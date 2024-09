#1 A former friend of the group had a mental breakdown, assaulted his sister, and declared himself the second coming of Jesus.

#2 One of the vocally “anti-children during hangouts” women got pregnant, then brought her infant to every hangout and shushed anyone who spoke above a decibel. We reminded her that she was the one who gave other people s**t if they even hinted at bringing one of their kids.l and hangout time was adult time. She started sabotaging the group hangouts so we ousted her.

#3 Had a group of friends in high school, and I got married and had a child shortly after. My wife and I struggled a bit financially, and I was starting to become stressed out and depressed about it. Us guys got together, and I talked a bit about it to get it off my chest. The entire group came to the conclusion that the best way to fix the financial issues was to abandon my wife and daughter. And it wasn't joking sorta stuff either. They really meant it.



Needless to say, I dint associate with them anymore.

#4 Our friend, the perfect husband with a perfect wife and a perfect child and a perfect harmonic relationship showing love to each other all the time had encounters with HUNDREDS of [escorts] all around country. He was travelling a lot with his car and had a second secret mobile phone. His wife found it and there were literally hundreds of phone numbers to [escorts]. He left, no contact for almost 2 years, and then he came back and they are back together like nothing happened. WTF? :D.

#5 I was the youngest in my friend group at the time and looked up to my friends a lot, and I valued their opinion on me. They knew that, and all but two of them apparently thought it’d be funny to get together and make a long list of everything they found annoying/weird about me, then sent it to me assuming the other two would be on their side. They weren’t.

An entire relationship was broken apart, I started going to therapy for a while, and what remained of that group argued with each other until they all split. It’s been three years and that still stays on my mind.

#6 Friend asks all of us to be bridesmaids in her wedding, lets us buy dresses and get them altered, then gets married in her backyard alone without telling any of us. We found out when the wedding pictures were posted on Facebook.

#7 I've had a group of buddies, 4 of us total, since high school. We all ended up in college together.



I brought a girl into the friend group. We went on a few informal dates, and would make out a little bit, but when summer came our freshman year of college, we cooled off. I got a girlfriend, she ended up fooling around with a guy back home. It was really no big deal. We still remained friends with no hard feelings.



One of my friends ended up hooking up with this girl regularly. Total FWB situation. I was glad. Now there was really no hard feelings or jealousy because I was with my girlfriend and she had my buddy to have her fun with.



We noticed our third friend ended up getting really distant and resentful. THREE YEARS LATER on a road trip, he gets drunk and confronts my buddy: He was madly in love with my friend, my buddy's FWB, and felt betrayed to find out my buddy was sleeping with her.



We basically brought this incident to "Friend Court". All four of us had a trial and really gave our friend a piece of our mind. He was way out of line to be so upset about a secret crush he told nobody about, and a crush on a girl he had no exclusive "dibs" on.

#8 Accidental discharge of a firearm at a Christmas party after alcohol. I was the intended 'target'. The shooter got himself instead. For my health, I decided upon a change of cities and friend groups.

#9 A friend's dog [ended] and ate another friend's smaller dog.

#10 Weirdly enough, a car accident. Four friends were in the car when it got T-Boned. Totally the other driver's fault, she was going too fast into a blind hill. Our friend in the seat that was closest to the accident died from internal injuries. The last time we were all together was his funeral. We see each other around town now and again, still have mutual friends, we're all in a "Remembering (friend)" facebook group with his family. But for some reason we all just. Never got together again. No one talks about it. .

#11 We broke up an engaged couple as a group. Basically staged an intervention with the groom. There was 12 of us at this meeting. She was a terrible, hateful person that was only marrying our friend for his earning potential. She was working to seperate him from his friends and family.



Folks, if literally your entire friend groups HATES your partner, you should listen to them.



He was pissed, but thankfully did some soul searching and talked with his parents and broke it off. He later married a fantastic woman that we all adore. They're probably the happiest couple in our friend group.

#12 We all worked at a popular fast food restaurant together. “A” was a shift manager at my location married to “D,” another shift manager at a different location of the same restaurant. “A” cheated on “D” with “M,” breaking “D’s” heart and causing her to quit her job and spiral down a very dark path very quickly. “D” abruptly moved out with only the clothes on her back and after about 6 months or so, finally decided she needed to go back home to go get all her stuff she left behind. On the way back to her old house where “A” still lived, “D” died in a car crash. This happened 6 years ago and I’m still not on speaking terms with “A” nor “M.”.

