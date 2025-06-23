Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Johnny Depp Reveals 3 People ‘Did Him Dirty’ During Amber Heard Trial, Including His Agent
Johnny Depp wearing sunglasses and a black suit jacket at a formal evening event with warm lighting.
Celebrities, News

Johnny Depp Reveals 3 People ‘Did Him Dirty’ During Amber Heard Trial, Including His Agent

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

18

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnny Depp revealed that three people turned their backs on him during his defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, and claimed that he unfairly absorbed criticism and blame during the #MeToo movement.

In 2016, the actress accused Johnny of domestic violence before filing for divorce and securing a temporary restraining order. The two finalized their divorce in August of that year, reaching a $7 million settlement.

Highlights
  • Johnny Depp revealed a group of people betrayed him during his defamation trial against Amber Heard.
  • Depp sued Heard for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed where she called herself a domestic ab*se victim without naming him.
  • He said he absorbed criticism during the #MeToo movement and saw many industry members playing it safe by going "woke."

Three years later, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued Amber for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote for The Washington Post, in which she described—without naming Johnny—facing backlash for speaking out about a problematic relationship. Johnny claimed Amber’s article damaged his reputation and career.

RELATED:

    Johnny Depp revealed that three people close to him betrayed him during his trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard
    Johnny Depp wearing a black suit and sunglasses at a red carpet event, revealing challenges during Amber Heard trial.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

    The world watched as the two exchanged accusations of assault during a six-week televised trial in 2022, which concluded with the jury largely ruling in Johnny’s favor.

    Speaking with The Sunday Times, the 62-year-old actor reflected on the highly-publicized trial and how several people in his close circle betrayed him, leading him to believe they were only interested in his fame and money.

    “As weird as I am, certain things can be trusted. And my loyalty is the last thing anybody could question,” he said. “I was with one agent for 30 years, but she spoke in court about how difficult I was.”

    Johnny Depp in courtroom, dressed in suit and tie, appearing thoughtful during Amber Heard trial involving his agent.

    Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

    “That’s d*ath by confetti. These fake motherf*ckers who lie to you, celebrate you, say all sorts of horror behind your back, yet keep the money. That confetti machine [is] going because what do they want? Dough.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I’ll tell you what hurts. There are people, and I’m thinking of three, who did me dirty,” Johnny continued without naming any names. 

    “Those people were at my kids’ parties. Throwing them in the air. And, look, I understand people who could not stand up [for me], because the most frightening thing to them was making the right choice.”

    Johnny sued Amber after she published an op-ed in which she referred to herself as “a public figure representing domestic ab*se”

    Amber Heard sitting in courtroom wearing a black blazer and looking towards the front during Johnny Depp trial.

    Image credits: Law&Crime Network

    Comment about Johnny Depp revealing betrayal by three people including his agent during Amber Heard trial discussing his struggles.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by AbbyDean1985 expressing strong dislike for a man refusing to take responsibility in his life.
    The actor said he was “like a crash test dummy for MeToo,” adding, “and I sponged it, took it all in. And so I wanted from the hundreds of people I’ve met in that industry to see who was playing it safe. ‘Better go woke!’”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The #MeToo movement gained widespread attention in 2017 after actress Alyssa Milano encouraged survivors of s*xual assault and harassment to share their stories using the hashtag. It spread on social media following multiple allegations of s*xual assault against film producer Harvey Weinstein.

    The jury ruled in Johnny’s favor, awarding him about $15 million in damages

    Close-up portrait of a blonde woman with long hair in natural light, related to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial discussions.

    Image credits: amberheard

    In the 2018 op-ed, Amber referred to herself as “a public figure representing domestic ab*se.” The Virginia jury ruled in favor of Johnny, saying he was a victim of defamation and awarding him about $15 million in damages.

    Additionally, it awarded Amber $2 million for a counterclaim that stemmed from a comment made by Johnny’s lawyer, which referred to Amber’s allegations as a “hoax.”

    Johnny Depp and Amber Heard posing together at a formal event, dressed in black and white outfits.

    Image credits: Todd Williamson/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The mom of three released a statement on the day of the verdict, writing, “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.”

    She also said that the ruling “sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”

    After losing the trial, Amber relocated to Madrid, Spain, where she focused on raising her daughter, Oonagh Paige, whom she welcomed via surrogacy.

    “There are people, and I’m thinking of three, who did me dirty. Those people were at my kids’ parties. Throwing them in the air,” the actor said

    Johnny Depp with beard and suit holding a glass during Amber Heard trial revealing people who did him dirty.

    Image credits: Niete/Courtesy of Lionsgate

    “I’m very lucky to be here, and regarding my past, I don’t feel like thinking or talking about it because I’m happy and at peace,” she said last September.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her first role since the trial was in the 2023 film In the Fire.

    As for Johnny, he has directed Modì, Three Days on the Wing of Madness since the trial and starred in Jeanne du Barry. He recently finished filming Day Drinkeropposite Penélope Cruz, which is set to premiere next year.

    Johnny Depp sitting on a bench in front of colorful portraits, highlighting Amber Heard trial and his agent controversy.

    Image credits: johnnydepp

    Johnny Depp wearing a plaid shirt and beanie, speaking about people who did him dirty during Amber Heard trial.

    Image credits: Castle Fine Art

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the new interview, published on Saturday (June 21), the actor said he felt calm before facing Amber in court, as he was confident in his testimony and his side of the story.

    “If I don’t try to represent the truth, it will be like I’ve actually committed the acts I am accused of. And my kids will have to live with it. Their kids. Kids that I’ve met in hospitals. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “So the night before the trial in Virginia, I didn’t feel nervous. If you don’t have to memorize lines if you’re just speaking the truth? Roll the dice.

    “Look, none of this was going be easy, but I didn’t care. I thought, ‘I’ll fight until the bitter f***ing end.’ And if I end up pumping gas? That’s all right. I’ve done that before.”

    “They were both toxic,” one reader said of Johnny and Amber’s relationship

    Comment by Ron Ardle stating he wants true friends like everyone else, related to Johnny Depp revealing people who did him dirty during Amber Heard trial.

    Comment by Ashley H. Matthews reacting to Johnny Depp revealing people who did him dirty during Amber Heard trial.

    Comment from Sharon Irwin discussing court cases and friends' reactions, related to Johnny Depp Amber Heard trial issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Eva Mangold, a top fan, discussing betrayal and dishonesty during the Amber Heard trial.

    Comment by Len C Campbell criticizing people who turned their backs during Johnny Depp Amber Heard trial.

    Comment by Elyanne Tucker discussing betrayal and people being thrown to the lions during a difficult situation related to Johnny Depp trial.

    Comment by Chad Dumais discussing betrayal and losing friends, related to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Dom Guberlet on Johnny Depp revealing 3 people including his agent did him dirty during Amber Heard trial.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Johnny Depp during the Amber Heard trial discussion.

    User comment on social media expressing support for Johnny Depp amid false accusations during Amber Heard trial.

    Comment from Michelle Giordano discussing justice served to Johnny Depp during Amber Heard trial online.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Mark Cragg on abuse stories, emphasizing men's need to share without being ridiculed during Johnny Depp trial.

    Comment by Carine Cardoso about Johnny Depp filing a new lawsuit against people who did him dirty during Amber Heard trial.

    Screenshot of Marina Orfanou’s Facebook comment expressing strong opinion about Johnny Depp amid Amber Heard trial.

    Comment from Scott Collins about Johnny Depp addressing people who did him dirty during Amber Heard trial, shown in text format.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Janine Schultz discussing Johnny Depp and the Amber Heard trial, mentioning performance and acting.

    Screenshot of a comment on Johnny Depp's trial mentioning people who did him dirty including his agent.

    Text from Maura Marie discussing toxic behavior and abuse allegations during Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial, including agent roles.

    Comment from Laura Sparks on Amber Heard trial discussing toxicity between parties during Johnny Depp legal case.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing the toxic relationship and abuse in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial shared by a survivor.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    18

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    18

    Open list comments

    1

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jalunney avatar
    Jalunney
    Jalunney
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He was unfairly treated and still is. Whilst the trial was ongoing it was a hit topic, so many times I heard well he must of done something to make her like this but never once when there was a high profile domestic violence case against a man did I hear well she must of done something. Poor man was abused and people couldn't grasp that. I don't condone this whether your male, female but d**n peeps need to grow up and realise it happens both ways. She just wanted a quick cash grab and used the Me to movement to do that and boy oh boy did they latch on. Leeches the lot of them but because she was famous they jumped on-board and gave zero f'ks that the actual women who are abused would forever be discredited by this foul attempt. Sad.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    jalunney avatar
    Jalunney
    Jalunney
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He was unfairly treated and still is. Whilst the trial was ongoing it was a hit topic, so many times I heard well he must of done something to make her like this but never once when there was a high profile domestic violence case against a man did I hear well she must of done something. Poor man was abused and people couldn't grasp that. I don't condone this whether your male, female but d**n peeps need to grow up and realise it happens both ways. She just wanted a quick cash grab and used the Me to movement to do that and boy oh boy did they latch on. Leeches the lot of them but because she was famous they jumped on-board and gave zero f'ks that the actual women who are abused would forever be discredited by this foul attempt. Sad.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT