Richard Gere Sells Connecticut Home For Over $10 Million After Revealing Plans To Leave The US

Richard Gere decided to sell his Connecticut home to relocate to his wife Alejandra Silva’s native Spain.

The Pretty Woman actor reportedly sold his property, located in the town of New Canaan, for $10.75 million.

Richard bought the home from musicians Paul Simon and Edie Brickell for $10.8 million in 2022, as per the New Canaan Advertiser.

Speaking with Vanity Fair Spain last April, the 75-year-old movie star revealed his plans to relocate so his wife could be closer to her relatives.

“For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends, and her culture,” he said of the activist and publicist from Galicia.

“She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers.”

The Golden Globe winner also mentioned that he appreciates the warmth of the Spanish people and the country’s gastronomy.

“It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as a strong will to laugh and enjoy. So I’m looking forward to going there.

“For me, going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure because I have never lived full-time outside the United States. And I think it will be very interesting for my children as well.”

Richard and Alejandra reportedly wanted to convert part of the property into a farm at one point. The house has six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a pool, multiple gardens, and a three-bedroom guest cottage. The property encompasses 32 acres and features “period details,” according to Sothebys.

The pair have been living in the United States since they tied the knot in 2018. They share two children: five-year-old Alexander and four-year-old James.

Richard is also the father of 24-year-old Homer James, whom he welcomed with actress and model Carey Lowell, while Alejandra shares an 11-year-old son, Albert, born during her relationship with mining magnate Govind Friedland.

In the Vanity Fair interview, the actor said he owns a house “in the countryside near New York,” so he and Alejandra can stay there during their time in the US.

The couple met in 2014 at the exclusive Villa TreVille hotel in Positano, Italy, according to Hello Magazine.

“A friend introduced us, we looked at each other and felt a very strong connection. We couldn’t stop looking at each other all night, and since then, we haven’t been apart,” the 41-year-old shared.

Richard and Alejandra met in 2014 after being introduced by a mutual friend at the exclusive Villa TreVille hotel in Positano, Italy

At the time, they were both going through divorce proceedings. “Love stories with a complicated beginning, where you have to overcome difficulties together, can bring you closer,” Alejandra added.

“I’m sure I did [have some doubts] at some point. In the beginning, he was more convinced than me. But from very early on, we felt that we were destined to be together.”

Alejandra graduated with a degree in advertising and marketing in Madrid. Since then, she has reportedly worked in various foundations to support people in need. She currently dedicates her time to the Hogar Sí RAIS Foundation, where she serves as a patron and advocates for the fundamental rights of homeless individuals.