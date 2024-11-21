ADVERTISEMENT

As easy (and understandable) as it is to complain about paper straws and the like, the truth is that it’s overall a new positive to not create trash that will outlive multiple generations of humans. However, the bad news is that we all have a long way to go.

The “Anticonsumption” online group shows the environmental effects of producing, moving, and buying too much stuff through memes and insightful posts. Hopefully, these images might be some good food for thought, so get comfortable, be sure to upvote the posts that caught your eye and comment your thoughts below.

True True True

True True True

Which Would You Rather: Cheap Clothes, Or A Habitable Planet?

Which Would You Rather: Cheap Clothes, Or A Habitable Planet?

We only have 11 years to solve the climate crisis yet nobody will speak about how overpopulation is the root cause, or find reasonable ways to solve the underlying problem...

My Haven

My Haven

But if you're in a position to donate to them, you still should. Their funding has been cut.

Looking at all the examples here might lead someone to despair, so it’s worth also highlighting that it’s not all doom and gloom. For example, just this week (November of 2024) Australian scientists have developed a method to recycle old textiles into concrete. The fashion industry and fast fashion in particular create mountains of waste, so this is a great step forward.

Remember, many of us purchase cheap clothing that tends to not even last a year, creating monumental water waste for products that end up in landfills at the end of the day. This is a good and sustainable way to turn that junk into a considerably more valuable commodity, construction materials.

This Mother’s Day Ad I Received In The Mail Made Me Sad

This Mother’s Day Ad I Received In The Mail Made Me Sad

Because Of The Anticonsumption Mindset, I Have So Much More Respect For Someone Driving A Normal-Sized Old Truck Than A Brand New Gigantic One

Because Of The Anticonsumption Mindset, I Have So Much More Respect For Someone Driving A Normal-Sized Old Truck Than A Brand New Gigantic One

When you need a truck, but don't have 'inadequate downstairs issues'.

Apple Store Vandalized In Berlin

Apple Store Vandalized In Berlin

It's not possible to read the whole sentence, but something about "hope" is written on the street. Let's hope vandalizing some store will also reflect in buying less apple products.

Speaking of emissions, researchers from the University of Massachusetts are working on “agrivoltaics,” a method to help farmers utilize even more of their farmland. The crop? Energy, gathered from solar panels placed across the land. Farming does come with its own emissions, but let's face it, we need food, so might as well make it more efficient.

From My Days Working In A College Dining Hall

From My Days Working In A College Dining Hall

We're Doomed

We're Doomed

“But You Absolutely Need Our New And Latest Phone For $1,000!”

“But You Absolutely Need Our New And Latest Phone For $1,000!”

Apple is just an elaborate, but successful, scam now.

You may have noticed that behind most of these developments are researchers and scientists. It’s easy to get lost in the promises of green entrepreneurs, but at the end of the day, it’s research, both privately funded and publicly funded that is going to end up helping our environment.

My Mother's Blender, Still Choochin Just Fine After 4 Decades Of Use, With All The Original Parts

My Mother's Blender, Still Choochin Just Fine After 4 Decades Of Use, With All The Original Parts

Yikes

Yikes

Vaping is stupid and this is super stupid. This must be a bad joke or a nightmare.

Yeah, What's Wrong With The Internet?

Yeah, What's Wrong With The Internet?

Ok, What is wrong with this now? Is it wrong to charge money for media content?

Very Confused By This Advertisement

Very Confused By This Advertisement

I believe this is the infamous Shein scam, where they've prepared a landing page where people have to complete "offers" to "unlock" a Shein gift code. I haven't seen this variation but this level of brainrot as the bait is deliberate; scammers try to attract the sorts of people who are... susceptible.

This 280000$ Crystal Disney Castle

This 280000$ Crystal Disney Castle

This Is A Disposable Video Display Used As An Advertisement

This Is A Disposable Video Display Used As An Advertisement

I hope people reuse all of these. There are probably a lot of projects you can do with it.

Now There Are "Disposable" Vapes You Can Play Games On

Now There Are "Disposable" Vapes You Can Play Games On

Aside from being even more wasteful than the already egregious disposable vape, this thing is clearly aimed at children (and others whose brain hasn't developed past a certain point) and is designed to try to make vaping even more addictive. Vaping products should be legally required to be boring and uncool. They're already d***s. We don't need to make them more exciting.

