Woman Believes Friend Who “Forgot” Her Wallet, Realizes She Got Duped And Didn’t Even Get A “Thank You”

It’s normal to treat a friend every now and then—maybe you grab their coffee, cover lunch, or surprise them with something small. It’s a kind gesture that usually makes both people feel good.

But when one person starts expecting it every single time, that kindness can quickly turn into frustration. One Redditor learned this the hard way when her friend began assuming she’d always pay for everything, justifying it by saying she was “struggling” while her friend “had money.”

Realizing she was being taken advantage of, the woman decided she didn’t want to keep someone like that in her life. Here’s how it all unfolded.

The woman spent the day paying for her friend and her kids at the fair, thinking she’d get the money back

Two women outside having a serious conversation about trust and feeling duped by a friend who forgot her wallet.

Image credits: valeriygoncharukphoto/Envato (not the actual photo)

Only to find out her friend never meant to return a cent

Image credits: voronaman111/Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Designer-Process1295

Knowing when it’s time to let go of a friendship

Friends are the family we choose, and it’s up to us to decide whether they deserve a place in our lives. That’s why it’s so important to be mindful of who we surround ourselves with. Make the wrong choice, and you might end up with someone like the friend the author of the story above was dealing with.

Luckily, the woman knew that expecting someone to cover all expenses isn’t right, and she wasn’t willing to put up with it. But for some people, cutting someone off isn’t that easy, especially if you’ve known them for years or shared a lot of history together.

Still, it’s okay to outgrow people. It’s okay to say no. And as uncomfortable as it may be, it’s okay to end a friendship that’s no longer healthy.

But how do you even approach something like this? Because, let’s be honest, it can be a really difficult conversation to have. Arlin Cuncic, MA, author of The Anxiety Workbook and founder of About Social Anxiety, wrote a guide for Verywell Mind explaining exactly how to handle it.

Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

According to her, the first step is to understand why you want to end the friendship. Writing your feelings down can help you process what’s been happening, whether it’s a lack of respect, growing apart, or realizing that the person only takes without giving back. Once you’re clear on your reasons, it’s easier to move forward.

Next, you can choose how to end things. Cuncic explains that some people prefer the gradual fade-out—texting less, turning down invitations, and letting things naturally drift apart. It’s a gentle way to create distance, especially if you’d rather avoid confrontation.

If that doesn’t feel right, you can have an honest talk. Focus on your feelings, not their flaws. Saying “I feel drained when…” instead of “You always…” helps avoid defensiveness and keeps the conversation respectful.

For others, taking a break might be the middle ground. It gives you time to step back and see how you feel with a bit of distance. And in situations that are clearly toxic or emotionally draining, it’s perfectly fine to end things immediately. You don’t owe an explanation to someone who repeatedly disrespects your boundaries.

Remember, feeling sad about a friendship ending doesn’t mean you made the wrong choice. In fact, it can be one of the healthiest decisions you make for yourself. Walking away doesn’t erase the good memories you shared, it simply shows that you’re ready to value your peace more than the moments that no longer felt right.

The author later shared more details in the comments

Many readers agreed the friend was awful and deserved to be cut off

Comment on social media about a woman duped by a friend who forgot her wallet and didn’t say thank you

Text message advice about sending Venmo requests to a friend who forgot her wallet and didn’t say thank you.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman who believes a friend forgot her wallet but got duped without thanks.

Comment text discussing a woman who believed her friend forgot her wallet and the advice to ask for separate checks.

Comment advising woman to block friend who "forgot" wallet, warning about being used and not receiving a thank you.

Comment about woman who believes friend forgot wallet, realizing she was duped and not thanked for financial help.

Screenshot of a user comment discussing a woman realizing her friend used her financially without gratitude or repayment.

Comment about a woman who believes friend forgot her wallet, realizing she was duped and unappreciated.

Screenshot of an online comment questioning why woman paid for passes instead of waiting for friend to get wallet.

Screenshot of a user comment advising confronting a friend who mooched and never said thank you.

Screenshot of an online comment about a woman who believes a friend who forgot her wallet and feels duped afterward.

Comment on a post about a woman who trusted a friend that forgot her wallet and felt duped without receiving any thank you.

Comment text on social media about a woman duped by a friend who forgot her wallet and never said thank you.

Screenshot of a user comment describing disappointment after believing a friend who forgot her wallet and feeling duped.

Comment text discussing a woman who trusted a friend who forgot her wallet and later realized she was duped.

Screenshot of an online comment where a user advises asking the husband for money after a wallet incident.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a story about a woman who trusted a friend who forgot her wallet.

Comment on social media criticizing a friend who forgot her wallet, illustrating how the woman got duped without a thank you.

Text message advising a woman that her friend who forgot her wallet is a user and suggesting to avoid contact.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising a woman who believes a friend forgot her wallet but got duped without a thank you.

While others chimed in with similar stories

Woman believes friend who forgot her wallet, realizes she was duped and didn’t even get a thank you.

Text excerpt showing a woman sharing how she believed a friend who forgot her wallet and later realized she got duped without a thank you.

Text excerpt showing a woman’s experience with a stingy friend who caused drama and emotional stress after a concert.

Text conversation showing a woman realizing she got duped by a friend who forgot her wallet and didn't say thank you.

Woman dealing with a friend who forgot her wallet, feeling duped and not receiving any gratitude or thank you.

Woman believes friend who forgot wallet, feels duped and unappreciated after hosting and paying for everything.

Comment detailing a woman’s experience with a mooching friend who forgot her wallet and didn’t say thank you.

Alt text: Text post discussing a woman who believes a friend who forgot her wallet but realizes she got duped and no thank you given

Soon after, the woman shared an update on how things turned out

Woman in red coat looking at her phone outside, reflecting on being duped by a friend who forgot her wallet.

Image credits: Simol1407/Envato (not the actual photo)

Text message conversation about a woman realizing she got duped by a friend who forgot her wallet and didn’t say thank you.

Text message showing a woman confronting a friend about being duped after lending money and not receiving thanks.

Alt text: Woman believes friend who forgot wallet and realizes she got duped without even receiving a thank you message.

Alt text: Text message showing woman’s response about being duped by a friend who forgot her wallet and never said thank you

Conversation text showing a woman confronting a friend about being duped after paying for everything with no thank you.

Text message showing a woman expressing frustration after believing a friend who forgot her wallet and feeling duped.

ALT text: Woman confronting friend about unpaid debt after believing wallet excuse and feeling duped without thanks

Woman with red nail polish holding a smartphone, symbolizing a woman who believes a friend and realizes she got duped.

Image credits: Johnstocker/Envato (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt showing a woman’s response calling a friend greedy after being duped over money and financial struggles.

Text message saying Me: You literally showed up with Starbucks tho, depicting a woman duped by a friend who forgot her wallet.

Alt text: Woman realizes friend who forgot wallet duped her and did not show gratitude in a tense text conversation.

Text message expressing anger about a friend who forgot wallet and showed greed without gratitude.

Share icon

Text on white background saying I never responded to her last text and just blocked her, depicting woman believes friend and gets duped.

Image credits: Designer-Process1295

