Guy Eats Baked Potato The Way He Likes It, Confused When Fiancée’s Mother Says He Disgusts Her
Man in blue hoodie lying on couch, looking confused while thinking about how he eats baked potato his way
Couples, Relationships

Guy Eats Baked Potato The Way He Likes It, Confused When Fiancée’s Mother Says He Disgusts Her

Imagine that you have been dating someone for years, but then, things get shaky in the relationship, all because of food. Sounds a little far-fetched, right? But hey, stranger things have happened that have broken bonds, leaving us questioning the sanity of some humans.

Something weird happened with this guy as well when he went for dinner with his fiancée’s family. Much to his surprise, her mom got sick just after watching him eat a baked potato with its skin. Little did he know that more drama would follow between the couple!

More info: Reddit

    It’s strange how something as trivial as food can actually spark a lot of drama between a couple

    Group of friends enjoying a meal together at a wooden table with salads and baked potatoes served.

    Image credits: Sweet Life / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The poster and his fiancée of 6 years went for dinner at her parents’ house, where he ate a baked potato with its skin

    Man writes about eating baked potato his way, confused by fiancée’s mother’s negative reaction after dinner invitation.

    Man eating baked potato with skin, confused reaction from fiancée’s mother about his eating choice.

    Text excerpt showing a man eating a baked potato his way, confused by fiancée’s mother’s reaction.

    Text on a plain background stating the start of a meal: The food comes out, they say a little prayer, and we start eating.

    Text excerpt about a guy eating a baked potato the way he likes it, causing confusion with fiancée’s mother.

    Man eating baked potato his way, confused and uncomfortable as fiancée’s mother expresses disgust loudly.

    Man eats baked potato in his preferred way, looking confused after fiancée’s mother expresses disgust toward him.

    Image credits: Tcatdactyl46

    Baked potato covered with melted cheese and broccoli in a black plastic container, showing a unique eating style

    Image credits: Yolanda Djajakesukma / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    However, her mom was so disgusted by it that she got sick, and her dad asked the confused poster to leave the house

    Text on screen displaying a message about someone's dad returning and politely asking the speaker to leave.

    Text describing dietary issues and reactions related to eating baked potato skins, causing confusion and disgust.

    Man eating baked potato his way, looking confused after fiancée’s mother expresses disgust at his eating habits.

    Man eating baked potato his way, confused as fiancée’s mother expresses disgust and calls him rude and inconsiderate.

    Text excerpt showing upset conversation about baked potato eating habits and fiancée’s mother’s reaction.

    Man eating baked potato his way, looking confused after fiancée’s mother expresses disgust at his behavior.

    Image credits: Tcatdactyl46

    Man in a blue hoodie lying on a couch looking confused, reflecting the guy eating baked potato the way he likes it.

    Image credits: Guillaume Issaly / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    He was more shocked after his fiancée called him up and said that he was inconsiderate and rude because of his behavior

    Alt text: Man eating baked potato his way, looking confused after fiancée’s mother expresses disgust at his eating style

    Text reading a comment about steak, related to guy eating baked potato the way he likes it and fiancée’s mother’s reaction.

    Text message discussing reading comments and contemplating calling off an engagement due to behavior and handling of the situation.

    Text about a guy confused by his fiancée’s mother after eating a baked potato the way he likes it.

    Text on a white background stating that her mother apologized and asked to call, illustrating a confusing interaction after guy eats baked potato.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman feeling unwell yet keeping a brave face to avoid worrying others.

    Text describing a guy eating a baked potato with skin, causing confusion and disgust from fiancée’s mother.

    Text excerpt describing someone feeling weak and chills after vomiting, highlighting discomfort and illness.

    Image credits: Tcatdactyl46

    Older woman wrapped in blanket, wiping tears while talking on phone, reflecting upset feelings about baked potato disagreement.

    Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, he gave an update that his fiancée’s mom already had the flu, which made her sick, and she also apologized to him

    Text on a white background describing a conversation about the fiancée’s mother lashing out at the guy.

    Man eating baked potato his way at dinner, confused by fiancée’s mother’s negative reaction to his meal.

    Man eating baked potato his way, reacting confused as fiancée’s mother expresses disgust during dinner conversation.

    Text on white background stating after a quick stop at the pharmacy and four pregnancy tests later, she was right

    Text about a guy confused by fiancée’s mother as he eats a baked potato the way he likes it.

    Man eating baked potato his way, reacting confused to fiancée’s mother expressing disgust over his eating style.

    Text excerpt about a guy eating baked potato the way he likes it, causing confusion with fiancée’s mother.

    Man eating baked potato his way, looking confused after fiancée’s mother expresses disgust with him

    Man eating baked potato the way he likes, looking confused after fiancée’s mother says he disgusts her.

