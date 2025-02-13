ADVERTISEMENT

Many of us genuinely care about the impact we have on the people closest to us, as well as society and the environment as a whole. Your decisions, actions, and spending habits—though just drops in the ocean—can have an impact on your surroundings. One thing to look at is your relationship with buying and consuming products.

The ‘Anticonsumption’ community is a popular online community that criticizes consumer culture while also encouraging everyone to be more environmentally conscious. Today, we’re featuring some of their members’ most popular posts to potentially inspire you to rethink how and why you spend money.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I'll Never Understand This Trend

Overdecorated tumbler with floral and pearl embellishments, representing a critique of consumerism.

TurkayLurkay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
hea_c avatar
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
9 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me, too. It's just a cup. They're huge for what you need. A burden to tote around I can get something like that, smaller, for way less. No thanks.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply

The amount of poorly utilized resources and general waste we’re surrounded by is shocking. Statista reports that a jaw-dropping 2+ billion tons of municipal solid waste is generated around the world each year. This number is likely to grow by around 70% by the year 2050.

Humankind also generates over 350 million metric tons of plastic waste per year, the amount of which is set to triple by the year 2060. The core issue is that the average lifespan of a plastic product is around a decade, but some plastics can take hundreds of years to decompose.
RELATED:
    #2

    The Less I Own, The Freer I Feel

    Comic-style illustration of a girl petting a cat, with text expressing irony about consumerism.

    sanguchon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    How Cool Would It Be To Have Windows That Produce Clean Energy ?

    Scientist holding thermochromatic solar panel glass, highlighting innovation against consumerism.

    weirdfacts126 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    With so many people going hungry in the world, food waste is a particularly painful topic. In 2022, the world produced around 1.05 billion tons of food waste. This comes out to around 132 kilograms of food waste per capita; 79 kilograms of this was household waste.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Around a trillion dollars worth of food is thrown away each year. Food waste takes up around 30% of agricultural land around the world and generates between 8% to 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions.
    #4

    Most People Would Throw Away This Perfectly Good Hammer

    Worn-out hammer in a dilapidated space, symbolizing disillusionment with consumerism.

    lol_camis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Might still be useful. Keep it in your car for when you drive through those dangerous neighborhoods.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    This Is The Case With So Many Hobbies

    Illustration comparing minimal 1953 gear to extensive 2019 skiing equipment, highlighting consumerism.

    Diligent-Lettuce-860 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same with art. Michaels is my weakness. The only thing keeping me restrained when I'm in there is the price of everything.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    When People Are Only Pointing Towards The Corporations

    Boxes with text highlighting consumerism, noting a large influx of packages from Shein and Temu in 2022.

    TightBeing9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The World Food Programme states that a fifth of all food produced for human consumption around the world is wasted. That’s around a billion meals thrown out the window every single day. Food waste is more common in hot climates because food spoils faster as it’s stored, processed, and transported.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The majority of food waste happens at the household level: we’re responsible for around 60% of this waste. So, all of us can realistically reduce this waste on a very individual level.
    #7

    Thought Y’all Would Appreciate The Tag On My Jeans

    Clothing label with eco-friendly care instructions, promoting reduced consumerism.

    riotwild Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Used Tires : (

    Aerial view of a vast pile of discarded tires, symbolizing consumerism waste.

    Lil_Simp9000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Guarantee they are awaiting recycling to be made into roads and whatnot

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Some Swaps Just Make Sense! What Do You Think?

    Stacks of pads labeled "10 months" next to a menstrual cup labeled "10 years," illustrating a consumerism critique.

    Hefty-Position-1140 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    You can get a sense of the type of relationship people have with consumption by looking at their debt. For example, credit card debt reached $1.17 trillion in the United States in the third quarter of 2024, up from $770 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Low-income Americans are more likely to use various loans (for example, buy now, pay later; payday; pawn shop; etc.). The average annual interest rates of payday loans, for instance, stand at 400%. This is unsustainable and traps people in a loop of taking on more debt to pay old debt.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    This Irony Is Sadly Common! As Author Martin Dorey Said, We Are "Sleepwalking Into Oblivion"

    Author questions irony of his book "No. More. Plastic" being wrapped in plastic, highlighting anti-consumerism message.

