it will be out online.”

Amanda enrolled in FIDM in 2014 after first hearing about it on the reality show The Hills and seeing the reality show’s star, Lauren Conrad, attending classes there.

Amanda showed two pieces from the collection: a graphic T-shirt ($60) and shorts ($100) featuring the drawing of a woman

Image credits: amandaamandaamanda1986

Image credits: amandaamandaamanda1986

Amanda previously worked on a podcast she co-hosted with her friend, the biochemist Paul Sieminski, titled Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast.

Launched in November 2023, the She’s the Man actress decided to put the project on hold after one episode with tattoo artist Dahlia Moth.

“The 1st episode of my podcast did really well…I was actually surprised and of course was going to keep going after friends encouraged me to,” Amanda wrote on social media at the time.

“After thinking about it, though, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job.

“I’m going to follow that path instead. Thank you for following my journey!”

“’We are not able to get the type of guests that I’d like on the show, like say Jack Harlow or Drake or Post Malone,” she added.

“So, maybe one day, if we’re able to get those types of guests on the show, we will resume the podcast. But for now, I’m taking a pause on it.”

The 38-year-old star announced that she will do a pop-up show in December that will feature art and clothing

Image credits: amandaamandaamanda1986

Last April, Amanda explained that she hadn’t yet passed the board exam to obtain her manicurist license.

“Since I haven’t passed the board exam yet to get my manicurist license, I started back at school to study manicurist theory and to practice doing acrylics before I take the test again, so I’ll be good to go when I get a job at a nail salon.”

Amanda rose to fame as a child after appearing on the Nickelodeon show All That and later starring in her own spin-off series, The Amanda Show

Image credits: Jason Merritt/Getty

Image credits: Sony Pictures Releasing

The California-born star began acting at age 7 and rose to fame after appearing on the Nickelodeon sketch comedy show All That and its spin-off, The Amanda Show.

She retired from acting in June 2010 after the film Easy A because of body image issues.

“I literally couldn’t stand my appearance in that movie, and I didn’t like my performance,” she told Paper Magazine.

In the following years, Amanda suffered from substance abuse and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

In 2022, a judge ended her nearly nine-year conservatorship, finding that she had the “capacity [to] give informed consent to any form of medical treatment.”

