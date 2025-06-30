Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
All The Racy Revealing Looks From Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez’s Pajama-Themed Afterparty
Woman posing in a racy revealing look at a pajama-themed afterparty with dim outdoor lighting in the background.
Celebrities, Entertainment

All The Racy Revealing Looks From Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez’s Pajama-Themed Afterparty

The party did not stop even after Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez said “I do.”

After tying the knot in a grand ceremony in Venice, the newlyweds kicked off their married life with a final bash that seemed to be themed like a luxury slumber party.

Celebrities brought out their racy bedtime fashion for the pajama-themed party.

RELATED:

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez closed out their wedding weekend with a luxurious pajama-themed party

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez sharing a moment at a pajama-themed afterparty with racy revealing looks.

    Image credits: Luigi Iorio/GC Images

    Hollywood big-shots and reality TV stars ditched their formal wear for some racy bedtime fashion for the party, held on Saturday, June 28.

    The theme for the evening was “Dolce Notte” (meaning Sweet Night), and the women were given black Amazon slippers to wear. The men, on the other hand, were gifted Vibi Venezia velvet slippers.

    Kim Kardashian turned heads in a sultry corseted look with garters and sheer stockings

    Woman in a revealing lingerie-inspired outfit with stockings and heels at a racy pajama-themed afterparty event.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    Comment from Dina M Leza about pajama-themed afterparty, discussing racy revealing looks at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez event.

    The decor for the “insane dance party” included velvet couches, plush pillows, and lounge chairs.

    “It was great. It went until 4 in the morning [and] started at 7:00 p.m. It was a pajama-themed party with everyone wearing silk and robes and slippers,” a source told People.

    The “epic” event was “a full-fledged dance party with everyone standing on the banquettes and all of the sofas and couches,” they added.

    Lauren Sánchez in a revealing embellished dress at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's pajama-themed afterparty event.

    Image credits: Luigi Iorio/GC Images

    Comment discussing age and discomfort with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's pajama-themed afterparty and revealing looks.

    Kim Kardashian put a sultry spin on the party theme, wearing a lingerie-inspired corseted look with sheer stockings and garters.

    Oprah Winfrey showed up in a chic, silky bronze matching set, while her close friend Gayle King chose a colorful, patterned robe.

    “Oprah and Gayle were tearing up the dance floor” during the party, a source told Page Six.

    Vittoria Ceretti suffered a wardrobe malfunction in a vintage Dolce & Gabbana gown once worn by Leo’s ex, Gisele Bündchen

    Woman wearing a sheer, revealing dress at a racy pajama-themed afterparty inspired by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

    Image credits: Sipa USA

    Also at the party were Leonardo DiCaprio and his model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti.

    The 27-year-old model wore a vintage silver Dolce & Gabbana gown and suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction. Her sheer gray maxi dress tore at the party, according to pictures she shared on Instagram.

    Meanwhile, Leonardo was wearing a burgundy pajama set that was topped with a black jacket. He also wore a black cap that appeared to be his staple throughout the wedding festivities.

    Kendall and Kylie Jenner brought high-fashion flair to the party, themed “Dolce Notte”

    Woman in a revealing fringe top and white skirt at a racy pajama-themed afterparty holding a drink and wearing sunglasses.

    Image credits: Sipa USA

    Comment by Theresa Ciarlone-Sivertson reading More like a lingerie party lol, discussing racy revealing looks at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's pajama-themed afterparty.

    The Jenner sisters were also at the party with their mother, Kris Jenner, who was described as the “life of the party” with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

    “Kris was dancing and having the time of her life with Corey on the dance floor,” the source told Us Weekly. “She was the life of the party. Kris was mingling with everyone, including a friendly chat with Tom Brady.”

    Kylie Jenner wore an eye-catching white outfit, while Kendall Jenner was dressed up in a blue blazer mini dress with a sheer tulle hood.

    Ivanka Trump kept it classic and chic as she attended the party hand-in-hand with her husband, Jared Kushner.

    The first daughter slipped into a sleek black Carolina Herrera dress, while Jared chose a dark blue button-up over a black top.

    Ivanka Trump kept it chic as she showed up with her husband, Jared Kushner

    Lauren Sánchez dressed in a chic black dress at Jeff Bezos's pajama-themed afterparty with racy revealing looks.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    Comment about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's pajama-themed afterparty, mentioning paparazzi and unusual party details.

    Brooks Nader wore a sultry black outfit that proved the sheer fabric trend is going nowhere.

    Sydney Sweeney also celebrated with the newlyweds in a black lace gown, designed by Galia Lahav. The Euphoria actress was “dancing all night” at the party, a source told Page Six.

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Salih Balta (@salihbalta)

    Comment by Beverley Long questioning dress sizes, related to racy revealing looks from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's pajama-themed afterparty.

