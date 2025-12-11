Guy Can’t Control His Hunger, GF Red With Embarrassment In Front Of Fam As He Rips Through A Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

We all do things that might embarrass our partners, but sometimes, they just quietly accept us for who we are. Other times, if we do something extreme, we can’t really expect them to stay silent. After all, we are humans, and bound to be annoyed during such times.

Even this lady lost it when her boyfriend embarrassed her in front of her whole family by hogging a whole turkey. He didn’t leave anything for others, but when she got into an argument with him, he did something quite awful. Scroll down to find out what happened!

More info: Reddit

Everyone embarrasses themselves at some point, but they should know when they are being a little extra

Young couple close together with the girl blushing while family members surround them at a dimly lit gathering.

Image credits: Simon Kessler / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster brought along her boyfriend of 2 years to her family Thanksgiving dinner, as she wanted everyone to meet him

Image credits: Ashamed_Butterfly373

Roast turkey on a table surrounded by drinks and salad, capturing the moment of hunger and family gathering.

Image credits: Jason An / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

He is a gym freak who is super conscious about his protein intake, and everyone liked him, until they sat down to eat

Image credits: Ashamed_Butterfly373

Muscular guy working out in a gym, showcasing strength and hunger for fitness in a dimly lit setting.

Image credits: Luke Witter / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

When he was served the turkey, he ate it all, without leaving anything for others, and everyone was judging the couple

Text excerpt showing a person describing their respect for a partner’s way of living and cooking habits.

Image credits: Ashamed_Butterfly373

Couple arguing in a car, showing frustration and embarrassment, capturing a moment of tension and hunger conflict.

Image credits: bilahata / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster was so embarrassed about his behavior that she called him out on their drive back home, but it sparked a massive argument

Image credits: Ashamed_Butterfly373

He got so mad at her that he left her stranded at a gas station in the middle of the night and told her to “think about what she did”

In today’s story, we dive into a couple’s conflict as the original poster (OP) tells us how her boyfriend ruined Thanksgiving. The thing is, he is a gym freak who counts his protein intake and everything. On Thanksgiving, he dropped his sister off at his parents’ house, then came home to OP’s place and drove them both to her parents’ home for dinner.

She wanted her extended family to meet him, so she must’ve been super excited about it. Well, all of them liked him, but then trouble started when dinner was served. Everyone was given a piece of turkey, and he was the last one on the table to receive it. Instead of taking a humble portion and leaving some for others, he just ripped through the entire remaining turkey.

In the beginning, everyone laughed, but since he didn’t stop, people started judging the couple. Our poster was almost red with embarrassment, so she called him out on the drive back home. However, the guy just lost it and accused her of blowing things out of proportion. In fact, their argument escalated so much that at one point, he just dropped her off at a gas station.

It was the middle of the night, and he left her stranded over there, telling her to “think about what she did.” Our poor lady was terrified, but she got to her sister’s house and couldn’t stop weeping over her situation. When she vented online, he had not yet reached out to her. That’s why she was wondering if she overreacted and whether she should contact him.

Young woman showing embarrassment, covering face with hand while a comforting hand rests on her shoulder.

Image credits: Nini FromParis / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Folks online instantly screamed, “No way!” In fact, they called him entitled, greedy, and selfish for not leaving some of the turkey for others. Experts also stress that people with a sense of entitlement always prioritize their own interests with no consideration for others. They further elaborate that such folks also act all melodramatic when things don’t go their way.

Even the man in the story threw a huge tantrum when the poster called out his behavior. When you really think about it, his actions that night actually point to him being a man-child. Research also emphasizes that such men act extremely immaturely. They also show zero sense of responsibility and never even think about the consequences of their actions.

Not only did he carelessly hog food like a kid, but the worst thing he did was abandon her at a gas station. If that is not a huge red flag, then I don’t know what is. In 2020, gas stations accounted for 2% of violent crimes, and shockingly, more than 63,000 of these took place annually. Basically, it’s an awful location to leave someone, let alone a woman, stranded at midnight.

Ugh, what a horrible boyfriend! Another thing that was concerning was how he chugged the turkey even when it was making him sick. Data shows that people who spend a lot of time worrying about their weight and body shape, exercise too much, have very strict habits or routines around food, or eat a lot of food very fast, might have an eating disorder. Well, he definitely needs help.

Don’t you agree? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Netizens were aghast by his behavior; many called him a huge red flag, and they advised the poster to just ditch him ASAP

Comment on Reddit post showing user repeating phrase about being left stranded, expressing frustration.

