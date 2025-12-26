Bride Walks Into Her Wedding Expecting Vows, Walks Out After Learning Groom Cheated With Her Mom

ADVERTISEMENT

When we look at fiction, we tend to think that only in the imaginary world can family members do such evil things to each other. The sad truth is that, in reality, they actually pull off much worse things that can cause immense, long-term damage.

Speaking of family, this bride was shocked when her sister and mom caused a scene at her wedding. However, when she found out why they did it, she was furious not just with them, but also with her groom. Read on to find out the dark secret that broke the marriage!

More info: Reddit

Trust is the basic foundation of any relationship, and once broken, it is extremely hard to mend

The poster’s dad abandoned them as she was born as a twin, so her mom and siblings always blamed her for it, and neglected her

Image credits: Flashy-Badger6135

She moved out of the house and lived with her boyfriend when they were both 18, and decided to get married when they turned 21

Image credits: Flashy-Badger6135

When her brother found out that she was getting married, she agreed to invite them, but her mom and sister got into a fight with the groom and caused a scene

Image credits: Flashy-Badger6135

Image credits: Flashy-Badger6135

It happened because her twin sister accused the groom of cheating, and the bride found out that he had an affair with her mom when he was 18

Image credits: Flashy-Badger6135

She immediately ditched the wedding and ran away, but everyone bombarded her with calls and texts, claiming she was making a big deal out of the past

Image credits: Flashy-Badger6135

She finally met her ex-fiance and learned that it all started when he was 17, and the shocked poster just couldn’t forgive the guy or her mom for their actions

Buckle up, folks, because today’s story is full of unbelievable theatrics and drips with drama. The original poster (OP) tells us that she has a twin sister and a brother, but their dad left them because he couldn’t handle so many kids. Sadly, the three blamed OP for this all her life, and they never treated her like family, oftentimes even neglecting her completely.

She left home as soon as she turned 18, started working as a part-time student, and lived with her boyfriend a few states away. She paid for the apartment, and they were living a happy life, with no contact from her family. When they were 21, the couple decided to tie the knot, and her brother found out about it. The family self-invited themselves, and OP agreed but set a few ground rules.

Obviously, they broke them, and her sister created a scene by getting into a fight with OP’s fiancé for “cheating on her.” Much to the poster’s horror, she learned that the guy had had an affair, not with her twin, but with her 43-year-old mother when he was 18 years old! She ditched the wedding immediately, but people kept calling her to tell her not to dwell on the past.

After a lot of netizens claimed that her mom might have groomed her boyfriend as a teen, she agreed to meet him, and he was a mess. He explained how it started when he was just 17, but then her mom started getting “touchy” with him. OP couldn’t believe how, despite all this, he had agreed to invite them to the wedding, and refused to forgive him for everything, even when he begged her.

That was quite a harrowing experience, and I can’t even begin to imagine how shattered the poster must have felt. First of all, her whole family was awful to her while growing up. Research suggests that childhood neglect can have a profound impact on a person, affecting their emotional, psychological, and social well-being in various ways that can last into adulthood.

Moreover, studies show that when a person grows up in a toxic family, it can rob them of many things, including their self-worth and ability to trust others. Despite all this, the poster truly loved her boyfriend, so finding out about his infidelity must have felt like double betrayal for her. Experts warn that learning about a partner’s affair can be emotionally devastating.

In fact, they have even coined a term for it, post-infidelity stress disorder, as it can have similar effects to PTSD. As if knowing he cheated wasn’t enough, the fact that he did it with her own mother must have been an absolute shocker for her. Hell, it would be too much for anyone to handle. No wonder she decided to run and get as far away from those toxic folks as possible.

What was more annoying was how people pushed her to just let it go since it “happened in the past” and her ex “still loved her.” I mean, give her some time to at least digest the whole thing! Netizens said that she shouldn’t forgive either of them, and frankly, I agree. What would you do if you were in her shoes? We would love to hear your thoughts, so drop them in the comments below!

Folks online were in utter shock that her mom would do something so disturbing, and many accused her of grooming the teen

Conversation about bride walking out of wedding after learning groom cheated, discussing family and moving on advice.

Reddit comments discussing a bride walking out after learning her groom cheated with her mom before their wedding.

Comment thread about a bride learning her groom cheated with her mom, advising her not to take him back.

Reddit comments showing support as bride walks out after discovering groom cheated with her mom.

Bride walks into wedding shocked, walks out after discovering groom cheated with her mom, emotional and tense moment.

Woman reacts upset after learning groom cheated with her mom, walking out of wedding before vows are exchanged

Online conversation where user shares doubts about fiance cheating with her mom before wedding vows unfold

Forum conversation discussing bride walking out after learning groom cheated with her mom, sharing confusion over wedding drama.

Comment about wedding canceled after bride finds out groom cheated with her mom shared on social media.

Comment revealing groom cheated with bride's mom causing ultimate betrayal and bride walking out of wedding.

Comment discussing doubts about a bride walking out after learning the groom cheated with her mom.

Screenshot of a heartfelt online comment offering advice about a bride learning her groom cheated with her mom.

Bride walking out of wedding after learning groom cheated with her mom, showing shock and disbelief.

Text of a comment discussing someone named Mike, questioning confirmation and accusations, in an online forum setting.

Comment discussing a bride's wedding drama after learning about the groom cheating with her mom.