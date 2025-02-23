ADVERTISEMENT

Every single thing that you do matters, including what you do with your trash. When enough people honestly care about the environment, sustainability, and ecology, things start to change in society as a whole. Not to mention that by reusing what you already have or what’s been thrown out, you can push the boundaries of your imagination!

Today, our team at Bored Panda wanted to motivate you to do a bit more to be eco-friendly, so we picked out some of the coolest and most creative upcycling, recycling, and reuse photos from all over the internet. Scroll down for some inspiration, upvote your fave pics, and be sure to share your own upcycling projects in the comments if you’re a fan!

#1

Clever Cat Napper From Vintage Luggage

Cat lounging in upcycled suitcase beds mounted on a wall, inspiring recycling creativity.

    #2

    We've Got The Beat! Awesome Snare Drum Turned Bedside Table By Schlagartig Recycling On Pinterest!

    Drum repurposed as a bedside table with books and a lamp, inspiring recycling creativity.

    #3

    An Old Guitar Case With Added Legs Makes A Cool, Eclectic Coffee Table With Storage!

    Guitar case repurposed into a creative table, illustrating an inspiring recycling idea.

    Tomra reports that the top countries when it comes to recycling include Austria (with a recycling rate of 59%), Wales (also 59%), Taiwan (53%), Germany (52%), and the Netherlands (51%).

    Next up are Denmark (also 51%), Slovenia (50%), Northern Ireland (45%), and South Korea (also 45%).
    #4

    This Holstein Created From An Old Propane Tank, Some Horseshoes And A Shovel Head Then Hand Painted!

    Recycled cow sculpture made from barrels, showcasing creative recycling on grass.

    #5

    I Don't Know Who Did This But They Sure Did One Heck Of A Job!

    Recycled chair made from a Shell sign, showcasing creative recycling.

    #6

    Awesome Inspiration! An Old Citroen 2cv Door Is Turned Into A Unique And Funky Cabinet

    Recycled car door transformed into a vintage cabinet with shelves, showcasing creative recycling ideas.

    In the meantime, the Environmental Performance Index notes that South Korea has a recycling score of 67.1, meaning that it recycles over two-thirds of all recyclable post-consumer materials, such as metal, plastic, paper, and glass.

    In second place is Samoa with a score of 57.6, followed by Benin (56.9), Iceland (55.5), Vanuatu (52.9), Singapore (51.7), the Philippines (49.9), Germany (49.8), and Vietnam (46).
    #7

    Awesome Inspiration! A Table Made From Vintage Sewing Machine Drawers!

    Recycled wooden cabinet with ornate drawers, topped with plants and glass bottles on a wooden floor.

    #8

    An Ornate Vintage Bed Is Given New Life As A Beautiful Bench!

    Upcycled bench with ornate headboard demonstrating creative recycling in home decor.

    #9

    Brian Robitaille Turned An Old Boat Into A Storage Shed!

    Man standing by a recycled canoe turned into a storage shed, showcasing creative recycling ideas.

    According to The Sustainable Agency, based on the data from OECD, a whopping 91% of the world’s plastic waste is not recycled. In 2019, just 9% of plastic waste was recycled.

    That year, 19% was incinerated, 50% went to sanitary landfills, and 22% was mismanaged. In the latter case, it was disposed of in uncontrolled dumpsites, burned in open pits, or leaked to the environment. As per the OECD, global plastic consumption has quadrupled over the past three decades.

    #10

    This Is Interesting! A Vintage Sewing Machine Is Turned Kitchen Island! Beautiful For That Rustic Cottage Kitchen!

    Repurposed sewing machine table with wooden shelves inspires recycling in home decor.

    #11

    Someone Got Really Creative With A Few Strips Of Auto Trim And A Vintage Auto Logo!

    Vintage car-themed mailbox, creatively recycled with bright colors and chrome detailing, sitting outdoors.

    #12

    Awesome Inspiration For Framed Art Using Sea Glass Pieces And Cork! This By Sandra Mckie Of #barbadoseaglass On Instagram

    Framed artwork of birds made from recycled corks and glass, highlighting creative recycling.

