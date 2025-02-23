79 Pics To Inspire Recycling
Every single thing that you do matters, including what you do with your trash. When enough people honestly care about the environment, sustainability, and ecology, things start to change in society as a whole. Not to mention that by reusing what you already have or what’s been thrown out, you can push the boundaries of your imagination!
Today, our team at Bored Panda wanted to motivate you to do a bit more to be eco-friendly, so we picked out some of the coolest and most creative upcycling, recycling, and reuse photos from all over the internet. Scroll down for some inspiration, upvote your fave pics, and be sure to share your own upcycling projects in the comments if you’re a fan!
Clever Cat Napper From Vintage Luggage
We've Got The Beat! Awesome Snare Drum Turned Bedside Table By Schlagartig Recycling On Pinterest!
An Old Guitar Case With Added Legs Makes A Cool, Eclectic Coffee Table With Storage!
Tomra reports that the top countries when it comes to recycling include Austria (with a recycling rate of 59%), Wales (also 59%), Taiwan (53%), Germany (52%), and the Netherlands (51%).
Next up are Denmark (also 51%), Slovenia (50%), Northern Ireland (45%), and South Korea (also 45%).
This Holstein Created From An Old Propane Tank, Some Horseshoes And A Shovel Head Then Hand Painted!
I Don't Know Who Did This But They Sure Did One Heck Of A Job!
Awesome Inspiration! An Old Citroen 2cv Door Is Turned Into A Unique And Funky Cabinet
In the meantime, the Environmental Performance Index notes that South Korea has a recycling score of 67.1, meaning that it recycles over two-thirds of all recyclable post-consumer materials, such as metal, plastic, paper, and glass.
In second place is Samoa with a score of 57.6, followed by Benin (56.9), Iceland (55.5), Vanuatu (52.9), Singapore (51.7), the Philippines (49.9), Germany (49.8), and Vietnam (46).
Awesome Inspiration! A Table Made From Vintage Sewing Machine Drawers!
An Ornate Vintage Bed Is Given New Life As A Beautiful Bench!
Brian Robitaille Turned An Old Boat Into A Storage Shed!
According to The Sustainable Agency, based on the data from OECD, a whopping 91% of the world’s plastic waste is not recycled. In 2019, just 9% of plastic waste was recycled.
That year, 19% was incinerated, 50% went to sanitary landfills, and 22% was mismanaged. In the latter case, it was disposed of in uncontrolled dumpsites, burned in open pits, or leaked to the environment. As per the OECD, global plastic consumption has quadrupled over the past three decades.
This Is Interesting! A Vintage Sewing Machine Is Turned Kitchen Island! Beautiful For That Rustic Cottage Kitchen!
Someone Got Really Creative With A Few Strips Of Auto Trim And A Vintage Auto Logo!
Awesome Inspiration For Framed Art Using Sea Glass Pieces And Cork! This By Sandra Mckie Of #barbadoseaglass On Instagram
The Sustainable Agency notes that if nothing changes drastically and current trends continue, as per a report by the Nordic Council of Ministers and Systemiq, the amount of mismanaged plastic waste is set to double by 2040.
Meanwhile, the predicted global plastic recycling rate is likely to stay very similar. However, things might not be so grim. In a scenario where global policies shift, around 43% of the world’s plastic waste could be recycled in 2040.
Night Stands And Small Dressers Can Be Repurposed Into Adorable Pet Nappers!
A Beautiful Piece Of Driftwood, Some Jars And Flameless Votives And Trailing Succulent Plants Create A Unique And Lovely "Chandelier"
If You Can, Zoom In And See The Description At Bottom...erin Clark's Mom Made This For Her As A Present...and All Of It Hand Placed!
Heal the Planet explains that one of the easiest ways to reduce the amount of waste you produce is to reduce your consumption.
Upcycling is the process through which you can use waste or unwanted items and turn them into actually useful products or art. As various items’ lifespans increase, you end up buying fewer new things.
