Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Lauren Sanchez’s $5 Million Diamond Ring Blasted As An “Accident Waiting To Happen”
Lauren Sanchez smiling in an elegant dress, sparking talks about her $5 million diamond ring accident risk.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Lauren Sanchez’s $5 Million Diamond Ring Blasted As An “Accident Waiting To Happen”

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts have warned that Lauren Sánchez could lose her luxury wedding ring due to its impractical and potentially flawed design.

The former news anchor married Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in Venice last month, during a three-day celebration that made headlines for its opulence, city protests, and star-studded guest list.

For her nuptials, Lauren wore a different ring than the one Jeff used to pop the question. Designed by Lorraine Schwartz, the sparkler is estimated to cost between $1.5 million and $5 million.

Highlights
  • Lauren Sánchez’s wedding ring has a flawed design, according to jewelry designers.
  • Lauren married Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on June 27 in Venice, Italy.
  • Her diamond ring is estimated to cost between $1.5 million and $5 million.

While the eye-catching jewel impressed both guests and social media users, jewelry designers believe the design appears to be too delicate to support such a large diamond.

RELATED:

    Jewelry designers believe Lauren Sánchez’s wedding ring may not stay on her finger for long
    Lauren Sanchez wearing a sparkling diamond ring valued at 5 million dollars, seen with a man in a boat setting.

    Image credits: Stefano Mazzola / Getty Images

    Deena Bassam, the owner of Deena Diamond Designs, explained in a viral TikTok: “A band that thin with a diamond that size… It’s an accident waiting to happen.” Deena added in the caption, “I’m scared,” including a close-up of the ring.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Your ring should not only fit your aesthetic preferences but also suit your lifestyle.”

    The design of the ring could pose a challenge for Lauren, who frequently travels the world with her husband and spends time aboard his superyacht.

    Lauren Sanchez wearing a white lace wedding dress outdoors, smiling with hands on hips, no visible diamond ring.

    Image credits: voguemagazine / Instagram

    Even if the stone cost millions of dollars, the Dallas-based jewelry designer told The Daily Mail that “there is no piece of jewelry that is made of precious metals and diamonds or gemstone that is indestructible.”

    The silver band appears to be too thin and delicate to support the massive diamond

    Close-up of Lauren Sanchez's $5 million diamond ring on finger with manicured nails against black and white clothing background

    Image credits: Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instagram comment from brieannajames discussing Lauren Sanchez’s 5 million dollar diamond ring as a potential accident waiting to happen.
    Gemologist Olivia Landau agrees with this assessment, telling the outlet that it’s “typically not recommended to set a diamond (especially in that large of a size) in a band that thin.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “If the band is too thin… the pave diamonds are more likely to fall out,” the NY-based expert warned.


    In contrast, Monil Kothari, founder of Haus of Brilliance jewelry, believes Jeff Bezos made the right choice with the ring.

    She said the design looks “smart” because it “appears to distribute the diamond’s weight evenly across the finger, which takes a ton of pressure off the band itself,” which is not a sign of “poor craftsmanship.”

    Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos were first publicly linked in 2019, shortly after he announced his divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott

    Lauren Sanchez wearing a detailed dress, pointing to a $5 million diamond ring, highlighting concerns about the ring's safety.

    Image credits: Luigi Iorio / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Monil added: “Platinum is basically the workhorse of fine jewelry – strong, durable, and built to last.

    “My hot take? It’s a gorgeous stone, a beautiful ring, and there’s way too much haterade online.

    “Bezos isn’t shopping on Alibaba – any professional worth their salt makes sure a ring like this is engineered to last.”

    Lauren Sanchez wearing a floral dress, smiling and showing her $5 million diamond ring while holding a man's hand.

    Image credits: ddp / Vidapress

    Comment from lisa_ybr950 discussing Lauren Sanchez's 5 million dollar diamond ring and its safety concerns.
    The 61-year-old businessman proposed to Lauren in 2023 with a sparkler estimated at a whopping 30 carats, valued between $3 and $5 million. The bride told Vogue that the center stone is a rare pink diamond with a rose tone.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jeff got down on one knee aboard his superyacht, Koru, in the South of France, after a romantic dinner under the stars with his now-wife.

    The three-day wedding celebrations cost at least $20 million, Forbes estimates


    Lauren said she found the ring under her pillow when heading to bed, after she had removed her makeup for the night.

    “When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit,” the mom of three revealed.

    “Her friends are thrilled Jeff finally popped the question,” an insider told People at the time. “He has all the money in the world and what was missing was someone to share it with and everybody on both sides is very happy.”