    The Sustainable Agency notes that if nothing changes drastically and current trends continue, as per a report by the Nordic Council of Ministers and Systemiq, the amount of mismanaged plastic waste is set to double by 2040.

    Meanwhile, the predicted global plastic recycling rate is likely to stay very similar. However, things might not be so grim. In a scenario where global policies shift, around 43% of the world’s plastic waste could be recycled in 2040.

    #13

    Night Stands And Small Dressers Can Be Repurposed Into Adorable Pet Nappers!

    Upcycled furniture with a yellow lamp; a creative recycling idea with black and white checkered curtains.

    #14

    A Beautiful Piece Of Driftwood, Some Jars And Flameless Votives And Trailing Succulent Plants Create A Unique And Lovely "Chandelier"

    Hanging branch with recycled jar candles and greenery creating a decorative, eco-friendly light fixture.

    #15

    If You Can, Zoom In And See The Description At Bottom...erin Clark's Mom Made This For Her As A Present...and All Of It Hand Placed!

    Framed artwork of a rooster made from recycled colorful buttons.

    Heal the Planet explains that one of the easiest ways to reduce the amount of waste you produce is to reduce your consumption.

    Upcycling is the process through which you can use waste or unwanted items and turn them into actually useful products or art. As various items’ lifespans increase, you end up buying fewer new things.
    #16

    Turn An Old Suitcase Into An Awesome And Unique Shelf!

    Repurposed suitcase shelf with mesh door, mounted on a brick wall, showcasing creative recycling.

    #17

    There's Something So Cool And This Unique Repurpose Of A Microscope Turned Into A Table Lamp!

    Microscope repurposed as a lamp, highlighting creative recycling.

    #18

    Create A Craft Crate For Your Supplies! Two Cutting Boards, A Little Crate, A Dowel And Some End Caps!

    Handcrafted paper towel holder with floral design repurposes wood for creative recycling inspiration.

    Some of the benefits of upcycling include the fact that you’re reducing the strain on resources such as fuel, forests, and resources.

    Not only that, but by upcycling, you’re also helping safeguard wildlife habitats, reduce air and water pollution, and end up producing less hazardous waste than companies and factories. Plus, you save money!
    #19

    An Old Suitcase Is Give A Beautiful New Update As An Ottoman! I Love The Matching Pillow Fabric To Bring It All Together

    Vintage suitcase repurposed as a stylish footstool, showcasing creative recycling in home decor.

    #20

    A Kid's Wooden Place Horse From A Cable Spool!

    Recycled wooden horse sculpture in a garden, showcasing creative recycling ideas.

    As a kid I had one made out of a saw horse, plywood, and a mop. I really loved that thing!

    #21

    Saddle Up! Cristin Bjornrud, Created This Outdoor Seating With Six Old Saddles And A Cable Spool!

    Recycled table made from wooden spool with saddle chairs, adorned with flowers, illustrating creative recycling ideas.

    LOL that's going to be super uncomfortable. The saddles are going to tip to one side or the other since they're not spread out on a horse's back. Source: I'm a rider.

    Heal the Planet suggests that if you want to get started with repurposing certain items, you should spend some time doing online research and for some inspiration. In the meantime, everyone’s encouraged to care for their items and maintain them so that they serve their purpose for far longer.

    #22

    Got Our Little Free Library Finished! We Retrofitted An Old Pay Phone Booth With Shelves, A Door, And Re-Did The Top To Say Library

    Repurposed phone booth turned into a mini library, showcasing an inspiring recycling idea.

    Great idea, as long as the phone company doesn't want their booth back.

    #23

    Old Armoires/Entertainment Centers Can Be So Transformed! Here's One Inspiration, A Hot Beverage Bar! Tis The Season!

    Recycled cabinet transformed into a coffee station with lights and decor.

    #24

    A Piece Of Old Luggage Is Turned Into A Beautiful Plant Vignette!

    Creative recycling decor featuring plants in vintage suitcases by a lamp.

