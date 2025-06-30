All The Racy Revealing Looks From Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez’s Pajama-Themed Afterparty

ADVERTISEMENT

The party did not stop even after Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez said “I do.”

After tying the knot in a grand ceremony in Venice, the newlyweds kicked off their married life with a final bash that seemed to be themed like a luxury slumber party.

Celebrities brought out their racy bedtime fashion for the pajama-themed party.

Image credits: Luigi Iorio/GC Images

Hollywood big-shots and reality TV stars ditched their formal wear for some racy bedtime fashion for the party, held on Saturday, June 28.

The theme for the evening was “Dolce Notte” (meaning Sweet Night), and the women were given black Amazon slippers to wear. The men, on the other hand, were gifted Vibi Venezia velvet slippers.

Kim Kardashian turned heads in a sultry corseted look with garters and sheer stockings

Image credits: BACKGRID

The decor for the “insane dance party” included velvet couches, plush pillows, and lounge chairs.

“It was great. It went until 4 in the morning [and] started at 7:00 p.m. It was a pajama-themed party with everyone wearing silk and robes and slippers,” a source told People.

The “epic” event was “a full-fledged dance party with everyone standing on the banquettes and all of the sofas and couches,” they added.

Image credits: Luigi Iorio/GC Images

Kim Kardashian put a sultry spin on the party theme, wearing a lingerie-inspired corseted look with sheer stockings and garters.

Oprah Winfrey showed up in a chic, silky bronze matching set, while her close friend Gayle King chose a colorful, patterned robe.

“Oprah and Gayle were tearing up the dance floor” during the party, a source told Page Six.

Vittoria Ceretti suffered a wardrobe malfunction in a vintage Dolce & Gabbana gown once worn by Leo’s ex, Gisele Bündchen

Image credits: Sipa USA

Also at the party were Leonardo DiCaprio and his model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti.

The 27-year-old model wore a vintage silver Dolce & Gabbana gown and suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction. Her sheer gray maxi dress tore at the party, according to pictures she shared on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Leonardo was wearing a burgundy pajama set that was topped with a black jacket. He also wore a black cap that appeared to be his staple throughout the wedding festivities.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner brought high-fashion flair to the party, themed “Dolce Notte”

Image credits: Sipa USA

The Jenner sisters were also at the party with their mother, Kris Jenner, who was described as the “life of the party” with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

“Kris was dancing and having the time of her life with Corey on the dance floor,” the source told Us Weekly. “She was the life of the party. Kris was mingling with everyone, including a friendly chat with Tom Brady.”

Kylie Jenner wore an eye-catching white outfit, while Kendall Jenner was dressed up in a blue blazer mini dress with a sheer tulle hood.

Ivanka Trump kept it classic and chic as she attended the party hand-in-hand with her husband, Jared Kushner.

The first daughter slipped into a sleek black Carolina Herrera dress, while Jared chose a dark blue button-up over a black top.

Ivanka Trump kept it chic as she showed up with her husband, Jared Kushner

Image credits: BACKGRID

Brooks Nader wore a sultry black outfit that proved the sheer fabric trend is going nowhere.

Sydney Sweeney also celebrated with the newlyweds in a black lace gown, designed by Galia Lahav. The Euphoria actress was “dancing all night” at the party, a source told Page Six.

As for Bill Gates, the tech titan appeared laid-back but still kept up with the designer theme, wearing stylish black Prada pajamas.

Guests reportedly partied hard till the wee hours of the morning, closing the wedding festivities with a bang.

Usher sang a medley of his top hits, and DJ Cassidy performed with a full orchestra.

Sydney Sweeney was “dancing all night” at the party with fellow guests

Image credits: Sipa USA

The newlyweds did not have a first dance but were having the time of their life with their A-list guests.

“Lauren and Jeff were dancing the night away and looked so in love, having a blast,” a source told Us Weekly. “There were no traditional dances with them, just partying together.”

Jeff Bezos in total black, mentre Lauren Sanchez sceglie il rosa nelle tonalità più delicate con un bustier dress firmato Atelier Versace, un altro omaggio alla moda italiana attraverso le sue scelte di stile. L'abito è caratterizzato da un corsetto a cuore strutturato con ricami scintillanti, una silhouette che segna i fianchi e lunghezze in chiffon che donano morbidezza al look, prezioso e femminile. Il tocco di classe? La scritta sulla borsa: "Miss Bezos".

The bride wore a Versace silk chiffon dress with a hand-embroidered bodice, studded with gold, bronze, and rose gold Swarovski crystals that took 350 hours to make.

The newly single Orlando Bloom, who recently broke up with Katy Perry, was apparently in “full party mood” and “didn’t leave the dance floor for hours.”

Bill Gates embraced the theme with his own stylish Prada pajamas

Image credits: Splash News

The “best dancer award goes to Jessica Alba, she was tearing up the dance floor,” a source told People. “Kris Jenner and Cory Gamble were on the dance floor a lot, too. It was an epic night.”

The source noted that guests were also treated to a buffet of Italian desserts like tiramisu, cannolis, and chocolate, and they watched fireworks against a backdrop of the Venice Laguna at around 10:30 p.m.

Netizens had wild reactions to the pajama-themed party, with one calling it “kind of creepy.”

“More like a lingerie party,” one joked, while another quipped, “Hence the phrase ‘filthy rich.’”

Netizens joked that the event seemed “more like a lingerie party”

The Bezos wedding “pajama party” is giving me life. These are not pajamas. Not pictured Bill Gates wearing Prada pjs. pic.twitter.com/iHDZgZbUcG — Lucythegreat (@lucythegreat123) June 29, 2025

“Why bother to wear clothes?” one asked.

One said, “Leonardo DiCaprio sure seems embarrassed to be seen there. Every pic he’s hiding from the cameras.”

“This whole extravaganza seems so inappropriate,” said another.

Netizens had wild reactions to the pajama-themed party

