The ‘Anticonsumption’ community is a popular online community that criticizes consumer culture while also encouraging everyone to be more environmentally conscious. Today, we’re featuring some of their members’ most popular posts to potentially inspire you to rethink how and why you spend money.

Many of us genuinely care about the impact we have on the people closest to us, as well as society and the environment as a whole. Your decisions, actions, and spending habits—though just drops in the ocean—can have an impact on your surroundings. One thing to look at is your relationship with buying and consuming products.

#1 I'll Never Understand This Trend

The amount of poorly utilized resources and general waste we’re surrounded by is shocking. Statista reports that a jaw-dropping 2+ billion tons of municipal solid waste is generated around the world each year. This number is likely to grow by around 70% by the year 2050. Humankind also generates over 350 million metric tons of plastic waste per year, the amount of which is set to triple by the year 2060. The core issue is that the average lifespan of a plastic product is around a decade, but some plastics can take hundreds of years to decompose.

#2 The Less I Own, The Freer I Feel

#3 How Cool Would It Be To Have Windows That Produce Clean Energy ?

With so many people going hungry in the world, food waste is a particularly painful topic. In 2022, the world produced around 1.05 billion tons of food waste. This comes out to around 132 kilograms of food waste per capita; 79 kilograms of this was household waste. ADVERTISEMENT Around a trillion dollars worth of food is thrown away each year. Food waste takes up around 30% of agricultural land around the world and generates between 8% to 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

#4 Most People Would Throw Away This Perfectly Good Hammer

#5 This Is The Case With So Many Hobbies

#6 When People Are Only Pointing Towards The Corporations

The World Food Programme states that a fifth of all food produced for human consumption around the world is wasted. That’s around a billion meals thrown out the window every single day. Food waste is more common in hot climates because food spoils faster as it’s stored, processed, and transported. ADVERTISEMENT The majority of food waste happens at the household level: we’re responsible for around 60% of this waste. So, all of us can realistically reduce this waste on a very individual level.

#7 Thought Y'all Would Appreciate The Tag On My Jeans

#8 Used Tires : (

#9 Some Swaps Just Make Sense! What Do You Think?

You can get a sense of the type of relationship people have with consumption by looking at their debt. For example, credit card debt reached $1.17 trillion in the United States in the third quarter of 2024, up from $770 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Low-income Americans are more likely to use various loans (for example, buy now, pay later; payday; pawn shop; etc.). The average annual interest rates of payday loans, for instance, stand at 400%. This is unsustainable and traps people in a loop of taking on more debt to pay old debt. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 This Irony Is Sadly Common! As Author Martin Dorey Said, We Are "Sleepwalking Into Oblivion"

#11 The Top 100 Co2 Producers Take The Fall And Then Point The Finger At Us!

#12 Add It To The Pile

This isn’t to say that money, the economy, or buying and selling things are inherently ‘evil’ or anything like that. Balancing the short-term needs of humankind and the long-term needs of the environment and future generations is hard, yes, but it’s theoretically possible. There’s no such thing as a constantly growing global economy. But eco-conscious, sustainable growth isn’t a bad thing. After all, people need food, a place to live, medicine, entertainment, art, and various goods and services. Civilization is far too advanced for everyone to suddenly embrace a tribal lifestyle with limited to no trade. ADVERTISEMENT Job security, purposeful work, good wages, career opportunities, health insurance, and social programs can provide you with safety and stability. And you can use the money you earn for good food, quality leisure activities with the people you care about, education for your kids, etc. But the way you spend your hard-earned cash should be reflective of something deeper than just trying to ride that dopamine high that comes from shopping addiction.

#13 Perhaps Limits To Growth Was Right

#14 Why Are Companies Trying To Put AI Into Everything Nowadays?

#15 400 Years Of Capitalism vs. 100 Years Of Socialist Activism

According to the Addiction Center, people suffering from shopping addiction often compulsively spend lots of money and time buying things they either might not need or simply cannot afford. An example of this is buying luxury goods with money that you’d otherwise use for rent. Shopping addicts tend to experience things very emotionally, feeling euphoria or excitement when they shop, as well as regret or guilt. These addicts may lie about their habits, feel like they’ve lost control, and have let their financial habits negatively impact their lives.

#16 Thoughts On Apartment Rental Vending Machines? "Apartment building has a vending machine that lets you rent vacuums, air mattress, printer, and even an Xbox!"



#17 Reducing Plastic Packaging Waste

#18 Absurd Replacement Schedule For Kitchenware (I Have 30-Year-Old Towels And 80-Year-Old Cake Pans)

Robert Waldinger and Marc Schulz, the authors of ‘The Good Life,’ explain that prestige at work and having lots of money doesn’t make someone happier. That being said, money can still give you security, safety, and a sense of control over your life. Your relationships matter the most. ADVERTISEMENT This is a sentiment that is partly echoed by researcher Matt A. Killingsworth from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Though he argues that the more money someone has, the happier they are, this ultimately may come down to having more freedom and control to live your life the way you want to. In short, it’s not (just) about being able to buy more stuff.