    Some other ways to reduce your impact on the planet include shopping at secondhand or used goods stores, going to garage sales, etc. You can also barter with your family and friends for things you need with what you have. Maybe someone’s throwing out a piece of furniture that you could use.

    Or they have some clothes that no longer fit them that you’d be happy to take in. It all depends on our open-mindedness and perspective: not everything that gets thrown out is ‘trash.’

    #25

    Love The Ladder! Plants To Grow In Your Bathroom!

    Bathroom with hanging plants using recycled wood, featuring a vintage tub and calming decor, inspiring recycling creativity.

    #26

    Awesome Inspiration! Two Hand Saws Joined Together And Decorated With All Kinds Of Repurposed/Broken Jewelry Bit, Buttons And Chains!

    Recycled Christmas tree art made with vintage buttons and handles on a wooden table.

    #27

    I've Seen This Done In Old Windows But Never In A Glass Top Table! This Is By Leslie Levecque-Boothby On Pinterest

    Recycled glass plates form a decorative tabletop design, showcasing creative recycling.

    What’s your relationship with the environment and sustainability like, dear Pandas? What do you do to reduce your impact on the planet and produce less waste? What are your recycling, reusing, repair, and upcycling skills like? We’d love to hear from you! Do you have a moment? Tell us what you think in the comments. And remember—everything you do really does matter.
    #28

    Well Done Wall Decor Using Picture-Less Frames!

    Recycled art piece with wooden frames and vintage elements on a blue wall.

    #29

    Vintage Farmall Grill Turned Side Table Inside Light!

    Vintage tractor grill repurposed as a lamp, showcasing creative recycling in a cozy room corner.

    #30

    Inspired Recycling! A Jean Jacket Is Given A Transformation Using A Vintage Embroidered Daisy Fabric! Unique And Chic By French Sugar On Re.statement

    Denim jacket with embroidered floral fabric hood and sleeves, highlighting creative recycling.

    #31

    Amazing Bar Created From A Toboggan!

    Recycled materials create a unique home bar with wooden barrel accents and bottles.

    #32

    London-Based Artist Josh Gluckstein Is Motivated To Produce Art That Helps Protect Endangered Animal Species By Reusing Discarded Materials For His Life-Like Sculptures!

    Person sitting beside elephant sculpture made from recycled cardboard, showcasing creative recycling art.

    #33

    A Beautiful Table From A Vintage Sewing Machine Base And A Natural Edge Wood Top!

    Recycled vintage sewing machine base with a wooden slab tabletop in a garage setting.

    #34

    Beautiful Repurpose Of An Old Piano To A Desk!

    Recycled furniture piece with drawers, adorned with candles and books, showcasing creative reuse in interior design.

    #35

    An Old Trike Is Turned Little Table/Plant Holder!

    Recycled tricycle transformed into a unique outdoor table with flower pot.

    #36

    A Barrel Is Recycled Into An Eclectic, Almost Mid Century Modern Coffee Table! This One Is By Basicinterior On Etsy

    Recycled barrel coffee table in a cozy living room, showcasing stylish upcycling with plants and cushions.

    #37

    Another Fabulous Fairy/Gnome Home From A Tree Stump!

    Tree stump transformed into a whimsical wooden house with a shingled roof, surrounded by lush plants and flowers, inspiring recycling.

    #38

    Incredible Vintage Sofa Redo

    Recycled patchwork couch with colorful cushions and green velvet seat on a wooden floor.

    #39

    I Am Not A Big Fan Of Snakes But I Love The Creativity Here!

    Painted tires arranged as a snake garden decoration, inspiring recycling in a backyard setting.

    #40

    This Lamp Started Out As A Very Dirty Old Brown Lamp Base. The Shade Was From Another Thrifted Lamp

    Vintage lamp recycled with new lampshade and painted base, showcasing creative recycling ideas for home decor.

    I cleaned it thoroughly then hand painted both sides of the base. I cut fabric into strips, turned edges and glued to the lamp shade. This took a few weeks of work to get right but it turned out so well!

    #41

    A Great Idea For That Rusty Old Toy Truck!

