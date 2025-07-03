ADVERTISEMENT

Do your palms get sweaty when your phone starts ringing and you realize you’ll have to answer it? Do you have to hype yourself up for 15 minutes before approaching an employee in a store to ask for help? Are you thrilled when your friends cancel plans last minute, and you get to spend an evening by yourself?

If you answered yes to any of the questions above, first of all, you’re not alone. And second, you seem to have come to the right place! We took a trip to the Social Anxiety Memes Instagram account and gathered some of their most relatable posts below. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you feel seen!