#13 A friend of ours was talking to a girl on the internet. He went to meet her and got arrested. Turns out ... there was no girl; it was one of those undercover stings where officers act like underage kids to catch men speaking to children. ... He traveled almost 200 miles to meet this underage girl. It broke our friend group apart. Some tried to defend him, saying that it was entrapment; others, like me, cut all ties with him.

#14 The girlfriend of my friend Bob announced to our group of friends that one of our friends (lets call him John) tried to kiss her in a party where Bob was not presented.



John denied that he did such thing and he said that it was actually her that tried to kiss him in the party, but when he refused she became mad at him and said that she would "destroy his life".



We didn't have any proof that either story was true, so half of our friend group decided to side with Bob and his girlfriend, while the rest of us sided with John. This created a divide in our group and things were weird for a while.



But around 2 months after this incident Bob found out that his girlfriend was f*****g a co-worker and broke up with her. Now, this still doesn't prove who was telling the truth regarding the attempt kiss in that party between her and John, but now everybody believed in John's version.



Unfortunately this caused big crack in our group that never fully healed. Despite his ex cheating on him with a co-worker, for some reason Bob still believed in her version of the story and never tried to make amends with John.



Also, the part of our group that initially believed in Bob's girlfriend story tried to apologize to John, but John never accepted their apologies. He was angry because some of our friends decided to believe in a unknown girl (she was Bob's girlfriend, but she was never part of our group; we knew very little about her) instead of believing him. Some of our friends that sided with her knew John for more than 10 years, yet they didn't believe in him.



So, in the end, she didn't destroy John's life like she promised, but she destroyed our group of friends. F**k that b***h.

#15 My friend A was clearly not mentally well and became obsessed with friend B. A was always going to B's house, and always calling and texting. It got to be a bit much and B wanted distance but A couldn't take the hint. A got a little crazy and B ended up needing a restraining order.



I was still close friends with both of them for a while after that but it kind of demolished our large friend group. That all went down about 14 years ago. Last I heard, A got help and got her s**t under control. I think they even made up at some point.

#16 Found out that a friend had faked his death and assumed a new identity. This was because he used to be a d**g dealer and needed to disappear to avoid arrest.



This all came up because his girlfriend at the time hit him and then called the cops. Once he was fingerprinted it all came up.

#17 My friend [slept with] my girlfriend inside my house, on my bed... This was the incident that separated us all, we were a group of friends of 7 people, including my old girlfriend.

#18 The couple that had brought us all together got divorced.

#19 I liked my friend (A), and I eventually told her. I was sure she felt the same about me, She said she didn't. We stay friends and continue on like that conversation never happened.



A few months later, I meet a girl (J)and start dating her. My friend (A) apparently did like me, and was now jealous. A Starts stalking J on Facebook and sends weird messages to my GF. Thinks like asking what it's like dating me, are we really dating or are we just sleeping together, how am I in bed. I ask A about it and she lies saying that she didn't send my GF anything. I tell her I'm currently looking at the messages and she loses her s**t and I block her. I haven't seen A or talked to her since then.



She starts talking s**t about me to our mutual friend (D) who believes her. D also friends with J. His roommate S (also a friend) stands up for me but D gets mad at S saying she's just standing up for me to make him mad, and then he moves out.



I lost friendships with A. D lost friendships with J, A, S, and myself. D eventually saw the truth, but it just wasn't the same anymore. My friendship with D started in elementary school with a mutual friend, and we lived a block away from eachother. We literally grew up together, at that point we had been friends for over half our lives. And it was all gone in a day.

#20 One of our friends got hooked on d***s and ended up [ending] his ex wife, one of our other friends. It was devastating.

#21 My group of friends and I went to see one of the Star Wars movies (I have no idea which one). I have never seen any Star Wars movie but I wanted to go because my friends did. When we got to the theater, I noticed there was also a special showing of a more art house kind of movie. I opted for that by myself. One of my friends was so pissed he turned the others against me and I was kicked out of the group. Only one of them would talk to me after that but would not tell me what I did wrong. I only found out years later when he told my ex-girlfriend who was his roommate and she told me. She couldn’t believe how b****y that was. .

#22 Guy A (32) was in a long term relationship with Girl A (26).



Girl B (22) was friends with me (25). Girl B started sleeping with Guy A. Girl B had a drinking problem. Guy A would get Girl B drunk and sleep with her. I found out, lost my s**t. Guy A started a smear campaign against me and caused me to lose 90% of my friends.



Girl A came to me 2 years later and asked if Guy A had slept with Girl B. I said yes. Guy A, convinced Girl B to lie about the situation. Girl A cut contact with me. Eventually Girl A found out the truth several years later and dumped him. I never got an apology or closure.

