Couple’s Fancy Wedding Invites Keep Getting Misdelivered, Bride Expects Neighbor To Deliver Them

ADVERTISEMENT

It honestly baffles me how some people are so entitled that they feel zero remorse when their actions inconvenience other people. Recently, I have written a lot of stories about them, and all I can say is that they know perfectly well how to spark unnecessary drama.

Look at this bridal couple whose wedding invitation font was so difficult to read that most of the cards were returned, but to the wrong address. The woman who was getting the cards offered to help them once, but fumed after they acted condescendingly toward her! Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Some people’s entitlement is so high that they feel zero remorse for inconveniencing others

Image credits: jcstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster received a lot of save-the-date cards of a couple that were wrongly returned to her address, as the font was illegible

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: boggy / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

When she returned them to the couple, they demanded that she keep a lookout for wedding cards in the future, but she refused and told them to fix the error

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Despite that, the wedding cards showed up later, so she went again to return them, but the bride was extremely condescending towards her

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Houston970

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster was extremely annoyed by how the couple behaved with her, so she just refused to open her mailbox after that

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) vented about how infuriated she was with her entitled neighbors. It all started when she received a bunch of save-the-date cards in her mailbox. The dark eggplant-colored envelopes had a golden font, which was illegible, so they were wrongly returned to her house, number 121, instead of 131. She went to give the cards to the neighbors, and drama followed.

The neighbors were a bridal couple who didn’t even utter a thank you to the poster. Their cards weren’t delivered because even the mail carriers couldn’t read the font, so OP suggested they get it fixed. However, the bride expected her to keep an eye out for more cards in the future. The poster was annoyed at this point, told them to fix their error instead, and left.

Fast forward a few months, and when OP opened her mail, she found returned wedding cards inside, much to her anger. Obviously, she was vexed as the couple had not changed their envelope color or the font, despite the previous mishap with the save-the-date cards. Again, the poster had to take the cards, go to their house, and give them without getting a ‘thank you’ in return.

Moreover, this time the bride smirked and said, “I knew you’d bring them over,” which triggered our lady. She clarified that she was not free to be their carrier, but the woman suddenly turned into a bridezilla. She dramatically said that the poster was jealous of her, and even went as far as to accuse her of ruining their wedding. OP was so mad, she refused to open her mailbox after that.

Image credits: pikepicture / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Just like OP, netizens were aghast by the couple’s extreme sense of entitlement. Experts stress that such people need special treatment, make high demands, expect others to do things for them, prioritize their own needs, and act melodramatically when those demands aren’t met. That sounds exactly like the bride, who lost it when OP refused to help them out further.

A study shows that the United States Postal Service (USPS) delivers more than one hundred billion pieces of mail every year. However, between 2022 and 2024, more than 542,000 pieces of mail were lost or went missing, averaging 15,078 per month. The bridal couple should feel lucky that the poster was kind enough to help them, rather than have their mail lost.

Some folks felt the bride’s overreaction might be due to pre-wedding stress. Research also emphasizes that this anxiety before the event is real. Moreover, the high stress of wedding planning can lead people to slip into their worst habits. However, that didn’t give her the right to lash out at a complete stranger, who had helped her not once, but twice.

The whole issue would have been resolved if only the couple had listened to the poster before and changed the card font or color. Alas, some people don’t really think about how their actions can affect others. What would you have done if you were in the poster’s shoes? Would you open your mailbox again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Netizens were aghast by the entitled couple, as they expected the poster to waste her time rather than fix their mistake