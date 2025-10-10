ADVERTISEMENT

Harrison, an American artist based in Thailand, is the creator of Quills Comics. Alongside his main job as a teacher, he has always wanted to dive into comics, and Calix and Marv is where that dream comes to life. The series follows two unlikely roommates, Calix and Marv, whose spiky personalities make for both funny and heartwarming moments.

The comic captures everyday life in a lighthearted way, blending gaming, daily struggles, and the occasional absurd situation. Readers quickly find themselves relating to the characters’ quirks, frustrations, and friendships, making Quills Comics a fun and down-to-earth escape.

More info: Instagram