#23 Had a short lived fling with a girl in my old friend group and I called it off because she was going around telling people very personal things I said in confidence about me and my mental health (that had literally nothing to do with her). I was drinking at home one night with my roommates and she stopped by (she was friends with my roommates before and after all this.





I decide in my very drunk state in a moment of clarity that A: I didn't want to be around this woman, and B: I didn't want to say anything I'd later regret, and C: It's for the best I just grab a glass of water and go to sleep.





As I'm just falling asleep, booze hitting me pretty hard, my bedroom door opens and the woman says she just wants to talk. In increasingly impolite and even hostile tones, I keep telling her to please leave, leave now, get the f**k out, I don't want to talk to you, I'm drunk just leave me the f**k alone, and then passed out. She decided it was okay to spend the night in my bed even though she was repeatedly told I didn't want her there, she was perfectly sober and I definitely wasn't, and she could've gone back upstairs or gone home any time she wanted.





I was livid, I was extremely angry, I went ballistic and called her out for her disgusting behavior and told her I never wanted to see her again.





But apparently, I was the bad guy in all this, except for two out of like a dozen people who remained friends with me after this. .

#24 We found out that a former friend in our circle had gone full QAnon and was in the January 6th riots. So that's *fun*.

#25 Our friend just vanished. Straight up disappeared and nobody knew where he went.



I was on a two week school trip back then myself, so I was more disconnected of the whole thing, but apparently his parents had divorced (only one person got the info very late) and he wanted a short break to gather his thoughts. He even had made plans with our other friends to meet after said time. Only to just… not to do so.

He stopped answering to everyone, abandoned every account he had and… just stopped being.



The friend, who got the memo, and I had suspected for a while that he might be depressed, due to his slowly growing drinking habit in the evening and subtle change in personality. We even voiced our concerns back then, which he, according to his own words, appreciated.



Those of us who could would try to visit him often and look for him at home, only for his new roommate to just turn them away with “he isn’t home at the moment.” Don’t know if he delivered the memos or gifts we left either.



I understand if he didn’t want to be friends with us anymore. Anyone has the right to that and doesn’t have to justify it, but since the change came so sudden and concerned everyone, especially since he wasn’t doing well, everyone was really worried.



A few months later one of our other friends met him surprisingly at a work event, where he tried to talk with him. He was miserable and not looking good, but alive, which to some extent calmed some of us a bit. According to our friend he was indeed depressed and was trapped in the non stop downwards spiral, where he couldn’t answer his friends but wanted to, feeling more and more ashamed of himself and so withdrawing even more. My friend tried to calm him and had apparently a good talk. They even made plans to meet again, only for my friend to cancel them due to an own private emergency. After that our missing friend didn’t respond again.



Shortly after that there was a huge fight with some

other friends of the group (unrelated, but the stress from said incident didn’t help), which split it definitely. It was pure chaos and a stressful time. I mean we still talk separately together, do stuff now and then, even got new friends into the group, but it’s not the same anymore…

Also it might seem rather silly, but I still write to my missing friend from time to time – don’t know if he gets them though. As long as he doesn’t tell me to quit it, I will continue to do so. I miss him dearly.



Sorry for the long rant. It has been two years, but I just realised how much this has affected me.

I just hope he’s doing better, everything else is not important.

#26 God, it's so embarrassing. Twilight came out when i was in middle school or so. One of my then friends, Friend A, had the book but didn't want to loan (I was very poor and the library didn't have it) it to me because "it's her thing." Another one of my friends loaned me her copy instead. The other friend threw a tantrum. Kept it up for weeks. The group split in two.



Those who thought I shouldn't have bother to read the book even though I read books like they were water to avoid making Friend A mad and those who thought the Friend A was childish for thinking she owned the rights to reading a book released to the public and could prevent others from reading it.



My sister nearly got into a fist fight with Friend A over it for treating me so poorly.

#27 In our friend group of seven there is one girl who is simply beautiful and lovely all round.



One guy in our group Dave, asked her out but she just wanted to be friends so she said no. He never got over it. He recently got a girlfriend and after dating her for about 4 months, he texted the girl in our friend group:”I’m sorry, but I can’t talk to you anymore. There is a reason why I’m doing this, but I can’t tell you right now.” He cut all contact with us, but only messaged the girl. Obviously we think Dave is still in love with her and had to cut contact because of his new girlfriend.



Another guy in our group Mark, is also in love with the same girl. On her birthday we had a party and some of our friends live further away so they slept over at her house. Including Mark who had yet to give her a gift when the party was over and everyone who didn’t stay the night had left. So when most people had left he worked up the courage to give her his gift. It was a €1200 necklace. Mind you she had no idea Mark was into her before this and she was not into him. When she got this expensive present she had no idea what to do with it. She awkwardly thanked him and didn’t make a big deal out if it. He told me it was a stupid idea and it was super uncomfortable being around her the next day.



