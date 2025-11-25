ADVERTISEMENT

Personally, I don’t like cockroaches because they scuttle around on their tiny legs and run fast before you can take them down. It’s not like I have anything against bugs, but I am pretty sure that nobody likes having these little monsters in their house.

Even this lady absolutely freaked out after she spotted four cockroaches in her home, all thanks to her sister, who turned everything into an unhygienic mess. Sick of cleaning up all her trash, Reddit user Radiant_Pop_2218 considered charging her a fee for it. Here’s what actually happened…

More info: Reddit

It’s strange how some people neglect basic hygiene and turn everything into an absolute mess

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster was traumatized by the previous dirty apartments she lived in, so she was happy to move into a clean house with her mom

Image credits: Radiant_Pop_2218

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

They also let her sister and her kid use their property for her RV, but she soon moved into the house and lived very unhygienically

Image credits: Radiant_Pop_2218

Image credits: michael_brave / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The worst part was that she never cleaned up after herself, which forced the poster and her mom to do it every time

Image credits: Radiant_Pop_2218

Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The autistic poster, with severe anxiety and paranoia about bugs, finally had a meltdown after spotting four roaches in the house

Image credits: Radiant_Pop_2218

She wondered whether she should start charging her sister a clean-up fee, since she knew their mom would never kick her out

Dear readers, be warned that you might be disgusted by today’s story, as the original poster (OP) tells us about the unhygienic mess she has gotten herself into. She and her mom moved into a new, spacious, and clean house, which was a huge upgrade from all the dirty apartments they had lived in previously. They were infested with bugs, and OP had nightmares about them.

However, their new place was kept clean until the poster’s sister and her kid asked to live on their property. The only reason she got permission was that she would bring her RV, rather than stay in the house. Little did OP know that it would turn into a huge mistake, because the woman almost took up residence inside after staying outside for just four days.

She sparked trouble by turning the whole home into a trash can. There were food crumbs all over, with unwashed utensils, bandages, soiled diapers, wrappers, and even toys just spread out everywhere on the floor. Sounds like a hygiene freak’s worst nightmare, doesn’t it? The worst part is that she never cleaned up, so OP and her mom had to do it every time.

However, the poster finally lost it after she spotted 4 roaches in the house! Considering her severe anxiety and paranoia about bugs, her meltdown was completely understandable. Unfortunately, they couldn’t hire an exterminator as her sister had racked up bills by overusing all the utilities. Well, OP was considering charging her a clean-up fee, so she vented online.

Image credits: chwwriting4 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Netizens instantly sided with the poster, and some were quite disgusted by the sister’s messy way of living. What was more shocking, and also highly concerning, was that she was raising a child in these unhygienic conditions. Research has shown that a dirty home can cause stress and anxiety among kids who grow up in it.

Moreover, studies suggest that exposure to cockroach allergens can exacerbate existing respiratory conditions and increase the risk of developing asthma in children. That’s not all, as it has been observed that cockroach infestations in walls, flooring, and insulation can cause minor structural issues as they burrow and create nests, especially in hollow or damp areas.

Well, it seems like the woman’s unhygienic lifestyle is not only harming her own kid but also destroying her sister’s home. Another thing is that she appears least bothered about OP, as she must know about her bug paranoia, yet lives this way. Even her lack of initiative to help keep the place clean is highly problematic, so charging her a fee is probably the only solution.

A lot of folks said that OP should just kick her out, but she clarified that the woman is going through a lot. Besides, their mom would never agree, as she’s a huge enabler when it comes to her sister. Someone also suggested that the poster needs to sit them both down to talk it out, and that does sound fair, doesn’t it? What would you do in her shoes?

We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to type away in the comments below!

Many netizens suggested kicking her out, but the poster decided to have a proper talk with her mom and sister

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a woman wanting to charge her sister a clean-up fee after spotting roaches.

Alt text: Online discussion about woman wanting to charge sister a clean-up fee after spotting roaches following move-in.

Discussion about woman wanting to charge sister a clean-up fee after roaches were spotted post move-in.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to kick sister off property after spotting roaches and wanting to charge clean-up fee

