Selfish Man Asks Fiancée For Poly Relationship To Date Coworker, Livid As She Dumps Him For New BF

People can choose to be monogamous or polyamorous depending on what they feel the most connected to, but this can only happen if their partner is on board. Unfortunately, some folks might manipulate the situation so that they can have their cake and eat it too, and more often than not, it tends to backfire on them.

This is exactly what happened when a cunning man convinced his fiancée to open up their relationship just so that he could date his coworker, but ended up with a broken engagement instead.

Sometimes, in the hopes of having the best of both worlds, people might end up losing what matters most to them

A woman and man in workout clothes talking at a gym bar, illustrating woman-leave-fiance-over-boyfriend concept.

The poster’s fiancé randomly asked if they could have an open relationship, and when she agreed, he started dating his coworker, and she dated a guy from the gym

Text excerpt about a woman considering leaving her fiancé for her boyfriend in an open relationship situation.

Text showing a woman explaining how she started dating a guy from her gym while her fiancé dated a girl from work.

Text displaying a woman describing how her boyfriend is different from her fiancé, showing reasons she might leave fiancé over boyfriend.

Text with woman leave fiance over boyfriend theme describing a woman comparing affectionate boyfriend with distant fiancé in a candid note.

Text comparing intimacy differences between a woman’s fiancé and boyfriend highlighting why a woman may leave fiancé over boyfriend.

Text excerpt about woman considering leaving fiancé over boyfriend, reflecting on happiness and relationship dynamics.

Text excerpt from conversation where woman considers leaving fiancé over lack of affection while thinking about boyfriend.

Text about woman deciding to leave fiancé over boyfriend due to lack of emotional connection and new relationship hopes.

Happy woman and man sharing a joyful moment together, illustrating a woman leave fiance over boyfriend theme.

Over time, the woman realized that her boyfriend was much more caring and attentive than her emotionally unavailable fiancé, so she considered ending the engagement

Text about a woman reflecting on emotionally unavailable men, related to woman leave fiance over boyfriend topic.

Text excerpt about woman deciding to leave fiancé over boyfriend, reflecting on past relationships and engagement plans.

Woman looking conflicted during a tense dinner, representing a woman leaving fiancé over boyfriend dilemma.

Text describing a woman overwhelmed with wedding plans from her fiancé’s mom and deciding to leave fiancé for boyfriend.

Text message describing woman leaving fiancé over boyfriend, explaining lack of love and need for affection causing a scene.

Text message on a phone screen describing a tense situation involving a woman deciding to leave her fiance over her boyfriend.

Text excerpt describing a woman’s relationship conflict involving leaving her fiancé over boyfriend and polyamory issues.

Alt text: Text message revealing a woman explaining why she left her fiancé for her boyfriend, addressing emotional misunderstandings.

Woman upset and crying while a man leans in close, depicting a woman leave fiance over boyfriend conflict.

The woman broke up with her partner at a dinner with his parents, and he later angrily revealed that he had only opened the relationship so that he could date his coworker

Text update describing a woman’s ex fiancé apologizing and emotional after she leaves fiancé over boyfriend.

Text excerpt about a woman planning to leave her fiancé for her boyfriend, discussing closing the relationship and moving out.

Text message conversation about a woman deciding to leave fiancé over boyfriend and dealing with ex's interference.

Text discussing a woman reconsidering her relationship and showing emotions, related to woman leave fiance over boyfriend.

Text excerpt showing a woman questioning why others believe her boyfriend will become her ex, expressing defiance about leaving fiancé over boyfriend.

Text message discussing feelings about staying in a relationship and exploring options in love, related to woman leave fiance over boyfriend.

Text on plain white background about a woman leaving her fiancé over a boyfriend, discussing ex’s unchanged behavior.

The poster ended up blocking her ex-fiancé and even got a chance to speak to his new girlfriend and make her reconsider her relationship with him

Even though the OP and her partner had been together for four years and were engaged, it seems like there were cracks in their relationship. She mentioned that he wasn’t that affectionate, hardly got her flowers, and didn’t make much of an effort to take her out on dates. The kicker was when he randomly asked if they could open their relationship without actually discussing it with her over time.

In situations like this, where one partner wants to be poly and their significant other might not be on the same page, experts state that it’s important not to rush into the decision. Both people need to discuss the matter thoroughly and not agree to it simply because they’re fearful of losing the other person.

It’s possible that the poster didn’t know how else to handle her fiancé’s request, so she agreed to it and didn’t bat an eye when he began dating his coworker. She also decided to date a man from her gym and was pleasantly surprised when he turned out to be kind, thoughtful, and affectionate, everything her partner was not.

As the poster explained, she grew up around emotionally unavailable men, which might have colored her relationship experience and made her believe that was all she could have. That’s why professionals explain that it’s important to identify the signs of an immature man as soon as possible and end things before their behavior becomes a drain on your mental and emotional state.

Young woman in a gray jacket looking to the side, reflecting a woman leave fiancé over boyfriend decision moment.

Eventually, the woman decided to break up with her partner because her boyfriend was treating her so much better than he ever had. She just didn’t know how to broach the subject, but ended up blurting it out in front of their family, since their get-together seemed to revolve around the upcoming wedding.

Just like this woman had realized that polyamory didn’t work for her, psychologists explain that it’s okay for folks to change their minds if a certain relationship dynamic doesn’t suit them. That’s why it’s essential that partners keep checking in with one another so that they can figure out what works best for them.

The problem is that the OP’s fiancé had only opened their relationship so that he could date his coworker without it being considered cheating. This cunning decision of his turned out to be his undoing because it made his partner finally see his red flags clearly, and also find someone better.

That’s exactly why he blew up at her and tried to make it seem like she was the unreasonable one in the situation. Luckily, the woman had the support of her new boyfriend, who helped her move out of her unstable fiancé’s place, and also started a better and healthier relationship.

What do you think about the OP’s decision to end things with her husband-to-be in order to date her boyfriend? Let us know your honest thoughts on this situation.

Folks were glad that the man got what he deserved and that the poster was able to move on from him

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing men showing emotion, related to woman leave fiance over boyfriend topic.

Comment expressing support for woman leaving fiancé over boyfriend, highlighting her self-worth and happiness in new relationship.

Comment on online forum expressing support for woman who leaves fiancé over boyfriend, worrying about ex's reaction.

Text excerpt about a woman questioning staying with her fiancé over her boyfriend in a relationship discussion.

Comment praising a woman’s courage to leave her fiancé for her boyfriend, highlighting her confidence and determination.

Text excerpt explaining affection and gestures in relationships, related to woman leave fiance over boyfriend topic.

Comment on a forum about a woman leaving her fiancé over her boyfriend, highlighting emotional immaturity and unavailability.

Screenshot of a forum comment expressing schadenfreude, related to a woman leaving fiancé over boyfriend story.

Comment on a forum post about a woman leave fiance over boyfriend, expressing humor about people losing their cake.

Screenshot of a comment where a woman describes always having affectionate boyfriends, unlike cold guys who don't appeal to her.

