Woman Outshines BF’s Mom By Perfecting Her “Secret” Cookies, Mom Loses It And Calls It A Betrayal
Woman smelling freshly baked cookies on a tray, showcasing baking skills and perfecting secret cookies at home.
Woman Outshines BF’s Mom By Perfecting Her “Secret” Cookies, Mom Loses It And Calls It A Betrayal

Let’s be real: you’re not always going to get along with your significant other’s family. This can lead to some awkward situations, especially if they feel threatened by you. It’s a shame, really, because they should be glad you’re making their child happy.

One woman turned to an online community to vent after her boyfriend’s mom lost it at her for recreating her “secret” cookie recipe. Turns out her boyfriend made the mistake of telling his mom her cookies were even better, and that’s where all the drama started.

More info: Reddit

    You can choose your partner, but you can’t choose their family, which can lead to some tense situations

    A woman holding a baking tray with freshly baked cookies, smiling proudly after perfecting secret cookie recipe.

    Image credits: Bizon / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One woman’s boyfriend’s mother was famous for her cookie bars, baked according to a recipe she refused to give out to anyone

    Text about boyfriend's mom making secret cookie bars recipe for holidays and refusing to share it with others.

    Woman baking cookies to perfect boyfriend’s mom secret recipe during pandemic downtime at home in a kitchen setting

    Text describing a woman perfecting her secret cookie recipe called Carmelita, outshining her boyfriend’s mom’s baking skills.

    Improved secret cookies with high-quality chocolate, local caramels, and cinnamon outshine boyfriend’s mom’s recipe delightfully.

    Woman in a kitchen baking cookies, perfecting secret recipe, highlighting cookies and family baking rivalry theme.

    Image credits: natalystep / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    During the pandemic, the woman decided to try and recreate the cookie bars, adding her own personal touches and upgrades

    Text showing a story about a woman perfecting her boyfriend’s mom’s secret cookies, causing conflict and betrayal feelings.

    Text message conversation with woman explaining how she perfected secret cookies recipe found online, causing drama with boyfriend’s mom.

    Text on a plain background describing a conflict where a woman bakes her boyfriend’s mom’s secret cookies recipe causing tension.

    Text message conversation about woman outshining boyfriend’s mom by perfecting her secret cookie recipe causing family drama.

    Woman upset holding phone, reacting emotionally while sitting on couch in a cozy living room setting.

    Image credits: namii9 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After devouring half a pan of them in two days, her boyfriend happened to tell his mom his girlfriend’s cookies were even better than hers

    Woman baking cookies in a kitchen, perfecting secret recipe that causes tension with boyfriend’s mom.

    Close-up of homemade cookies with caramel and chocolate, highlighting the woman outshining boyfriend’s mom with secret cookie recipe.

    Text excerpt about perfecting secret cookies, highlighting tweaks that improved the recipe but caused family betrayal tension.

    Image credits: Jaer56

    Next thing, her boyfriend’s mom was blowing up her phone with nasty texts, leaving the woman to wonder if recreating the “secret” recipe was a jerk move

    The original poster’s (OP) story begins with a beloved family treat: her boyfriend’s mom’s legendary cookie bars. She guards the recipe like a state secret, refusing to share it with anyone. OP accepted that, but years later, during the pandemic, her new baking hobby inspired a challenge. Could she recreate the mythical bars herself?

    After digging through food blogs, experimenting, and adjusting ingredients, she finally cracked the code. The “secret recipe” turned out to be a well-known cookie bar called a Carmelita. But OP didn’t stop there. She upgraded everything; artisan caramel, real vanilla bean paste, flaky salt, and richer chocolate. The result? A next-level version even her boyfriend said tasted better.

    That’s when things exploded. During a casual FaceTime, OP’s boyfriend mentioned he’s eating “one of your caramel bars, but Jo made them even better,”. Well, his mom instantly lost it. She accused OP of stealing her recipe, screaming about betrayal, before hanging up. Moments later, OP’s phone started lighting up with furious texts accusing her of being a jerk.

