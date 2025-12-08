Guy Eats Baked Potato The Way He Likes It, Confused When Fiancée’s Mother Says He Disgusts Her
Imagine that you have been dating someone for years, but then, things get shaky in the relationship, all because of food. Sounds a little far-fetched, right? But hey, stranger things have happened that have broken bonds, leaving us questioning the sanity of some humans.
Something weird happened with this guy as well when he went for dinner with his fiancée’s family. Much to his surprise, her mom got sick just after watching him eat a baked potato with its skin. Little did he know that more drama would follow between the couple!
It’s strange how something as trivial as food can actually spark a lot of drama between a couple
The poster and his fiancée of 6 years went for dinner at her parents’ house, where he ate a baked potato with its skin
However, her mom was so disgusted by it that she got sick, and her dad asked the confused poster to leave the house
He was more shocked after his fiancée called him up and said that he was inconsiderate and rude because of his behavior
However, he gave an update that his fiancée’s mom already had the flu, which made her sick, and she also apologized to him
As for his fiancée, she realized that she was pregnant, hence the mood swings, and she apologized to him as well
Today’s story is quite bizarre as the original poster (OP) tells us how he got caught in the middle of the most confusing drama. He went to dinner with his fiancée of six years at her parents’ house, and they pretty much knew the menu. Once, when she had seen him eat a baked potato with skin, she had asked him not to do it in front of her mom, and he didn’t think of it until that night.
OP had completely forgotten about this whole thing and started eating it that way. However, her mom grew visibly uncomfortable to the point where she made a gagging sound and then rushed off to the washroom. Well, his fiancée and her dad ran after the woman, while he was left there alone and confused until her dad showed up and asked him to leave.
The poor fellow apologized and went home, but then he got a call from his angry fiancée. She immediately started yelling at him when he picked up and even accused him of being “inconsiderate and rude.” In fact, he could barely say a word before she hung up, and netizens had a lot to say about this after OP vented online.
They were truly confused why her mom served the potatoes when she was well aware how the skin makes her nauseous. The woman could have served anything else, or even cooked them in any other way. Moreover, the fact that his fiancée lashed out at him over it sounded quite unreasonable, and it showed she had some serious anger issues to deal with.
Experts also stress that such anger can cause an emotional distance, leading to a communication breakdown. They further express that it can create a toxic environment, which might make the recipient of this anger feel anxious, disrespected, and even isolated in some cases. No wonder OP was so hurt by her extreme reaction.
Folks were pointing out the woman’s red flags when OP updated that he got a call from his future mother-in-law. She explained that she had the flu, and watching him eat the potato skin just worsened things for her. It made her so sick that she went to bed immediately, which is why he was asked to leave, and she even apologized to him.
However, she had some more shocking news up her sleeve. The poster’s fiancée is pregnant, hence all her mood swings. She also called him up and apologized profusely. Pregnancy is no joke, and even studies emphasize that many women have mood swings, especially in the first trimester. It further states that fluctuating hormones and physical changes are to blame for the constant ups and downs.
People online argued that, despite everything, the whole family sounded like a huge red flag. The mom cooking something which she knows makes her nauseous, the fiancée not warning OP about it, and then lashing out at him—it all does sound a little troubling, doesn’t it? After all, if they are planning to get married, his fiancée should have his back against her family.
Do you agree with the Redditors’ verdict? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Despite the apologies, netizens found the whole family bizarre and questioned if the poster really wanted to be with her
Why invite people over if you're suffering from flu? Why serve a food that you don't like to see people eat? Why eat the skin? So many questions...
Potato skins are tasty and actually have more nutrients than the flesh.Load More Replies...
Isn’t it why they are also referred to as jacket potatoes: the whole point is you eat the jacket/ coat/ skin. FMily wouldn’t want to visit my firm’s canteen. Along with soup and salads the other staple every day is baked potatoes or sweet baked potatoes ( the hot meal varies)
All else aside why serve baked potatoes if they are a trigger? She's the one that chose and prepared the meal! You can make potatoes in so many ways, or even served something else. OP sounds happy with the update but even after apologies, in laws sound incapable of reason
I understand stress due to flu and the baby, but this is such a massive overreaction. Glad they apologized, but how could they have gone their whole lives never seeing someone eat a potato skin? I know not everyone eats it, but it's common enough that this shouldn't have been the first time they witnessed someone eating that delicious part of the potato. Some restaurants even serve skins separately as an appetizer!
