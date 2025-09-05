“It’s Unfair”: Student Kicked Out Of His House To Keep Appearances For Roommate’s Muslim Mom
In 2019, the Pew Research Center found that Muslims make up only 1% of the adult population. In 2025, Muslim Americans are the most likely out of all religiously affiliated adults to be college students. Around 30% of U.S. Muslims are currently studying in college. And often, they face unique challenges.
This young student had a conservative mother, and knew she would be upset to find out that her daughter is roommates with a man. To keep it from her, she asked the guy to crash somewhere else for one night during the mom’s visit. But the roommate didn’t feel that was fair, so, he decided to ask for opinions online: was he not seeing the situation clearly?
A Muslim roommate asked a guy to leave for one night because her conservative mother was visiting
Thinking that getting kicked out of his own apartment was unfair, he refused, and offered alternatives
Some commenters pleaded the roommate to be understanding: “She’s trying to break away from a very controlling upbringing”
Others weren’t so compassionate: “It’s her issue [and] she needs to solve it with her family”
OP did a good and kind thing by staying elsewhere. I suspect Sana had tried to prepare the family and it had gone really badly because of the lack of notice. It's awful but while you're financially dependent, sometimes this is the way to handle it, it's no different to a gay person staying in the closet until they can support themselves. Hopefully it's different for you get folk, but people my age have all bearded for a friend or pretended they were straight when the alternative was homeless and destitution from being disowned. It's different once you've got your degree and a job, then this request would be out of line, but while Sana needs parental support, blowing up her whole life over one night is cruel and possibly dangerous for her. So to all those who have to hide because you're not in a position to pay your bills on your own. It's just temporary, finished the degree, it gets better. So much better. Hang in there.
