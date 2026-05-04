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Flying in an airplane can feel like a whole emotional rollercoaster in itself. One minute you’re stressing about reaching the airport on time, double-checking your gate, your bag, your life choices… and the next you’re squeezed into a seat, wondering how something so heavy is actually in the sky. There’s turbulence, announcements you barely hear properly, and that one passenger who somehow always has the loudest snack wrapper in existence. And yet, in all that chaos, there’s also a strange kind of humor tucked in between the clouds.

That’s exactly why today we landed on Instagram pages dedicated to aviation and aero engineering memes. It takes all those familiar flight experiences and turns them into something hilariously relatable. Think pilot jokes, passenger struggles, and engineering humor that only makes sense if you’ve ever looked at a plane and thought, “How is this even flying?” So buckle up. Read these before take-off, or maybe while you’re safely cruising at 35,000 feet—either way, you’re in for a smooth scroll.