New Mom Fed Up With MIL, Says She’s Overstepping With Endless Digs About The Low Home Temperature
Older woman wrapped in a blanket feeling cold at home, showing frustration about low home temperature and family conflict.
Couples, Relationships

New Mom Fed Up With MIL, Says She's Overstepping With Endless Digs About The Low Home Temperature

When it comes to parenting, every generation gets a chance to do what they feel is best for their kids, and then they must step aside to let the next set of adults do the same. Unfortunately, some grandparents don’t follow this and instead try to push their advice onto new parents.

This is what happened with a woman whose mother-in-law kept complaining about the temperature at her house, saying it was unhealthy for her husband and baby. Eventually, the woman reached her breaking point and desperately asked for advice online.

More info: Mumsnet

    Parents and grandparents might disagree about different things, but it’s important that they try to come to an agreement for the sake of the kids

    Image credits: hurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that her husband allowed sparse use of the heater in their new home, so temperatures would be at 60.8°F (16°C), and even colder in their bedroom

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Due to the chilliness in their bedroom, the poster started sleeping in another room with her newborn, and kept the baby warm with a sleepsuit and sleeping bag

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Unfortunately, the poster’s mother-in-law kept complaining about the temperature of their house and stated that the cold could affect the baby’s and her son’s health

    Image credits: lilseb

    The poster felt annoyed by the concern of her mother-in-law, especially since the older woman seemed to be losing sleep over the temperature issue

    Since the OP and her husband had moved into a new home, they noticed that their bedroom always became far too chilly. That’s why they decided that it would be better for the poster to take their newborn and sleep in another room so that the little one could be a bit warmer and not be affected by the cold.

    It’s important for the baby’s room to be neither too hot nor too cold, and experts state that the right temperature is usually between 68-72°F (20-22°C). The reason for this is that newborns are much more sensitive to changes, and only around 11 weeks they can start regulating their core body temperature.

    The poster wanted to keep her baby cosy and comfortable, so she had to make sure that it wasn’t too hot or too cold in the house. Unfortunately, since her husband was very stingy, he didn’t like her fiddling with the heating too much. She tried her best to put the heater on when she could, but otherwise, made do with the 60°F (16°C) temperature of their home.

    This type of disagreement over the settings of the thermostat is something that many couples have to deal with. According to research, since women prefer warmer climates and men are comfortable even in the cold, many partners might struggle to find the right temperature setting for their homes. It’s therefore important for both people to find a way to accommodate each other’s needs.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The OP’s mother-in-law felt increasingly concerned about the low temperature of her home and felt that turning on the heating a few times in the day was not enough. She felt that the chilliness might affect the baby’s health and even cause problems with her son’s asthma, but the poster didn’t agree and instead felt annoyed by the concern.

    There is some truth to the things that the grandma said, as studies have shown that the temperature of a home can affect a person’s mental health, well-being, and productivity. When rooms are very cold, it can make people feel uncomfortable, tense, and even anxious. That’s why it’s important to keep one’s house at the ideal temperature for their body.

    Unfortunately, the poster didn’t seem to understand why her mother-in-law was worrying so much. She felt that the older woman was fussing over nothing or trying to jab at her parenting by commenting on the baby’s health. That’s why she bristled at the idea of heating the house up even more, and stubbornly stuck to the 60°F (16°C) temperature.

    It can sometimes be difficult for new parents to accept other people’s advice, even if it’s for their good or that of their baby. Hopefully, the poster puts her ego aside and thinks about her mother-in-law’s concerns a bit more to understand why the older woman was worrying so much about the chilliness of the house. 

    What are your thoughts on this story, and do you think the woman was wrong for keeping her home at such a cool temperature? We’d love to hear what you think.

    Many people sided with the poster’s mother-in-law and felt that the climate she described in her home was far too cold

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you're looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    16 is on the cool side for most people in the UK, but it's not unhealthy, and it's a normal night time temp for rooms in much of the world. As long as the baby has appropriate clothing/bedding - and from the description she certainly does - there's no issue with temp. The main problem at that temperature is ensuring there's no damp that could cause illness Otherwise if the baby is feeling fine, things are fine. If she starts having circulation issues etc clearly speak to a nurse or doc it sounds like MIL has general anxiety about her so and if he's able to provide for his family but that's her anxiety, and not OPs problem.

    jlkooiker avatar
lenka
    lenka
    lenka
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    I rarely side with the mothers in law but I agree with her on this. 16 is too cold - especailly when she says they heat the house in the morning UP TO 16 degrees. Makes me wonder what it drops to overnight?

    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    When only one room is significantly colder than the rest, you call in an inspector to check 1) the duct work for the furnace and 2) the insulation in the walls - especially if that room is over a garage space or on the weather side of the house. As for mother-in-law.....husband needs to tell her to stop nagging and stop worrying so much. If baby is healthy and kept warm while the temperature issue in the home is being addressed, working herself into a frenzy is not going to do any good.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    16 is on the cool side for most people in the UK, but it's not unhealthy, and it's a normal night time temp for rooms in much of the world. As long as the baby has appropriate clothing/bedding - and from the description she certainly does - there's no issue with temp. The main problem at that temperature is ensuring there's no damp that could cause illness Otherwise if the baby is feeling fine, things are fine. If she starts having circulation issues etc clearly speak to a nurse or doc it sounds like MIL has general anxiety about her so and if he's able to provide for his family but that's her anxiety, and not OPs problem.

    jlkooiker avatar
    lenka
    lenka
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I rarely side with the mothers in law but I agree with her on this. 16 is too cold - especailly when she says they heat the house in the morning UP TO 16 degrees. Makes me wonder what it drops to overnight?

    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When only one room is significantly colder than the rest, you call in an inspector to check 1) the duct work for the furnace and 2) the insulation in the walls - especially if that room is over a garage space or on the weather side of the house. As for mother-in-law.....husband needs to tell her to stop nagging and stop worrying so much. If baby is healthy and kept warm while the temperature issue in the home is being addressed, working herself into a frenzy is not going to do any good.

