Woman Horrified After Seeing Roommate’s BF Using Her Fancy Products, Refuses To Let Him Stay Anymore
Young man happily applying shaving cream, illustrating woman horrified after seeing roommateu2019s boyfriend use her fancy products.
Friends, Relationships

Woman Horrified After Seeing Roommate’s BF Using Her Fancy Products, Refuses To Let Him Stay Anymore

louise.p
Louise Pieterse BoredPanda staff
When you are living with a roommate, you learn to question everything: Who finished the milk? Where did the remote go? Where did my super-duper expensive toiletries go? You get the picture…

The phantom menace usually turns out to be your roommate, who “borrows” a little too freely. But the situation gets way more complicated when the suspect isn’t even on the lease, and their guest privileges start to include your personal belongings. For one woman, the mystery was solved not with a clue, but with an off-key serenade coming from behind her own bathroom door.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    The mysteries of vanishing items in a shared house is one that seemingly never ends

    Woman with under-eye patches holding a basket of fancy skincare products in a bright, minimal room setting

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One woman’s suspicions grew after her expensive toiletries started disappearing at an alarming rate after peacefully living with her roommate for a while

    Text screenshot of a woman explaining her horror after seeing roommate’s boyfriend using her fancy products, deciding to ban him.

    Text excerpt describing a woman horrified after seeing roommate’s boyfriend using her fancy products and refusing to let him stay.

    Text excerpt showing a woman horrified after seeing roommate’s boyfriend using her fancy products and items going missing.

    Man with towel around neck using fancy skincare products in bathroom, related to roommate’s boyfriend conflict over products.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The case was cracked when she came home early and caught her roommate’s boyfriend in the act

    Text excerpt about a woman frustrated after finding her roommate’s boyfriend using her expensive face moisturizer.

    Text message screenshot describing a woman horrified to find her roommate’s boyfriend using her fancy products.

    Text conversation showing a woman suspecting her roommate’s boyfriend used her fancy face cream, causing tension.

    Text excerpt showing a woman horrified after seeing roommate’s boyfriend using her fancy products at home.

    Text showing a woman horrified after seeing roommate’s boyfriend using her fancy lotion and body wash products.

    Woman horrified after seeing roommate’s boyfriend using her expensive fancy products, refuses to let him stay.

    Young man with curly hair happily applying shaving cream on his face, using fancy skincare products in a bathroom.

    Image credits: artursafronovvvv / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When confronted, her roommate didn’t apologize but instead called her ‘petty and controlling’

    Text message discussing discomfort with roommate’s boyfriend using fancy products and refusing him to stay over.

    Text message conversation expressing frustration over roommate’s boyfriend using expensive fancy products without permission.

    Text excerpt of a woman horrified after seeing roommate’s boyfriend using her fancy products and refusing to let him stay anymore.

    Text showing a woman horrified after seeing roommate’s boyfriend using her fancy products, refusing to let him stay.

    Woman horrified after seeing roommate’s boyfriend using her fancy products, refusing to let him stay anymore.

    Woman horrified discovering roommate’s boyfriend using her fancy products, deciding he can no longer stay.

    Image credits: anonymous

    The roommate defended her boyfriend, insisting “it’s just soap and lotion” and that he did nothing wrong

    For the 24YO OP and her roommate, Sarah, a 50/50 split arrangement was pure domestic bliss. But the peace was disturbed by a new, unofficial third resident: Sarah’s BF, who started staying over multiple nights a week. This arrangement was fine until the narrator noticed her shampoo was sprinting towards empty, her razor went missing, and a towel simply vanished into thin air.

    The plot thickened over a tub of expensive face cream. Monday night, the tub was full of promise and pricey ingredients. By Wednesday, more than half of it was gone. When confronted via text, Sarah pleaded ignorance. The OP let it go, but the seed of suspicion had been firmly planted. The phantom of the bathroom was real, and they were using high-end moisturizer.

    The mystery was finally solved when our hero came home early to the sound of a serenade coming from her own shower. It was the boyfriend. When he opened the door, wrapped in a towel, he was standing in a crime scene of stolen goods: her lotion on the counter, her body wash in the shower. The phantom of the shower had been caught red-handed and covered in her expensive products.

    When the narrator finally confronted Sarah, the conversation went about as well as you’d expect. Sarah called her “petty and controlling” for not wanting to share her things with a man who doesn’t pay rent, insisting “it’s just soap and lotion.” Now, the apartment is a cold war zone, the boyfriend is persona non grata, and the narrator is wondering if she’s the jerk not wanting her bathroom to be an all-inclusive spa.

    Woman horrified confronting roommate about boyfriend using her fancy products, refusing to let him stay anymore.

    Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The entire conflict stems from a classic roommate mistake: a failure to establish clear boundaries before a problem arises. Sharing experts at Roomsurf say that setting ground rules about guests, especially long-term ones, is essential for a harmonious living situation.

    The issue festered because there was no initial conversation, allowing the boyfriend’s guest privileges to slowly expand until they included the narrator’s personal, expensive belongings. The boyfriend has also crossed a crucial and well-defined line from being a “guest” to being an unofficial, non-paying roommate.

    Australian rental experts, Flatmates, point out, there’s a huge difference. A guest is a temporary visitor, but someone who stays multiple nights a week, uses shared utilities, and helps themselves to a roommate’s personal property is effectively a third tenant. His use of her $40 cream is more of a financial and personal violation.

    Crucially, the narrator’s friend who suggested she talk to the boyfriend directly is completely wrong. Experts at Medium also agree that according to roommate etiquette, the responsibility for a guest’s behavior falls squarely on the person who invited them.

    The narrator was correct to address the issue with Sarah, as it is Sarah’s job to manage her guest. Sarah’s defensive reaction and her attempt to label the narrator as “petty and controlling” is a classic deflection tactic, shifting the blame to avoid taking responsibility for her boyfriend’s disrespectful actions.

    Do you have experience with guests helping themselves to your goods, or are you able to set normal boundaries before it’s too late? Share your experiences below!

    The internet unanimously agreed that the boyfriend’s behavior was a massive breach of boundaries, and the roommate was the real problem

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing frustration about a roommate's boyfriend using fancy products without permission.

    Comment about a woman horrified after seeing roommate’s boyfriend using her fancy products, refusing him to stay.

    Text post discussing a woman horrified after seeing roommate’s boyfriend use her fancy products and refusing him to stay.

    Comment warning about potential health risks after boyfriend uses roommate’s fancy products, highlighting horror and refusal to stay.

    Comment discussing frustration over roommate’s boyfriend using woman’s fancy products without permission.

    Woman horrified discovering roommate’s boyfriend using her fancy products, refuses to let him stay anymore.

    Text conversation screenshot showing someone calling out a boyfriend for using fancy products without permission.

    Text conversation discussing a woman horrified by roommate’s boyfriend using her fancy products and refusing to let him stay.

    Text post showing advice on locking bedroom door to stop roommate’s boyfriend from using fancy products without permission.

    Text post showing a user questioning why a guy takes showers at someone else's place uninvited.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman horrified after seeing roommate’s boyfriend use her fancy products.

    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is absolutely no reason the BF should EVER be in the apartment when roommate is not there. EVER. That would be an absolutely NON NEGOTIABLE thing. I'd also start keeping all my possessions in my room under lock and key, since the roommate is obviously a moron with no boundaries.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't understand the roommate's reaction. How could she think it's cool for her BF to use someone else's stuff? OP needs to confront him directly and keep her things in her room, as ridiculous as that is.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right? Hope OP gives the roomie + BF an itemized list of what he's used and how much it cost, so they know this stuff ain't cheap! Or! OP could just go thru his wallet when he's in the shower!/jk(sort of)

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If OP had gone directly to the boyfriend the roommate would have been mad about that. Sounds like she doesn't want to deal with the fact her boyfriend would be so inconsiderate. I don't think there's much more to do except maybe get cheap plastic storage and jlmake sure all toiletries unambiguously personal and not communal.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
