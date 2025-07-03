ADVERTISEMENT

Do your palms get sweaty when your phone starts ringing and you realize you’ll have to answer it? Do you have to hype yourself up for 15 minutes before approaching an employee in a store to ask for help? Are you thrilled when your friends cancel plans last minute, and you get to spend an evening by yourself?

If you answered yes to any of the questions above, first of all, you’re not alone. And second, you seem to have come to the right place! We took a trip to the Social Anxiety Memes Instagram account and gathered some of their most relatable posts below. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you feel seen!

#1

Ghost looking out a window with a caption about staying inside and feeling weird, illustrating social anxiety memes.

socialanxietymeme Report

    #2

    Cartoon character wrapped in a blanket looking tired beside a bed, illustrating social anxiety memes about low energy.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #3

    Cartoon character Spongebob sitting calmly surrounded by fire, illustrating social anxiety memes about headphones being removed.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    Although this list is lighthearted, it’s important to remember that social anxiety disorder, or social phobia, can be a serious issue. According to the Mayo Clinic, some of the behavioral and emotional symptoms of having social anxiety include constantly fearing situations where you may be judged, worrying about embarrassing yourself or having an intense fear of interacting with strangers.

    It’s perfectly normal to feel shy or uncomfortable in some situations, especially if they’re new to you, but avoiding people or avoiding trying new things out of fear isn’t necessarily healthy. Individuals with social anxiety also often expect the worst possible outcome from any negative experience in a social situation.
    #4

    Squidward from SpongeBob with a tired expression, illustrating social anxiety memes about awkward social plans.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #5

    Tweet from Typical Girl humorously describing the difficulty of sleeping and waking up well, related to social anxiety memes.

    GirlishWish Report

    #6

    Woman in a four-panel social anxiety meme reflecting on past, present, and future worries with a glass of water.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    Social anxiety can even manifest in physical symptoms for some unlucky people. These might include blushing, accelerated heart rate, trembling, sweating, upset stomach or nausea, feeling out of breath, getting dizzy or lightheaded, muscle tension or feeling as though your mind has gone blank.

    If you struggle with social anxiety, you’re probably familiar with a long list of experiences that feel much more challenging than they should be. For example, going to a party, making eye contact, going on a date, striking up a conversation, eating in front of other people or even using a public restroom might feel scary. But the good news is that there are a variety of ways in which you can treat this anxiety.  
    #7

    Man with halo edited above his head, standing with hands on hips in clouds, relating to social anxiety memes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #8

    Owl showing wide-eyed expression illustrating social anxiety in public, featured in social anxiety memes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #9

    Cartoon virus with a confused face captioned about living with caffeine and anxiety, referencing social anxiety memes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    The National Institute of Mental Health notes that psychotherapy can often be helpful when combatting social anxiety disorder. Exposure therapy, for example, can help patients become more comfortable with social interactions over time. But medication can sometimes go a long way as well. Antidepressants, beta-blockers and anti-anxiety meds might be able to help individuals finally feel calm when faced with stressful situations. There is absolutely no shame in seeking help to get your anxiety under control.
    #10

    Man holding a cup sitting on a couch with a caption about liking social anxiety memes related to stress and shyness.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #11

    Cartoon character lying in bed looking anxious with a wolf biting their foot, illustrating social anxiety memes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #12

    Text post from Tom Hulme about the lack of mental health education, relevant to social anxiety memes and awareness.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    According to the National Institute of Mental Health, support groups might even be able to help those struggling with social anxiety. And while it might be difficult to find others who are willing to openly discuss their mental health issues, pages like Social Anxiety Memes can allow individuals to know that they’re not alone. In fact, there are plenty of other people who feel the same way! There’s no need to suffer in silence.

    #13

    SpongeBob looking emotional while holding a notepad with a heart, illustrating social anxiety memes feelings.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #14

    Cat peeking nervously from behind a door illustrating social anxiety memes about avoiding text message responses.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #15

    Black and white comic panels depicting social anxiety memes with a character and an anxious brain saying danger twice.

    socialanxietymeme , hannahhillam Report

    Another underrated method of combatting social anxiety is using humor to cope. But the Social Anxiety Institute notes on their website that laughter really can be medicine when it comes to social phobia. They first explain that the endorphins we get flooded with when laughing can cancel out the adrenaline and cortisol that people with social anxiety are often feeling the effects of. This can help them stay cool, calm and collected and remind them that they’re not actually in any danger. 
    #16

