Today, our team at Bored Panda wanted to motivate you to do a bit more to be eco-friendly, so we picked out some of the coolest and most creative upcycling, recycling, and reuse photos from all over the internet. Scroll down for some inspiration, upvote your fave pics, and be sure to share your own upcycling projects in the comments if you’re a fan!

Every single thing that you do matters, including what you do with your trash. When enough people honestly care about the environment , sustainability, and ecology, things start to change in society as a whole. Not to mention that by reusing what you already have or what’s been thrown out, you can push the boundaries of your imagination!

#1 Clever Cat Napper From Vintage Luggage Share icon

#2 We've Got The Beat! Awesome Snare Drum Turned Bedside Table By Schlagartig Recycling On Pinterest! Share icon

#3 An Old Guitar Case With Added Legs Makes A Cool, Eclectic Coffee Table With Storage! Share icon

Tomra reports that the top countries when it comes to recycling include Austria (with a recycling rate of 59%), Wales (also 59%), Taiwan (53%), Germany (52%), and the Netherlands (51%). Next up are Denmark (also 51%), Slovenia (50%), Northern Ireland (45%), and South Korea (also 45%).

#4 This Holstein Created From An Old Propane Tank, Some Horseshoes And A Shovel Head Then Hand Painted! Share icon

#5 I Don't Know Who Did This But They Sure Did One Heck Of A Job! Share icon

#6 Awesome Inspiration! An Old Citroen 2cv Door Is Turned Into A Unique And Funky Cabinet Share icon

In the meantime, the Environmental Performance Index notes that South Korea has a recycling score of 67.1, meaning that it recycles over two-thirds of all recyclable post-consumer materials, such as metal, plastic, paper, and glass. ADVERTISEMENT In second place is Samoa with a score of 57.6, followed by Benin (56.9), Iceland (55.5), Vanuatu (52.9), Singapore (51.7), the Philippines (49.9), Germany (49.8), and Vietnam (46).

#7 Awesome Inspiration! A Table Made From Vintage Sewing Machine Drawers! Share icon

#8 An Ornate Vintage Bed Is Given New Life As A Beautiful Bench! Share icon

#9 Brian Robitaille Turned An Old Boat Into A Storage Shed! Share icon

According to The Sustainable Agency, based on the data from OECD, a whopping 91% of the world’s plastic waste is not recycled. In 2019, just 9% of plastic waste was recycled. That year, 19% was incinerated, 50% went to sanitary landfills, and 22% was mismanaged. In the latter case, it was disposed of in uncontrolled dumpsites, burned in open pits, or leaked to the environment. As per the OECD, global plastic consumption has quadrupled over the past three decades. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 This Is Interesting! A Vintage Sewing Machine Is Turned Kitchen Island! Beautiful For That Rustic Cottage Kitchen! Share icon

#11 Someone Got Really Creative With A Few Strips Of Auto Trim And A Vintage Auto Logo! Share icon

#12 Awesome Inspiration For Framed Art Using Sea Glass Pieces And Cork! This By Sandra Mckie Of #barbadoseaglass On Instagram Share icon

The Sustainable Agency notes that if nothing changes drastically and current trends continue, as per a report by the Nordic Council of Ministers and Systemiq, the amount of mismanaged plastic waste is set to double by 2040. Meanwhile, the predicted global plastic recycling rate is likely to stay very similar. However, things might not be so grim. In a scenario where global policies shift, around 43% of the world’s plastic waste could be recycled in 2040. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Night Stands And Small Dressers Can Be Repurposed Into Adorable Pet Nappers! Share icon

#14 A Beautiful Piece Of Driftwood, Some Jars And Flameless Votives And Trailing Succulent Plants Create A Unique And Lovely "Chandelier" Share icon

#15 If You Can, Zoom In And See The Description At Bottom...erin Clark's Mom Made This For Her As A Present...and All Of It Hand Placed! Share icon

Heal the Planet explains that one of the easiest ways to reduce the amount of waste you produce is to reduce your consumption. Upcycling is the process through which you can use waste or unwanted items and turn them into actually useful products or art. As various items’ lifespans increase, you end up buying fewer new things.

