Johnny Depp Reveals 3 People ‘Did Him Dirty’ During Amber Heard Trial, Including His Agent

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnny Depp revealed that three people turned their backs on him during his defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, and claimed that he unfairly absorbed criticism and blame during the #MeToo movement.

In 2016, the actress accused Johnny of domestic violence before filing for divorce and securing a temporary restraining order. The two finalized their divorce in August of that year, reaching a $7 million settlement.

Highlights Johnny Depp revealed a group of people betrayed him during his defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed where she called herself a domestic ab*se victim without naming him.

He said he absorbed criticism during the #MeToo movement and saw many industry members playing it safe by going "woke."

Three years later, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued Amber for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote for The Washington Post, in which she described—without naming Johnny—facing backlash for speaking out about a problematic relationship. Johnny claimed Amber’s article damaged his reputation and career.

RELATED:

Share icon Johnny Depp revealed that three people close to him betrayed him during his trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard



ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

The world watched as the two exchanged accusations of assault during a six-week televised trial in 2022, which concluded with the jury largely ruling in Johnny’s favor.

Speaking with The Sunday Times, the 62-year-old actor reflected on the highly-publicized trial and how several people in his close circle betrayed him, leading him to believe they were only interested in his fame and money.

“As weird as I am, certain things can be trusted. And my loyalty is the last thing anybody could question,” he said. “I was with one agent for 30 years, but she spoke in court about how difficult I was.”

Share icon

Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

“That’s d*ath by confetti. These fake motherf*ckers who lie to you, celebrate you, say all sorts of horror behind your back, yet keep the money. That confetti machine [is] going because what do they want? Dough.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ll tell you what hurts. There are people, and I’m thinking of three, who did me dirty,” Johnny continued without naming any names.

“Those people were at my kids’ parties. Throwing them in the air. And, look, I understand people who could not stand up [for me], because the most frightening thing to them was making the right choice.”

Johnny sued Amber after she published an op-ed in which she referred to herself as “a public figure representing domestic ab*se”

Share icon

Image credits: Law&Crime Network

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

The actor said he was “like a crash test dummy for MeToo,” adding, “and I sponged it, took it all in. And so I wanted from the hundreds of people I’ve met in that industry to see who was playing it safe. ‘Better go woke!’”

ADVERTISEMENT

The #MeToo movement gained widespread attention in 2017 after actress Alyssa Milano encouraged survivors of s*xual assault and harassment to share their stories using the hashtag. It spread on social media following multiple allegations of s*xual assault against film producer Harvey Weinstein.

The jury ruled in Johnny’s favor, awarding him about $15 million in damages

Share icon

Image credits: amberheard

In the 2018 op-ed, Amber referred to herself as “a public figure representing domestic ab*se.” The Virginia jury ruled in favor of Johnny, saying he was a victim of defamation and awarding him about $15 million in damages.

Additionally, it awarded Amber $2 million for a counterclaim that stemmed from a comment made by Johnny’s lawyer, which referred to Amber’s allegations as a “hoax.”

Share icon

Image credits: Todd Williamson/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The mom of three released a statement on the day of the verdict, writing, “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.”

She also said that the ruling “sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”

After losing the trial, Amber relocated to Madrid, Spain, where she focused on raising her daughter, Oonagh Paige, whom she welcomed via surrogacy.

“There are people, and I’m thinking of three, who did me dirty. Those people were at my kids’ parties. Throwing them in the air,” the actor said

Share icon

Image credits: Niete/Courtesy of Lionsgate

“I’m very lucky to be here, and regarding my past, I don’t feel like thinking or talking about it because I’m happy and at peace,” she said last September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her first role since the trial was in the 2023 film In the Fire.

As for Johnny, he has directed Modì, Three Days on the Wing of Madness since the trial and starred in Jeanne du Barry. He recently finished filming Day Drinkeropposite Penélope Cruz, which is set to premiere next year.

Share icon

Image credits: johnnydepp

Share icon

Image credits: Castle Fine Art

ADVERTISEMENT

In the new interview, published on Saturday (June 21), the actor said he felt calm before facing Amber in court, as he was confident in his testimony and his side of the story.

“If I don’t try to represent the truth, it will be like I’ve actually committed the acts I am accused of. And my kids will have to live with it. Their kids. Kids that I’ve met in hospitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So the night before the trial in Virginia, I didn’t feel nervous. If you don’t have to memorize lines if you’re just speaking the truth? Roll the dice.

“Look, none of this was going be easy, but I didn’t care. I thought, ‘I’ll fight until the bitter f***ing end.’ And if I end up pumping gas? That’s all right. I’ve done that before.”

“They were both toxic,” one reader said of Johnny and Amber’s relationship

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT