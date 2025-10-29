Ivanka Trump: Bio And Career Highlights
Ivanka Trump
October 30, 1981
Manhattan, New York City, US
44 Years Old
Scorpio
Who Is Ivanka Trump?
Ivanka Trump is an American businesswoman and former political advisor, recognized for her poised public presence and entrepreneurial drive. She navigated the worlds of real estate, fashion, and media with a distinctive blend of ambition and polish.
Her prominence grew through her role as a boardroom judge on The Apprentice, a reality TV show that showcased her business acumen. This platform solidified her public image and led to further ventures.
|Full Name
|Ivanka Trump
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 11 inches (180 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$50 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Education
|The Chapin School, Choate Rosemary Hall, Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania
|Father
|Donald Trump
|Mother
|Ivana Trump
|Siblings
|Donald Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, Barron Trump
|Kids
|Arabella Rose Kushner, Joseph Frederick Kushner, Theodore James Kushner
Early Life and Education
Born in Manhattan, New York City, Ivanka Trump grew up immersed in the dynamic world of real estate, the daughter of Donald and Ivana Trump. Her upbringing emphasized strong work ethics within a high-profile family.
She attended The Chapin School and Choate Rosemary Hall, later graduating cum laude from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in economics, a foundation for her diverse career paths.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to real estate developer Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump previously dated Greg Hersch and James Gubelmann during her college years. She converted to Judaism prior to her 2009 marriage to Kushner.
Trump and Kushner share three children: a daughter, Arabella Rose Kushner, and two sons, Joseph Frederick Kushner and Theodore James Kushner. The couple has remained a public presence, often seen together at various events.
Career Highlights
Ivanka Trump’s career breakthrough came as an executive vice president at The Trump Organization, where she oversaw high-profile development and acquisition projects. She notably managed the conversion of the Old Post Office building into a luxury hotel.
She expanded her entrepreneurial footprint by launching the Ivanka Trump Collection, a successful lifestyle brand featuring apparel, footwear, and accessories. Trump also authored two self-help books, The Trump Card and Women Who Work.
Her influence extended to the political sphere, serving as a Senior Advisor to the President during her father’s administration, focusing on women’s economic empowerment initiatives.
Signature Quote
“I’m not saying that if you’re working at home, raising a family, that’s not work. I want to disrupt the narrative around what it means to be a woman who works. The whole point of my brand is that women should be architecting the lives they want to live.”