    Trying to reason, OP explained she used a public recipe and even changed it, promising she’d never bring them to family events. But the mom didn’t care, and then some relatives agreed she crossed a line. OP disagrees and is now wondering if she’s really the villain for reverse-engineering a dessert, or if this cookie drama is just unhinged?

    From what OP tells us in her story, it sounds like this is an open-and-shut case of recipe gatekeeping. Perhaps her boyfriend’s mother’s ego is a little fragile – why else would she make such a mountain out of a molehill? And that’s the deal with secret recipes, anyway? We went digging for answers.

    Woman feeding boyfriend a cookie at kitchen table, showcasing perfect secret cookies and a joyful moment together.

    Image credits: milanmarkovic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The Black Hat Baker says that, at least in America, recipes don’t count as intellectual property. Except for some extremely narrow exceptions, a recipe can’t be copyrighted, trademarked, or patented. Those rare exceptions? Patents where the recipe or ingredients are genuinely “novel and nonobvious” (meaning you basically had to invent a completely new ingredient) or trade secrets; think the recipe for Coca Cola.

    On his Salt And Love blog, professional chef Glenn Anderson writes that, whenever a chef or a restaurant creates a signature dish, people become fascinated with how it was done. And if it’s a rather ordinary dish done extremely well, they often become convinced there’s a secret ingredient or a secret recipe, even when there isn’t.

    There are, of course, some rare instances when a recipe is, in fact, kept secret. Chartreuse, for example, made by French monks for centuries, has a recipe that’s so ridiculously complex that half is handled by one monk and the other half by another. Apparently, they complete their halves and pass them down to an apprentice, but no one monk ever knows the complete recipe. 

    We’d say OP’s boyfriend’s mom is missing a golden opportunity here. Sharing her so-called “secret” recipe would’ve been a perfect way to bond with her son’s significant other and make sure it gets preserved for future generations. Too late now though, she’s literally been out-baked at her own game, and she’s got nobody to blame but herself.

    So, what’s your take? Is the mom totally overreacting, or does she actually have a point? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

    In the comments, readers agreed the original poster was definitely not the jerk in the whole drama, but that her boyfriend qualified as a sitcom husband level idiot

    Comment thread discussing a boyfriend’s clueless reaction after his mom’s secret cookie recipe is perfected by his partner.

    Reddit conversation discussing secret cookie recipe and family traditions causing tension between woman and boyfriend’s mom.

    Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about baking and sharing secret cookie recipes causing tension with boyfriend’s mom.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing secret cookie recipes and a woman perfecting her boyfriend’s mom’s cookies.

    Reddit thread discussing perfecting secret cookie recipe with vanilla bean paste bought from specialty stores.

    Text post discussing a woman perfecting secret cookies, causing her boyfriend’s mom to feel betrayed and upset.

    sprite420 avatar
    Jeremy James
    Jeremy James
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My MIL lost her late mother's special ginger cake with lemon sauce recipe. After a lot of experimentation, I recreated it, and now it's my job to make it for her birthday, holidays, etc. The thing is, she's a total bigot who refuses to acknowledge my existence, so we let her think that it's her son, my husband, who makes it. It's even helped them bond because it's so special to her. If she only knew that her favorite treats came from my gay little hands...

    2
    2points
    reply
    jennifercbowen avatar
    Suzie
    Suzie
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mom lost her recipe for a mince meat bundt cake she made every year. We all choked it down because it was tradition. I finally found a similar one online but I think this one is better because it has a orange glaze added to the top.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    dan_49 avatar
    Dan
    Dan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mr Roeper likes Jacks cookies, and Mrs Roeper is mad.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ashliebenson avatar
    PawCamp
    PawCamp
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd honestly say ESH; because there's only one reason she was out there looking for a similar cookie. She knew what she was doing and she did it anyway. But, on the flip side, it's just a cookie.

    0
    0points
    reply
