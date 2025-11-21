“Golden Child” Brother Thinks He’s Entitled To Free Meals, Is Furious When His Scapegoat Sibling Says No

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite living in different countries, it’s funny how my sister and I can even fight over a phone call, yet I just can’t imagine my life without talking to her every day. Well, not everyone is so lucky to have such an incredible sibling like me.

Just look at this teen’s toxic elder brother, who has made his life hell for years. However, despite all the bullying, he still expected the guy to help cook food for his wife and kids. Obviously, he declined, but little did he know that more drama would follow!

More info: Reddit

Unfortunately, some people get stuck with the worst elder siblings ever, who just love to bully them

Family walking outdoors with golden child sibling enjoying time while scapegoat sibling looks on during sunset.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster never had a good relationship with his elder brother (James), who always hated him and made his life hell

Text excerpt from a post about a golden child brother expecting free meals and conflict with scapegoat sibling.

Text on a white background reading a sibling explains being resented by their golden child brother who acts entitled and unfriendly.

Text describing sibling conflict over entitlement and scapegoat roles involving free meals and family dynamics.

Text post describing a sibling conflict involving a golden child and a scapegoat refusing to provide free meals.

Image credits: Thesooo

Young siblings in a kitchen with the golden child brother looking entitled while the scapegoat sister stays firm and calm.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When James married Erica, even she was mean to him, and although their parents objected in the beginning, they later sided with the elder son

Text excerpt discussing a golden child brother’s entitled behavior and sibling conflict over free meals.

Text describing a scapegoat sibling ignored on birthdays and holidays, highlighting family tensions with a golden child brother.

Text excerpt describing a scapegoat sibling confronting the entitled golden child brother about free meals.

Sibling conflict over entitlement to free meals sparks fury between golden child and scapegoat family members.

Image credits: Thesooo

Pregnant woman lying on an orange couch looking upset, illustrating tension with a golden child sibling about meals.

Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Despite so many years of torturing him, James expected the poster to prep meals for him and his family, as Erica was pregnant with their 4th kid

Text excerpt about cooking and meal prep, highlighting the golden child sibling's entitlement to free meals conflict.

Text about a golden child brother expecting free meals and his scapegoat sibling refusing to provide food.

Text image showing a sibling explaining they won’t meal prep for their brother who acts entitled to free meals.

Text post about parents disappointed and family conflict involving a golden child and scapegoat sibling.

Image credits: Thesooo

However, all hell broke loose when the poster refused, as James threw a fit over it, and even the parents lashed out against the younger son

Siblings often fight, but this guy (James) took things to another level by making life hell for his younger brother, who is the 17-year-old original poster (OP). As long as the teen could remember, he had always bullied him by locking him up or just keeping things where he couldn’t reach them. Apparently, James resented him for “stealing their parents from him.”

When his elder brother met Erica, OP was stuck with another person who was a jerk to him, as she made fun of the way he spoke with a stutter. Well, his parents had a bad relationship with James about how he treated OP. However, they made up and remained close even when he didn’t invite the poster to his wedding. As life went on, James and Erica almost pretended like the teen didn’t exist.

One day, when he asked his elder brother why he hated him, he just laughed in his face. Now, despite treating the poster so horribly for so many years, this guy had the audacity to make demands of him. The thing is, James and Erica were going to have their fourth kid, so their parents were helping them out with household chores and some money.

However, they don’t cook, as OP does it for them. Well, James and his parents demanded that he help prep meals for the pregnant couple and their kids. Obviously, the poster refused, but he had to face everyone’s anger. James accused him of hurting his family, while his parents said that it was a chance to “build bridges.” Well, he was done with their toxicity and refused to budge.

Young man in casual white sweatshirt with arms crossed, looking frustrated in a modern kitchen setting.

Image credits: vh-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Some experts say sibling rivalry stems from children competing for their parents’ love, while others say the children’s goal is parental recognition or attention. However, another major factor that can influence it is if the mother and father play favorites. As we can see in the story, the couple is clearly in favor of James by letting him behave however he wants with OP.

Research suggests that this can have long-term implications for both the favored and the unfavored child. Sadly, parental differential treatment occurs in up to 65% of families. Some folks might think that they are just loving their kids, but they don’t realize that this can turn their golden children into highly entitled adults, which studies have already proved.

We can clearly see James’ sense of entitlement in the story as he makes unreasonable demands of OP, despite being an awful elder brother to him. Experts also emphasize that such people always expect others to do things for them, have no gratitude, and act melodramatically when something does not go their way. No wonder he was so pissed off with the poster.

Netizens applauded the teen for finally standing up for himself, but they had a lot to say about his parents. Apart from calling them toxic, people also told OP that it was not his job to “build some bridges,” when James never even acted like a decent human with him. Many also suggested that he should just ditch the whole toxic family as soon as he turns 18.

Do you agree with their verdict? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Netizens were horrified by the parents who were enabling James’ behavior, and they advised the poster to stand his ground

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a golden child brother expecting free meals and sibling refusal causing conflict.

Reddit comment discussing golden child brother entitled to free meals and scapegoat sibling refusing in family conflict.

Reddit conversation about golden child brother expecting free meals and scapegoat sibling refusing, causing family tension.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing entitlement and refusal of free meals between siblings in a family conflict.

Comment advising a sibling to set boundaries with a golden child brother entitled to free meals and to focus on their own independence.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment questioning why the golden child brother feels entitled and causes family tension over meals.

Text advice on protecting identity and finances from a golden child brother entitled to free meals and family conflict.

Forum user advises hiding meals as golden child brother expects free food and gets angry when scapegoat sibling refuses.

Comment discussing a golden child brother expecting free meals and a scapegoat sibling refusing to comply.

Reddit comment discussing a golden child brother’s entitlement to free meals and sibling refusing to comply.

Comment text about a scapegoat sibling standing up against a golden child brother’s entitlement to free meals.

Comment expressing frustration with entitled golden child brother expecting free meals and favors from scapegoat sibling.

Comment discussing a golden child brother’s entitlement to free meals and sibling refusing to provide food.

Comment text about a golden child brother demanding free meals and reacting angrily when denied by scapegoat sibling.

Comment discussing a golden child brother entitled to free meals and the scapegoat sibling refusing to comply.

Comment about a sibling warning to prevent the golden child brother from getting free meals by others.