    Braelyn_Sunbeam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    The Top 100 Co2 Producers Take The Fall And Then Point The Finger At Us!

    Consumerism critique illustration: companies blame individual consumer, ironic and sad visual in a pool setting.

    helloworldnone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Add It To The Pile

    Tweet expressing disillusionment with consumerism, highlighting an unused online purchase meant to improve life but now just clutter.

    Kristen_Arnett Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    This isn’t to say that money, the economy, or buying and selling things are inherently ‘evil’ or anything like that. Balancing the short-term needs of humankind and the long-term needs of the environment and future generations is hard, yes, but it’s theoretically possible. There’s no such thing as a constantly growing global economy. But eco-conscious, sustainable growth isn’t a bad thing. After all, people need food, a place to live, medicine, entertainment, art, and various goods and services. Civilization is far too advanced for everyone to suddenly embrace a tribal lifestyle with limited to no trade.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Job security, purposeful work, good wages, career opportunities, health insurance, and social programs can provide you with safety and stability. And you can use the money you earn for good food, quality leisure activities with the people you care about, education for your kids, etc. But the way you spend your hard-earned cash should be reflective of something deeper than just trying to ride that dopamine high that comes from shopping addiction.
    #13

    Perhaps Limits To Growth Was Right

    Graph comparing resources, population, and pollution over time, highlighting collapse as people critique consumerism.

    MefistoKristo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Why Are Companies Trying To Put AI Into Everything Nowadays?

    Why Are Companies Trying To Put AI Into Everything Nowadays?

    WhatsACole Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    400 Years Of Capitalism vs. 100 Years Of Socialist Activism

    Social media post criticizing capitalism and supporting socialism, highlighting themes of consumerism dissatisfaction.

    BaseballSeveral1107 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the Addiction Center, people suffering from shopping addiction often compulsively spend lots of money and time buying things they either might not need or simply cannot afford. An example of this is buying luxury goods with money that you’d otherwise use for rent.

    Shopping addicts tend to experience things very emotionally, feeling euphoria or excitement when they shop, as well as regret or guilt. These addicts may lie about their habits, feel like they’ve lost control, and have let their financial habits negatively impact their lives.
    #16

    Thoughts On Apartment Rental Vending Machines?

    Vacuum cleaners in a Tulu rental station advocating for alternatives to consumerism with a borrowing option.

    "Apartment building has a vending machine that lets you rent vacuums, air mattress, printer, and even an Xbox!"

    Singer_Select Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Reducing Plastic Packaging Waste

    Comparison of minimalist and original packaging, highlighting frustrations with consumerism and excessive plastic use.

    devynraye Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Absurd Replacement Schedule For Kitchenware (I Have 30-Year-Old Towels And 80-Year-Old Cake Pans)

    Infographic listing replacement times for kitchen items, highlighting consumerism-related replacement cycles.

    DuvalHeart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Robert Waldinger and Marc Schulz, the authors of ‘The Good Life,’ explain that prestige at work and having lots of money doesn’t make someone happier. That being said, money can still give you security, safety, and a sense of control over your life. Your relationships matter the most.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This is a sentiment that is partly echoed by researcher Matt A. Killingsworth from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Though he argues that the more money someone has, the happier they are, this ultimately may come down to having more freedom and control to live your life the way you want to. In short, it’s not (just) about being able to buy more stuff.
    #19

    People's Blockade In Newcastle, Australia Successfully Turned Back A Freight Ship Full Of Coal!

    Crowded beach protest against consumerism with flags and kayaks, cargo ship in background.

    m1lfm4n Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    “Sale”

    Consumerism irony: a coat priced higher on Black Friday "sale" than in August.

    SnickerdoodleDragon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Musk Advertises His Robots That Can Carry Boxes For You While You Shop

    Escalator scene in a mall near high-end stores like Louis Vuitton, highlighting consumerism.

    dailylol_memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    At the time of writing, the Anticonsumption online group has 954k members, just shy of 1 million. The community was started in September 2009.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    If you’re interested in consumer culture and behavior, economics, the environment, etc., the team of moderators running the group has lots of resources for you to look through in the sidebar.
    #22

    It's Okay

    Cartoon figure in office with text about starting real life, illustrating irony and consumerism fatigue.