    Person in Pikachu costume hugging smiling child, illustrating social anxiety memes about fear of being judged while socializing.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #17

    Meme illustrating social anxiety with panic and calm reactions to receiving an unexpected invitation to go out.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #18

    A person taking a selfie with a serious expression, illustrating relatable social anxiety memes about self-perception.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    Of course, humor can bring about many social benefits as well. Laughter might make a person more comfortable expressing their true feelings, and it can quickly break the tension in any room. At the same time, humor brings people together and strengthens bonds, so laughing with others might make it much easier for socially anxious individuals to make friends.
    #19

    Person walking off cliff edge with text joke, relatable social anxiety memes about awkward everyday moments.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #20

    Social anxiety memes humor featuring a classic painting of Jesus and 12 close friends at the Last Supper gathering.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #21

    Close-up of a black dog with wide eyes, illustrating social anxiety memes about unexpected phone calls.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    Because of all the benefits people with anxiety can experience from laughing, Dr. Richards at the Social Anxiety Institute says it should always be utilized in therapy groups. “I have the group stand up and begin to laugh,” he shared. “We don't laugh at anything specifically; we just laugh. Laughter seems forced and difficult at first, but the more you become accustomed to laughing for longer lengths, the more you feel natural and the easier it is to reduce feelings of self-consciousness.” 
    #22

    Squidward character looking annoyed while sitting at a table having tea alone, illustrating social anxiety memes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #23

    Social anxiety meme showing fear of being judged in public contrasted with reality of no views or attention online.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #24

    Cartoon character holding a pen with a worried expression, illustrating social anxiety memes on a simple background.

    emmymhartman Report

    We hope you’re enjoying your scroll through these memes about social anxiety, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly relatable, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve found any effective ways of managing your anxiety. Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article featuring similar memes, we’ve got the perfect list to visit next right here!  
    #25

    Meme showing introverts happily wearing masks with sunglasses, highlighting social anxiety memes and comfort in staying in.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #26

    Man labeled God squeezing Anxiety and Depression onto Patrick Star labeled Me, illustrating social anxiety memes humor.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #27

    Mona Lisa with messy hair and tired eyes, humorously illustrating social anxiety memes about doing everything alone.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #28

    Comparison of weak and strong social skills featuring muscular and small Doge dogs, a relatable social anxiety meme.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #29

    A person labeled me dancing among a crowd labeled with anxiety, depression, and stress in a social anxiety memes context.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #30

    Meme showing a cartoon rabbit saying no to rest, highlighting social anxiety and insecurities affecting sleep plans.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #31

    Close-up of a sad SpongeBob meme illustrating social anxiety memes about avoiding phone calls and staying in.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #32

    Text meme comparing depression, insomnia, and sleep anxiety with a bird screaming surrounded by repeated "A"s, related to social anxiety memes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #33

    Yellow cartoon hand holding a blue pamphlet with text about isolation, reflecting social anxiety memes humor.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #34

    Male character from TV show looking tired, caption about anxiety and lack of sleep, related to social anxiety memes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #35

    Young person with glasses responding to plans by saying they’ll stay in their bedroom, reflecting social anxiety memes humor.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #36

    Man labeled Me painting a bird labeled the anxiety in my head on canvas, while actual problem is shown as an egg on table, social anxiety memes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #37

    Person using a clear ruler to hide pencil while feeling anxious about being watched, illustrating social anxiety memes humor.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #38

    Clown character with red hair and glasses expressing awkwardness about accidentally oversharing feelings in social anxiety memes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #39

    Illustration of a socially anxious person and Jesus with a caption about social anxiety memes on small everyday challenges.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #40

    Man in elevator with eyes closed and hand on chest expressing relief, illustrating social anxiety memes about introverts.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #41

    Social anxiety memes about introverts delaying replies and feeling guilty for avoiding social interactions.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #42

    Person in orange robe standing alone on green hills, reflecting social anxiety and the need to stay isolated after socializing.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #43

    Cartoon of a woman in a red dress offering money to a man in a car, with introverts asking for help making a doctor's appointment, social anxiety memes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #44

    Bart Simpson looking sad with tears and then wearing sunglasses using a cane, illustrating social anxiety memes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #45

    Funny social anxiety meme comparing a cat hiding under the bed to feeling antisocial when visitors arrive.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #46

    Golden retriever labeled My dog posing as if pushing the leaning Tower of Pisa labeled anxiety and depression, social anxiety memes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #47

