Groom Slams MOH For Low Effort, She Claps Back By Dumping Bestie Bride Before Wedding
It can be really hard to find true friends who will have our back through all the milestones, as well as bad days. Many times, life also throws some fake ones at us, and sometimes their true colors show and they reveal themselves.
This woman was stuck with such a “friend” who agreed to be her maid of honor, but very reluctantly. Things got tense after the groom called her out for putting no effort into her duties to the bride. Well, read on to find out how this angered her so much that she ended their friendship!
Today, we dive into a wedding drama that is surprisingly not between the bridal couple. The original poster (OP) was the bride, who asked her best friend of 10 years to be her maid of honor. While the woman accepted, she felt that their other friend would feel bad. However, the bride insisted that she was the closest and she wanted her to do it.
Little did OP know that she would regret it because the maid of honor never helped out with any of the wedding prep. In fact, she didn’t even plan a bachelorette, so the groom called her out for putting in so little effort. Well, she did pull off a last-minute party, but the poster felt that it was cheap and quite lame. Also, her friend was still holding a grudge against the groom.
The woman told OP that although she would be present, she didn’t want to talk to the guy. Well, the bride was baffled as that just wasn’t possible. She said that her friend should sit out the wedding as it was supposed to be a happy occasion. Lo and behold, it made the woman so angry that she spilled everything. Apparently, she never wanted to be the maid of honor.
Besides, she was also furious that OP defended the groom instead of her, so she just ended their friendship and blocked the poster everywhere. In this “divorce,” their other two friends also walked out of OP’s life. Well, the hurt bride was left wondering whether she was the jerk in this situation, and netizens gave her their varied opinions.
Many could sympathize with OP and felt bad that it happened just before the big day. Research also stresses that this special occasion can be highly stressful. Further, it states, “Wedding planning involves a lot of time, energy, and money. Additionally, the sheer number of decisions you have to make can be overwhelming. The pressure of wanting everything to be perfect doesn’t help.”
Imagine having to go through all that and then dealing with a friend’s drama. Also, we all know what an important role a maid of honor plays. According to the wedding publication Brides, this role is a crucial part in the smooth operation of the whole event and can be pivotal in ensuring the bride and groom get the most out of their special day.
However, instead of helping out, the maid of honor in this story just sparked more stress for the bridal couple. Netizens said that she shouldn’t have agreed in the first place and told the bride so. Many also felt that OP should have been clear with her about what she wanted from the woman. Some also held both of them accountable for not expressing themselves.
Studies also emphasize that how we communicate with friends plays a pivotal role in the quality of those relationships. The research elaborates that effective communication helps us understand each other better, resolve conflicts, and offer the emotional support needed to foster deeper connections. Do you agree that both of them should have expressed themselves properly? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Netizens felt that she shouldn’t have accepted the position at all, but some also felt the bride should’ve communicated her needs
Both of these women were terrible at communicating. It's too bad, because the expectations were low and it wouldn't have been difficult to do the minimum, but resentment prevented even that from happening. Hope the OP can find new friends!
