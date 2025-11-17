“I Feel Sorry For Your Daughter”: Parents Put Theater Above Pregnant Daughter’s Pleas To Be With Her

ADVERTISEMENT

When someone becomes a mom for the first time, it can be an exciting but also nerve-wracking experience because of how much there is to do. That’s why pregnant women often need to lean on their partners, friends, and family for support.

Unfortunately, in this situation, even though a single mom expected her parents to be by her side in case she went into labor, they refused as they didn’t want to cancel their evening at the theatre. Neither the pregnant woman nor her parents could see eye to eye on the matter at all.

More info: Mumsnet

First-time moms without a partner might be more anxious about the birth and postpartum experience, which is why they might need family support

The poster shared that since her pregnant daughter was abandoned by her partner and had to live alone again, she was anxious about going into labor on her own

The poster and her husband agreed to take their 36-week pregnant daughter to the hospital if she went into labor before her scheduled C-section

Unfortunately, the couple had tickets to a theatre show and didn’t want to cancel, even though their daughter was anxious about randomly going into labor

Despite his pregnant daughter’s anxiety, the man didn’t want to cancel his tickets, while the poster was on the fence about it

It’s clear that the OP and her husband were upset about the fact that their daughter had ended up being a single mom, and they knew that she’d require extra support. Since the pregnant woman had also moved back to her own home, she probably had to manage everything on her own, which must have been tough.

According to motherhood experts, single moms often experience much more anxiety and stress because of the amount of responsibilities they have to manage. They might also worry about the future and how to do everything on their own, because they may not always have the support of their loved ones.

The poster’s daughter also probably felt alone, which is why she had reached out to her parents for help. Even though she was scheduled for a C-section, she worried about suddenly going into labor and not having anyone to take her to the hospital. Luckily, her parents had agreed to be there for her if that were to happen.

It’s good that the woman had asked her parents to drive her to the hospital in case of premature labor, as professionals state that pregnant women shouldn’t drive themselves or take public transportation. In case the person going into labor has no support, they should hire a private car or taxi service to get them to the hospital.

Even though the OP and her husband knew how anxious their daughter was about her pregnancy, they still wanted to drive an hour away to the theatre for a show. They also felt that since she was 36 weeks pregnant and due for a C-section, the chances of her suddenly going into labor were slim.

However, medical professionals state that babies can arrive at 36 weeks as well, which is known as a late preterm delivery. This can happen spontaneously, and that’s why moms have to be prepared with their hospital kit and loved ones on speed dial. It’s exactly why the pregnant woman didn’t want her parents to travel an hour away to the theatre when she was so close to her due date.

The poster understood her daughter’s point of view, but she felt like she had to go along with her husband’s theatre idea since he didn’t want to cancel their tickets. The reason he was so adamant about going ahead with their plan was that he felt their daughter was in her thirties, and she could look after herself easily.

The problem is that, since the pregnant woman had been abandoned by her partner, she needed more support from her parents and loved ones. Even parenting advisors state that pregnancy is a major life event, and it’s important for the family to simply show up and be a source of love and care for the person having the baby.

Hopefully, the woman and her parents are able to come to a compromise on this matter, or else it might definitely lead to some family drama. Whose side are you on in this situation? Let us know your honest thoughts in the comments below.

People were divided on the issue, with some thinking the parents should go to the theatre and others feeling like they should stay behind with their daughter

Comment text on a forum with user NuffSaidSam asking about inviting friends or relatives instead of cancelling theatre plans.

Comment about a pregnant daughter canceling theatre plans, suggesting ticket changes or selling them.

Comment text discussing advice about leaving the theatre if pregnant daughter shows signs of going into labour.

Comment advising to keep phones on at the theatre and suggesting a pregnant daughter can manage on her own during the day.

Comment discussing challenges of pregnant daughter and the need to cancel theatre plans due to labor risks and transport issues.

Comment about pregnant daughter cancel theatre plans expressing sympathy and advice to support her at hospital visits.

Commenter ExposedCankles reflecting on the difficulty of thinking clearly after reading about pregnant daughter cancel theatre.

Comment text discussing a pregnant daughter anxious about canceling theatre plans and needing resilience and confidence.

Text post discussing a pregnant daughter and cancelling theatre plans due to timing concerns around labour.

Text post about a pregnant daughter at 36 weeks, discussing cancelling theatre plans due to her condition.