In 2019, the Pew Research Center found that Muslims make up only 1% of the adult population. In 2025, Muslim Americans are the most likely out of all religiously affiliated adults to be college students. Around 30% of U.S. Muslims are currently studying in college. And often, they face unique challenges.

This young student had a conservative mother, and knew she would be upset to find out that her daughter is roommates with a man. To keep it from her, she asked the guy to crash somewhere else for one night during the mom’s visit. But the roommate didn’t feel that was fair, so, he decided to ask for opinions online: was he not seeing the situation clearly?

A Muslim roommate asked a guy to leave for one night because her conservative mother was visiting

Image credits: nd3000 (not the actual photo)

Thinking that getting kicked out of his own apartment was unfair, he refused, and offered alternatives

Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: waynekinnaird

Some commenters pleaded the roommate to be understanding: “She’s trying to break away from a very controlling upbringing”

Others weren’t so compassionate: “It’s her issue [and] she needs to solve it with her family”

