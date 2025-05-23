“Circle Of Idiots”: 73 Funny And Relatable Memes From This Page That Truly Gets Us (New Pics)
When was the last time you found your sides hurting from laughing too hard? Have you recently giggled to the point of crying or spent 10 minutes trying to collect yourself after hearing a hilarious story? If not, I think we need to change that!
Everyone should have time for laughter in their daily routine. And if you don’t, we highly recommend carving out 10 minutes to scroll through the hilarious memes below. We took a trip to the Circle of Idiots Instagram account and compiled a list of their funniest posts just for you, pandas. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you giggle!
This post may include affiliate links.
There are plenty of meme accounts on Instagram nowadays, and we’re fans of many of them. But Circle of Idiots is special. This page has been around since 2015, and over the past decade, it has managed to amass nearly 3 million followers. The account’s creator is a very dedicated poster, as they’ve shared nearly 12,000 images. And the followers are an active community of comedy lovers.
From memes about work struggles to hilarious observations about society, Circle of Idiots is sure to have something for everyone. So if you enjoy this list, don’t forget to pop over to Instagram and give them a follow! That way, you’ll never go a day without hilarious memes again.
My superhero origin is dangerously close to being my villain origin story...
Since you’re here, scrolling through this list already, there’s a good chance you love memes. But if you’re curious about why exactly these images are so popular in our culture, Pennington Creative has a few possible explanations. First, they note that memes are essentially virtual inside jokes.
Most memes won’t make sense to everyone, even if they are relatable to a wide audience. You might need context to understand them, which can make them even more hilarious to those who are in on the joke. If you create a meme about a colleague, only your friends at work will find it funny. And if you post a meme about a current event, only those who have kept up with the news will understand. These seemingly silly images can be a great way to bring people and communities together.
Chihuahuas can be well-behaved, too. They need training just like all other dogs. Problem is that their owners often don't think that it's necessary, as they are so little and can do no harm. But having a Labrador myself, I can also relate with the author of the post.
Memes can also be an excellent way to break the tension. Asking your roommate to stop leaving dishes in the sink or to clean their hair out of the shower can be uncomfortable. But if you leave a clever and hilarious meme kindly pointing out how nice it would be for them to tidy up more often, they might understand the message without being offended. A meme guarantees that your message is conveyed without being too harsh or serious. After all, finding humor in everything can be a great life skill!
The New Belgium brewery in Ft Collins used to have free post cards you could send. I also sent cards to the only drunk addresses I could remember.
Another excellent use of memes is how they allow us to tap into our cultural knowledge. Social media is always flooded with memes about popular artists, films, TV shows, songs and more. They encourage us to keep up to date with what’s going on in the world, and they constantly spark new conversations about current events. Plus, it can be easier to understand a situation or trending topic when you’ve got some simple, digestible memes to keep you in the loop.
"babe stop being a thief of joy, 30 year olds can have fun too. "
Now, if you’re not a huge fan of memes, don't worry. As long as you still manage to get a healthy dose of humor into your life, that’s all that matters. According to the Mayo Clinic, laughter can bring several social and mental health benefits to our lives. It can alleviate stress, which can even reduce depression, anxiety and insomnia. At the same time, giggling can bring us a rush of happiness hormones like dopamine, oxytocin and endorphins. So get chuckling, pandas!
Maybe don't become an investigator because detectives do NOT make $200k a year. They make $47k around where I live
Unsurprisingly, being able to find joy and humor in your life can also help you cope with difficult times. It’s easy to start spiraling when dealing with trauma or unexpected struggles, but being able to experience at least some light-hearted moments every day can make you much more resilient. Life won't always be easy, but it’s important to be able to find slivers of joy during the chaos of challenging times. Even if that’s just a meme or a funny joke, it can make a huge difference.
Laughter is also a key factor in living a long, healthy life. The Mayo Clinic reports that enjoying some chuckles can positively impact your entire body, as laughing eases tension, relaxes muscles, helps with pain relief and can even boost your immune system. In fact, research has found that older adults who laugh less are more likely to develop functional disabilities. On the other hand, laughter therapy has been found to improve overall wellbeing and reduce symptoms of insomnia in elderly patients.
Trust me, those chicken nugs are much healthier than my past life choices
We hope you’re enjoying your scroll through these hilarious memes, pandas! Keep upvoting all of your favorites, and let us know in the comments below which ones you found most relatable. Then, if you’d like to check out even more silly posts from Circle of Idiots, we’ve got another funny Bored Panda list for you right here!
Would've pulled an Anna Nicole Smith for my first marriage had I known...
The worst part is dealing with all the emails afterwards… “Hi! You’ve left something in your cart!”
Yeah. I care way more about what a bunch of strangers on the Internet think of me than my coworkers.
Ahhh yes, just like the guy who told me "sweetheart, a cougar and a leopard are the same animal. Just different colouring."
Yeah, make sure that full time job is as a CEO and pays in the top 10% of earners...
So my other half turned 31 and decided to get plastered. Mind you, he is an alcoholic. He woke up the next day walking like he had been in an accident. Don't worry, there was no drinking and driving. He drunk-slept in the wrong position and didn't realize that it would hurt forever after.
Gross. So tired of puffed up filler face. You're not fooling anyone and you look dumb ASF
Yep, have already told everyone if my hubby goes then it'll just be me and my dogs forever.
I happened to be in the yard when my Amazon driver showed up and I thanked him for having my back. He replied, "It's job security."
Nope. Just gonna drink another Monster and power through.
Least favourite comment ever, when someone writes "Exactly!"