    As for Bill Gates, the tech titan appeared laid-back but still kept up with the designer theme, wearing stylish black Prada pajamas.

    Guests reportedly partied hard till the wee hours of the morning, closing the wedding festivities with a bang.

    Usher sang a medley of his top hits, and DJ Cassidy performed with a full orchestra.

    Sydney Sweeney was “dancing all night” at the party with fellow guests

    Lauren Sánchez in a revealing black outfit at Jeff Bezos pajama-themed afterparty, featuring racy and stylish looks.

    Image credits: Sipa USA

    The newlyweds did not have a first dance but were having the time of their life with their A-list guests.

    “Lauren and Jeff were dancing the night away and looked so in love, having a blast,” a source told Us Weekly. “There were no traditional dances with them, just partying together.”

    @whoopsee.it Day 3. Il tema? Pajama party. Un classico senza tempo. Venezia è il palcoscenico di Jeff Bezos e Lauren Sanchez in questi giorni: dopo aver celebrato ieri il loro matrimonio, oggi proseguono i festeggiamenti insieme agli ospiti. Affiatatissimi, complici e sempre pronti a salutare con calore fan e fotografi, i novelli sposi si godono ogni attimo di questa favola. Jeff Bezos in total black, mentre Lauren Sanchez sceglie il rosa nelle tonalità più delicate con un bustier dress firmato Atelier Versace, un altro omaggio alla moda italiana attraverso le sue scelte di stile. L’abito è caratterizzato da un corsetto a cuore strutturato con ricami scintillanti, una silhouette che segna i fianchi e lunghezze in chiffon che donano morbidezza al look, prezioso e femminile. Il tocco di classe? La scritta sulla borsa: “Miss Bezos”. Un dettaglio che vale più di mille parole. [📸 IPA 📹 Getty Images] #whoopsee#jeffbezos#laurensanchez♬ dancing queen – its all in your head 🤡

    The bride wore a Versace silk chiffon dress with a hand-embroidered bodice, studded with gold, bronze, and rose gold Swarovski crystals that took 350 hours to make.

    The newly single Orlando Bloom, who recently broke up with Katy Perry, was apparently in “full party mood” and “didn’t leave the dance floor for hours.”

    Bill Gates embraced the theme with his own stylish Prada pajamas

    Man in black pajama-style shirt at an outdoor event, capturing the racy revealing looks from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's afterparty.

    Image credits: Splash News

    The “best dancer award goes to Jessica Alba, she was tearing up the dance floor,” a source told People. “Kris Jenner and Cory Gamble were on the dance floor a lot, too. It was an epic night.”

    The source noted that guests were also treated to a buffet of Italian desserts like tiramisu, cannolis, and chocolate, and they watched fireworks against a backdrop of the Venice Laguna at around 10:30 p.m.

    Netizens had wild reactions to the pajama-themed party, with one calling it “kind of creepy.”

    “More like a lingerie party,” one joked, while another quipped, “Hence the phrase ‘filthy rich.’”

    Netizens joked that the event seemed “more like a lingerie party”

    “Why bother to wear clothes?” one asked.

    One said, “Leonardo DiCaprio sure seems embarrassed to be seen there. Every pic he’s hiding from the cameras.”

    “This whole extravaganza seems so inappropriate,” said another.

    Netizens had wild reactions to the pajama-themed party

    Screenshot of social media comment mentioning Leonardo Dicaprio seeming embarrassed at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's pajama-themed afterparty.

    Comment expressing apology to Italians, especially Venetians, about their city taken over by embarrassing rich people.

    Comment by Amanda Daniel questioning if anyone learned lessons from Diddy on a social media platform.

    Comment by Maggie Santoya stating Hence the phrase filthy rich in a social media post.

    Comment from Samantha Wood on pajamas, mentioning worn-out shirts with shorts, relating to racy revealing looks at a pajama-themed afterparty.

    Comment from social media user Anita Cohen expressing the opinion that money will never buy class.

    Comment by Ramona Wilson saying this sounds a little Diddyish with two likes shown.

    Comment from social media user Amy Patterson McPherson reacting to racy revealing looks at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's pajama-themed afterparty.

    Comment by Karen McCoy Williams saying these people take themselves seriously, reacting to racy revealing looks at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's pajama-themed afterparty.

    Comment by Renea Bigham Swanner expressing disgust towards elite creatures, sharing an opinion on social behavior.

    Comment on social media post expressing disapproval of modern dress codes and lack of clothing standards.

    Comment expressing disapproval of the racy revealing looks at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's pajama-themed afterparty.

    User comment criticizing wealth and taxes, displayed in a social media post with a light blue background and black text.

    Comment by Linda Terry expressing disappointment about P Diddy missing a pajama-themed afterparty.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

