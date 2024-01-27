ADVERTISEMENT

Extreme cold has hit Canada in January, including -40 °C temperatures (which, coincidentally, is also -40 °F, and if you don't believe me, just calculate it yourself using the formula °F = °C × [9/5] + 32) in multiple regions. Accompanied by heavy snow, the weather closed down schools and caused electricity shortages, reminding everyone of nature's might.

To show you what all of that looked like, we put together a list of photos taken during this frigid spell, and if there's one thing that stands out, it's the local communities' ability to adapt and persevere in the face of even the most challenging times.