    Prestigious_Towel383 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    I Successfully Revived My Husband’s Drink Tumblers

    Two metal cups; one with peeling green paint, highlighting consumerism wear and irony.

    Nica-sauce-rex Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    "Come With Me If You Want Healthcare Reform"

    Man in sunglasses carrying a coffin labeled "American Class Consciousness," reflecting irony towards consumerism.

    Thereisonlyzero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The mods ask all members not to criticize each other’s lifestyles and choices. Posts about the news, shopping trends, and celebrity consumer habits are fine, but you shouldn’t be making fun of regular people.

    And, naturally, the subreddit is no place to promote or recommend any brands and products. That goes against the idea of the group, which is to criticize corporate influence, as well as material and media consumption.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Dude Is Sitting Around 500 Billion Right Now

    Neanderthal image highlighting irony and sadness of modern consumerism wealth disparity.

    NuggleBuggins Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Went Into Five Below Yesterday And Felt Like I Was In They Live LOL

    Store shelf with toys and ironic "Want = Need" sign, highlighting consumerism.

    centipedestew Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Set A Goal To Use The Library More This Year

    A library savings receipt against a backdrop of eerie figurines, highlighting consumerism critique.

    chemicalysmic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    What’s your relationship with buying new things like, dear Pandas? What areas have you cut back spending on?

    Have you embraced secondhand shopping, recycling, reusing, and repairing old(er) things? What are some of your small habits that help the environment and your wallet? Let us know in the comments!
    #28

    Thought You Guys Might Appreciate This

    Headphones wrapped in protective plastic on a patterned fabric, symbolizing minimal consumerism efforts.

    SwimmingAir8274 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Was Gifted This Cup, But I’m Not Walking Around With An Advertisement (Acetone Did The Trick!)

    Hand holding a lavender tumbler with "The Heights" logo, reflecting irony and discontent with consumerism.

    wavesofgreen28 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Just Go For It

    Man joking about climate change at a social event, embodying irony and consumerism fatigue.

    Velvet_Laney Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Me After Watching The ‘Buy Now’ Documentary On Netflix

    A person expressing a cynical view on marketing, highlighting ironic consumerism sentiments.

    thataveragedude1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    A Positive Move By The Country That Will Hopefully Steer Consumers Toward More Sustainable Vehicles

    Plastic utensils arranged to spell "STOP," referencing anti-consumerism message with a ban on single-use plastics.

    Training_Seat2960 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    My Son’s Christmas Present That I Made

    Quilt with green and black pattern hung on a wooden fence, symbolizing a stand against consumerism.

    Toodalooaloo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Hang In There Kids

    Comic of youth climate activists pleading for help, politicians offering empty praise, highlighting irony in consumerism.

    FilmAgreeable3585 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    The Only Right Answer They Won't Say

    Sign displaying anti-consumerism sentiment about billionaires.

    New_Mind_2242 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Eat The Rich… Stop Consuming

    Tweet about wealth of four U.S. billionaires hitting $1 trillion, highlighting consumerism irony.

    CrazyAssBlindKid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Exploitation

    Text post critiquing consumerism, comparing billionaires to a moral hypothetical scenario.

    Bad-Umpire10 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Goal For 2025

    Text on rural scene: "Goals for 2025: Use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without." Reflects anti-consumerism mindset.

    Content_Share6273 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    My Parents Reuse Old Calendars Instead Of Buying New Ones

    Cartoon calendar page for January featuring characters, humorously commenting on consumerism with colorful design.

    Suzysizzle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    “How Can We Capitalize On This Cheap And Easy Breakfast?”

    Oats Overnight shake bottle held by hand, highlighting consumerism.

    StabbingUltra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Happy Buy Nothing Day!

