Due to climate change , summers are changing. People today are facing more frequent, longer-lasting, and hotter heat waves than they did before. Not only does it mean that individuals are getting increasingly sweaty and need to crank up the air conditioning more often, but it also poses major and even deadly health threats. To show that extreme temperatures are no joke, our team at Bored Panda has compiled yet another list of striking photos of how heat waves affect every living creature and our surroundings. Scroll down to see how people are desperately trying to cope with such brutal weather, and be sure to share some useful tips you know for combating heat with others down below!

#1 My Pens Are Melting Share icon

#2 Tales Of Heatwave Madness. The Floor Turned To Lava Share icon

#3 Maybe A Wax Lincoln Sculpture Wasn’t The Best Idea During DC’s First Week Of Summer Heat Share icon

#4 117 Degrees In Arizona Today. Melted The Blinds In My House Share icon

#5 Another Hot Summer Day In London Share icon

#6 It's So Hot That Even Cadbury Blocks Need To Sit Down Share icon

#7 It's So Hot That My Rear-View Mirror Is Sliding Down The Windshield Share icon

#8 Life Hack Share icon

#9 Candles Left Outside During A Heatwave Share icon

#10 This Bottle Of Sparkling Water I Left In My Truck All Day Share icon

#11 This Guy In His Cooling Fan Jacket In 36-Degree Tokyo Heat Share icon

#12 Sun Through The Skylight Is A Direct Hit To The Record Player Share icon

#13 I Had To Let My Mom Borrow My Crocs Because Her Sandals Melted Share icon

#14 A Very Hot Day Today In The Center Of Rovaniemi In North Finland (Afternoon The Meter Was Showing +32°C). At The Beach, People Weren´t The Only Ones, Who Needed A Little Cooling Share icon These are reindeer, the domesticated versions of caribous found in North America. They roam free in most areas around North Finland.



#15 My Son’s Watercolors Got Left In The Sun, And They Shrank Into Round Balls Share icon

#16 Taco Bell Sign Melting In Phoenix, AZ Share icon

#17 It's Too Hot Outside Share icon

#18 Forgot The Dollar Store Air Horn In The Sun On The Dash Of My Truck Share icon

#19 A Pub In Loughborough Handing Out Free Ice Water In A UK Heatwave Share icon

#20 Rolled Up To My Parents' House To Find Them Giving Away Free Water For People And Their Dogs In The Excessive Heatwave In America. I’m Proud To Be Their Daughter Share icon

#21 It's 102 Degrees In NJ Right Now, Just Saw Someone Putting Ice Water Bottles Out For People At My Train Station Share icon

#22 My Shoe Melted In My Room In The Summer Heat And, Now It Looks Like Caramel Share icon

#23 The Heat Has Them Lined Up For Water Today Share icon

#24 My Bottle Of Soft Gel Pills Melted Together In The Cupboard. They Are Now Impossible To Separate Share icon

#25 It's Called An AZ Summer Share icon

#26 Stores In Turkey Open Their Doors To Stray Dogs To Escape Extreme Heat. There Is Also One On The Stairs That You Can't See Well Share icon

#27 During This Southern California Heatwave, My Local Grocery Store Has Coolers Filled With Complimentary Water Bottles At Each Entrance Share icon

#28 The Glass On Our Outdoor Furniture Just Spontaneously Shattered In The Heat Share icon

#29 On Public Transport In Hot Weather, Take A USB Desk Fan. Most Buses Here Have USB Chargers For Phones. Plug It In, Turn It Upside Down, And Hang It On The Empty Seat In Front Share icon

#30 Arizona Problems. Left My Credit Card In My Car, And It Melted Share icon

#31 The Way The Sun Has Weathered This Sign, So It Looks Like Its Heavy Metal Style Share icon

#32 My Wife Is So Happy Her Contraption Worked After Leaving Her Flowers Alone For A Week In The 100-Degree Texas Heat Share icon

#33 Sometimes, If The Heat Is High, Corn Can Be Infected By A Fungus That Causes The Kernels To Expand And Become The Delicious Delicacy Known As Huitlacoche Share icon This is eaten, usually as a filling, in quesadillas and other tortilla-based foods and soups.



