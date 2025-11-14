ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes you’re spread so thinly with certain tasks that all you need is some help. And, sadly, in some cases, getting that much-needed help is nearly impossible, which leaves you to deal with it all alone. At the same time, there are cases when that help comes when you don’t even need it.

Today’s story is a perfect example of that. In it, a couple deals with a neighbor, who thinks it’s a good idea to come uninvited to “help around” when no one even asked him to do that. His doing that once would have been odd enough, but his doing it time and time again started to grate on the couple’s nerves.

More info: Reddit

Sometimes, when you desperately need help, it’s nowhere to be found, while in other moments, it’s appears even when you don’t seek it

Like in this story, where a couple has a neighbor, who keeps coming onto their property “to help”

He does tasks like shoveling snow, raking the grass, picking up the trash bins and stuff like that

The thing is that the couple never asked him to do any of that, in fact, they asked him to leave multiple times

So, one morning when he was shoveling snow without being asked, one of them sounded the car’s panic alarm, to give the attention he wants for his “good deeds”

The OP has a neighbor who has a hard time understanding boundaries. Apparently, this man takes the liberty of coming onto the poster’s property to “help.” For example, to retrieve their garbage and recycling bins, raking the grass, trimming the weeds, rearranging decorations… You get the gist.

The thing is that neither the original poster nor their fiancé asked this man to do any of that. In fact, the fiancé has even asked him to stop it, quite a few times. At the same time, other people view this dude as the one with a big heart, coming to help. Yet, it’s easy to view him this way when he doesn’t trespass on your property at early hours. It might seem like a big heart when he’s not an ever-lurking presence in your life.

To get rid of his presence in their property, the couple had to do something, as just asking didn’t seem to work. One morning, the couple was woken up at 6.30 AM by this man shoveling snow on their sidewalk. Mind you, there was barely any snow, but I just had to do the “good thing.” That’s where the OP’s plan of getting rid of him started.

The second this “good-doer” touched the original poster’s work vehicle, the poster rang its panic alarm. This made the man stop, but not leave. So, when he resumed the activities, the poster once again hit the panic alarm button, which finally made him leave. Essentially, the post’s author decided to give the man the attention he wanted for his “good deeds.”

Well, hopefully this works and the OP won’t have to do anything further to keep the dude from their property. If it won’t, the solution of the restraining order seems to suggest itself here, doesn’t it? Yet, as someone online pointed out, the man might not pose enough risk for that to be ordered.

You see, generally, they are issued when someone is threatening or harassing another person and/or is violent towards them. As the original poster described, their neighbor is nothing of this kind – he’s just annoying.

Yet, the netizens suggested another option – report on trespassing. Its description explains that trespassing is a person knowingly entering someone’s property without permission – sounds rather similar, doesn’t it? Essentially, the OP’s situation is way more similar to this type of offense than a violent one.

It doesn’t mean it’s not a serious one. In some cases, it can even lead to criminal charges, depending on the intention behind it. While this dude seemingly doesn’t have any burglary, arson, or battery intentions, it’s unclear how this case would be viewed if reported.

But if the current plan won’t work, at least there’s an option for such a report. And if that won’t work… Well, they can always turn on the lawn sprinklers and chase him off as some kind of a cat, just as someone online suggested.

What would you do in the OP’s place? What do you think makes the neighbor act this way? We’re eager to read the answers and all the additional thoughts you might have in the comments.

This seemed to work for this time, but if he ever comes back, the netizens suggested to report him on trespassing

Screenshot of a discussion about trespassing and restraining orders after a neighbor visits a couple early in the morning.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a neighbor coming over early and a lady using her car panic alarm in revenge.

Online comment about neighbors and living far apart, discussing privacy and avoiding early morning disturbances.

Text conversation about motion activated sprinklers for deer and efforts to grow more grass on the lot at early morning.

Reddit comments discussing a neighbor's disruptive visit and a woman’s revenge with a car panic alarm at 6:30 AM.

Reddit users discuss a neighbor coming over early morning and a lady using her car panic alarm for revenge.

Neighbor comes early morning to help couple, woman takes revenge using the panic alarm on her car at 6:30 AM.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a neighbor coming over early and a lady using a car panic alarm for revenge.

Reddit conversation about neighbors offering unwanted help and a woman using a car panic alarm for revenge early in the morning.