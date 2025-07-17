Lauren Sanchez’s $5 Million Diamond Ring Blasted As An “Accident Waiting To Happen”
Experts have warned that Lauren Sánchez could lose her luxury wedding ring due to its impractical and potentially flawed design.
The former news anchor married Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in Venice last month, during a three-day celebration that made headlines for its opulence, city protests, and star-studded guest list.
For her nuptials, Lauren wore a different ring than the one Jeff used to pop the question. Designed by Lorraine Schwartz, the sparkler is estimated to cost between $1.5 million and $5 million.
While the eye-catching jewel impressed both guests and social media users, jewelry designers believe the design appears to be too delicate to support such a large diamond.
Image credits: Stefano Mazzola / Getty Images
Deena Bassam, the owner of Deena Diamond Designs, explained in a viral TikTok: “A band that thin with a diamond that size… It’s an accident waiting to happen.” Deena added in the caption, “I’m scared,” including a close-up of the ring.
“Your ring should not only fit your aesthetic preferences but also suit your lifestyle.”
The design of the ring could pose a challenge for Lauren, who frequently travels the world with her husband and spends time aboard his superyacht.
Image credits: voguemagazine / Instagram
Even if the stone cost millions of dollars, the Dallas-based jewelry designer told The Daily Mail that “there is no piece of jewelry that is made of precious metals and diamonds or gemstone that is indestructible.”
The silver band appears to be too thin and delicate to support the massive diamond
Image credits: Phillip Faraone / Getty Images
“If the band is too thin… the pave diamonds are more likely to fall out,” the NY-based expert warned.
In contrast, Monil Kothari, founder of Haus of Brilliance jewelry, believes Jeff Bezos made the right choice with the ring.
She said the design looks “smart” because it “appears to distribute the diamond’s weight evenly across the finger, which takes a ton of pressure off the band itself,” which is not a sign of “poor craftsmanship.”
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos were first publicly linked in 2019, shortly after he announced his divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott
Image credits: Luigi Iorio / Getty Images
Monil added: “Platinum is basically the workhorse of fine jewelry – strong, durable, and built to last.
“My hot take? It’s a gorgeous stone, a beautiful ring, and there’s way too much haterade online.
“Bezos isn’t shopping on Alibaba – any professional worth their salt makes sure a ring like this is engineered to last.”
Image credits: ddp / Vidapress
Jeff got down on one knee aboard his superyacht, Koru, in the South of France, after a romantic dinner under the stars with his now-wife.
The three-day wedding celebrations cost at least $20 million, Forbes estimates
Lauren said she found the ring under her pillow when heading to bed, after she had removed her makeup for the night.
“When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit,” the mom of three revealed.
“Her friends are thrilled Jeff finally popped the question,” an insider told People at the time. “He has all the money in the world and what was missing was someone to share it with and everybody on both sides is very happy.”
Image credits: laurensanchezbezos / Instagram
The couple tied the knot on the San Giorgio Maggiore Island in Venice in front of 200 guests, including Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, Tom Brady, Mick Jagger, and Kim Kardashian.
Lauren’s two sons, Nikko and Evan, walked her down the aisle. Her daughter, Ella, was her maid of honor and delivered a reading during the ceremony.
Jeff proposed to Lauren in 2023 aboard his superyacht and hid the ring under her pillow
Image credits: laurensanchezbezos / Instagram
The three-day event featured theme parties, including a pajama party and one inspired by The Great Gatsby.
Based on conversations with a dozen sources, Forbes estimates that the wedding cost at least $20 million.
Image credits: nicolasgerardin / Instagram
Lauren walked down the aisle in a mermaid-style lace gown by Dolce & Gabbana, which was far less revealing than the looks she has worn in the past.
“It is a departure from what people expect, from what I expect — but it’s very much me,” the bride shared, describing the high-neck gown as “elegant” and “timeless.”
The couple tied the knot in front of 200 guests, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, and Kim Kardashian
Image credits: laurensanchezbezos / Instagram
Though the pair donated a total of $3 million to three organizations working to preserve the city, local Venetians protested the exclusive event, which they viewed as an exploitation of their city amid over-tourism and the threat of climate-induced flooding.
Image credits: laurensanchezbezos / Instagram
Image credits: laurensanchezbezos / Instagram
Lauren was previously in a relationship with former NFL player Tony González, with whom he shares a son, Nikko. She later married Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, with whom she welcomed Evan and Ella.
Jeff was previously married to novelist MacKenzie Scott. The exes have three sons and one daughter.
It’s believed that the couple met after Lauren’s aerial film production company, Black Ops Aviation, was hired to film for Jeff’s space tourism company, Blue Origin.
“Money can’t buy taste,” said one user, while others shared their thoughts on the expensive ring