    "People escaping through barcode promoting Buy Nothing Day, representing rebellion against consumerism."

    deez1234569 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    “Buy A New Chair” They Said

    Two office chairs side by side; one is new, the other is worn, depicting views on consumerism.

    mild_macabre Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Not All Recycling Is Equal

    Recycling chart shows limits for plastic and paper versus unlimited aluminum, glass, and metal; highlights consumerism issues.

    Livid-Sample942 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Low Cost 6yo Birthday Party Win

    Cardboard decoration with green glow depicting flames and a jack-o-lantern face, reflecting consumerism effects.

    OldSkoolKewee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Impeccable Timing

    A meme depicting consumerism irony with "America after the election" distracted by "class war" over "culture war."

    Thrifty_Builder Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    You’ll Own Nothing And Be Happy!

    Wall Street invests in rental homes, highlighting irony of consumerism with ownership becoming elusive, aerial view of properties.

    xisheb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    We're So Back

    Comic strip illustrating ironic and sad commentary on consumerism struggles.

    EvelKros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Aristocracy

    Meme comparing two ironic images, highlighting consumerism themes; character concludes they are the same picture.

    Thrifty_Builder Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    I Need Just One More Thing

    Comic character accumulating items ironically, showing frustration with consumerism.

    HelloVermont92 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Boycott Amazon

    Meme with a character questioning Amazon's ethics. Keywords: consumerism, ironic, sad.

    Thrifty_Builder Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Another Amazon Post

    Tweet supporting Amazon workers' rights against consumerism, advocating for better wages and conditions, urging strike action.

    Thrifty_Builder Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Christmas Gifts For My Family

    Potatoes piled in a rustic wooden container, highlighting a rejection of consumerism.

    Clauss_Video_Archive Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    I Saw This Post And Made My Version

    Chart humorously questioning when to replace consumer items like pans, sponges, and dish brushes.

    Realcomeguardian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lianbeijers avatar
    LB
    LB
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can also wash most sponges where I'm from. They get less pretty but still work for a few rounds.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #54

    Seen At A Bus Stop UK

    Bus stop ad altered with "MORE TREES LESS ADS" and "Helping feed our profits," reflecting anti-consumerism sentiment.

    paulie06uk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    We Live In A Dystopia

    Balenciaga tote bag with strawberry design, priced at $3,290, epitomizing consumerism.

    Imaginary-Product234 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Well This Is Sad

    Card with phrases linking moods to Target, illustrating irony and disillusionment with consumerism.

    rawdaddykrawdaddy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Many Such Cases In Our Society

    Cartoon of a sad man on a bus, illustrating ironic views on consumerism.

    GraceMwangiLove Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Using My Old Lino Block Carving Tool & Sandpaper To Carve The Tread Back Into My Winter Shoes

    Worn shoe soles on wooden floor, tools nearby, echoing a rejection of consumerism.

    smittywrbermanjensen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Wanna Sample A Blueberry?

    Plastic containers each holding a single blueberry, highlighting consumerism.

    BrassicaSmellisFart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #60

    Thought I Would Share My Wrap Job Using Paper Bags And All 2nd Hand/Found Decorations:)

    Gifts wrapped in brown paper and recycled bags, symbolizing a shift away from consumerism.

    RatBastardBaby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    This Is All For A Misbehaving 5 Year Old

    Piles of toys and gift-wrapped presents symbolizing consumerism.

    OriginalPizzaFace Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Family Of 5, 1 Gift Each

    A small dog in a bed looking at numerous large wrapped gifts, highlighting consumerism themes.

    Agreeable-Painting14 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    My Face When

    SpongeBob memes reflecting ironic and sad views on consumerism through AI-generated ads.

    triperolli Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    I Give You, Living With A Roommate Who Really Loves Consuption And Vaping

    A canvas bag filled with bottles, highlighting themes of consumerism.

    Jones641 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Sigh.. The Idiocy

    Apple AirTag battery replacement tutorial highlights irony in consumerism habits.

    03Oliver Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Model Zoe Fang For Vogue Taiwan January 2025 “An Elegy For Overconsumption” Issue

    Person with long hair and dark clothing, carrying a large abstract object, symbolizing a rejection of consumerism.

    RoxanneDebriss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #67

    "My Mom Reused The 2022 Balloons"

    Gold balloons spelling "2023" with decorations, illustrating a critique of consumerism.