Now I have a question for the readers. Would you wear an expensive necklace a casual guy friend who is in love with you bought you?

#28 I discovered, after a few too many inconsistencies in stories told, that one of the group was wanted by the state police for mail fraud, and had been using an assumed name with us. I wound up getting a copy of her priors along with a mugshot, and sent it out to everyone at once. A few months later we found a story about her arrest.

#29 One of the former members of my friend group started selling d***s to children and bringing them to his place to get high together.



We knew he was a dealer but selling to kids crossed a red line. One of us admitted to anonymously tipping off the cops about it. There's 2 circumstances among us where snitching is 100% acceptable. If one of us beat our gf, or anything involving children.

#30 Two of them decided to start a small business. One of them left the other for about a month to take a seasonal job at a firm. The other guy has always been to in-constant through life and didn't keep up the business. They got into fights over the the direction of said business and never talked to each other again.



Months later, 2 different people that were a couple got jobs in different citites and tried to make things work long distance. she became distant and he later found out she was seeing other guys while they hadn't officially broken up. She claimed he'd become distant and careless with her (I seriously doubt it). They broke up.



After a few more months later, he finds out she's been visiting the hometown more often to see three other guys from the group. Allegations say they were trying to make moves on her. Civil war breaks out and the group breaks up with some people taking her side and me and others taking his. We never talk to the other faction after that.



Finally, another friend gets flirty with me, I go for it. Later on she says I overstpped boundaries. I apologize, she forgives me and we declare we're just friends from now on. Then one night she gets tipsy and kisses me. Days later I confront her about it and task her what does she feel about me. She sets on staying as friends. I tell her that from now on she has to have more initative in the friendship. She never reaches out again.



*"That's life, Betty. You say hello, you walk alongside someone for a while, and then you say goodbye,"* .

#31 I was the incident. I was dating a guy who was part of a group of three best friends. I became friends with one of his best friends (best friend #2). The guy I was dating started to become a real jerk, so we broke up. I leaned on best friend #2 during this time and our friendship really bloomed. Welp, we fell in love. Douche-guy accused us of having cheated, turned best friend #3 against us, and the trio became a duo. It’s been a decade… best friend #2 (now Husband) says I was worth it.

#32 There’s this one girl I met through work who we all refer to now as the Common Denominator.



She introduced me to all her friends and my now current boyfriend who introduced me to all of his friends so I am grateful for that.



However, after about a year her boyfriend would walk around saying how much he really disliked her and was planning on breaking up. None of us really understood why until we witnessed her get raging drunk and attempted to push him down the stairs to their flat infront of us all. On top of this they would have screaming arguments whenever we all went out for drinks or dinner together.



She cannot withhold a job and it turns out he was funding her entire lifestyle/flat/nights out and obvious weed problem. When she got wind that her boyfriend had been asking us all for advice she systematically isolated him from us all and tried to turn us all against eachother even though (the boys especially) had been friends since primary school. She did this by creating multiple group chats but excluding one person from each chat to create this sort of narrative for herself as well really obviously messaging us all from his account too.



We’ve all remained solid friends and maintained our relationships with eachother and our respective partners. From what I’ve heard it’s just those two and he’s lost all his childhood friends.



(We are all aware this is an abusive relationship and have tried and tried to reason with him but he will just not break up with her. We have however, always said we will be here whenever he needs us but he’s stopped reaching out to us no matter how hard we’ve tried). It’s all a bit sad but yeah… f**k you common denominator.



Edit: I have so so so many more anecdotes and context to had to why she is truly the vilest person we all know but I just don’t think I’d have the time to share them all.

#33 We were all 14 years old. Paid older kids to buy us alcohol. Later on we all went home, however one of our friends drank way too much. Half a bottle of Vin Coco. 2 friends stayed with him where he later fell into a duck pond. His parents started phoning around cause he did not return home yet.



He was found at a friends house lying in his own vomit on the floor.



We all got busted and punished. Things were not the same after that.

#34 My three friends A, J, and M had all been friends for probably 10 years. A and J were dating but M was often still very flirty with J...sometimes in front of A. None of us ever said anything because A didn't seem to care so why should we? Then A and J got engaged. 1 month before the wedding, M wrote a 4 page front and back hand written note to J saying all the reasons why she shouldn't marry A and that M was the better option for her. We were all shocked and thought it was kind of pathetic. A and J uninvited M to their wedding. This was maybe 7 or so years ago and I'm pretty sure A and J haven't spoken to M since. It was some crazy times. It definitely all worked out for the best though considering I always thought M was a f*****g creep. He's 33 and his hairline is receding more and more each day. Kinda makes me happy. F**k that guy.

