Woman Drops Tween Off After Hangout, Gets Accused Of “Endangering” Her By Stopping 2 Steps Too Soon

ADVERTISEMENT

Every parent wants their child to be safe, and they’ll go to extremes to make sure their little one is protected. Sometimes, though, this overly vigilant nature might cause more problems than it solves, especially if done in harmless situations.

This is exactly what happened when one mom got angry that her 11-year-old daughter hadn’t been dropped off at the doorstep by their neighbor. She blew the entire situation out of proportion by spreading rumors and even banned her daughter from playing with the neighbor’s kid.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Sometimes, when parents are being very overprotective, they can end up making things more difficult for their kids

Two young girls lying on cushions, smiling and holding hands, showing a close woman-daughter-friend bond.

Share icon

Image credits: romeo22 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that she was hosting a sleepover for her 11-year-old daughter, Rowan, and her friend Amanda, who lived across the road

Woman walking with daughter and friend, heading home together on a suburban street during daylight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman daughter and friend walk home together on a sunny day, smiling and carrying backpacks near a green park path.

Text excerpt showing a woman, daughter, and friend walking home after a fun time together.

Woman walking daughter and friend home on a quiet street during a sunny afternoon stroll together.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, daughter, and friend walking together on a neighborhood street enjoying a sunny day outdoors.

Young woman with long hair wearing a vest and white t-shirt making a stop gesture while walking outdoors.

Share icon

Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Amanda began feeling homesick around 11 p.m., so after checking in with her mom, the poster decided to drop the girl home

Woman and daughter walk home together at night, highlighting friendship and care on a cold evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, daughter, and friend walk home together on a quiet street during a calm, safe evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, daughter, and friend walking home together on a sunny day along a tree-lined street.

Woman walking home with her daughter and friend on a sunny day, smiling and enjoying their time together.

Woman and daughter walking home together on a sunny day, enjoying each other's company and friendship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman looking thoughtful while sitting at a desk with laptop in a sunlit room, reflecting on a walk home with daughter and friend.

Share icon

Image credits: mviabgd / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster dropped Amanda off at her porch and stayed back to watch the girl go inside, but this didn’t go down well with her mom, who felt Amanda had been put in danger

Woman and daughter walking home together with a friend on a quiet street in the evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman and daughter walking home together, accompanied by a friend, enjoying a peaceful neighborhood stroll.

Woman, daughter, and friend walking together down a neighborhood street on a sunny day.

Woman, daughter, and friend walking home together on a sunny day, enjoying a casual stroll and conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, daughter, and friend walking home together on a quiet street during the evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Kitchen-Tomato2132

Amanda’s mom blew the whole situation out of proportion by badmouthing the poster, and she even banned both kids from playing together

The OP had set up a sleepover for her daughter to enjoy and invited the girl’s friend from across the road. Both of them were having fun and trying out classic sleepover activities like watching a movie, putting on facemasks, and eating popcorn. Only around 11 p.m., the other girl, Amanda, began feeling homesick and decided she wanted to go home.

It is normal for children to feel a bit anxious or want to sleep in their own beds, which is why they might ask to be “rescued” by their parents when they’re at a sleepover. This could be due to first-time jitters, or if they start to feel overwhelmed with all the activities and interactions happening.

The poster wanted to make sure that Amanda felt comfortable, so she asked the tween’s mom about bringing the girl home. When the other lady, Susan, gave her the green light, the OP packed up Amanda’s things and dropped her across the road at her front porch. She even waited to see that the girl walked inside her house.

ADVERTISEMENT

From a security point of view, it’s very important to drop adults and children off at their homes to make sure that they get inside safely. Many people have shared scary experiences they had of attackers waiting for them just outside their houses to either rob or hurt them. That’s why it’s good that the OP made sure Amanda entered her home safely and left only after that.

Woman holding a book, sitting by a window, thoughtfully planning a walk home with daughter or friend.

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster didn’t think that she had done anything wrong and was shocked when Susan angrily accused her of putting Amanda in danger. Susan felt that anything could have happened to her daughter because she hadn’t been walked right to the front door. She didn’t listen to the OP, who tried to explain her point of view.

ADVERTISEMENT

Things escalated so much between the poster and her angry neighbor because Susan began badmouthing her to everyone. Even though the OP apologized for her actions and tried to explain her perspective, Susan refused to listen and banned both children from playing together.

Sometimes, conflicts like this happen if adults disagree on parenting matters, and it can then be hard to find common ground. It’s important not to get carried away by emotion, and instead calmly explain your side and try to understand theirs. If this doesn’t work, then setting boundaries with the angry parent will help protect one’s peace of mind.

The OP was obviously concerned about resolving the situation with Susan because it meant that her daughter would get to play with Amanda again. Hopefully, the other mom realizes that her tween’s friendship is more important than drama between parents.

What are your thoughts on this situation, and which mom’s side are you on? Let us know your opinion in the comments.

Most people sided with the poster and felt that Susan should have come to get her daughter if she was so concerned about the girl’s safety

woman and daughter walking home together with a friend during a sunny day in a residential neighborhood

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing concerns about a woman, daughter, and friend walking home and child safety responsibility.

Woman, daughter, and friend walking together on a quiet street, enjoying an evening walk on their way home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman and daughter walking home together, accompanied by a close friend in a suburban neighborhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman and daughter walking home together on a sunny day, enjoying a friendly and peaceful stroll outdoors.

Woman, daughter, and friend walking home together on a sunny day along a tree-lined street.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman and daughter walking home with a friend on a sunny day, enjoying a casual stroll together outdoors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, daughter, and friend walking home together on a sunny day along a neighborhood sidewalk.

Woman, daughter, and friend walking together on a residential street, enjoying a sunny day while heading home.

woman and daughter walking home together on a sunny day with a friend nearby in a residential neighborhood

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman daughter friend walk home together outdoors on a sunny day enjoying each other’s company.

Woman, daughter, and friend walking home together on a sunny day along a tree-lined sidewalk.