#16 Turn An Old Suitcase Into An Awesome And Unique Shelf! Share icon

#17 There's Something So Cool And This Unique Repurpose Of A Microscope Turned Into A Table Lamp! Share icon

#18 Create A Craft Crate For Your Supplies! Two Cutting Boards, A Little Crate, A Dowel And Some End Caps! Share icon

Some of the benefits of upcycling include the fact that you’re reducing the strain on resources such as fuel, forests, and resources. Not only that, but by upcycling, you’re also helping safeguard wildlife habitats, reduce air and water pollution, and end up producing less hazardous waste than companies and factories. Plus, you save money!

#19 An Old Suitcase Is Give A Beautiful New Update As An Ottoman! I Love The Matching Pillow Fabric To Bring It All Together Share icon

#20 A Kid's Wooden Place Horse From A Cable Spool! Share icon

#21 Saddle Up! Cristin Bjornrud, Created This Outdoor Seating With Six Old Saddles And A Cable Spool! Share icon

Heal the Planet suggests that if you want to get started with repurposing certain items, you should spend some time doing online research and for some inspiration. In the meantime, everyone’s encouraged to care for their items and maintain them so that they serve their purpose for far longer. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Got Our Little Free Library Finished! We Retrofitted An Old Pay Phone Booth With Shelves, A Door, And Re-Did The Top To Say Library Share icon

#23 Old Armoires/Entertainment Centers Can Be So Transformed! Here's One Inspiration, A Hot Beverage Bar! Tis The Season! Share icon

#24 A Piece Of Old Luggage Is Turned Into A Beautiful Plant Vignette! Share icon

Some other ways to reduce your impact on the planet include shopping at secondhand or used goods stores, going to garage sales, etc. You can also barter with your family and friends for things you need with what you have. Maybe someone’s throwing out a piece of furniture that you could use. Or they have some clothes that no longer fit them that you’d be happy to take in. It all depends on our open-mindedness and perspective: not everything that gets thrown out is ‘trash.’ ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Love The Ladder! Plants To Grow In Your Bathroom! Share icon

#26 Awesome Inspiration! Two Hand Saws Joined Together And Decorated With All Kinds Of Repurposed/Broken Jewelry Bit, Buttons And Chains! Share icon

#27 I've Seen This Done In Old Windows But Never In A Glass Top Table! This Is By Leslie Levecque-Boothby On Pinterest Share icon

What’s your relationship with the environment and sustainability like, dear Pandas? What do you do to reduce your impact on the planet and produce less waste? What are your recycling, reusing, repair, and upcycling skills like? We’d love to hear from you! Do you have a moment? Tell us what you think in the comments. And remember—everything you do really does matter.

#28 Well Done Wall Decor Using Picture-Less Frames! Share icon

#29 Vintage Farmall Grill Turned Side Table Inside Light! Share icon

#30 Inspired Recycling! A Jean Jacket Is Given A Transformation Using A Vintage Embroidered Daisy Fabric! Unique And Chic By French Sugar On Re.statement Share icon

#31 Amazing Bar Created From A Toboggan! Share icon

#32 London-Based Artist Josh Gluckstein Is Motivated To Produce Art That Helps Protect Endangered Animal Species By Reusing Discarded Materials For His Life-Like Sculptures! Share icon

#33 A Beautiful Table From A Vintage Sewing Machine Base And A Natural Edge Wood Top! Share icon

#34 Beautiful Repurpose Of An Old Piano To A Desk! Share icon

#35 An Old Trike Is Turned Little Table/Plant Holder! Share icon

#36 A Barrel Is Recycled Into An Eclectic, Almost Mid Century Modern Coffee Table! This One Is By Basicinterior On Etsy Share icon

#37 Another Fabulous Fairy/Gnome Home From A Tree Stump! Share icon

#38 Incredible Vintage Sofa Redo Share icon

#39 I Am Not A Big Fan Of Snakes But I Love The Creativity Here! Share icon

#40 This Lamp Started Out As A Very Dirty Old Brown Lamp Base. The Shade Was From Another Thrifted Lamp Share icon I cleaned it thoroughly then hand painted both sides of the base. I cut fabric into strips, turned edges and glued to the lamp shade. This took a few weeks of work to get right but it turned out so well!