#34 We’re Cooked (Literally) Share icon

#35 Welcome To Australian Summer. Had To Pop My Hook In The Fridge Because The Handle Started To Get Soft From The Heat Share icon Has anyone else had this problem? Had these for most of last year, but I guess they missed the heatwave (was 36°C here today - luckily not the 38°C it was meant to be)



#36 Apartment AC Went Out During The Recent Texas Heatwave And Management Doesn’t Want To Fix It Share icon

#37 He Needed Sunglasses. My Neighbor's Dog Trying To Beat The Heat, And Sun. It's 91 Outside Share icon

#38 My Vitamin Gummies Melted In The Texas Heat During Transit, And It's Not Eligible For A Refund Share icon I guess I'll get a spoon and chisel out a serving every day...



#39 The Heat Today Baked The Pine Sap Out Of My Newly Painted Deck Share icon

#40 Burned Myself On My Seatbelt. Apparently, My Car Is 170 On The Dash Right Now Share icon

#41 This Is How Hot It Is In New Orleans Share icon

#42 It's So Hot My AC Unit Is Sweating Share icon

#43 My Neighbors Have A Fan For Their Dog Because We Are Melting Share icon

#44 Safe To Say This Is One Of My Favorite Customers, Greets Me Occasionally With Cold Water Share icon Well, today he left three of them for me (two frozen)! Makes a world of difference in 97-degree weather... Thank you, sir!



The note says: "To mail lady or man. Thank you for delivering mail in such horrible heat! Stay hydrated and shaded when you can. Thank you!! 3 waters all yours."



#45 Sandals Melting In Heatwave Share icon

#46 Melbourne Heat Warped The Pavement Near A School Share icon

#47 So Hot Today That The Adhesive Holding My Dad's Phone Together Melted Share icon

#48 It’s So Hot This Morning That The Light Posts Have Started To Sag Share icon

#49 My AC Broke. We’re In A Heatwave Of 100°F For The Next Week. She Keeps Taking All The Air Share icon

#50 As Temperatures Reach Sweltering Heights, Families Cool Off In Keenjhar Lake In Thatta, Sindh On Sunday Share icon

#51 It Was So Hot And Windy In Melbourne Recently That My Flower Planter Caught Fire Share icon

#52 Las Vegas Heatwave Was No Joke... We Fried An Egg - Cooked In Less Than 10 Minutes Share icon Took a piece of polished sheet metal to create a reflective surface, and angled it to direct sunlight (it's currently 105°F outside). After 8 minutes - the surface heat of the skillet reached 250°F, and the egg cooked in 2 minutes.



#53 We Are In A Terrible Heatwave. People Are Selling Used AC Units For $1000+ Online. Our Neighbors Just Installed Central Air So They Gave Us These Cooling Beauties Share icon

#54 My Eraser Turned My Calculator’s Plastic To Goop After Leaving Them Together In My Pencil Case Over The Summer Share icon

#55 Extreme Heat Melted Her Car Light Share icon

#56 Trying To Frost A Cake In A Heatwave Feels Like That Scene From A Sleeping Beauty Share icon Luckily, it turned out okay in the end, but there were many trips to the fridge and freezer along the way.



#57 When Curtains Alone Won't Keep The Heat Out Share icon

#58 It's Currently 44 Degrees In Melbourne And This Tram Stop Has No Shade Wait In Share icon

#59 Going Through A Heatwave And My Family Refuses To Turn On The AC Share icon Their reasoning is that we'd have to shut all the windows, and it'd get hotter before it got colder. Which I understand. But please, for the love of God! I can stand some more unbearable heat if it means we get good coldness. It's only 3° hotter outside right now.



#60 It's Been So Hot That The Coconut Oil Has Liquefied Share icon

#61 This Heat Is Wicked Share icon

#62 It’s Supposed To Be 108 Degrees Today And This Was Sitting At An Intersection In My Neighborhood. Thank You, Neighbor, For Looking Out For All Of Us Share icon

#63 California Is So Hot, That You Can Use Your Meat Thermometer To Check The Weather Share icon

#64 It Was So Hot Today That The Adhesive On My Neighbor's Side View Mirror Failed Share icon