Summer is here, bringing with it a mixed bag of sunshine, sweat, and sometimes, a little too much sizzle. But fear not, heat-averse pandas, because we've got your back (and your front, and your whole body) with a selection of 22 summer essentials. These aren't JUST beach towels and sunscreen; we're talking about the game-changers, the life-savers, the "where have you been all my life?" products that will transform your summer experience from sweltering to sensational. Get ready to breeze through the season, stay cool as a cucumber, and make this the summer you'll never forget.

#1

Enjoy Peaceful Evenings Outdoors Without The Buzzkill: Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller

Enjoy Peaceful Evenings Outdoors Without The Buzzkill: Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller

Review: "This is perfect for my front porch . I can tell the difference when I opt not to turn it in and the mosquitoes come near . It is very easy to use and turn on". - KC_running

This Waterproof Card Deck Is The Only Deck That Can Handle A Pool Party

Review: "I love these cards. Great for fun card games in the pool. Very durable, and bright colors. I even order another deck! These dry off easily for storing." - Abbie Spencer

#3

From Beach Days To Hiking Trails, This Cooling Performance Hat Keeps You Refreshed

From Beach Days To Hiking Trails, This Cooling Performance Hat Keeps You Refreshed

Review: "This is my third Mission cap. It is light and comfortable which is necessary in this heat. Also is attractive enough that it helps hide a bad hair day." - Dtuck

This Kitchenaid Shaved Ice Attachment Transforms Your Kitchenaid Mixer Into A Snow Cone Machine!

Review: "This does the work like real snow, very recommendable." - Amazon Customer

UV Detection Stickers For Sunscreen With Patented Dermatrue Spf Sensing Technology: Never Guess When To Reapply Again!

Review: "I burn extremely easily and had a vacation to Bermuda. These patches helped my keep track of my sun protection and I was able to avoid being burnt." - Zacharia

Extra Large Acrylic Appetizer Serving Tray: Keep Your Apps Cool And Fresh With A Built-In Ice Layer

Review: "Perfect veggie tray! Holds a lot of food, easy cleanup and the ice keeps the veggie fresh for a long time! Highly recommend!" - Nate Vergara

Sand Removal Bag: No More Gritty Towels, Just Smooth Sailing After The Beach

Review: "Best thing I bought for the beach all year!!!! It is amazing and gets all the sand off in seconds." - Madison Clark

And because no summer is complete without a few unexpected surprises, we've rounded up some quirky and innovative products that will add a touch of magic to your season. Get ready to discover hidden gems that will make you smile, laugh, and get through summer without even breaking a sweat!
#8

Turn Your Yard Into A Water Wonderland With A Splash Pad And Sprinkler Combo!

Turn Your Yard Into A Water Wonderland With A Splash Pad And Sprinkler Combo!

Review: "Small enough for small backyards but created so much fun for the littles. Good quality and worth the money." - Annette

Turkish Beach Towel: Pack Light, Dry Fast, And Enjoy A Luxurious Beach Experience

Review: "I love this towel and I have been looking for a Turkish towel for a long time but have refused to pay a ton of money. This was a great price. It’s so pretty I got the light pink one. Love how soft this towel is. It drugs me off quickly absorbs a lot of water but dries fast. I through it in the washer and had no problem at all" - Kristy Brayman

Hard Cooler With Dry Zone: The Only Cooler That Can Keep Your Sandwiches Dry And Your Drinks Ice Cold

Review: "We needed to replace a really old Styrofoam ice chest. This one is SUPER!! Great all the way around. Double the capacity of our old one. Keeps food really cold too." - Curt

#11

From Frozen Margaritas To Fruity Slushies: The Frozen Drink Maker Turns Your Kitchen Into A Summer Sensation

From Frozen Margaritas To Fruity Slushies: The Frozen Drink Maker Turns Your Kitchen Into A Summer Sensation

Review: "This machine works exactly as expected. You can slush-ify anything high sugar." - kevin hogue

Burt's Bees After Sun Lotion Enlists The Help Of Aloe Vera And Coconut Oil For Cooling And Hydrating Relief

Review: "Best product ever for sunburns! No peeling or itching. Simply amazing!" - Carrie

Ice Cream & Frozen Treat Maker: From Classic Flavors To Creative Concoctions, The Possibilities Are Endless!

Review: "Just tried this out for protein ice cream and I was amazed. Worked perfectly. Great texture to the ice cream." - Roc

The UNO Splash Card Game Is The Perfect Travel Companion, Ready For Any Adventure, Wet Or Dry!

Review: "Great product for water and outdoor activity good value for your money easy To travel with." - la24apache

Spf 50 Sun Milk: The Lightweight Sunscreen That Won't Clog Your Pores

Review: "Been really enjoying using this on the daily. You need so little to apply, it dries very fast. There is a bit of a floral scent, which was a concern for my sensitive skin, when first applying but it completely goes away within 10-15 minutes. Haven't had any allergic reactions. I've noticed when I wear it my face isn't as oily/sweaty throughout the day and it leaves my skin feeling so soft." - Amazon Customer

Ditch The Sandy Bottoms: Turtleback Sand Coaster For A Beach-Ready Beverage

Review: "Bought this on a whim while I was shopping for a sun shelter for the beach. These things are great! Sturdy and helps keep sand off your drink. Plus the colors are so pretty!" - Andrea W

Foldable Pail Bucket With Shovels & Mesh Bag: The Only Sandcastle Construction Crew You Need

Review: "Very cute functional collapsible buckets and shovels. Our toddler loves them and they’re convenient to store! Great value for the money!" - Heidi

Handheld Misting Fan: Your Personal Cooling Cloud For On-The-Go Relief

Review: "Love this fan. Easily portable, has three speed levels. The breeze it emits even feels great in hot weather, tolerable noise level and great price!" - barbara richards oti

Inflatable Pool For Kids And Adults: Your Backyard Beach Party Essential

Review: "Great little pool. Big enough for my wife, son, and me to sit and splash around. Honestly more convenient than going to the public pool and dealing with crowds, other kids, and loud noises." - Tim R.

#20

Never Settle For Warm Drinks Again. The Backpack Cooler Keeps Your Refreshments Ice Cold

Never Settle For Warm Drinks Again. The Backpack Cooler Keeps Your Refreshments Ice Cold

Review: "Love this bag! So versatile and can fit so many items. We took it out for a day at the beach, a quick family picnic, an all-day festival… it’s a great bag for any occasion and good for large families too!

Kept drinks and food cool. There are also several other pockets for keeping others things like: a phone, wallet, sunscreen, and hand sanitizer." - Kennedy

Classic Polarized Sunglasses: Timeless Style And Protection For Your Eyes

Review: "I love the way these fit and look. They feel very durable - much better quality than some other sunglasses that I've had in the past. I can tell these will last a long time, and they are super cute!" - Amy Fouch

Beach Chair Towel Clips: The Simple Solution To Keep Your Towel In Place, Even On The Windiest Days

Review: "Never want to go on trips without these clips again. I love them. Very useful for drying swimstuff or holding towels in place during a windy day. Easy to use and strong, used them daily at the beach for 10 days and none broke." - JB