    Image credits: Tcatdactyl46

    As for his fiancée, she realized that she was pregnant, hence the mood swings, and she apologized to him as well

    Today’s story is quite bizarre as the original poster (OP) tells us how he got caught in the middle of the most confusing drama. He went to dinner with his fiancée of six years at her parents’ house, and they pretty much knew the menu. Once, when she had seen him eat a baked potato with skin, she had asked him not to do it in front of her mom, and he didn’t think of it until that night.

    OP had completely forgotten about this whole thing and started eating it that way. However, her mom grew visibly uncomfortable to the point where she made a gagging sound and then rushed off to the washroom. Well, his fiancée and her dad ran after the woman, while he was left there alone and confused until her dad showed up and asked him to leave.

    The poor fellow apologized and went home, but then he got a call from his angry fiancée. She immediately started yelling at him when he picked up and even accused him of being “inconsiderate and rude.” In fact, he could barely say a word before she hung up, and netizens had a lot to say about this after OP vented online.

    They were truly confused why her mom served the potatoes when she was well aware how the skin makes her nauseous. The woman could have served anything else, or even cooked them in any other way. Moreover, the fact that his fiancée lashed out at him over it sounded quite unreasonable, and it showed she had some serious anger issues to deal with.

    Worried woman on phone looking at pregnancy test, reflecting confusion and concern in a casual home setting.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Experts also stress that such anger can cause an emotional distance, leading to a communication breakdown. They further express that it can create a toxic environment, which might make the recipient of this anger feel anxious, disrespected, and even isolated in some cases. No wonder OP was so hurt by her extreme reaction.

    Folks were pointing out the woman’s red flags when OP updated that he got a call from his future mother-in-law. She explained that she had the flu, and watching him eat the potato skin just worsened things for her. It made her so sick that she went to bed immediately, which is why he was asked to leave, and she even apologized to him.

    However, she had some more shocking news up her sleeve. The poster’s fiancée is pregnant, hence all her mood swings. She also called him up and apologized profusely. Pregnancy is no joke, and even studies emphasize that many women have mood swings, especially in the first trimester. It further states that fluctuating hormones and physical changes are to blame for the constant ups and downs.

    People online argued that, despite everything, the whole family sounded like a huge red flag. The mom cooking something which she knows makes her nauseous, the fiancée not warning OP about it, and then lashing out at him—it all does sound a little troubling, doesn’t it? After all, if they are planning to get married, his fiancée should have his back against her family.

    Do you agree with the Redditors’ verdict? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

    Despite the apologies, netizens found the whole family bizarre and questioned if the poster really wanted to be with her

    Screenshot of Reddit comment discussing sensitivity over eating baked potato skin and labeling fiancée’s mother as a drama queen.

    Comment discussing red flags when a guy eats baked potato his way causing fiancée’s mother disgust.

    Comment about a baked potato, expressing confusion over serving it that way instead of mashed potatoes.

    Man eating baked potato his way, looking confused while fiancée’s mother reacts with disgust during a family meal.

    Alt text: Reddit comment discussing confusion over baked potato eating habits and the reaction of fiancée’s mother.

    Comment criticizing fiancée’s mother for being disgusted by how guy eats baked potato with the skin.

    Comment from user ResponsibleYellow210 explaining that the guy did nothing wrong or disgusting eating a baked potato as he likes despite fiancee’s family criticism.

    Screenshot of online comment defending guy eating baked potato his way, stating fiancée’s mother’s reaction is her problem.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the nutrition of baked potato skin and a fiancée’s mother’s reaction.

    Comment text reading: Consider yourself lucky that you very narrowly dodged a bullet. RUN!!!!!

    Man eating a baked potato his way, reacting confused as fiancée’s mother expresses disgust at his eating style.

    Family

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why invite people over if you're suffering from flu? Why serve a food that you don't like to see people eat? Why eat the skin? So many questions...

    2
    2points
    reply
    debandtoby13 avatar
    Lady Eowyn
    Lady Eowyn
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Potato skins are tasty and actually have more nutrients than the flesh.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn’t it why they are also referred to as jacket potatoes: the whole point is you eat the jacket/ coat/ skin. FMily wouldn’t want to visit my firm’s canteen. Along with soup and salads the other staple every day is baked potatoes or sweet baked potatoes ( the hot meal varies)

    1
    1point
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All else aside why serve baked potatoes if they are a trigger? She's the one that chose and prepared the meal! You can make potatoes in so many ways, or even served something else. OP sounds happy with the update but even after apologies, in laws sound incapable of reason

    1
    1point
    reply
    jr_11 avatar
    J R
    J R
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I understand stress due to flu and the baby, but this is such a massive overreaction. Glad they apologized, but how could they have gone their whole lives never seeing someone eat a potato skin? I know not everyone eats it, but it's common enough that this shouldn't have been the first time they witnessed someone eating that delicious part of the potato. Some restaurants even serve skins separately as an appetizer!

    0
    0points
    reply
