Guy Has The Nerve To Charge Daughter $15K For Raising Her As A Minor, She Goes Into Panic Mode

Since parents decide to give birth to children, it’s only natural that they take complete responsibility until their kids turn into adults. I used to think that it was a universal fact, but then I read about some evil fathers and mothers who proved otherwise.

Take a look at this toxic dad who demanded that his daughter pay him $15,000 for “room and board” during her last two years of high school. She had a feeling that he was doing it just to control her, but it still sent her into a frenzy of panic. Here’s what actually happened…

Unfortunately, not all parents care about their kids; some just love to control them

Man and woman smiling and giving thumbs up while discussing documents on a laptop about charging daughter $15K for raising her

After the poster had gone no-contact with her dad for 6 months, he sent her a $15,000 invoice for raising her from 16 to 18 years of age

Text excerpt about a father charging daughter $15,000 for room and board during her minor years, causing panic.

Invoice showing a $15,000 charge for room and board during high school, related to raising a daughter as a minor.

Text excerpt showing a breakdown of charges totaling $15K for raising daughter, highlighting panic over payment demand.

Young woman looking stressed reviewing documents at table with laptop, relating to guy charging daughter $15K for raising her.

He threatened that she had 30 days to cough up the money or he would take her to court, which really sent her into a panicked frenzy

Text message expressing panic after being charged $15K for raising a daughter as a minor, questioning legality and debt.

Text image with a quote about therapy and conditioning reflecting emotional struggle and panic mode.

Text from a person describing calling a lawyer about a frivolous charge related to being harassed and going no contact.

Young woman wearing glasses looks stressed and confused while holding a tablet, reacting to charges for raising her as a minor.

She knew that it was illegal and he was just trying to control her, but still feared that she would have to see him in court

Text message showing a stepmother saying the guy claims being expensive to raise justifies charging $15K for raising her.

Text excerpt about siblings receiving invoices for upbringing, highlighting guy charging daughter $15K for raising her as a minor.

Text message screenshot discussing panic over legal issues as guy charges daughter $15K for raising her as a minor.

The worst part was that he also threatened her siblings with the same thing, which left her feeling more devastated than ever

In today’s twisted story, the original poster (OP) tells us how she got caught up in unnecessary drama, all thanks to her cruel father. It had been 6 months since she had gone no-contact with him, and she was having the time of her life when he popped back into it. She was horrified when he sent her an invoice of $15,000 for raising her when she was 16 to 18 years of age.

Much to her shock, the man had broken things down to rent, utilities, transportation costs, and even “emotional labor.” Moreover, he also demanded that she pay up the money within 30 days, or he would take her to small claims court. The worst part was that she was already going to therapy because of this toxic man, so she knew that it was all illegal and just a tactic to control her.

However, a lawyer said that he might sue her, just to harass her, and OP was afraid that she would have to meet him in court. She also had a strong feeling that he was trying to punish her for going no-contact with him. The poster also soon figured out that her stepmom was also involved in the whole thing, as the woman claimed it was fair, since she was “expensive to raise.”

There was more bad news for OP as she found out that the couple was also threatening to do the same to her siblings once they turned 18. The poster was so distressed by the whole situation that she didn’t even know what to do. Her therapist insisted that she should stay no-contact, but the poster was skeptical about it, so she vented online and sought advice.

Woman calculating expenses with a calculator and documents, concerned about charges related to raising a minor daughter.

Image credits: Karola G / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Redditors were quick to jump to the fact that his claims were utterly bogus, and no judge would even entertain him. Even data shows that “parents and caregivers are legally responsible for providing for their children with food, clothing, housing, physical and mental health care, public or private education, financial support, supervision, and protection until they become adults.”

Just like Redditors said, no court will even hear him out. Folks were also enraged that he was pulling such shenanigans just to control his children. Experts warn that such a type of parenting is harmful because it interferes with normal development. They further stress that children with controlling parents have a higher risk of experiencing anxiety, depression, and self-esteem issues.

No wonder the poster was already in therapy because of this awful person. Folks cautioned that she should just ignore him, or he would only end up harassing her more. Research also states that it’s best to protect your own well-being during such times, even if it means going against your own parents. Looks like she should listen to her therapist and stay no-contact with the man.

Some people also advised that she should get CPS involved, as the man was being awful to her minor sibling as well. That sounds like it might help her if he takes her to court, even if it’s just to harass her, right? Do you agree with their advice? Also, we would love to hear how you would handle the situation if you were in her shoes, so leave your thoughts in the comments below!

Netizens instantly called out her toxic dad and also assured her that what he was trying to do was ridiculously illegal

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the guy charging his daughter $15K for raising her as a minor causing panic.

Comment expressing outrage at a guy charging his daughter $15K for raising her as a minor, calling it wrongful and illegal.

Comment discussing the illegality of a father charging his daughter for rent during her minority, sparking panic.

Screenshot of a forum post asking about a restraining order for harassment, reflecting conflict in a parenting dispute.

Comment about a guy charging his daughter 15K for raising her, sparking panic and family conflict online.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a man charging his daughter $15K for raising her as a minor.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing legal issues when a guy charges his daughter $15K for raising her as a minor.

Reddit user advises on legal options after guy charges daughter 15K for raising her, sparking panic over lawsuit and restraining orders.