Harrison, an American artist based in Thailand, is the creator of Quills Comics. Alongside his main job as a teacher, he has always wanted to dive into comics, and Calix and Marv is where that dream comes to life. The series follows two unlikely roommates, Calix and Marv, whose spiky personalities make for both funny and heartwarming moments.

The comic captures everyday life in a lighthearted way, blending gaming, daily struggles, and the occasional absurd situation. Readers quickly find themselves relating to the characters’ quirks, frustrations, and friendships, making Quills Comics a fun and down-to-earth escape.

#1

Comic strip featuring a funny and relatable hedgehog and porcupine roommate duo discussing ideas and forgetting them.

quillscomic

    #2

    Comic panels featuring a funny hedgehog and porcupine duo joking about buying Nintendo Switch consoles.

    quillscomic

    #3

    Hedgehog and porcupine roommates sitting on a bench, discussing summer vibes and world dread in a funny comic strip.

    quillscomic

    #4

    Comic strip of a hedgehog and porcupine roommates exchanging a gift and discussing UV rays and a glowing plant.

    quillscomic

    #5

    Comic strip featuring a hedgehog and porcupine duo on a bench discussing worries and pressure about the future.

    quillscomic

    #6

    Comic panels of a funny and relatable hedgehog and porcupine roommate duo spending time together indoors.

    quillscomic

    #7

    Comic panels showing a hedgehog and porcupine roommates debating Sonic the Hedgehog with humor and relatable pet quirks.

    quillscomic

    #8

    Comic strip of a funny and relatable hedgehog and porcupine roommate duo discussing hedgehog traffic hazards on a couch.

    quillscomic

    #9

    Comic panels showing a hedgehog surrounded by many plants, illustrating the funny and relatable hedgeho and porcupine duo.

    quillscomic

    #10

    Comic panels showing a hedgehog and porcupine in a podcast studio discussing guests and crypto crossover episode ideas.

    quillscomic

    #11

    Hedgehog and porcupine roommates wearing headsets in a funny comic about gaming and relatable emotions.

    quillscomic

    #12

    Hedgehog and porcupine roommates sharing a funny comic about love and the challenges of being close without hurting each other.

    quillscomic

    #13

    Hedgehog and porcupine roommates in a funny comic strip discussing their return and making jokes together.

    quillscomic

    #14

    Comic strip featuring a hedgehog and porcupine roommates debating pizza vs tacos in a funny, relatable scene.

    quillscomic

    #15

    Comic featuring a hedgehog and porcupine roommate duo with funny and relatable moments about their spiky differences.

    quillscomic

    #16

    Comic panels featuring a hedgehog and porcupine roommate duo humorously discussing practicing a joke on stage.

    quillscomic

    #17

    Comic panels featuring a hedgehog and porcupine duo on a fantasy adventure with mountains and dialogue in a colorful cartoon style.

    quillscomic

    #18

    Comic panels showing a hedgehog and porcupine roommate duo enjoying alone time and dealing with internet distractions.

    quillscomic

    #19

    Two hedgehog and porcupine roommates sitting on a couch having a funny, relatable comic about poets and quills.

    quillscomic

    #20

    Comic featuring a funny and relatable hedgehog and porcupine roommate duo interacting with a squirrel outdoors.

    quillscomic

    #21

    Comic panels showing a hedgehog and porcupine roommate duo discussing family values with humor and sarcasm.

    quillscomic

