The “ Anticonsumption ” online group shows the environmental effects of producing, moving, and buying too much stuff through memes and insightful posts. Hopefully, these images might be some good food for thought, so get comfortable, be sure to upvote the posts that caught your eye and comment your thoughts below.

As easy (and understandable) as it is to complain about paper straws and the like, the truth is that it’s overall a new positive to not create trash that will outlive multiple generations of humans. However, the bad news is that we all have a long way to go.

#1 True True True Share icon

You May Also Like:

#2 Which Would You Rather: Cheap Clothes, Or A Habitable Planet? Share icon

#3 My Haven Share icon

Looking at all the examples here might lead someone to despair, so it’s worth also highlighting that it’s not all doom and gloom. For example, just this week (November of 2024) Australian scientists have developed a method to recycle old textiles into concrete. The fashion industry and fast fashion in particular create mountains of waste, so this is a great step forward. Remember, many of us purchase cheap clothing that tends to not even last a year, creating monumental water waste for products that end up in landfills at the end of the day. This is a good and sustainable way to turn that junk into a considerably more valuable commodity, construction materials.

#4 This Mother’s Day Ad I Received In The Mail Made Me Sad Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Because Of The Anticonsumption Mindset, I Have So Much More Respect For Someone Driving A Normal-Sized Old Truck Than A Brand New Gigantic One Share icon

#6 Apple Store Vandalized In Berlin Share icon

Speaking of emissions, researchers from the University of Massachusetts are working on “agrivoltaics,” a method to help farmers utilize even more of their farmland. The crop? Energy, gathered from solar panels placed across the land. Farming does come with its own emissions, but let's face it, we need food, so might as well make it more efficient.

#7 From My Days Working In A College Dining Hall Share icon

#8 We're Doomed Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 “But You Absolutely Need Our New And Latest Phone For $1,000!” Share icon

You may have noticed that behind most of these developments are researchers and scientists. It’s easy to get lost in the promises of green entrepreneurs, but at the end of the day, it’s research, both privately funded and publicly funded that is going to end up helping our environment. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 My Mother's Blender, Still Choochin Just Fine After 4 Decades Of Use, With All The Original Parts Share icon

#11 Yikes Share icon

#12 Yeah, What's Wrong With The Internet? Share icon

#13 Very Confused By This Advertisement Share icon

#14 This 280000$ Crystal Disney Castle Share icon

#15 This Is A Disposable Video Display Used As An Advertisement Share icon

#16 Now There Are "Disposable" Vapes You Can Play Games On Share icon

#17 The Weight Of Different Breeds Of Chicken Over Their Lifespan Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 2 Billion Dollar Home In Mumbai Built On Orphanage Land Worth 10 M, Sold For 2.5m, Overlooking Slums Share icon

#19 But You Already Have A Less Cute Version Of All Of This Stuff Share icon

#20 Local Funeral Home Offers This $85 Cardboard Casket. What A Great Way To Not Waste Money And Resources Share icon

#21 Pulled From A Local Pet Stores Dumpster Share icon

#22 As Seen Elsewhere Share icon

#23 What Was The Point Of The Plastic Bag Ban If They're Simply Going To Rebrand Them? Share icon

#24 "The Heroes We Deserve" Share icon

#25 Shows How Outrageous Pricing Has Gotten, But At Least This Is A Small Step Towards Sustainable Consumerism Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Mercedes Locks Faster Acceleration Behind A $1,200 Annual Paywall Share icon

#27 Using Temu? Stop Bro Share icon

#28 We Can Do It Again! Share icon

#29 Unfixable Laptops Share icon

#30 That's Too Damn Bad Bloomberg Share icon

#31 Five Below Propoganda Share icon

#32 The Most Unnecessary Product I Have Ever Seen Share icon

#33 Making It Look Like A Bigger Amount Is More Important Than Using Less Plastic Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 I Just Went To Milan And It Is A Huge Consumer Market. Ads Are Everywhere, They Even Put A LED Panel On Their Cathedral Share icon

#35 The Irony Of These Items Is Too Much Share icon

#36 Sushi Place Put My California Rolls In A Tupperware Container I Brought Them! Share icon

#37 This Just Completes It Share icon

#38 Came Across This On Facebook Share icon

#39 Forcing You To Tip Share icon

#40 But I’m A Creep 🎶 Share icon

#41 Made A New Cat Scratch Pad From Trash Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Nike Tops Their Own High Tops With This Dumb Idea Share icon

#43 Nothing Better Than A Car Dependent, Environmentally Unsustainable Lifestyle Share icon