#35 I dropped a whole social group and family members after my ex girlfriend cheated with another friend from the group . He actually lived with my cousin and my cousin decided not to tell me until the last minute.



So i dropped everyone, moved to a different city and dont speak to any of them





I havent spoke to my cousin or my aunt since.

#36 One of the guys had a relationship with a 16 year old when he was 22. He swore up and down that she was the one that seduced him and it was consensual. He didn't seem to realize that, legally, it doesn't matter if she consented if she's under 18.

#37 He created and runs an indie comic book. He made a FB post commenting about how the page was reaching a Friends Limit and if anybody has any of that "woke c**p" they aren't welcome.

I posted:

Define Woke

He went off at me in DMs with insane nonsense including Oxford is woke for its definitions and that his personal definitions are all that matters.

He blocked half the friend group (my brother for being my brother) and another guy because he said once "I can't wait to play my cleric again in 's game" because that clearly means the other friend *HATES* the game he runs.

Then he left the dnd game chat... for the 4th and last time in as many months. (The first time was because I pointed out that he wasn't party leader, we were a group of equals with my PC following a different PC entirely due to backstory.

#38 It’s started when my friend Group of Me, Salt and Mat merged with another friend group with main character Rix.



We were all mostly just out of Highschool and still had that edgy humor inside us, so when Rix continued on about lolis and what is now known as ‘MAP’ rhetoric, we just thought of it as more edgy meming. Plus we thought his antics were amusing, like when he had his parents star in a video where he reviewed the Bad Dragon Chance XL, and asking lewd question towards voice actors for a children’s TV show.



But he started acting up more in public and at conventions, like having his of age girlfriend pretend to be under aged in public and posting more MAP rhetoric online, it eventually got the attention of the internet, and he had his own, quite large, KiwiFarms thread that listed his home address, his phone number, and his parent’s phone numbers.



We all kinda side eyed this, like “Maybe we shouldn’t hang out with this guy.” But when we ourselves started getting named in the kiwifarms thread, we were like, “okay, time to ghost this f****r.”



So we did, a couple members of the merged group, like Mat, took Rix’s side and stayed with him, but most of us weren’t completely brain-rotted and knew to keep our distance.



TLDR: My Little Pony. Not even once.

#39 When I was 14 we were all over at a friend’s house one weekend. We started fighting/attacking each other for fun, pretty typical 14 year old boy stuff. Problem was one guy just wouldn't stop, we all told him we were done but he just wouldn’t stop. We ended up having to barricade ourselves in a different friend’s garage while he body slammed the door… this went on for about 45 minutes until he got tired. Still not entirely sure what that was about.

#40 So we were in school when this happened so we are at lunch and come to find out one of my friends has a knife and he is going to [end] this one kid because he is annoying so I had no choice but to tell him I only did it so he could get the help he needed. Oh, and just an FYI Oh and my other friends got pissed off at me for doing it.

#41 One of my best friends was getting married. In the months leading up to it, his mother had a falling out with his fiancee about throwing her a second shower while the fiancee was working in another part of the country. They eventually all seemingly make up but his mom never got over it. There was a big misunderstanding at the rehearsal dinner (truly too long for this) and my buddy's family made an absolute a*s of themselves. He disowned his parents that night and his brother told him to find a new best man.



They shared a family plan and shut off my buddy's phone the morning of his wedding. While we're all having a good time, he's panicing and setting up a new phone number and transfering all his work stuff over to his new number. His parents told everyone on their side that the wedding was off. The wedding wasn't off. His side of the church was near empty, I had to write a best man's speech the night before and help the wedding planner rearrange the dining hall so it didn't look like his whole family flaked on him. It's been five years of his parents writing letters, chasing them in stores (small town), and showing up to their house unannounced. They've not acknowledged his wife once in any communication. His mom told all her customers the wedding was off, but everyone in town can clearly see my friends are very much married. She stopped working all together not long after.



My brother could commit capital murder and I'd still be on his side of the courtroom. F**k you, I hope you see this.

#42 There was the time one guys girlfriend broke up with him on St Patricks day and got kicked out of the bar for trying to fight the bouncer and then sat on the corner of the street for 20 minutes crying, decided to walk 8 miles to go fight the other guy the girl left him for, and was tackled by his dad after everyone that knew him gave up trying to control his behavior and called his family and the cops brought him back to his apartment hours later and gave us all business cards to call in case he has a breakdown again.



