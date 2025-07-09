Just weeks after donning a high-neck, long-sleeved lace gown for her wedding to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Bezos has made her first public appearance as a newlywed—quickly returning to her old fashion habits.

The 55-year-old stepped out in Paris on Tuesday night for dinner with model Brooks Nader, wearing a skintight, fire-red dress by Versace that, for many, looked more clubwear than couture.

Netizens, as usual, were ruthless in their commentary, with many wondering whether she could breathe as the corset-style bodice tightly pushed her cleavage up.

“That dress is so tight her fake boobs are almost up to her neck,” one commenter mocked. Another sniped, “Was that her wedding present, bigger balloons?”

Image credits: Stefano Mazzola/Getty

The $3,515 dress, currently listed on luxury resale site Vestiaire Collective, clung to her frame and hit just above the knees, putting her legs on full display alongside strappy black heels and a $50,000 Hermès Kelly bag.

For many viewers, the contrast between her face and her knees was striking, serving as a reminder that while cosmetic procedures can smooth a face, they don’t extend to the legs.

“The knees show it all,” one user wrote. “There is nothing real about this woman except being a home wrecker and gold digger.”

Image credits: Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Ever since she attended Donald Trump’s inauguration wearing a revealing white blazer that brought plenty of attention to her chest, Sanchez Bezos has been at the center of ongoing scrutiny.

Her cleavage at the event was so prominent it became a meme in itself—circulating widely alongside photos of a visibly distracted Mark Zuckerberg, who appeared unable to look away.

“She better watch or she will puncture one of her implants, stuffing it into these getups,” one user wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BSEAN MEDIA ACTU (@bseanmediaactu)

Her image took another hit earlier this year with the fallout from Blue Origin’s all-female spaceflight, a mission she led alongside pop star Katy Perry and four other women.

Though touted by the Bezos-owned aerospace company as a historic achievement—marking the first all-female flight beyond the Kármán line since 1963—the launch was quickly dismissed by many as a tone-deaf vanity project.

Sanchez’ marriage to Bezos is her third, with their relationship starting while both were engaged to their respective previous partners

The dinner, part of Paris Haute Couture Week, was also attended by Brooks Nader, who wore capri pants and a sheer black halter blouse. While both women turned heads in the French capital, it was Sanchez Bezos that captured the attention of netizens.

“She looks very uncomfortable,” another netizen wrote. “Not sure how she even breathed in the dress.”

Image credits: sarahjanenader

Her appearance comes fresh off the heels of her opulent Venetian wedding to Bezos, which featured a restored amphitheater ceremony, a Dolce & Gabbana gown that allegedly took over 900 hours to make, and performances by Ellie Goulding and Usher.

The high-profile guest list included Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Ivanka Trump, and Bill Gates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YC (@yehiel.chekroune)

Lauren Sanchez Bezos’ marriage to Jeff Bezos is her third. Her first husband was former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez, with whom she shares a son, Nikko, born in 2001.

Her second marriage, far more high-profile, was to Patrick Whitesell, a powerful Hollywood agent and the executive chairman of Endeavor. They married in 2005 and had two children together.

Sanchez and Bezos began their relationship while she was still married to Whitesell and he was still married to MacKenzie Scott. The affair, which was exposed via leaked text messages in 2019, ended both marriages and set off one of the most expensive divorces in history.

Sanchez declared herself happy, and said that Bezos is not only a husband to her, but her best friend

For Sanchez Bezos, the social media noise seems irrelevant.

“I’m very happy,” she told the press after the wedding. “More than the dress, I’m happy that I’m getting married and I get to spend my life with my best friend, someone who sees me, someone who adores me, someone who I adore. I am the luckiest woman on the planet.”

Image credits: laurensanchezbezos

While many defended her and accused her detractors of being jealous of her success, even her fans believe her love life has been more strategic than passionate.

“You don’t bag three top-5% men in one lifetime without being a bit strategic, transactional, and calculated about your love life,” a user wrote.

Among her fanbase, the 55-year-old is praised for maintaining an alluring image and refusing to conform to what’s expected of her, considering her age and status.

“She is extremely fit, well-groomed, and stylish in a seductive way while most other women her age tend to ditch that kind of ‘bombshell’ sex appeal for a more classy ‘wifey material’ look,” a fan stated.

“No class!” Netizens took to social media to criticize Sanchez Bezos for her dress

