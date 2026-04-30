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Pure chaos is an apt description of ‘Unhinged Goblinposting,’ a popular public Facebook group home to more than half a million social media users who love dark humor. Its members share memes that embody the best, worst, and most bizarre aspects of humanity, and we are there for it.

We want to take you and your inner goblin along for a trip down this rabbit hole, so we have curated a list of the weirdest memes from the group. Check them out below, and don’t forget to show these to your unhinged friends, as well as any gobbos and gnomes you know.