There was the time the same guy got off work as an armed security guard and came home to where we were all pre-gaming and decided it was a good idea to pass around his service firearm where one of the girls one of our friends brought squeezed the trigger and put a hole in the wall and the cops came to talk/lecture us on gun safety because she left about 2 minutes after the gun went off. Didn't even stick around to see if the people downstairs were okay.



And who could forget when the same guy, still being pissed off at the other guy for stealing his girlfriend a year later and after they broke up, decided it would be a smart idea to make an "anonymous" threatening phone call to tell the other guy hes still mad and is going to shoot him, from one of our roommates cellphones and about 10 minutes after I got home from work I had a very unfriendly swat officer forcing my face into the very dirty carpet after I just took 2 bong hits straight to the dome.



We stopped talking to him after that and it was a very tense 3 months until our lease was up and we graduated.

#43 I have a really Hot Friend and a Less Hot Friend who was really competitive. Guys would go after hot friend looking for a hookup and she would generally turn them down because that’s not really her thing. Less hot friend would compete with hot friend for the attention of the guys, not really realising she was only playing herself. So when they guys got rejected, LHF was there to scoop on the rebound. Even as a self admitted and very proud s**t, the notches on her bedpost weren’t about the sex she was having, but the sex that HF *wasn’t* having, because she was winning a competition that again, was happening entirely in her head.

Ultimately this caused a rift in the friend group, there was a particular inciting incident I can’t be bothered going into in detail, but basically when LHF finally got an actual boyfriend at a time HF didn’t have one, LHF started blowing off social commitments with HF in ways that were really inconvenient and giving really phony apologies for her behaviour. HF finally decided that she had hit her limit and if that’s how LHF was gonna be, she didn’t have time for it anymore, and started cutting LHF out of invites to stuff. Most people sided with HF on that one.

#44 A friend goes on a somewhat sexual show. You have 3 rooms. A, B and C. If you dont like the girl in room A then you would go to room B. If you dont like B then you would go to room C. You can not go back to a room you already visited. If you liked B and stayed there then you will never find out about room C.



He did the show in secret and did not tell anyone. People found out and started to make fun of it. It reached our friend group and we were supportive but also made jokes of it.



Instead of owning what he did on that show, he cut all ties with everyone. Even with family. Moved to an other city, got married and has 2 kids now. He still blames us and his family for everything that happened after he was on that show.

#45 My husbands friends wife swapped a few times. Both were (stupidly) trying for babies at the time. One girl got pregnant and they couldn’t be sure who the father was. She wanted to wait to find out, the other three pressured her to have an abortion. She spiralled after having it, ended up in a mental health facility for a few days. The next month the other couple fall pregnant and keep the baby, the other couple didn’t stay together post abortion and they’re both still single living in different towns unable to find someone. It was all really sad.

#46 Our gaming group lived in the same apartment complex, so we were forever wandering back and forth from each others' places.



My husband and I had to move to another place. Around the same time, four of our friends started having landlord troubles. We found out there were empty apartments at our complex, so we told them to check the place out. They liked it and decided to sign a lease.



Less than 24 hours after they moved in, they were victims of an armed home invasion. Two were shot, thankfully non-fatally, but both of them are disabled for life.



While the two that were shot were in the hospital, the other two moved in with us. They were, to say the least, bad guests. We were finding soda cans and candy wrappers stuffed in sofas and hidden behind furniture for months afterwards.



When they moved back to their apartment, they took advantage of the apartment managers' pity and scammed months of free rent out of them before they said "Enough is enough," and told them to leave.



They had completely trashed the apartment. On top of it, they told the company coming after them for the rent that the two injured guys were still on the lease (they were not)and should go after them too. The other guys had to spend their recuperation time trying to prove they weren't liable for that rent.



Of the two that weren't injured, one went back to their home state, the other moved back home and cut contact with everyone.



One good thing came out of it. The two guys who were shot started hanging out more often with each other. One guy's sister made friends with the other guy. Then they started dating. They've now been together for over 10 years and have two kids.

#47 That one girl who used to be in the group went through the whole group except for my ugly a*s.

#48 Someone was attracted to another friend in the group. Problem was the dude has never talked to her, or really any women in his life. Not that there's anything wrong with it, but he's over 30 and a virgin as well.



One time it was just him and I and he was talking to me about her. Confessed his feelings and asked for advice, etc. The thing is, she's not attracted to him and everyone knows this. His conversation started getting a little creepy despite my efforts to hint at him that she doesn't like him that way.