#41 A Great Idea For That Rusty Old Toy Truck! Share icon

#42 A Salvaged Piano Is Turned Into An Amazing Entryway Table! Share icon

#43 Brian Ropp Makes Beautiful Creations Out Of Wine Barrels! Here Is A Chair He Made! (Formerly Wine Design Llc) Share icon

#44 Awesome Woodwork! Cable Spool And Reclaimed Wood Chair! Share icon

#45 Re-Scape Loves Horseshoes! Metal Worker Inspiration! Little Dog From Horseshoes And A Hammer Head! (This One By Secondnaturemetalart On Etsy) Share icon

#46 For Those Who Love Unique And Eclectic Creations, An Old Bike Turned Outdoor Bar/Table! Share icon

#47 I Just Had To Showcase This Piano Key Heart! Beautifully Done💙 This Was Made By Dennehey Share icon

#48 Clever Coastal Design! This Sailboat Was Created From Driftwood, Some Twine And Sea Glass! Would Be Beautiful In A Sunny Window Share icon

#49 Scuba Do! What A Clever Way To Redo A Plain Mailbox! Perfect For Your Coastal Home Or A Beach House Or Because You Love It! Share icon

#50 Awesome Inspiration For A Piano Salvage! This Would Make A Beautiful Dining Table! This One Was Made By Scherpingwoodcraft On Etsy Share icon

#51 Put A Little Sunshine On Your Garage Or Barn With Some Repurposed Saws! Share icon

#52 Those Old Flannel Shirts Make Adorable Tote Bags! Share icon

#53 A Vintage Door Is Turned Beautiful Country Farmhouse Style Vignette! Share icon

#54 Awesome Inspiration! These Old Metal Wagon Wheels Turned Exterior Step Railings Is A Great Vintage Farmhouse Style! Share icon

#55 Clever Way To Repurpose Old License Plates! Share icon

#56 Just Love This Outdoor Seating Area Using Logs For Seating And Plants! Great For A Fire Pit Area! Share icon

#57 It Doesn't Have To Be A Stump To Create A Cool Fairy Garden/Gnome Home! Share icon

#58 For Those Who Like To Sew, This Is A Clever And Pretty Way To Update A Jean Jacket! Share icon

#59 Broken And Damaged Old Hard Cover Book Bindings Can Make Beautiful Book Marks! Share icon

#60 This Is The Coolest, Most Creative Thing I Found On Pinterest...it A Mini Silo And Windmill Squirrel Feeders! Love All The Little Details! Share icon

#61 Now Here's A Clever Idea For Those Corks! Share icon

#62 I Love This Idea For Repurposing Old/Vintage Cans That Have Deteriorated/Rusted Out! Great Way To Liven Up A Porch Post! Share icon

#63 How Creative! A Horse Halter Is Turned Plant Hanger! Share icon

#64 So Clever! A Stored Boat Gets Double Duty As A Relaxing Spot! Share icon

#65 Got A Plain Mirror? Turn It Into A Collage Kids Room Accessory With Some Miniature Cars! This One By Saffyangelina On Etsy Share icon

#66 Gorgeous Succulent Garden Using An Old Chair! Share icon

#67 For All You Horseback Riders! A Single Tree Is Cornered To Hold A Saddle! This Would Be Great To Display A Collector Or Retired Saddle! Share icon

#68 Never Underestimate The Power Of Repurposing! Those Old Drawers Can Be Turned Into An Awesome Tiered Shelf! Share icon

#69 Ow Inspiring! A Chair Is Reupholstered With Recycled Denim With An Amazing Design Worked Into The Back! Share icon

#70 Clever Repurpose! Would Be Awesome For A Lodge! Vintage Skis Turned Handrails! Share icon

#71 If You Like A Country Cottage Style, Try This Pastry Blender Hanger With A Vintage Kitchen Linen Share icon

#72 Are You A Boot Loving Country Style Guy Or Gal? Here's An Awesome Inspiration For A Boot Rack Using A Wood Post And Horseshoes! Share icon

#73 Got Some Scrap Wood Pieces, A Candlestick And Some Brightly Colored Paint? This Is Such An Awesome Inspiration For A "Birdhouse Neighborhood"! Share icon

#74 Awesome Inspiration! An Old Expandable Watch Band Is Attached To A Brooch And Turned Creative, Unique Bracelet Share icon

#75 Awesome Inspiration! Doorknob Photo Holders With Vintage Forks! These Are By Sandylandcreation On Etsy Share icon

#76 Turn Plain Candlesticks From Drab To Fab With Some Paint Or Decoupage! Share icon

#77 Got An Old Crib And Need Some Storage? Give It A Flip And Add Some Shelves! Share icon

#78 Turn All That Scrap/Barn Wood Pieces Into A Rustic Sunflower Bloom To Beauty Your Porch, Deck, Fence Or Garden! Share icon