The Weight Of Different Breeds Of Chicken Over Their Lifespan

The Weight Of Different Breeds Of Chicken Over Their Lifespan

The natural lifespan of chickens is about 7 years, but some chickens have been known to live up to 15 years. On production farms, chickens are killed when their productivity declines, i.e. at about 1.5 years of age.

2 Billion Dollar Home In Mumbai Built On Orphanage Land Worth 10 M, Sold For 2.5m, Overlooking Slums

2 Billion Dollar Home In Mumbai Built On Orphanage Land Worth 10 M, Sold For 2.5m, Overlooking Slums

That's the building of those a******s who recently had the wedding for several hundred million.

But You Already Have A Less Cute Version Of All Of This Stuff

But You Already Have A Less Cute Version Of All Of This Stuff

Local Funeral Home Offers This $85 Cardboard Casket. What A Great Way To Not Waste Money And Resources

Local Funeral Home Offers This $85 Cardboard Casket. What A Great Way To Not Waste Money And Resources

Go back to a simple cotton sheet to wrap the body. I mean...does it really matter what you're buried in? Dig a hole, chuck me in and backfill it. Go to the pub and have a whiskey for me. Job done.

Pulled From A Local Pet Stores Dumpster

Pulled From A Local Pet Stores Dumpster

There are valid reasons for dumpster diving. But as a society, we are trained to think it's 'gross'. Just thoroughly wash after. 🤷‍♂️

As Seen Elsewhere

As Seen Elsewhere

You can also use it as a regular candle should you ever need one.

What Was The Point Of The Plastic Bag Ban If They're Simply Going To Rebrand Them?

What Was The Point Of The Plastic Bag Ban If They're Simply Going To Rebrand Them?

The good plastic bags are still better than the single use (and the not even an entire single use, break immediately, completely useless) bags that can't be reused. Even if it's technically identical to the disposable bag, if people are actually using it multiple times, it makes a difference.

"The Heroes We Deserve"

"The Heroes We Deserve"

This is the one example of a corporation doing something that technically benefits people in addition to their shareholders and customers.

Shows How Outrageous Pricing Has Gotten, But At Least This Is A Small Step Towards Sustainable Consumerism

Shows How Outrageous Pricing Has Gotten, But At Least This Is A Small Step Towards Sustainable Consumerism

Mercedes Locks Faster Acceleration Behind A $1,200 Annual Paywall

Mercedes Locks Faster Acceleration Behind A $1,200 Annual Paywall

Using Temu? Stop Bro

Using Temu? Stop Bro

We Can Do It Again!

We Can Do It Again!

I'm curious, what happened to those bottles back then in the US? Were they single use?

Unfixable Laptops

Unfixable Laptops

That's Too Damn Bad Bloomberg

That's Too Damn Bad Bloomberg

Five Below Propoganda

Five Below Propoganda

Looking at this sign reminds me that not only do I not need this stuff, I don't want it either.

The Most Unnecessary Product I Have Ever Seen

The Most Unnecessary Product I Have Ever Seen

Making It Look Like A Bigger Amount Is More Important Than Using Less Plastic

Making It Look Like A Bigger Amount Is More Important Than Using Less Plastic

I Just Went To Milan And It Is A Huge Consumer Market. Ads Are Everywhere, They Even Put A LED Panel On Their Cathedral

I Just Went To Milan And It Is A Huge Consumer Market. Ads Are Everywhere, They Even Put A LED Panel On Their Cathedral

That is not a permanent ad on the building, there's renovation going on and the ad is on the cover.

The Irony Of These Items Is Too Much

The Irony Of These Items Is Too Much

Sushi Place Put My California Rolls In A Tupperware Container I Brought Them!

Sushi Place Put My California Rolls In A Tupperware Container I Brought Them!

This Just Completes It

This Just Completes It

Came Across This On Facebook

Came Across This On Facebook

Forcing You To Tip

Forcing You To Tip

Pull the sticker off and choose no tip. Confrontational but effective

But I’m A Creep 🎶

But I’m A Creep 🎶

No thanks, I don't want to share a city bus with 23 cars.

Made A New Cat Scratch Pad From Trash

Made A New Cat Scratch Pad From Trash

Nike Tops Their Own High Tops With This Dumb Idea

Nike Tops Their Own High Tops With This Dumb Idea

Nothing Better Than A Car Dependent, Environmentally Unsustainable Lifestyle

Nothing Better Than A Car Dependent, Environmentally Unsustainable Lifestyle

Replace all that grass with plants that are actually useful, and you wouldn't have to drive out as much.