He kept going on and on and it was really weirding me out, like stalkerish behavior. I mentioned it to her as soon as he left and a day or so later she messaged him letting him down easy telling him that multiple people had come to her with this. He still put two and two together and immediately got pissy. He even went so far as to threaten to "punch my face in" if he saw me (he's never been in a fight either).



I told the friends who had told me about his threat that if he even attempts to do anything to me, I'm dropping him faster than he can blink. He continued to be creepy with her for a few months before giving up despite her blocking him and everything. He now very rarely participates in anything and if either I or this girl show up, he shuts down, stops talking and gets sullen and eventually leaves.



A lot of us are sick of his attitude and we've slowly stopped engaging with him. The last thing I remember him doing and it was still weird as f**k, was he have another male friend in the group a**l beads as a birthday gift.



Edit: Oh, forgot to add, the friend who received the a**l beads is straight as an arrow as well. So that just made it weirder.

#49 Late 70’s.



There was 4 of us. serious relationships. By that time starting to drift us apart. .R had two young boys. He was dealing C, unbeknownst to me, and some former clients found where he lived and came to rob him. They pointed shotguns at his kids and the mother. Give them the d***s or else. He gives up his stash. When their gone R is very happy that he didn’t lose all or it. Your kids and partner were close to death and all you care about is that they didn’t get it all. That was the end of our friendship. We had totally different values.



The mother left with her kids.



Many years later he tried to restart the friendship. I still want nothing to do with him.

#50 A person I kinda considered a friend made a series of online threats, against me, and other people I knew, over really trivial stuff. Like, serious threats, bullying, intimidation tactics, etc.



This person is now facing full-on expulsion from not only our friend-group, but also the club we're all members of, which is gonna drive them nuts, because they're all about status and position and who they're connected to - so being kicked out of the club is going to be a massive black mark against their social-climbing.

#51 One of my friends our senior year, decided to do the bird box challenge with her beanie… while driving her car. She ended up going over a patch of ice and slid. She went into oncoming traffic and crashed into another vehicle. She was on national news. We all called her the bird box girl.

#52 Was basically manipulated into dating this girl who was obsessed with me and infiltrated my group of friends with the intention of forcing me to see her if I wanted to see them. Asked both parties to stop doing it or I'd leave for my peace of mind. Friends of 20+ years chose her.



Needless to say, she disappeared once she realized I left the group for good and her tactic wasn't working. A year later we reconciled, but nah, it's not the same anymore. As of today my best friends are other people.



Out of all of them, only two realized and understood my side, those are still fantastic friends who always defended me and scolded my other "friends".



Oh before you ask: no there was literallt zero sex involved between her and them. Which somehow hurt even more.

#53 Girl in our friendship group had a habit of cheating on her partner instead of just breaking up and moving onto the next guy. She stopped for two years but then started having trouble with her current fella which we were all aware of. Our friendship group had a Xmas party at someone's house once a year.



Well that year she turns up with this other guy, big meathead boxer type, and before he turns up she's like, "you must ABSOLUTELY not make a big deal out of this".



All the girls in the group went along with it like it was absolutely normal. Laughing, joking with him. All the lads were massively uncomfortable, as we got along with the original lad just fine. It caused ructions between the guys and the girls (some of whom were partnered up with the girls) and just how easily they could be okay with someone getting cheated on. I think it made a lot of the lads feel quite sus towards their gfs because, if they could hold up a perfect charade for their friend, could their friends do it for them?



We definitely stopped hanging out less and one couple, I think, broke up because of it.



Moral (if any): backing up your friend is fine, but if they've done something horrible it WILL make you look bad.

#54 Friend married guy after a few years. Guy integrated into friendship group. Guy and Friend divorced after Guy said no longer wants kids. Guy and Friend's Best Friend hooked up nearly immediately (Best Friend also in friendship group). Both Guy and Best Friend dropped from group, few years later have baby.

#55 Wow mine feels weak as f**k in comparison to the ones im reading, one of us became a right wing extremist and tore everyone apart.

#56 Our friend group was a group of 3. There were other friends that were in and out of our lives since one of our friends was an upperclassman. We all graduated circa 2000. I will change the names for anonymity. There was me Derek, and Rob. Rob was your classic "start s**t since I'm the smallest since I know my bigger friends can kick your a*s" sort of guy, but also usually the life of the party. Derek was a lot more laid back; just a good man but not really good with the ladies. I was kinda just there as the youngest and most immature, but by far the biggest and strongest.



Rob graduated way before the rest of us. Derek was next and I was the last one left in high school. We all kinda drifted apart after high school. Derek joined the military, and once his enlistment was up, he did a lot overseas work with American supporters and made his fortune. Rob just kinda kept doing the same s**t he always did in high school: cheating on girls, d***s, selling d***s, etc... I just kept working since I was the poverty-stricken one.



