Bride Walks Into Her Wedding Expecting Vows, Walks Out After Learning Groom Cheated With Her Mom

When we look at fiction, we tend to think that only in the imaginary world can family members do such evil things to each other. The sad truth is that, in reality, they actually pull off much worse things that can cause immense, long-term damage.
Speaking of family, this bride was shocked when her sister and mom caused a scene at her wedding. However, when she found out why they did it, she was furious not just with them, but also with her groom. Read on to find out the dark secret that broke the marriage!
She finally met her ex-fiance and learned that it all started when he was 17, and the shocked poster just couldn’t forgive the guy or her mom for their actions
Buckle up, folks, because today’s story is full of unbelievable theatrics and drips with drama. The original poster (OP) tells us that she has a twin sister and a brother, but their dad left them because he couldn’t handle so many kids. Sadly, the three blamed OP for this all her life, and they never treated her like family, oftentimes even neglecting her completely.
She left home as soon as she turned 18, started working as a part-time student, and lived with her boyfriend a few states away. She paid for the apartment, and they were living a happy life, with no contact from her family. When they were 21, the couple decided to tie the knot, and her brother found out about it. The family self-invited themselves, and OP agreed but set a few ground rules.
Obviously, they broke them, and her sister created a scene by getting into a fight with OP’s fiancé for “cheating on her.” Much to the poster’s horror, she learned that the guy had had an affair, not with her twin, but with her 43-year-old mother when he was 18 years old! She ditched the wedding immediately, but people kept calling her to tell her not to dwell on the past.
After a lot of netizens claimed that her mom might have groomed her boyfriend as a teen, she agreed to meet him, and he was a mess. He explained how it started when he was just 17, but then her mom started getting “touchy” with him. OP couldn’t believe how, despite all this, he had agreed to invite them to the wedding, and refused to forgive him for everything, even when he begged her.
Bride and groom in a tense conversation at home, reflecting on betrayal and cheating before their wedding vows.
That was quite a harrowing experience, and I can’t even begin to imagine how shattered the poster must have felt. First of all, her whole family was awful to her while growing up. Research suggests that childhood neglect can have a profound impact on a person, affecting their emotional, psychological, and social well-being in various ways that can last into adulthood.
Moreover, studies show that when a person grows up in a toxic family, it can rob them of many things, including their self-worth and ability to trust others. Despite all this, the poster truly loved her boyfriend, so finding out about his infidelity must have felt like double betrayal for her. Experts warn that learning about a partner’s affair can be emotionally devastating.
In fact, they have even coined a term for it, post-infidelity stress disorder, as it can have similar effects to PTSD. As if knowing he cheated wasn’t enough, the fact that he did it with her own mother must have been an absolute shocker for her. Hell, it would be too much for anyone to handle. No wonder she decided to run and get as far away from those toxic folks as possible.
What was more annoying was how people pushed her to just let it go since it “happened in the past” and her ex “still loved her.” I mean, give her some time to at least digest the whole thing! Netizens said that she shouldn’t forgive either of them, and frankly, I agree. What would you do if you were in her shoes? We would love to hear your thoughts, so drop them in the comments below!
Folks online were in utter shock that her mom would do something so disturbing, and many accused her of grooming the teen
Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!
Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows
