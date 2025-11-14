Neighbor Comes Over To “Help” Couple At 6:30 AM, Lady Takes Revenge With The Panic Alarm On Her Car
Sometimes you’re spread so thinly with certain tasks that all you need is some help. And, sadly, in some cases, getting that much-needed help is nearly impossible, which leaves you to deal with it all alone. At the same time, there are cases when that help comes when you don’t even need it.
Today’s story is a perfect example of that. In it, a couple deals with a neighbor, who thinks it’s a good idea to come uninvited to “help around” when no one even asked him to do that. His doing that once would have been odd enough, but his doing it time and time again started to grate on the couple’s nerves.
The OP has a neighbor who has a hard time understanding boundaries. Apparently, this man takes the liberty of coming onto the poster’s property to “help.” For example, to retrieve their garbage and recycling bins, raking the grass, trimming the weeds, rearranging decorations… You get the gist.
The thing is that neither the original poster nor their fiancé asked this man to do any of that. In fact, the fiancé has even asked him to stop it, quite a few times. At the same time, other people view this dude as the one with a big heart, coming to help. Yet, it’s easy to view him this way when he doesn’t trespass on your property at early hours. It might seem like a big heart when he’s not an ever-lurking presence in your life.
To get rid of his presence in their property, the couple had to do something, as just asking didn’t seem to work. One morning, the couple was woken up at 6.30 AM by this man shoveling snow on their sidewalk. Mind you, there was barely any snow, but I just had to do the “good thing.” That’s where the OP’s plan of getting rid of him started.
The second this “good-doer” touched the original poster’s work vehicle, the poster rang its panic alarm. This made the man stop, but not leave. So, when he resumed the activities, the poster once again hit the panic alarm button, which finally made him leave. Essentially, the post’s author decided to give the man the attention he wanted for his “good deeds.”
Well, hopefully this works and the OP won’t have to do anything further to keep the dude from their property. If it won’t, the solution of the restraining order seems to suggest itself here, doesn’t it? Yet, as someone online pointed out, the man might not pose enough risk for that to be ordered.
You see, generally, they are issued when someone is threatening or harassing another person and/or is violent towards them. As the original poster described, their neighbor is nothing of this kind – he’s just annoying.
Yet, the netizens suggested another option – report on trespassing. Its description explains that trespassing is a person knowingly entering someone’s property without permission – sounds rather similar, doesn’t it? Essentially, the OP’s situation is way more similar to this type of offense than a violent one.
It doesn’t mean it’s not a serious one. In some cases, it can even lead to criminal charges, depending on the intention behind it. While this dude seemingly doesn’t have any burglary, arson, or battery intentions, it’s unclear how this case would be viewed if reported.
But if the current plan won’t work, at least there’s an option for such a report. And if that won’t work… Well, they can always turn on the lawn sprinklers and chase him off as some kind of a cat, just as someone online suggested.
What would you do in the OP’s place? What do you think makes the neighbor act this way? We’re eager to read the answers and all the additional thoughts you might have in the comments.