Around 2009, my sister calls me hysterical that our friend Derek has passed away. It kinds hit me like a splash of cold water. I was stunned and in denial. There was no way... Anyway, I reached out to our old friend group: Rob and some others that joined the group after they both graduated before me. They weren't good people, so consequently, I stopped hanging out with the group. Rob just attracted that sort of crowd, and Derek was just one of those see-good-in-everyone types.



The story I was able to piece together goes:



One of the newly-joined friends to the group was getting married, so this night was his bachelor party. They started at a strip club, but another in the group suggested that they should end the night in the next state over so they could gamble at a casino. Derek went and withdrew... a couple thousand in cash so he could pay for the groom-to-be to gamble and maybe some others in the group that may have been struggling at the time so everyone could be part of the celebration.



While at the strip club, one of the dancers noticed that Derek had a lot of cash. I guess he was just the one paying for everything for everyone, so naturally, someone is going to notice. She started to be extra clingy with him and eventually asked what he was doing when they were done. He told her the plan. Well she wanted to tag along and just hang with him while everyone else was partying it up since he was more laid back and not doing crazy s**t. He agreed and the plan was for her to leave work, go home and change, and they could pick her up there.



Once they got to her place, he knocks on the door. The dancer's boyfriend was waiting to ambush my buddy for his cash. He ran around the side of the house and hit him square in the face. My buddy is two sheets to the wind at this point, so there was no bracing for the hit or any expectation of anything other than picking up a cute girl. He goes down like a sack of potatoes and lands straight on the back of his head. He is bleeding everywhere and the "friend group" all finally notice what is going on and they run out to help him.



They get him back into the car and drive him home. They had to drive past THREE hospitals to get to his house. He is unconscious and bleeding all over the back of the car. They get him home, a whole hour away from where this all happens. He doesn't live in our hometown anymore, so they take him to his mother's house. They leave him on the couch and tell his mother that he just had a lot to drink. (They must have cleaned him up by this point.) She thanked them for bringing him home "safely."



The next morning, it is getting later into the day and Derek's mother gets worried and tries to wake him up. He has passed away in his sleep. His mother and sister never really got over the whole thing. He really was a shining light in the lives of many, myself included.



I wasn't there, so some of the information I was given I can't really take to heart, but a lot seem to believe that this was all a setup and when they took him to his mother's house, they knew they shouldn't have. They just wanted a quick cash grab, I guess? I never really thought a few thousand dollars was worth our friend's life. I still think about him today and how I haven't seen his mother or his sister in years. They don't live in the same house anymore.



The funeral was the last time we were all together. I was glad to see so many people there at his funeral. I hope that when I pass, I have even half that many people there. You know someone did some good in their life when they pass away at 25 and there is a whole lifetime of people attending your funeral. I was terribly sad but so proud to see I wasn't the only life he touched for the better.



Having said all that, I don't really speak to the group anymore. As a matter of fact, when someone from those early days in my life asks about our old group, I get kinda angry and upset inside and wish I knew what really happened and why the hell they decided to neglect medical care for someone that would have done the same for them.



I know you asked for the time and I probably told you how to build a clock, but I never really told anyone else about all this. Thank you. It was cathartic for me to get it all out!

#57 When the TSA escorted our friends off our flight, that was the beginning of the end.



One of the girls in our friend group got hit by the pandemic pretty hard and started drinking/smoking during work hours and becoming really overall unhealthy. Since then, every public outing with her involved her becoming some kind of belligerent or rude to strangers. Our group was pretty tight so we put up with it and continued inviting her and her husband on group vacations.



Returning from one vacation, where she was see-sawing between being really stoned and being really agitated and rude, she got into an altercation on our flight with a flight attendant and another passenger. Let me be clear in saying this passenger did nothing wrong, and the flight attendant was totally justified in calling TSA to remove them (her & her husband) from the airplane. Husband stayed pretty quiet and defaulted to going along to whatever she said about her being the victim in all of this and how she was going to write to the airline to get the flight attendant fired.



This past September there was an upcoming trip involving her, and the rest of the group had an internal discussion where one girl agreed to be the person to tell her that she had changed, she was a very rude person now, she had serious issues she needed to work on, and we were uninviting her to the trip and refunding her the tickets. Contact with her has been minimal - and we in the friend group have noticed an improvement in our social gatherings. It's sad because before the pandemic we all got along great (I was particularly close with her and her husband) but that last trip was the first solid nail in the coffin and the rest of the nails came quickly.