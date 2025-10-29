Ivanka Trump portrait

Ivanka Trump

Born

October 30, 1981

Died
Birthplace

Manhattan, New York City, US

Age

44 Years Old

Horoscope

Scorpio

Who Is Ivanka Trump?

Ivanka Trump is an American businesswoman and former political advisor, recognized for her poised public presence and entrepreneurial drive. She navigated the worlds of real estate, fashion, and media with a distinctive blend of ambition and polish.

Her prominence grew through her role as a boardroom judge on The Apprentice, a reality TV show that showcased her business acumen. This platform solidified her public image and led to further ventures.

Full NameIvanka Trump
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 11 inches (180 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$50 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
EducationThe Chapin School, Choate Rosemary Hall, Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania
FatherDonald Trump
MotherIvana Trump
SiblingsDonald Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, Barron Trump
KidsArabella Rose Kushner, Joseph Frederick Kushner, Theodore James Kushner

Early Life and Education

Born in Manhattan, New York City, Ivanka Trump grew up immersed in the dynamic world of real estate, the daughter of Donald and Ivana Trump. Her upbringing emphasized strong work ethics within a high-profile family.

She attended The Chapin School and Choate Rosemary Hall, later graduating cum laude from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in economics, a foundation for her diverse career paths.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to real estate developer Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump previously dated Greg Hersch and James Gubelmann during her college years. She converted to Judaism prior to her 2009 marriage to Kushner.

Trump and Kushner share three children: a daughter, Arabella Rose Kushner, and two sons, Joseph Frederick Kushner and Theodore James Kushner. The couple has remained a public presence, often seen together at various events.

Career Highlights

Ivanka Trump’s career breakthrough came as an executive vice president at The Trump Organization, where she oversaw high-profile development and acquisition projects. She notably managed the conversion of the Old Post Office building into a luxury hotel.

She expanded her entrepreneurial footprint by launching the Ivanka Trump Collection, a successful lifestyle brand featuring apparel, footwear, and accessories. Trump also authored two self-help books, The Trump Card and Women Who Work.

Her influence extended to the political sphere, serving as a Senior Advisor to the President during her father’s administration, focusing on women’s economic empowerment initiatives.

Signature Quote

“I’m not saying that if you’re working at home, raising a family, that’s not work. I want to disrupt the narrative around what it means to be a woman who works. The whole point of my brand is that women should be architecting the lives they want to live.”