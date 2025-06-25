ADVERTISEMENT

How many times have you laughed today? Apparently, the average child giggles about 300 times every single day! Meanwhile, adults typically only chuckle 17 times a day. There’s definitely some room for improvement there. So if you’d like to add some more humor into your day, you’ve come to the right place, pandas!

We took a trip to the Circle of Idiots Instagram page and gathered some of their silliest and most relatable posts below. From memes that might make you feel seen to screenshots from social media that you’ll immediately want to send to your friends, we hope you enjoy scrolling through this list. And be sure to upvote the images that make you giggle!