    Black and white meme with a man in a suit and text about social anxiety memes and imaginary audience fears.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #48

    Man with hands on hips looking at papers, illustrating social anxiety memes about overthinking past arguments.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #49

    Two-panel meme showing a white cat looking anxious when invited and indifferent when not invited, illustrating social anxiety memes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #50

    Social anxiety meme showing a person preferring to search 40 minutes in a shop rather than ask staff for help.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #51

    A woman smiling and lying on a couch covered with a blanket, relatable social anxiety meme about canceled plans.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #52

    Tweet about single introverts humorously hoping their future love will teleport to their living room, reflecting social anxiety memes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #53

    Image of Shrek lying in bed with a tired expression, representing social anxiety memes about not wanting to go out.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #54

    Orange trash bin on sidewalk with label do not breakdown and caption expressing effort, relating to social anxiety memes humor.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #55

    Monkey puppet meme looking uncomfortable, reacting to job requirement of strong communication skills, relevant to social anxiety memes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #56

    Book cover meme about social anxiety showing googling a phone number instead of answering it like an adult for social anxiety memes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #57

    Social anxiety meme showing a tweet about cutting everyone off and disappearing for six months.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #58

    Tweet about social anxiety humor stating first two drinks turn anxious people into normal ones, with many likes and retweets.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #59

    Child with a small smile holding a hamster, a social anxiety meme about replying fast due to limited social interactions.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #60

    Person standing at a party with gold balloons spelling please leave, highlighting social anxiety memes humor.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #61

    Meme showing a person with glasses reacting to someone interrupting them while reading, related to social anxiety memes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #62

    Screenshot of a social media post humorously discussing social anxiety memes about being quiet and reflective versus social.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #63

    Squidward lying in bed wide-eyed, representing social anxiety memes about amplified noises when trying to fall asleep.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #64

    Meme showing multiple sad Squidward faces representing social anxiety memories lasting for years.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #65

    Cartoon character dressed up, looking shy and awkward while checking phone, representing social anxiety memes humor.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #66

    Child in animated classroom looking down nervously at table with humorous caption about social anxiety memes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #67

    SpongeBob struggling to hold back tears when someone raises their voice, representing social anxiety memes and feelings.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #68

    Two young men in a hallway with text about extroverts and social anxiety memes showing preference to be alone.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #69

    Woman with conflicted expression overlayed with a shouting face, illustrating social anxiety memes about awkward conversations.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #70

    Man in beige suit smiling awkwardly while typing on keyboard, humorously expressing social anxiety memes feeling worried inside.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #71

    Woman looking confused with complex math formulas overlayed, illustrating social anxiety memes about text message changes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #72

    Text meme showing escalating ATM card prompts, capturing the humor and frustration found in social anxiety memes online.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #73

    Man with unsure expression in a living room meme highlighting social anxiety moments about forgetting names in social situations.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #74

    Group of cartoon characters wearing sunglasses labeled with social anxiety memes like depression, insomnia, anxiety, loneliness, paranoia, and self doubt.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #75

    Small dog tucked in bed with text about bed being warm, soft, and always there for you, related to social anxiety memes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #76

    A hand gently pets a cat with an anxious expression, illustrating social anxiety memes about confusion from compliments.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #77

    Vintage style illustration showing stress, anxiety, and omicron hiding with knives while person works on self, social anxiety memes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #78

    Social anxiety memes with text about treating birthdays normally versus feeling miserable and wanting to be left alone.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #79

    Scene from a movie showing a thoughtful man with text about introverts and social anxiety memes relating to dating and love.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #80

    Person with spiral eyes and text about trying to get a crush to like them while avoiding interaction, social anxiety memes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #81

    Skeleton dressed as a fairy with wings and tutu, running while holding a wand, relatable social anxiety memes concept.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #82

    Medieval battle scene with soldiers in armor and text about modern life struggles, related to social anxiety memes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #83

    Man standing next to a presentation board with text expressing regret, illustrating social anxiety memes humor.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #84

    Person labeled ME taking a long detour on the street to avoid an EX-CLASSMATE in a social anxiety meme.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #85

    Woman in a store aisle looking thoughtfully at empty shelves representing social anxiety memes about choosing friends to hang out with.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #86

    Social anxiety meme showing a text apology for leaving a message on read without meaning to open it.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #87

    Cartoon mouse holding its head in shock with text about oversharing in a conversation, a social anxiety meme.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #88

    Man sitting on a bench looking stressed and tired, expressing feelings related to social anxiety memes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #89