Blue Shell The 1%

Blue Shell The 1%

This is called socialism. "If you give the most help to those who need the most help, you improve the situation for everyone."

Your Life Has Already Been Designed

Your Life Has Already Been Designed

Get In Losers, Disposable Tables Just Dropped

Get In Losers, Disposable Tables Just Dropped

Can we also dispose of anyone who thinks this is a good idea please.

Anyone Else Really Annoyed By The Jeep Ducks And Other Copy Cats?

Anyone Else Really Annoyed By The Jeep Ducks And Other Copy Cats?

:(

:(

Prime Day Be Like

Prime Day Be Like

Not anymore. Now it's like this every week for whatever sale they're having that week.

So Proud Of This Joke In My Hinge Profile

So Proud Of This Joke In My Hinge Profile

Plastic-Free Wipes…in Plastic Packaging

Plastic-Free Wipes…in Plastic Packaging

But The Shareholder Value

But The Shareholder Value

Ironic

Ironic

Found This On R/Shittytattoos. Humanity Has Fallen 🤦

Found This On R/Shittytattoos. Humanity Has Fallen 🤦

I Always Disliked Spotify But Now I Actually Hate It

I Always Disliked Spotify But Now I Actually Hate It

This Is It. This Is Peak Consumerism

This Is It. This Is Peak Consumerism

This had better be one of those things where it's intended for an illegal purpose and this is just the legal way of labeling it.

This Smoothie Place I Went To Gives You Mason Jars To-Go, And Fills It Each Time You Bring It Back

This Smoothie Place I Went To Gives You Mason Jars To-Go, And Fills It Each Time You Bring It Back

My Wife With A $4 Toy Basket

My Wife With A $4 Toy Basket

Who Tf Needs All Of This For Just A Cup You Drink Water From?

Who Tf Needs All Of This For Just A Cup You Drink Water From?

Overconsumption girlies gotta offset the environmental benefits of using a reusable cup somehow. A straw cover makes sense if you're going to be using your cup outdoors with the straw in, but you only need one, and it doesn't need to be molded in a shape that makes it impossible to clean.

Does This Count As "Repaired"? Fabric Shaver At Work

Does This Count As "Repaired"? Fabric Shaver At Work

A Book From The 70s Based On A Computer Model Based On Just A Few Inputs Roughly Predicted The Next 50 Years, We're At The Brink Of Ecological Breakdown, Billions Live In Dire Poverty And The Rich Own More Than Half Of The World's Wealth. If That's Not An Alarming Bell, I Don't Know What Is

A Book From The 70s Based On A Computer Model Based On Just A Few Inputs Roughly Predicted The Next 50 Years, We're At The Brink Of Ecological Breakdown, Billions Live In Dire Poverty And The Rich Own More Than Half Of The World's Wealth. If That's Not An Alarming Bell, I Don't Know What Is

"Work, Consume, Die!"

"Work, Consume, Die!"

Surely They Would

Surely They Would

Why

Why

This is for disabled people who can't cut onions, but it doesn't have to be packaged this way.

This Is A Great Incentive To Get More People Recycling And Cleaning Our Earth! However, We Must Keep Working To Limit Our Plastic Production And Live Sustainably!

This Is A Great Incentive To Get More People Recycling And Cleaning Our Earth! However, We Must Keep Working To Limit Our Plastic Production And Live Sustainably!

Pretty Much Sums It Up

Pretty Much Sums It Up

Should This Be Implemented Throughout The World?

Should This Be Implemented Throughout The World?

This Kind Of Stuff Makes Me Irrationally Angry

This Kind Of Stuff Makes Me Irrationally Angry

I Found A Puzzle That Used Crappy AI To Create The Image. As A Graphic Designer This Makes Me Furious

I Found A Puzzle That Used Crappy AI To Create The Image. As A Graphic Designer This Makes Me Furious

Amazon Prime Day Is Such A Scam

Amazon Prime Day Is Such A Scam

I Assumed This Was R/Anticonsumption

I Assumed This Was R/Anticonsumption

Neighbors Threw Out Their $5400 Play Set Because It Was “Rotten”. Just Needed Some Paint, Good As New

Neighbors Threw Out Their $5400 Play Set Because It Was “Rotten”. Just Needed Some Paint, Good As New