#19 People's Blockade In Newcastle, Australia Successfully Turned Back A Freight Ship Full Of Coal!

#21 Musk Advertises His Robots That Can Carry Boxes For You While You Shop

At the time of writing, the Anticonsumption online group has 954k members, just shy of 1 million. The community was started in September 2009. ADVERTISEMENT If you’re interested in consumer culture and behavior, economics, the environment, etc., the team of moderators running the group has lots of resources for you to look through in the sidebar.

#22 It's Okay

#23 I Successfully Revived My Husband's Drink Tumblers

#24 "Come With Me If You Want Healthcare Reform"

The mods ask all members not to criticize each other’s lifestyles and choices. Posts about the news, shopping trends, and celebrity consumer habits are fine, but you shouldn’t be making fun of regular people. And, naturally, the subreddit is no place to promote or recommend any brands and products. That goes against the idea of the group, which is to criticize corporate influence, as well as material and media consumption. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Dude Is Sitting Around 500 Billion Right Now

#26 Went Into Five Below Yesterday And Felt Like I Was In They Live LOL

#27 Set A Goal To Use The Library More This Year

What’s your relationship with buying new things like, dear Pandas? What areas have you cut back spending on? Have you embraced secondhand shopping, recycling, reusing, and repairing old(er) things? What are some of your small habits that help the environment and your wallet? Let us know in the comments!

#28 Thought You Guys Might Appreciate This

#29 Was Gifted This Cup, But I'm Not Walking Around With An Advertisement (Acetone Did The Trick!)

#30 Just Go For It

#31 Me After Watching The 'Buy Now' Documentary On Netflix

#32 A Positive Move By The Country That Will Hopefully Steer Consumers Toward More Sustainable Vehicles

#33 My Son's Christmas Present That I Made

#34 Hang In There Kids

#35 The Only Right Answer They Won't Say

#36 Eat The Rich… Stop Consuming

#37 Exploitation

#38 Goal For 2025

#39 My Parents Reuse Old Calendars Instead Of Buying New Ones

#40 "How Can We Capitalize On This Cheap And Easy Breakfast?"

#41 Happy Buy Nothing Day!

#42 "Buy A New Chair" They Said

#43 Not All Recycling Is Equal

#44 Low Cost 6yo Birthday Party Win

#45 Impeccable Timing

#46 You'll Own Nothing And Be Happy!

#47 We're So Back

#48 Aristocracy

#49 I Need Just One More Thing

#50 Boycott Amazon

#51 Another Amazon Post

#52 Christmas Gifts For My Family

#53 I Saw This Post And Made My Version

#54 Seen At A Bus Stop UK

#55 We Live In A Dystopia

#56 Well This Is Sad

#57 Many Such Cases In Our Society

#58 Using My Old Lino Block Carving Tool & Sandpaper To Carve The Tread Back Into My Winter Shoes

#59 Wanna Sample A Blueberry?

#60 Thought I Would Share My Wrap Job Using Paper Bags And All 2nd Hand/Found Decorations:)

#61 This Is All For A Misbehaving 5 Year Old

#62 Family Of 5, 1 Gift Each

#63 My Face When

#64 I Give You, Living With A Roommate Who Really Loves Consuption And Vaping

#65 Sigh.. The Idiocy

#66 Model Zoe Fang For Vogue Taiwan January 2025 "An Elegy For Overconsumption" Issue

#67 "My Mom Reused The 2022 Balloons"

#68 Why Though?

#69 I'm On Day 3 Of No Spending For This Year. As A Recovering Shopaholic, This Is A Big Deal For Me

#70 Restored A Tricycle I Used When I Was ~4 (I'm 23 Now) For A Friend's Son To Use

#71 My Mom Is Anticonsumptions Final Boss

#72 At Goodwill. Assuming It Was Replaced By The Next Trend

#73 Once Candles Burn Out, I Melt The Wax To Create Super Candle

#74 I Fixed Our Couch Instead Of Replacing It Over 2 Years Ago And It's Still Going Strong

#75 We Needed A Bigger Table, But Did Not Want To Buy A Bigger Table, So I Made This From Scraps

#76 Before/After Upcycling 30 Y/O Dresser

#77 My Wallet Is Officially A Decade Old

#78 Used For One Day Then Landfill?

#79 Am I Wrong In Thinking This Is Nonsense

#80 So Much Waste

#81 Amazon Is Starting Their Own Temu

#82 Wore These Shoes Once

#83 Use It Up, Wear It Out

#84 "Capitalism Is A System Where We Can't Afford To Do The Right Thing" Do You Agree With This?

#85 Corporations Have No Business Buying Residential Property

#86 "We're Going Back To Plastic Straws." - Donald J. Trump

#87 I Build Things Rather Than Buy, Using 100% Scrap For All Projects. Built A Bed For Our Working Dog

#88 Hulu Clarifying That Paying For "No Ads" Actually Means They'll Still Show You Ads Anyway