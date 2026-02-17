Cheater Lady Goes Begging To Ex For Money After Losing BF, Swindles His Fiancée Into Believing Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, I feel that cheating is a disease that’s slowly spreading everywhere because we hear so many stories about it. My heart goes out to the people who have to face this betrayal and battle through it, as it definitely doesn’t sound like an easy feat.

Even this man had to battle on after finding out about his wife’s affair, but he found someone special eventually. However, things fell apart when his fiancée sided with his cheater ex, who came begging to him for money after losing her boyfriend. Scroll down to find out what he did next!

More info: Reddit

Not all “happily ever afters” remain that way as one partner ruins it all by cheating on the other

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s ex-wife had been cheating throughout their marriage, and since her kids weren’t his, he made sure he didn’t have to pay child support

Image credits: garetsvisual / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Eventually, he moved on and was with his fiancée for 3 years when his ex-wife’s life was ruined after losing her boyfriend

Image credits: wavebreak media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He refused to give her any money, but she came to his house and met his fiancée, who surprisingly sided with the woman and demanded that the poster pay her

Image credits: anon

He was so angry with her that he immediately broke off their wedding and refused to get back together, even when she begged for forgiveness

In today’s story, we dive into the life of the original poster (OP) as he tells us how his ex ruined his second wedding. Well, his ex-wife had been cheating on him throughout their marriage, and their daughter and the kid she was pregnant with weren’t his. Although he loved the daughter, he didn’t want to pay child support, so he appealed in court and won, as his ex had committed paternity fraud.

Anyway, after the divorce, she took her kids and moved in with her boyfriend, while OP also moved on with his life. He even met someone who had a 5-year-old son, and they were planning their future together. In fact, they got engaged after being together for three years. However, when his ex lost her boyfriend, his life turned upside down, just like hers.

The couple only had $20,000 in savings, and the guy’s life insurance went to his parents, who saved it for the kids. OP’s ex quickly realized that she could no longer afford the life she was living, so she reached out to our guy. Obviously, he declined, so she showed up at his house, but he wasn’t there. Well, she started talking to his fiancée and recounted her sob story.

Much to the poster’s horror, his fiancée sided with his ex! Also, she said she wasn’t sure if she wanted to marry him if he didn’t help the woman. That was it for OP because he immediately called off their wedding and kicked her out of his house. She and her parents kept begging for forgiveness, but the poster couldn’t forgive her after she had shown her true colors.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

A study has revealed that anywhere between 30% to 60% of people who have been cheated on experience symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD after discovering their partner’s infidelity. This has come to be known as post-infidelity stress disorder (PISD). If a person has to go through all that, it’s highly likely that they wouldn’t forgive their partner even after years.

Besides, stats show that the average household in the United States spends $61,334 a year on expenses. Moreover, 16% of spending is on transportation, an average of $9,826 a year. Food, including groceries and eating out, costs another $7,317 a year or $609.75 a month, while the average monthly cost for utilities is $370.16.

Forget forgiveness; nobody would spend so much on someone who betrayed them to such an extent in the past. It was quite strange that his fiancée, who was well aware of the cheating, instantly jumped to the ex’s side. Folks online felt that she was considering her own situation, but she should still have been supportive of her fiancé, not his ex-wife.

Research emphasizes that cortisol is one of the body’s stress hormones that works with certain areas of the brain to influence mood, motivation, and behavior. Feeling unsupported by your partner can lead to physical stress, as evidenced by higher levels of cortisol in the body. Well then, it seems like a good thing that the poster called off the wedding, right?

What would you do in his shoes? Let us know in the comments below!

Netizens couldn’t believe that his fiancée believed his ex-wife over him, which was a massive red flag on her behalf