    Close-up of a clenched fist meme with text about making an excuse and social anxiety memes humor.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #90

    Woman sitting in a car with a blank expression, humorously depicting social anxiety memes about identity and self-awareness.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #91

    Cartoon character smiling with a syringe labeled memes, illustrating social anxiety memes about always being on the phone.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #92

    Multiple Spider-Man characters labeled with different types of anxiety pointing at each other, illustrating social anxiety memes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #93

    SpongeBob waking up happily in bed with text about calm moments before social anxiety kicks in, representing social anxiety memes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #94

    Cat peeking over a table at a burger, illustrating social anxiety memes about self-control and treating yourself.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #95

    Man in dark clothing stands outdoors looking serious with social anxiety meme text about enjoying a peaceful life alone.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #96

    Dog holding a brick in its mouth on a wall, linked to social anxiety memes about introverts and avoiding interaction.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #97

    Batman leaning on railing with text about social anxiety imagining a future after a simple compliment in social anxiety memes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #98

    Social anxiety meme showing wooden figures sitting awkwardly on airplane seats in a cramped configuration.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #99

    Social anxiety memes showing a starter pack list of common anxious behaviors like leg bouncing and overthinking messages.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #100

    Man grimacing awkwardly in an office setting illustrating social anxiety memes about avoiding social interaction.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #101

    Cartoon fish character looking away from a table, illustrating social anxiety memes about avoiding eye contact.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #102

    A man reacting with fear as a yellow bird flies close to his face, illustrating social anxiety memes humorously.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #103

    Child reacting fearfully to a woman, kids pointing and laughing, a nervous student presenting, and a boy missing a basketball shot social anxiety memes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #104

    Two illustrated characters wearing masks, one with a McDonald's hat, showing an awkward social interaction meme about social anxiety memes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #105

    Therapist asks about negative influence causing feelings, person responds with social anxiety memes self-reflection humor.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #106

    A man labeled social anxiety intimidating another man labeled me considering opening my mouth, illustrating social anxiety memes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #107

    Social anxiety meme referencing Spongebob feeling socially anxious and polite during his visit to Sandy's house.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #108

    Social anxiety memes showing humorous tweets about avoiding social interactions and staying in instead of meeting people.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #109

    SpongeBob meme showing contrast between people without mental health issues and someone pretending in a social anxiety meme context.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #110

    Cartoon dog breathing fire with text about managing multiple personalities, illustrating social anxiety memes humor.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #111

    Cartoon character facepalming with text about social anxiety meme humor on dealing with social interactions.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #112

    Social anxiety meme showing awkward conversation where a person tries not to be awkward but responds awkwardly to a greeting.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #113

    Blurry cartoon character nervously reacting to a store employee, illustrating social anxiety memes for introverts.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #114

    Soldier jumping towards another soldier holding a gun with text about social anxiety memes on group work disruption.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #115

    Person labeled Me pointing at butterfly labeled Alcohol, asking if it is anxiety medication, a social anxiety meme.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #116

    Patrick Star from SpongeBob looking sly with text about avoiding phone calls, a social anxiety meme illustration.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #117

    Social anxiety meme showing text about missed opportunities due to shyness and low self-esteem feelings.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #118

    A social anxiety meme showing a dog holding a DVD labeled top 50 mistakes you've made with a space background.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #119

    Definition meme about antistalking, learning a person's routine to avoid them, related to social anxiety memes.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #120

    Multiple tea bags steeping in a pot on a stove, illustrating a humorous social anxiety meme about tea and anxiety relief.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #121

    Elderly man awkwardly pretending to look at milk on a grocery store shelf, illustrating social anxiety memes humor.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #122

    Meme about social anxiety featuring a frustrated person and a red devil character, highlighting phone support frustration.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #123

    Social anxiety memes tweet reading "i like your personality thanks it’s a disorder" with high engagement on Twitter.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #124

    Group of students laughing together in class contrasted with a cat looking anxious, illustrating social anxiety memes concept.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #125

    Cartoon fish nervously checking laptop settings, illustrating social anxiety memes about online class camera and microphone fears.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #126

    Man concentrating intensely with math equations overlay, illustrating social anxiety meme about maintaining eye contact.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #127

    Tweet text about self-reflection and knowing yourself, relatable to social anxiety memes and personal awareness.

    socialanxietymeme Report

    #128

    Text meme about social anxiety comparing cardio exercise to feeling anxious, highlighting social anxiety memes humor.

    socialanxietymeme Report

