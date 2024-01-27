ADVERTISEMENT

Extreme cold has hit Canada in January, including -40 °C temperatures (which, coincidentally, is also -40 °F, and if you don't believe me, just calculate it yourself using the formula °F = °C × [9/5] + 32) in multiple regions. Accompanied by heavy snow, the weather closed down schools and caused electricity shortages, reminding everyone of nature's might.

To show you what all of that looked like, we put together a list of photos taken during this frigid spell, and if there's one thing that stands out, it's the local communities' ability to adapt and persevere in the face of even the most challenging times.

#1

My Thermometer Has Bottomed Out. Actual Temperature Is -44c

My Thermometer Has Bottomed Out. Actual Temperature Is -44c

iamfromcanadaeh Report

teerat avatar
Tee Rat
Tee Rat
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dear Canada, although we appreciate your kind offer to share your cold weather with us to the south we have plenty of cold at this time.

#2

Just Another Day In Calgary

Just Another Day In Calgary

lhayfron Report

#3

My Door Handle Froze

My Door Handle Froze

mineorcs42 Report

#4

When Asked "How Cold Is It, Actually?" Show Them This

When Asked "How Cold Is It, Actually?" Show Them This

beauman1313 Report

#5

Does Anyone Know If It's Cold Outside Or Something?

Does Anyone Know If It's Cold Outside Or Something?

--------hey-------- Report

#6

Saturday Omfg

Saturday Omfg

VinneBabarino Report

#7

It's This Cold In Calgary

It's This Cold In Calgary

BadWeatherKyle Report

#8

The Moisture From My Breath Froze On My Glasses

The Moisture From My Breath Froze On My Glasses

TheDonutPug Report

#9

The House And Vehicles Held Up Pretty Well Against The Cold Until This Morning... Literally Thought It Was A Gunshot

The House And Vehicles Held Up Pretty Well Against The Cold Until This Morning... Literally Thought It Was A Gunshot

WheelsandWatches Report

#10

-38 Degree Windchill In Winnipeg

-38 Degree Windchill In Winnipeg

BeardOfThorburn Report

#11

It’s Tough Being A Min Pin During Winter In Canada

It’s Tough Being A Min Pin During Winter In Canada

Willowpillow17 Report

#12

Winter In Edmonton, Canada

Winter In Edmonton, Canada

CrispMapleLeaf Report

#13

Calgary, Alberta This Morning! Hot Water Freezes Faster Than Cold Water Due To The "Mpemba Effect"!

Calgary, Alberta This Morning! Hot Water Freezes Faster Than Cold Water Due To The "Mpemba Effect"!

BadWeatherKyle Report

#14

It's Cold Enough In Calgary Today That I Played Frisbee With My Shirt!

It's Cold Enough In Calgary Today That I Played Frisbee With My Shirt!

BadWeatherKyle Report

#15

-50c / -58f Temperatures In Alberta, Canada And The Livestock Water Heater Can't Keep Up

-50c / -58f Temperatures In Alberta, Canada And The Livestock Water Heater Can't Keep Up

milesdmorgan Report

#16

Clothing Outside In Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Clothing Outside In Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Musicferret Report

#17

Looks Like I’m Going Nowhere Today

Looks Like I’m Going Nowhere Today

TrappedInSimulation Report

#18

It’s So Cold In Canada, It’s Snowing Up!

It’s So Cold In Canada, It’s Snowing Up!

purplepoppy_eater Report

#19

It's Cold Enough In Calgary Today That I Used A Frozen Towel As A Toboggan

It's Cold Enough In Calgary Today That I Used A Frozen Towel As A Toboggan

BadWeatherKyle Report

#20

Extreme Cold Warning: Record Power Use Triggers Grid Alert | Spike In Ems Calls For Cold-Related Emergencies

Extreme Cold Warning: Record Power Use Triggers Grid Alert | Spike In Ems Calls For Cold-Related Emergencies

hamer1234 Report

#21

It's So Cold At Arrowhead Tonight That The Refrigerator Is Keeping Drinks Warm

It's So Cold At Arrowhead Tonight That The Refrigerator Is Keeping Drinks Warm

JoePompliano Report

#22

Emergency Power Alert

Emergency Power Alert

JoeRogansNipple Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
kelseylofto avatar
KLL
KLL
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

.....and it dropped MEGA WATTS within seconds of that alert.

#23

How Cold Is It In Canada? This Cold

How Cold Is It In Canada? This Cold

EVconverter Report

#24

Canada-Suffering-Cold-Winter-Pics

Canada-Suffering-Cold-Winter-Pics

BadWeatherKyle Report

#25

It's So Cold The Exhaust Fumes From The Furnace Are Freezing Up

It's So Cold The Exhaust Fumes From The Furnace Are Freezing Up

GlassturtleOG Report

#26

In Case You’re Wondering How Cold It Is In Edmonton Lol

In Case You’re Wondering How Cold It Is In Edmonton Lol

TheLisaEvans Report

#27

It’s So Cold That The Inside Of My Window Is Beginning To Freeze

It’s So Cold That The Inside Of My Window Is Beginning To Freeze

Straight-Hold-4444 Report

#28

It’s Pretty Cold In Calgary, Canada. -32°c!

It’s Pretty Cold In Calgary, Canada. -32°c!

aoisenshi Report

#29

You Know It’s Winter…

You Know It’s Winter…

stroobco Report

#30

Fast Chargers Stop Working In Yellowknife Due To Cold Weather

Fast Chargers Stop Working In Yellowknife Due To Cold Weather

Monomette Report

