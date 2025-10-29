Who Is Ivanka Trump? Ivanka Trump is an American businesswoman and former political advisor, recognized for her poised public presence and entrepreneurial drive. She navigated the worlds of real estate, fashion, and media with a distinctive blend of ambition and polish. Her prominence grew through her role as a boardroom judge on The Apprentice, a reality TV show that showcased her business acumen. This platform solidified her public image and led to further ventures.

Full Name Ivanka Trump Gender Female Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Education The Chapin School, Choate Rosemary Hall, Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania Father Donald Trump Mother Ivana Trump Siblings Donald Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, Barron Trump Kids Arabella Rose Kushner, Joseph Frederick Kushner, Theodore James Kushner

Early Life and Education Born in Manhattan, New York City, Ivanka Trump grew up immersed in the dynamic world of real estate, the daughter of Donald and Ivana Trump. Her upbringing emphasized strong work ethics within a high-profile family. She attended The Chapin School and Choate Rosemary Hall, later graduating cum laude from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in economics, a foundation for her diverse career paths.

Notable Relationships Currently married to real estate developer Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump previously dated Greg Hersch and James Gubelmann during her college years. She converted to Judaism prior to her 2009 marriage to Kushner. Trump and Kushner share three children: a daughter, Arabella Rose Kushner, and two sons, Joseph Frederick Kushner and Theodore James Kushner. The couple has remained a public presence, often seen together at various events.

Career Highlights Ivanka Trump’s career breakthrough came as an executive vice president at The Trump Organization, where she oversaw high-profile development and acquisition projects. She notably managed the conversion of the Old Post Office building into a luxury hotel. She expanded her entrepreneurial footprint by launching the Ivanka Trump Collection, a successful lifestyle brand featuring apparel, footwear, and accessories. Trump also authored two self-help books, The Trump Card and Women Who Work. Her influence extended to the political sphere, serving as a Senior Advisor to the President during her father’s administration, focusing on women’s economic empowerment initiatives.