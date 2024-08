Drake Owns a Lavish Collection of Memorabilia

Drake isn’t just known for his music and acting; he’s also an avid collector of rare and expensive memorabilia. One of his most talked-about items is a custom-made Rolls-Royce Phantom that he used to rent when he couldn’t afford to buy it.

According to Rachel Tashjian’s 2020 article for GQ, Drake later purchased the car as a present to himself for a whopping $400,000, showcasing his love for luxury and nostalgia (2). This car has become a symbol of his journey from humble beginnings to massive success.

Additionally, Drake has a penchant for unique sports memorabilia. For example, he owns an impressive collection of basketball jerseys, including a rare LeBron James high school jersey. Drake explained that collecting these items isn’t just about status — it’s about celebrating the achievements of his idols and the culture that inspires his music.