For Something Never Worn Again

For Something Never Worn Again

This Is So Dystopian, Company Makes A Bench Turn Your Bare Legs Into Ads

This Is So Dystopian, Company Makes A Bench Turn Your Bare Legs Into Ads

this only works if you have bare legs if your wearing trousers it wont work

Ffs

Ffs

I Got A Wet Stone And Am Sharpening Everything

I Got A Wet Stone And Am Sharpening Everything

Found At The Park And Grabbed Before My Daughter Could. Turns Out It's Disposable. What A Waste Of Material For One Use And Screw People Who Leave These At Parks 🙄

Found At The Park And Grabbed Before My Daughter Could. Turns Out It's Disposable. What A Waste Of Material For One Use And Screw People Who Leave These At Parks 🙄

I Wouldn’t Care If People Vaped If They Weren’t Generating So Much Plastic Waste

I Wouldn’t Care If People Vaped If They Weren’t Generating So Much Plastic Waste

No Words

No Words

Boston Throw Away Your Mattress Day Was Today

Boston Throw Away Your Mattress Day Was Today

I Can't Afford/ Don't Want To Buy New Jeans So Patched It Instead. This Is My 1st Time Patching Clothes So I Hope It Holds

I Can't Afford/ Don't Want To Buy New Jeans So Patched It Instead. This Is My 1st Time Patching Clothes So I Hope It Holds

The Recycling Shop Near Me Has Free Used Paints And Chemicals!😊

The Recycling Shop Near Me Has Free Used Paints And Chemicals!😊

On To The Next Fad

On To The Next Fad

A Rare W For Apple Consumers

A Rare W For Apple Consumers

Some Billboards In The Netherlands Have Been Taking Commercial Breaks A Few Seconds Every Minute

Some Billboards In The Netherlands Have Been Taking Commercial Breaks A Few Seconds Every Minute

It’s All Of Our Responsibility, As Inhabitants Of Earth, To Reduce The Impact We Make Upon It! If You Love This Earth, And Want To Make It A Better Place, The First Place To Start Is Living And Shopping More Sustainably! Creating Less Waste Is The First Step In Making Our Earth Healthy Again

It’s All Of Our Responsibility, As Inhabitants Of Earth, To Reduce The Impact We Make Upon It! If You Love This Earth, And Want To Make It A Better Place, The First Place To Start Is Living And Shopping More Sustainably! Creating Less Waste Is The First Step In Making Our Earth Healthy Again

A Whopping 58% Of Food Is Wasted Or Lost In Canada Every Year. The Pandemic Has Put Extra Strain On An Already Inefficient Food System As We Saw Farmers Forced To Dump Milk And Abandon Crops Due To Plummeting Demand

A Whopping 58% Of Food Is Wasted Or Lost In Canada Every Year. The Pandemic Has Put Extra Strain On An Already Inefficient Food System As We Saw Farmers Forced To Dump Milk And Abandon Crops Due To Plummeting Demand

Tombstone Plant Labels Carved From Homemade Adobe

Tombstone Plant Labels Carved From Homemade Adobe

All This Plastic For 6 Chocolates

All This Plastic For 6 Chocolates

♻️a Drain In Karachi, Pakistan. Hard Work Can Go A Long Way In Cleaning This Earth! Use Less Waste And Work On Picking Up Litter During Your Day! Live And Shop Sustainably ♻️

♻️a Drain In Karachi, Pakistan. Hard Work Can Go A Long Way In Cleaning This Earth! Use Less Waste And Work On Picking Up Litter During Your Day! Live And Shop Sustainably ♻️

I’ve Seen It All Folks

I’ve Seen It All Folks

Advertise For Them, For The Low Price Of $5 Each

Advertise For Them, For The Low Price Of $5 Each

This Sculpture Represents The Amount Of Plastic Found On Only 2 Miles Of Coastline In The UK. We Can Do Better! Live And Shop Sustainably

This Sculpture Represents The Amount Of Plastic Found On Only 2 Miles Of Coastline In The UK. We Can Do Better! Live And Shop Sustainably

Exactly

Exactly

Courtesy Of A Canadian Grocery Chain

Courtesy Of A Canadian Grocery Chain

I’ve Used The Same 50 Cent Razor For Over 1.5 Years And It Still Works Totally Fine

I’ve Used The Same 50 Cent Razor For Over 1.5 Years And It Still Works Totally Fine

Nice One Channing Lad 👍

Nice One Channing Lad 👍

