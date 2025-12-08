Guy Eats Baked Potato The Way He Likes It, Confused When Fiancée’s Mother Says He Disgusts Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine that you have been dating someone for years, but then, things get shaky in the relationship, all because of food. Sounds a little far-fetched, right? But hey, stranger things have happened that have broken bonds, leaving us questioning the sanity of some humans.

Something weird happened with this guy as well when he went for dinner with his fiancée’s family. Much to his surprise, her mom got sick just after watching him eat a baked potato with its skin. Little did he know that more drama would follow between the couple!

More info: Reddit

It’s strange how something as trivial as food can actually spark a lot of drama between a couple

Group of friends enjoying a meal together at a wooden table with salads and baked potatoes served.

Image credits: Sweet Life / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster and his fiancée of 6 years went for dinner at her parents’ house, where he ate a baked potato with its skin

Text on a plain background stating the start of a meal: The food comes out, they say a little prayer, and we start eating.

Image credits: Tcatdactyl46

Baked potato covered with melted cheese and broccoli in a black plastic container, showing a unique eating style

Image credits: Yolanda Djajakesukma / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

However, her mom was so disgusted by it that she got sick, and her dad asked the confused poster to leave the house

Text on screen displaying a message about someone's dad returning and politely asking the speaker to leave.

Text describing dietary issues and reactions related to eating baked potato skins, causing confusion and disgust.

Text excerpt showing upset conversation about baked potato eating habits and fiancée’s mother’s reaction.

Image credits: Tcatdactyl46

Man in a blue hoodie lying on a couch looking confused, reflecting the guy eating baked potato the way he likes it.

Image credits: Guillaume Issaly / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

He was more shocked after his fiancée called him up and said that he was inconsiderate and rude because of his behavior

Text message discussing reading comments and contemplating calling off an engagement due to behavior and handling of the situation.

Text on a white background stating that her mother apologized and asked to call, illustrating a confusing interaction after guy eats baked potato.

Text excerpt discussing a woman feeling unwell yet keeping a brave face to avoid worrying others.

Text excerpt describing someone feeling weak and chills after vomiting, highlighting discomfort and illness.

Image credits: Tcatdactyl46

Older woman wrapped in blanket, wiping tears while talking on phone, reflecting upset feelings about baked potato disagreement.

Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)

However, he gave an update that his fiancée’s mom already had the flu, which made her sick, and she also apologized to him

Text on a white background describing a conversation about the fiancée’s mother lashing out at the guy.

Text on white background stating after a quick stop at the pharmacy and four pregnancy tests later, she was right

Image credits: Tcatdactyl46

As for his fiancée, she realized that she was pregnant, hence the mood swings, and she apologized to him as well

Today’s story is quite bizarre as the original poster (OP) tells us how he got caught in the middle of the most confusing drama. He went to dinner with his fiancée of six years at her parents’ house, and they pretty much knew the menu. Once, when she had seen him eat a baked potato with skin, she had asked him not to do it in front of her mom, and he didn’t think of it until that night.

OP had completely forgotten about this whole thing and started eating it that way. However, her mom grew visibly uncomfortable to the point where she made a gagging sound and then rushed off to the washroom. Well, his fiancée and her dad ran after the woman, while he was left there alone and confused until her dad showed up and asked him to leave.

The poor fellow apologized and went home, but then he got a call from his angry fiancée. She immediately started yelling at him when he picked up and even accused him of being “inconsiderate and rude.” In fact, he could barely say a word before she hung up, and netizens had a lot to say about this after OP vented online.

They were truly confused why her mom served the potatoes when she was well aware how the skin makes her nauseous. The woman could have served anything else, or even cooked them in any other way. Moreover, the fact that his fiancée lashed out at him over it sounded quite unreasonable, and it showed she had some serious anger issues to deal with.

Worried woman on phone looking at pregnancy test, reflecting confusion and concern in a casual home setting.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Experts also stress that such anger can cause an emotional distance, leading to a communication breakdown. They further express that it can create a toxic environment, which might make the recipient of this anger feel anxious, disrespected, and even isolated in some cases. No wonder OP was so hurt by her extreme reaction.

Folks were pointing out the woman’s red flags when OP updated that he got a call from his future mother-in-law. She explained that she had the flu, and watching him eat the potato skin just worsened things for her. It made her so sick that she went to bed immediately, which is why he was asked to leave, and she even apologized to him.

However, she had some more shocking news up her sleeve. The poster’s fiancée is pregnant, hence all her mood swings. She also called him up and apologized profusely. Pregnancy is no joke, and even studies emphasize that many women have mood swings, especially in the first trimester. It further states that fluctuating hormones and physical changes are to blame for the constant ups and downs.

People online argued that, despite everything, the whole family sounded like a huge red flag. The mom cooking something which she knows makes her nauseous, the fiancée not warning OP about it, and then lashing out at him—it all does sound a little troubling, doesn’t it? After all, if they are planning to get married, his fiancée should have his back against her family.

Do you agree with the Redditors’ verdict? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Despite the apologies, netizens found the whole family bizarre and questioned if the poster really wanted to be with her

Screenshot of Reddit comment discussing sensitivity over eating baked potato skin and labeling fiancée’s mother as a drama queen.

Comment discussing red flags when a guy eats baked potato his way causing fiancée’s mother disgust.

Comment about a baked potato, expressing confusion over serving it that way instead of mashed potatoes.

Alt text: Reddit comment discussing confusion over baked potato eating habits and the reaction of fiancée’s mother.

Comment criticizing fiancée’s mother for being disgusted by how guy eats baked potato with the skin.

Comment from user ResponsibleYellow210 explaining that the guy did nothing wrong or disgusting eating a baked potato as he likes despite fiancee’s family criticism.

Screenshot of online comment defending guy eating baked potato his way, stating fiancée’s mother’s reaction is her problem.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the nutrition of baked potato skin and a fiancée’s mother’s reaction.

Comment text reading: Consider yourself lucky that you very narrowly dodged a bullet. RUN!!!!!