    Toy truck repurposed as a creative planter holding assorted succulents, showcasing recycling inspiration.

    #42

    A Salvaged Piano Is Turned Into An Amazing Entryway Table!

    Recycled piano transformed into a unique decorative console table with a lamp, mirror, and "Home" sign.

    #43

    Brian Ropp Makes Beautiful Creations Out Of Wine Barrels! Here Is A Chair He Made! (Formerly Wine Design Llc)

    Recycled wooden barrel chair in a workshop, showcasing creative recycling inspiration.

    #44

    Awesome Woodwork! Cable Spool And Reclaimed Wood Chair!

    Wooden chair crafted from recycled materials, resting on a patio.

    #45

    Re-Scape Loves Horseshoes! Metal Worker Inspiration! Little Dog From Horseshoes And A Hammer Head! (This One By Secondnaturemetalart On Etsy)

    Upcycled animal sculpture made from recycled tools on grass.

    #46

    For Those Who Love Unique And Eclectic Creations, An Old Bike Turned Outdoor Bar/Table!

    Recycled bicycle frame turned into a decorative table with wine bottles and glasses.

    #47

    I Just Had To Showcase This Piano Key Heart! Beautifully Done💙 This Was Made By Dennehey

    Heart-shaped art piece created from recycled piano keys.

    #48

    Clever Coastal Design! This Sailboat Was Created From Driftwood, Some Twine And Sea Glass! Would Be Beautiful In A Sunny Window

    Decorative sailboat made from recycled driftwood and colorful glass, showcasing creative recycling.

    #49

    Scuba Do! What A Clever Way To Redo A Plain Mailbox! Perfect For Your Coastal Home Or A Beach House Or Because You Love It!

    Creative mailbox transformed into a diver with crabs attached, inspiring recycling ideas.

    #50

    Awesome Inspiration For A Piano Salvage! This Would Make A Beautiful Dining Table! This One Was Made By Scherpingwoodcraft On Etsy

    Recycled piano table with photo frames and a clock, showing creative recycling.

    #51

    Put A Little Sunshine On Your Garage Or Barn With Some Repurposed Saws!

    Creative recycling art on building wall, featuring a sun design with repurposed materials.

    #52

    Those Old Flannel Shirts Make Adorable Tote Bags!

    Plaid bag upcycled from a shirt, illustrating creative recycling ideas.

    #53

    A Vintage Door Is Turned Beautiful Country Farmhouse Style Vignette!

    Recycled decor with plants and vintage items displayed on a rustic wooden shelf.

    #54

    Awesome Inspiration! These Old Metal Wagon Wheels Turned Exterior Step Railings Is A Great Vintage Farmhouse Style!

    Rustic staircase with recycling-inspired wagon wheels as railing, surrounded by natural wood and greenery.

    #55

    Clever Way To Repurpose Old License Plates!

    License plate dustpans with colorful brooms, showcasing creative recycling ideas.

    #56

    Just Love This Outdoor Seating Area Using Logs For Seating And Plants! Great For A Fire Pit Area!

    Recycled wood logs repurposed into garden furniture and planters, surrounded by greenery, showcasing creative recycling.

    #57

    It Doesn't Have To Be A Stump To Create A Cool Fairy Garden/Gnome Home!

    Whimsical garden scene with gnomes, a red door, and white picket fence on a tree base, inspiring creative recycling ideas.

    #58

    For Those Who Like To Sew, This Is A Clever And Pretty Way To Update A Jean Jacket!

    Denim jacket with floral trim and lace-up back showcases creative recycling.

    #59

    Broken And Damaged Old Hard Cover Book Bindings Can Make Beautiful Book Marks!

    Recycled bookmarks made from vintage book spines, showcasing creative recycling.

    #60

    This Is The Coolest, Most Creative Thing I Found On Pinterest...it A Mini Silo And Windmill Squirrel Feeders! Love All The Little Details!

    Recycled materials create a unique birdhouse with rustic design, featuring metal accents and creative reuse elements.