#44 Blue Shell The 1% Share icon

#45 Your Life Has Already Been Designed Share icon

#46 Get In Losers, Disposable Tables Just Dropped Share icon

#47 Anyone Else Really Annoyed By The Jeep Ducks And Other Copy Cats? Share icon

#49 Prime Day Be Like Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 So Proud Of This Joke In My Hinge Profile Share icon

#51 Plastic-Free Wipes…in Plastic Packaging Share icon

#52 But The Shareholder Value Share icon

#53 Ironic Share icon

#54 Found This On R/Shittytattoos. Humanity Has Fallen 🤦 Share icon

#55 I Always Disliked Spotify But Now I Actually Hate It Share icon

#56 This Is It. This Is Peak Consumerism Share icon

#57 This Smoothie Place I Went To Gives You Mason Jars To-Go, And Fills It Each Time You Bring It Back Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 My Wife With A $4 Toy Basket Share icon

#59 Who Tf Needs All Of This For Just A Cup You Drink Water From? Share icon

#60 Does This Count As "Repaired"? Fabric Shaver At Work Share icon

#61 A Book From The 70s Based On A Computer Model Based On Just A Few Inputs Roughly Predicted The Next 50 Years, We're At The Brink Of Ecological Breakdown, Billions Live In Dire Poverty And The Rich Own More Than Half Of The World's Wealth. If That's Not An Alarming Bell, I Don't Know What Is Share icon

#63 Surely They Would Share icon

#64 Why Share icon

#65 This Is A Great Incentive To Get More People Recycling And Cleaning Our Earth! However, We Must Keep Working To Limit Our Plastic Production And Live Sustainably! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Pretty Much Sums It Up Share icon

#67 Should This Be Implemented Throughout The World? Share icon

#68 This Kind Of Stuff Makes Me Irrationally Angry Share icon

#69 I Found A Puzzle That Used Crappy AI To Create The Image. As A Graphic Designer This Makes Me Furious Share icon

#70 Amazon Prime Day Is Such A Scam Share icon

#71 I Assumed This Was R/Anticonsumption Share icon

#72 Neighbors Threw Out Their $5400 Play Set Because It Was “Rotten”. Just Needed Some Paint, Good As New Share icon

#73 For Something Never Worn Again Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 This Is So Dystopian, Company Makes A Bench Turn Your Bare Legs Into Ads Share icon

#75 Ffs Share icon

#76 I Got A Wet Stone And Am Sharpening Everything Share icon

#77 Found At The Park And Grabbed Before My Daughter Could. Turns Out It's Disposable. What A Waste Of Material For One Use And Screw People Who Leave These At Parks 🙄 Share icon

#78 I Wouldn’t Care If People Vaped If They Weren’t Generating So Much Plastic Waste Share icon

#79 No Words Share icon

#80 Boston Throw Away Your Mattress Day Was Today Share icon

#81 I Can't Afford/ Don't Want To Buy New Jeans So Patched It Instead. This Is My 1st Time Patching Clothes So I Hope It Holds Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#82 The Recycling Shop Near Me Has Free Used Paints And Chemicals!😊 Share icon

#83 On To The Next Fad Share icon

#84 A Rare W For Apple Consumers Share icon

#85 Some Billboards In The Netherlands Have Been Taking Commercial Breaks A Few Seconds Every Minute Share icon

#86 It’s All Of Our Responsibility, As Inhabitants Of Earth, To Reduce The Impact We Make Upon It! If You Love This Earth, And Want To Make It A Better Place, The First Place To Start Is Living And Shopping More Sustainably! Creating Less Waste Is The First Step In Making Our Earth Healthy Again Share icon

#87 A Whopping 58% Of Food Is Wasted Or Lost In Canada Every Year. The Pandemic Has Put Extra Strain On An Already Inefficient Food System As We Saw Farmers Forced To Dump Milk And Abandon Crops Due To Plummeting Demand Share icon

#88 Tombstone Plant Labels Carved From Homemade Adobe Share icon

#89 All This Plastic For 6 Chocolates Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#90 ♻️a Drain In Karachi, Pakistan. Hard Work Can Go A Long Way In Cleaning This Earth! Use Less Waste And Work On Picking Up Litter During Your Day! Live And Shop Sustainably ♻️ Share icon

#91 I’ve Seen It All Folks Share icon

#92 Advertise For Them, For The Low Price Of $5 Each Share icon

#93 This Sculpture Represents The Amount Of Plastic Found On Only 2 Miles Of Coastline In The UK. We Can Do Better! Live And Shop Sustainably Share icon

#94 Exactly Share icon

#95 Courtesy Of A Canadian Grocery Chain Share icon

#96 I’ve Used The Same 50 Cent Razor For Over 1.5 Years And It Still Works Totally Fine Share icon

#97 Nice One Channing Lad 👍 Share icon