“Circle Of Idiots”: 76 Hilarious Memes That Might Make You Feel Seen (New Pics)
How many times have you laughed today? Apparently, the average child giggles about 300 times every single day! Meanwhile, adults typically only chuckle 17 times a day. There’s definitely some room for improvement there. So if you’d like to add some more humor into your day, you’ve come to the right place, pandas!
We took a trip to the Circle of Idiots Instagram page and gathered some of their silliest and most relatable posts below. From memes that might make you feel seen to screenshots from social media that you’ll immediately want to send to your friends, we hope you enjoy scrolling through this list. And be sure to upvote the images that make you giggle!
We’re all well aware of the fact that “an apple a day keeps the doctor away,” but can memes and giggles have the same effect? According to Verywell Mind, they just might. There are some very real health benefits to being exposed to humor, especially for your heart. Apparently, laughing can lower your blood pressure, and in turn, lower your risk of heart disease.
Chuckling with friends can also ease physical pain. When you laugh, you relax, which can ease tension and help you forget for a moment that your body has discomfort. Endorphins can be natural painkillers, so if you’re feeling unwell today, these memes might be able to help!
Are you an insomniac? If so, you might want to try increasing your daily intake of comedy. One study found that engaging in laughter therapy helped residents at a long-term care hospital improve their quality of sleep and reduce their feelings of depression.
Meanwhile, if you want to strengthen your immune system, taking supplements isn’t the only solution. Verywell Mind explains that laughing can increase our antibody-producing cells and strengthen our T cells. In other words, we’re building up a stronger army to fight infections by getting some giggles in!
Unsurprisingly, there are plenty of psychological benefits of having lots of humor in your day as well. Laughing can reduce stress hormones and help us relax. Meanwhile, when we’re happy from hearing a funny joke, we’re more likely to focus on the positives around us. Once you’re in a good mood, you want to make it last for as long as possible!
One surprising benefit of being exposed to hilarious comedy is the fact that it can even improve your memory. A 2021 study concluded that when humor is paired with an informative fact, audiences are more likely to retain that information. Now I’m just wondering why my teachers in school didn’t know this information; I could have remembered everything if my lessons were delivered with a bit of stand-up comedy!
Next, let’s discuss the social benefits of humor. It’s no secret that if you’re a funny person, others will be drawn to you, and you’ll never have a problem making friends. Laughing with others can be a bonding experience, and it brings people closer together. Whether you’re hanging out with a lifelong friend or going on a first date, sharing some laughs can go a long way in strengthening your relationship.
Now, it's important to read the room before telling a joke. But incorporating humor into tense or slightly stressful situations can sometimes be appropriate and even beneficial. It’s difficult to keep fighting with your partner if they’ve just cracked a hilarious joke, and easing the tension can help you clear your mind and focus on the actual issue at hand.
If you’re looking for ways to add more comedy into your own life, meme pages like Circle of Idiots can be a great place to start. But you can also find stand-up comedy shows in your city to attend, watch hilarious shows on Netflix, follow comedians on social media and make an effort to hang out with some of your funniest friends. It might take a bit of effort at first, but once you get giggling, you’ll never want to stop!
We hope you’re enjoying these relatable memes from Circle of Idiots, pandas. Keep upvoting all of your favorites, and don’t forget to pass some humor along to your loved ones. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda list featuring this popular Instagram account, look no further than right here!