    #61

    Now Here's A Clever Idea For Those Corks!

    Recycled corks and glass beads form a grape cluster decoration, inspiring recycling creativity.

    #62

    I Love This Idea For Repurposing Old/Vintage Cans That Have Deteriorated/Rusted Out! Great Way To Liven Up A Porch Post!

    Recycled vintage cans turned into planters on a wooden post, inspiring eco-friendly creativity in a forest setting.

    #63

    How Creative! A Horse Halter Is Turned Plant Hanger!

    Hanging planter made from a recycled plastic container and leather belts, showcasing vibrant orange flowers.

    #64

    So Clever! A Stored Boat Gets Double Duty As A Relaxing Spot!

    Repurposed boat transformed into a garden swing under a wooden canopy, highlighting creative recycling ideas.

    #65

    Got A Plain Mirror? Turn It Into A Collage Kids Room Accessory With Some Miniature Cars! This One By Saffyangelina On Etsy

    Mirror decorated with recycled toy cars to inspire recycling.

    #66

    Gorgeous Succulent Garden Using An Old Chair!

    Chair covered with succulents, showcasing creative recycling in a garden setting.

    #67

    For All You Horseback Riders! A Single Tree Is Cornered To Hold A Saddle! This Would Be Great To Display A Collector Or Retired Saddle!

    Recycled saddle repurposed as a hanging corner shelf, showcasing creative recycling ideas.

    #68

    Never Underestimate The Power Of Repurposing! Those Old Drawers Can Be Turned Into An Awesome Tiered Shelf!

    Wooden shelf made from recycled drawers, holding towels and toilet paper, promoting recycling creativity.

    #69

    Ow Inspiring! A Chair Is Reupholstered With Recycled Denim With An Amazing Design Worked Into The Back!

    Recycled denim chair with a cityscape design, showcasing creative recycling.

    #70

    Clever Repurpose! Would Be Awesome For A Lodge! Vintage Skis Turned Handrails!

    Rustic stairs with recycled wood and ski poles as a railing, showcasing creative recycling.

    #71

    If You Like A Country Cottage Style, Try This Pastry Blender Hanger With A Vintage Kitchen Linen

    Towel with strawberry pattern on a vintage paper towel holder, inspiring recycling decor ideas.

    #72

    Are You A Boot Loving Country Style Guy Or Gal? Here's An Awesome Inspiration For A Boot Rack Using A Wood Post And Horseshoes!

    Cowboy boots creatively arranged for recycling inspiration.

    #73

    Got Some Scrap Wood Pieces, A Candlestick And Some Brightly Colored Paint? This Is Such An Awesome Inspiration For A "Birdhouse Neighborhood"!

    Colorful birdhouses repurposed from recycled materials with decorative polka dots in a garden setting.

    #74

    Awesome Inspiration! An Old Expandable Watch Band Is Attached To A Brooch And Turned Creative, Unique Bracelet

    Recycled watch with a unique jeweled centerpiece, highlighting creative recycling on a book background.

    #75

    Awesome Inspiration! Doorknob Photo Holders With Vintage Forks! These Are By Sandylandcreation On Etsy

    Repurposed forks into creative card holders, showcasing innovative recycling ideas with artistic flair.

    #76

    Turn Plain Candlesticks From Drab To Fab With Some Paint Or Decoupage!

    Colorful recycled candle holders with floral and checkered patterns on a decorated table.

    #77

    Got An Old Crib And Need Some Storage? Give It A Flip And Add Some Shelves!

    Wooden shelf repurposed for recycling, painted light blue, standing against a yellow wall.

    #78

    Turn All That Scrap/Barn Wood Pieces Into A Rustic Sunflower Bloom To Beauty Your Porch, Deck, Fence Or Garden!

    Recycling inspiration: a decorative flower made from reclaimed wood displayed on rusted metal.

    #79

    Pat Congleton Creates Amazing Designs From Repurposed Clothing. This Coat Is Made From A Men's Sport Coat And Various Sweaters!

    Recycled patchwork coat on a mannequin, showcasing sustainable fashion design.