    Adept_Beach4969 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Why Though?

    Rusted baking tray in a sink with a caption about letting go; symbolizes being done with consumerism.

    Few-Intention-2586 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    I’m On Day 3 Of No Spending For This Year. As A Recovering Shopaholic, This Is A Big Deal For Me

    January calendar page with dates 1-3 highlighted in green, reflecting consumerism irony.

    MangoSalsa89 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Restored A Tricycle I Used When I Was ~4 (I'm 23 Now) For A Friend's Son To Use

    Old toy tricycle left outside, symbolizing being done with consumerism.

    octopusridee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    My Mom Is Anticonsumptions Final Boss

    A small purple pencil held between fingers, symbolizing consumerism fatigue.

    Pannieroos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    At Goodwill. Assuming It Was Replaced By The Next Trend

    Decorative sign with "YES, AMAZON! This house again," humorously expressing consumerism fatigue.

    juttep1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Once Candles Burn Out, I Melt The Wax To Create Super Candle

    A multicolored candle in a clear jar, symbolizing consumerism, held in a hand against a tiled floor background.

    Industrial_Strength Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #74

    I Fixed Our Couch Instead Of Replacing It Over 2 Years Ago And It's Still Going Strong

    Close-up of a patchwork leather piece stitched with white thread, representing ironic consumerism.

    siyu_art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lianbeijers avatar
    LB
    LB
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I got mine for free from people who were going to get rid of theirs, and dyed the greying white covers green in the washing machine.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #75

    We Needed A Bigger Table, But Did Not Want To Buy A Bigger Table, So I Made This From Scraps

    Wooden table in a cozy living room setting, highlighting themes of consumerism.

    makenzie71 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lianbeijers avatar
    LB
    LB
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, that's cool but who has scraps like that?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #76

    Before/After Upcycling 30 Y/O Dresser

    Wooden dresser with simple decor, ironic statement on consumerism choices.

    illVibess Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    My Wallet Is Officially A Decade Old

    A weathered wallet shows signs of anti-consumerism with faded design on a soft background.

    skywitchh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Used For One Day Then Landfill?

    Numbers 0-9 on sale for £5 each, highlighting irony in consumerism.

    cognitiveglitch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Am I Wrong In Thinking This Is Nonsense

    A conversation about replacing towels, with ironic comments on consumerism.

    xoxohysteria Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    So Much Waste

    Store aisle filled with holiday decorations, highlighting excessive consumerism.

    GP15202 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #81

    Amazon Is Starting Their Own Temu

    Amazon shopping app showing various consumerism items like kitchen tools and accessories.

    McTootyBooty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Wore These Shoes Once

    Worn-out brown leather shoes with scuffed tips, highlighting a critique of consumerism.

    Neither_Cheetah6786 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Use It Up, Wear It Out

    Old Vermont saying on a window hints at rejecting consumerism: "Use it up, wear it out, make do, or do without."

    JoyIsNotACrumb_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    "Capitalism Is A System Where We Can't Afford To Do The Right Thing" Do You Agree With This?

    A person expressing a critical message about consumerism and capitalism, highlighting its ironic and sad effects.

    BaseballSeveral1107 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Corporations Have No Business Buying Residential Property

    Dog in glasses and bowtie next to a whiteboard with anti-consumerism message.

    ThankYouVeryNope Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    "We're Going Back To Plastic Straws." - Donald J. Trump

    A Coke bottle with a plastic straw in front of an American flag, highlighting consumerism irony.

    GoldenLeftovers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    I Build Things Rather Than Buy, Using 100% Scrap For All Projects. Built A Bed For Our Working Dog

    Wooden table upside down in garage, with tools and a dog nearby.

    homestead_sensible Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #88

    Hulu Clarifying That Paying For "No Ads" Actually Means They'll Still Show You Ads Anyway

    Hulu subscription email discussing updates to consumer agreements and billing processes.

    KerouacMyBukowski_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Conservatives Want The Corporations To Take Over The Planet

    Map humorously labeled with brands, highlighting consumerism irony.

    PhenomeNarc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!