Turn An Old Suitcase Into An Awesome And Unique Shelf!
There's Something So Cool And This Unique Repurpose Of A Microscope Turned Into A Table Lamp!
Create A Craft Crate For Your Supplies! Two Cutting Boards, A Little Crate, A Dowel And Some End Caps!
Some of the benefits of upcycling include the fact that you’re reducing the strain on resources such as fuel, forests, and resources.
Not only that, but by upcycling, you’re also helping safeguard wildlife habitats, reduce air and water pollution, and end up producing less hazardous waste than companies and factories. Plus, you save money!
An Old Suitcase Is Give A Beautiful New Update As An Ottoman! I Love The Matching Pillow Fabric To Bring It All Together
A Kid's Wooden Place Horse From A Cable Spool!
Saddle Up! Cristin Bjornrud, Created This Outdoor Seating With Six Old Saddles And A Cable Spool!
Heal the Planet suggests that if you want to get started with repurposing certain items, you should spend some time doing online research and for some inspiration. In the meantime, everyone’s encouraged to care for their items and maintain them so that they serve their purpose for far longer.
Got Our Little Free Library Finished! We Retrofitted An Old Pay Phone Booth With Shelves, A Door, And Re-Did The Top To Say Library
Old Armoires/Entertainment Centers Can Be So Transformed! Here's One Inspiration, A Hot Beverage Bar! Tis The Season!
A Piece Of Old Luggage Is Turned Into A Beautiful Plant Vignette!
Some other ways to reduce your impact on the planet include shopping at secondhand or used goods stores, going to garage sales, etc. You can also barter with your family and friends for things you need with what you have. Maybe someone’s throwing out a piece of furniture that you could use.
Or they have some clothes that no longer fit them that you’d be happy to take in. It all depends on our open-mindedness and perspective: not everything that gets thrown out is ‘trash.’
Love The Ladder! Plants To Grow In Your Bathroom!
Awesome Inspiration! Two Hand Saws Joined Together And Decorated With All Kinds Of Repurposed/Broken Jewelry Bit, Buttons And Chains!
I've Seen This Done In Old Windows But Never In A Glass Top Table! This Is By Leslie Levecque-Boothby On Pinterest
What’s your relationship with the environment and sustainability like, dear Pandas? What do you do to reduce your impact on the planet and produce less waste? What are your recycling, reusing, repair, and upcycling skills like? We’d love to hear from you! Do you have a moment? Tell us what you think in the comments. And remember—everything you do really does matter.
Well Done Wall Decor Using Picture-Less Frames!
Vintage Farmall Grill Turned Side Table Inside Light!
Inspired Recycling! A Jean Jacket Is Given A Transformation Using A Vintage Embroidered Daisy Fabric! Unique And Chic By French Sugar On Re.statement
Amazing Bar Created From A Toboggan!
London-Based Artist Josh Gluckstein Is Motivated To Produce Art That Helps Protect Endangered Animal Species By Reusing Discarded Materials For His Life-Like Sculptures!
A Beautiful Table From A Vintage Sewing Machine Base And A Natural Edge Wood Top!
Beautiful Repurpose Of An Old Piano To A Desk!
An Old Trike Is Turned Little Table/Plant Holder!
A Barrel Is Recycled Into An Eclectic, Almost Mid Century Modern Coffee Table! This One Is By Basicinterior On Etsy
Another Fabulous Fairy/Gnome Home From A Tree Stump!
Incredible Vintage Sofa Redo
I Am Not A Big Fan Of Snakes But I Love The Creativity Here!
This Lamp Started Out As A Very Dirty Old Brown Lamp Base. The Shade Was From Another Thrifted Lamp
I cleaned it thoroughly then hand painted both sides of the base. I cut fabric into strips, turned edges and glued to the lamp shade. This took a few weeks of work to get right but it turned out so well!