    Lauren Sanchez smiling in a white wedding dress with a $5 million diamond ring at a garden wedding ceremony.

    Image credits: laurensanchezbezos / Instagram

    The couple tied the knot on the San Giorgio Maggiore Island in Venice in front of 200 guests, including Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, Tom Brady, Mick Jagger, and Kim Kardashian.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lauren’s two sons, Nikko and Evan, walked her down the aisle. Her daughter, Ella, was her maid of honor and delivered a reading during the ceremony.

    Jeff proposed to Lauren in 2023 aboard his superyacht and hid the ring under her pillow

    Lauren Sanchez wearing a white lace gown and showcasing her $5 million diamond ring in an elegant indoor setting.

    Image credits: laurensanchezbezos / Instagram

    The three-day event featured theme parties, including a pajama party and one inspired by The Great Gatsby.

    Based on conversations with a dozen sources, Forbes estimates that the wedding cost at least $20 million.

    Lauren Sanchez showing off her $5 million diamond ring in an elegant floral embroidered off-shoulder dress.

    Image credits: nicolasgerardin / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lauren walked down the aisle in a mermaid-style lace gown by Dolce & Gabbana, which was far less revealing than the looks she has worn in the past.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It is a departure from what people expect, from what I expect — but it’s very much me,” the bride shared, describing the high-neck gown as “elegant” and “timeless.”

    The couple tied the knot in front of 200 guests, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, and Kim Kardashian

    Lauren Sanchez wearing a sunhat and sunglasses alongside a man in a white shirt and sunglasses smiling outdoors.

    Image credits: laurensanchezbezos / Instagram

    Though the pair donated a total of $3 million to three organizations working to preserve the city, local Venetians protested the exclusive event, which they viewed as an exploitation of their city amid over-tourism and the threat of climate-induced flooding.

    Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos posing outdoors, highlighting Lauren Sanchez's 5 million diamond ring controversy.

    Image credits: laurensanchezbezos / Instagram

    Lauren Sanchez wearing white outfit with diamond ring standing next to man in dark suit and red tie outdoors.

    Image credits: laurensanchezbezos / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lauren was previously in a relationship with former NFL player Tony González, with whom he shares a son, Nikko. She later married Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, with whom she welcomed Evan and Ella.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jeff was previously married to novelist MacKenzie Scott. The exes have three sons and one daughter. 

    It’s believed that the couple met after Lauren’s aerial film production company, Black Ops Aviation, was hired to film for Jeff’s space tourism company, Blue Origin.

    “Money can’t buy taste,” said one user, while others shared their thoughts on the expensive ring

    Screenshot of a social media comment by nataliewindell criticizing Lauren Sanchez's $5 million diamond ring as tacky.

    Comment on Lauren Sanchez's $5 million diamond ring, suggesting it may be an accident waiting to happen.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment expressing disbelief and questioning accuracy about Lauren Sanchez’s $5 million diamond ring.

    Comment from markdwaldron discussing concerns about Lauren Sanchez's $5 million diamond ring and its practicality.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instagram comment by user exceptionalmindsaba discussing insurance and value of Lauren Sanchez's $5 million diamond ring.

    Instagram comment from user juliecakes.134 criticizing Lauren Sanchez's 5 million dollar diamond ring as ridiculous.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Instagram comment criticizing Lauren Sanchez's 5 million dollar diamond ring as a safety hazard and an accident waiting to happen.

    Comment on social media post saying the band of Lauren Sanchez's $5 million diamond ring looks too thin.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instagram comment expressing anxiety about wearing a large diamond ring compared to a small 1mm band.

    Comment on Lauren Sanchez's $5 million diamond ring criticizing the microscopic shank as a potential hazard.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Lauren Sanchez's $5 million diamond ring as an accident waiting to happen.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticising Lauren Sanchez's $5 million diamond ring as hideous with a laughing emoji.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Lauren Sanchez’s $5 million diamond ring, noting it looks bent.

    Comment by user caty.spivey criticizing Lauren Sanchez’s $5 million diamond ring design as unsafe and likely to snap off soon.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Lauren Sanchez’s $5 million diamond ring being an accident waiting to happen.

    Comment on social media screen saying Money can't buy taste with a woman shrugging emoji, related to Lauren Sanchez's $5 million diamond ring criticism.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media about Lauren Sanchez's 5 million dollar diamond ring being a risky expensive accessory.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    3

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eff all these rich AHs. No one deserves a 5 million dollar ring.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eff all these rich AHs. No one deserves a 5 million dollar ring.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT