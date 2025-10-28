Woman Horrified After Seeing Roommate’s BF Using Her Fancy Products, Refuses To Let Him Stay Anymore

ADVERTISEMENT

When you are living with a roommate, you learn to question everything: Who finished the milk? Where did the remote go? Where did my super-duper expensive toiletries go? You get the picture…

The phantom menace usually turns out to be your roommate, who “borrows” a little too freely. But the situation gets way more complicated when the suspect isn’t even on the lease, and their guest privileges start to include your personal belongings. For one woman, the mystery was solved not with a clue, but with an off-key serenade coming from behind her own bathroom door.

More info: Reddit

The mysteries of vanishing items in a shared house is one that seemingly never ends

Woman with under-eye patches holding a basket of fancy skincare products in a bright, minimal room setting

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One woman’s suspicions grew after her expensive toiletries started disappearing at an alarming rate after peacefully living with her roommate for a while

Man with towel around neck using fancy skincare products in bathroom, related to roommate’s boyfriend conflict over products.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The case was cracked when she came home early and caught her roommate’s boyfriend in the act

Young man with curly hair happily applying shaving cream on his face, using fancy skincare products in a bathroom.

Image credits: artursafronovvvv / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When confronted, her roommate didn’t apologize but instead called her ‘petty and controlling’

Image credits: anonymous

The roommate defended her boyfriend, insisting “it’s just soap and lotion” and that he did nothing wrong

For the 24YO OP and her roommate, Sarah, a 50/50 split arrangement was pure domestic bliss. But the peace was disturbed by a new, unofficial third resident: Sarah’s BF, who started staying over multiple nights a week. This arrangement was fine until the narrator noticed her shampoo was sprinting towards empty, her razor went missing, and a towel simply vanished into thin air.

The plot thickened over a tub of expensive face cream. Monday night, the tub was full of promise and pricey ingredients. By Wednesday, more than half of it was gone. When confronted via text, Sarah pleaded ignorance. The OP let it go, but the seed of suspicion had been firmly planted. The phantom of the bathroom was real, and they were using high-end moisturizer.

The mystery was finally solved when our hero came home early to the sound of a serenade coming from her own shower. It was the boyfriend. When he opened the door, wrapped in a towel, he was standing in a crime scene of stolen goods: her lotion on the counter, her body wash in the shower. The phantom of the shower had been caught red-handed and covered in her expensive products.

When the narrator finally confronted Sarah, the conversation went about as well as you’d expect. Sarah called her “petty and controlling” for not wanting to share her things with a man who doesn’t pay rent, insisting “it’s just soap and lotion.” Now, the apartment is a cold war zone, the boyfriend is persona non grata, and the narrator is wondering if she’s the jerk not wanting her bathroom to be an all-inclusive spa.

Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The entire conflict stems from a classic roommate mistake: a failure to establish clear boundaries before a problem arises. Sharing experts at Roomsurf say that setting ground rules about guests, especially long-term ones, is essential for a harmonious living situation.

The issue festered because there was no initial conversation, allowing the boyfriend’s guest privileges to slowly expand until they included the narrator’s personal, expensive belongings. The boyfriend has also crossed a crucial and well-defined line from being a “guest” to being an unofficial, non-paying roommate.

Australian rental experts, Flatmates, point out, there’s a huge difference. A guest is a temporary visitor, but someone who stays multiple nights a week, uses shared utilities, and helps themselves to a roommate’s personal property is effectively a third tenant. His use of her $40 cream is more of a financial and personal violation.

Crucially, the narrator’s friend who suggested she talk to the boyfriend directly is completely wrong. Experts at Medium also agree that according to roommate etiquette, the responsibility for a guest’s behavior falls squarely on the person who invited them.

The narrator was correct to address the issue with Sarah, as it is Sarah’s job to manage her guest. Sarah’s defensive reaction and her attempt to label the narrator as “petty and controlling” is a classic deflection tactic, shifting the blame to avoid taking responsibility for her boyfriend’s disrespectful actions.

Do you have experience with guests helping themselves to your goods, or are you able to set normal boundaries before it’s too late? Share your experiences below!

The internet unanimously agreed that the boyfriend’s behavior was a massive breach of boundaries, and the roommate was the real problem

