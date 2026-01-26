Groom Slams MOH For Low Effort, She Claps Back By Dumping Bestie Bride Before Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

It can be really hard to find true friends who will have our back through all the milestones, as well as bad days. Many times, life also throws some fake ones at us, and sometimes their true colors show and they reveal themselves.

This woman was stuck with such a “friend” who agreed to be her maid of honor, but very reluctantly. Things got tense after the groom called her out for putting no effort into her duties to the bride. Well, read on to find out how this angered her so much that she ended their friendship!

Unlike true friends, fake ones can ditch you in an instant, the moment things become inconvenient for them

Two women smiling and holding hands at an outdoor table, illustrating maid of honor and bride relationship drama.

Image credits: wayhomestudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster asked her “best friend” of 10 years to be her maid of honor, and even though the woman accepted, she put no effort into her duties

Text excerpt about a groom slamming maid of honor for low effort and conflict with bride before wedding.

Text describing wedding prep struggles with groom slamming MOH low effort and bridal conflicts before wedding.

Text showing a bride upset about her maid of honor not planning a bachelorette party before the wedding.

Text on white background showing a message about maid of honor duties and feeling unimportant before wedding.

Image credits: Ministrated-Pariah35

Man angrily talking on phone in casual outfit, expressing frustration about MOH low effort before wedding.

Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The groom was so disturbed by this that he called out the woman, who reluctantly threw an awful bachelorette

Text excerpt describing a low-effort bachelorette party, highlighting a groom’s complaint and maid of honor’s fallout.

Text message excerpt about maid of honor's low effort and wedding drama between bride and bestie.

Text excerpt from a story showing tension before a wedding involving a grudge and irritation at the fiancé.

Image credits: Ministrated-Pariah35

Bride and bridesmaids in pink robes celebrating with champagne during pre-wedding party and maid of honor drama.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After that, she said she didn’t want to interact with the groom at all, so the poster said that she could skip the wedding

Text excerpt about maid of honor refusing duties and avoiding wedding help in a wedding conflict story.

Text message describing a friendship ending after a groom slams MOH for low effort, causing a fallout before wedding.

Text discussing a bride questioning the maid of honor's effort and conflict before the wedding.

Text excerpt from a groom addressing differing opinions about the maid of honor’s effort before the wedding.

Text excerpt about MOH and groom planning a small wedding due to groom’s anxiety and stress concerns.

Text discussing a groom slamming the maid of honor for low effort at the bachelorette party before the wedding.

Text excerpt about friendships and hosting duties related to groom, MOH, and bestie bride conflict before wedding.

Text excerpt about a best man organizing a wedding rehearsal after a groom slams maid of honor for low effort.

Text excerpt about groom slamming MOH for low effort and MOH clapping back by dumping bride before wedding.

Groom confronting maid of honor for low effort while she responds by dumping bride before wedding event.

Image credits: Ministrated-Pariah35

This annoyed the woman so much that not only did she quit being the maid of honor, but she also ended their friendship before the wedding

Today, we dive into a wedding drama that is surprisingly not between the bridal couple. The original poster (OP) was the bride, who asked her best friend of 10 years to be her maid of honor. While the woman accepted, she felt that their other friend would feel bad. However, the bride insisted that she was the closest and she wanted her to do it.

Little did OP know that she would regret it because the maid of honor never helped out with any of the wedding prep. In fact, she didn’t even plan a bachelorette, so the groom called her out for putting in so little effort. Well, she did pull off a last-minute party, but the poster felt that it was cheap and quite lame. Also, her friend was still holding a grudge against the groom.

The woman told OP that although she would be present, she didn’t want to talk to the guy. Well, the bride was baffled as that just wasn’t possible. She said that her friend should sit out the wedding as it was supposed to be a happy occasion. Lo and behold, it made the woman so angry that she spilled everything. Apparently, she never wanted to be the maid of honor.

Besides, she was also furious that OP defended the groom instead of her, so she just ended their friendship and blocked the poster everywhere. In this “divorce,” their other two friends also walked out of OP’s life. Well, the hurt bride was left wondering whether she was the jerk in this situation, and netizens gave her their varied opinions.

Groom and bride holding hands with wedding party in background, capturing wedding and MOH drama moments.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Many could sympathize with OP and felt bad that it happened just before the big day. Research also stresses that this special occasion can be highly stressful. Further, it states, “Wedding planning involves a lot of time, energy, and money. Additionally, the sheer number of decisions you have to make can be overwhelming. The pressure of wanting everything to be perfect doesn’t help.”

Imagine having to go through all that and then dealing with a friend’s drama. Also, we all know what an important role a maid of honor plays. According to the wedding publication Brides, this role is a crucial part in the smooth operation of the whole event and can be pivotal in ensuring the bride and groom get the most out of their special day.

However, instead of helping out, the maid of honor in this story just sparked more stress for the bridal couple. Netizens said that she shouldn’t have agreed in the first place and told the bride so. Many also felt that OP should have been clear with her about what she wanted from the woman. Some also held both of them accountable for not expressing themselves.

Studies also emphasize that how we communicate with friends plays a pivotal role in the quality of those relationships. The research elaborates that effective communication helps us understand each other better, resolve conflicts, and offer the emotional support needed to foster deeper connections. Do you agree that both of them should have expressed themselves properly? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Netizens felt that she shouldn’t have accepted the position at all, but some also felt the bride should’ve communicated her needs

Reddit conversation about groom slamming MOH for low effort and MOH clapping back by dumping bride before wedding.

Reddit comment discussing conflict between maid of honour and bride over low effort and wedding tensions.

Comment discussing groom slamming maid of honor for low effort and maid of honor clapping back before wedding.

Text post on a forum discussing a groom slamming his MOH for low effort, leading to a conflict before a wedding.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing the groom slamming the MOH for low effort before the wedding conflict.

Text conversation discussing groom slamming maid of honor for low effort and MOH clapping back by dumping bride.

Comment discussing groom slamming maid of honor for low effort and maid of honor clapping back by dumping bestie bride before wedding.

Commenter explaining MOH’s passive-aggressive behavior and lack of effort causing tension before wedding.

Screenshot of a comment discussing a groom slamming MOH for low effort and the fallout before a wedding.

Reddit comment discussing groom slamming maid of honor for low effort and maid of honor's fallout before wedding.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing the groom slamming the MOH for low effort before the wedding.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a maid of honor's low effort causing tension before a wedding.