Jealous Wife Throws A Fit As Hubby’s Mom Has Pics Of His Ex In Her House, Demands She Remove Them

Bare walls have never felt like home for me. As a teenager, my room was covered with Leo Messi’s posters, but now, it’s adorned with tons of pictures and paintings. I always felt that they add a natural beauty to every ordinary place.

Even this woman was a huge picture person, but her son’s new wife was mad that she had pictures of his ex as well. Her son demanded that she take them down for her to feel more comfortable, but the Reddit user SingerAware2658 refused. Here’s how it sparked unnecessary family drama.

It’s a free world, and every person can decorate their house how they want, even if it upsets someone else

Jealous wife upset as hubby’s mom hangs pictures of his ex in her house, demanding they be removed.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster had pictures of everyone in her family on the house wall, including her son’s ex’s pictures with him and their kid

Image credits: SingerAware2658

Woman adjusting framed photos on wall in a home, illustrating jealous wife reacting to hubby’s mom having pics of his ex.

Image credits: irisskaya / Freepik (not the actual photo)

However, his new wife was super annoyed by this, and he demanded that the poster take down his ex’s pictures, but she refused

Image credits: SingerAware2658

A jealous wife upset on couch as hubby tries to calm her over his mom having pics of his ex in her house.

Image credits: simonapilolla / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The new wife got so mad because of the refusal that she was awful to her stepson, leaving the whole family shocked

Image credits: SingerAware2658

Despite everything, the poster refused to budge and questioned her son if this was the person he really wanted to be with

Today’s original poster (OP) loves to hang pictures of her family and has hundreds of them with her three children and four grandkids. The drama that happened was all thanks to her middle son (Gavin) and his new wife (Cheri). Everyone was surprised that they got married after dating for just a few months, but she made him happy, so they were happy too.

However, when her son demanded that she take down pictures of his ex (Helena) from the wall, they found out her true colors. Cheri was so jealous of Helena that she couldn’t even bear to see her photos. The poster refused to remove them, even after Gavin asked her multiple times. What really shocked OP was that her refusal was impacting the way Cheri treated Gavin’s and Helena’s son (Tommy).

She was appalled that an adult would involve an innocent kid out of jealousy over a few pictures. In fact, Cheri even refused to come to the poster’s house for Thanksgiving if they weren’t taken down. Well, the whole family heard about it, and they all felt that Cheri was being ridiculous. OP also questioned Gavin whether she was the right person for him, but he disagreed.

He also kept insisting on taking them down, but the poster updated that she was not going to budge, and if Cheri wanted to act like a toddler, she could spend Thanksgiving alone. OP also shared that she and her husband help out their kids financially, so there was no chance that Gavin would cut her off over something so trivial.

Wall covered with numerous family pictures in colorful frames, highlighting jealous wife and hubby's mom photo conflict.

Image credits: Eric Harrison / Freepik (not the actual photo)

In the end, we are all humans, so jealousy is natural, but if we let this toxic emotion win, then it can spread like a disease and impact everything. Even experts emphasize that intense jealousy is a straight giveaway of an unhealthy relationship. The poster also claimed that Gavin and Cheri’s marriage was pretty rushed, so they might not have gotten to properly know each other before.

The sad part is that Cheri’s jealousy is not just causing trouble in her relationship, but it’s also affecting her. Research suggests that it can often impact a person’s mental health and cause anxiety, poor self-esteem, or emotional self-sabotage. She is indeed destroying her bond with Gavin’s family and has probably also ruined the connection she had with Tommy.

Studies have shown that jealousy is just a facade for a lot of underlying issues like insecurity, low self-esteem, neuroticism, or fear of abandonment. Many folks suggested that she really needs therapy. Also, the way she lashed out at Tommy, I would definitely say she needs it. Netizens also questioned Gavin’s part in all of this drama.

They were shocked that he was just letting her have her way, even after how she mistreated Tommy. To be honest, shouldn’t he put his child first here instead of giving in to her whims and fancies? It’s a good thing that the poster didn’t relent to their absurd demand. Don’t you think so, too? We would love to hear your thoughts, so leave them in the comments below!

Netizens applauded her for not giving in to the woman’s toddler-like tantrums, and many claimed that she was a walking red flag

Conversation showing a jealous wife upset about hubby’s mom having pictures of his ex in her house.

Reddit conversation about a jealous wife upset over hubby’s mom having pictures of his ex in her house.

Commenters discuss a jealous wife demanding removal of ex’s photos from hubby's mom’s house.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a jealous wife upset over hubby’s mom having pictures of his ex in her house.

Comment discussing a jealous wife upset about photos of her husband's ex in his mom’s house, demanding removal.

Reddit user discusses jealous wife upset over hubby’s mom having pictures of his ex, demanding their removal from her house.