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Pure chaos is an apt description of ‘Unhinged Goblinposting,’ a popular public Facebook group home to more than half a million social media users who love dark humor. Its members share memes that embody the best, worst, and most bizarre aspects of humanity, and we are there for it.

We want to take you and your inner goblin along for a trip down this rabbit hole, so we have curated a list of the weirdest memes from the group. Check them out below, and don’t forget to show these to your unhinged friends, as well as any gobbos and gnomes you know.

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#1

Unhinged memes: A medieval painting meme shows a red-eyed demon stopping a person from speaking, making your inner goblin laugh.

Unhinged Goblinposting Report

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    #2

    A Reddit post with a black background and white text that reads: "Forbidden Dumplings: During a nuclear explosion, there is a certain distance of the radius where all the frozen supermarket pizzas are cooked to perfection. This unhinged meme might make your inner goblin laugh."

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    12points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmm. Cooked to edible. Not impossible, gamma rays have better penetrating power than even microwaves.

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    #3

    Mugshot of a disheveled man, arrested for trying to baptize an alligator, a meme for your inner goblin.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    11points
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    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As has been noted many many times ... Once a statement starts with "A Florida man ..." NO ONE can predict what word salad will appear next.

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    Goblins are, seemingly, everywhere these days.

    Hilariously, as reported by Wired, OpenAI has a bit of a goblin problem.

    The instructions in Codex CLI, a command line tool for using AI to generate code, state that you should “never talk about goblins, gremlins, raccoons, trolls, ogres, pigeons, or other animals or creatures unless it is absolutely and unambiguously relevant to the user's query.”

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    Some social media users have noticed that OpenAI’s models sometimes become obsessed with goblins, as well as other creatures, when used to power OpenClaw, a tool that lets AI run apps running on your computer.

    #4

    A tweet by Andrew Nadeau, light-humored text discussing Kool-Aid man and vampires, great for unhinged memes and inner goblin laughs.

    @TheAndrewNadeau Report

    11points
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    thomas_28 avatar
    Thomas
    Thomas
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, that means he at least put some thought into this... Which may be concerning...

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    #5

    White text on a black background, a funny meme suggesting taking off a sock to end a conversation. Unhinged memes.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    11points
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    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of all the options in the World for getting out of a conversation, you chose that one?

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    #6

    A meme about Pluto causing autism, featuring the planet and text. Part of "Unhinged Memes."

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    10points
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    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Perfect example of "Ad Hoc ergo Propter Hoc" Well done. But you did not phrase it in the form of a question, so minus 1,000,000 points.

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    Fairytales, fantasy books, movies, video games, and (now) AI hallucinations aside, the internet’s obsession with behaving goblins, goblin behavior, and goblin-dom is actually quite recent.

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    In 2022, the Oxford Word of the Year, chosen by the public, was ‘goblin mode.’ The slang term basically refers to behavior that is "unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy.”
    #7

    A social media post with a funny meme about burning CDs, with a woman screaming in the background, making your inner goblin laugh.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    9points
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    justinmarkantonys avatar
    Aconitefern
    Aconitefern
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hark! The searing of the CDs is a rite long banished. Let the tongues of the children be stilled lest they summon the shadows of the past.

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    #8

    A black cat holding a glass, with text above saying, "You can't hurt me, I saw it coming 2 months ago when I was overthinking." This unhinged meme might make your inner goblin laugh.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    9points
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    biddy_98 avatar
    Nota Robot
    Nota Robot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, I did - but it still hurts, though.

    2
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    #9

    A tweet from @myrthena about venting to ChatGPT versus a Catholic church, offering funny, unhinged memes.

    @myrthena Report

    8points
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    abel_2 avatar
    Abel
    Abel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What the hell did I just read? (+1 for dark souls tho, a great game!)

    3
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    The BBC reports that ‘goblin mode’ won by a landslide, making up 93% of the total with a whopping 318,956 votes. Typically, people use ‘goblin mode’ in expressions such as ‘to go goblin mode’ or ‘I am in goblin mode.’

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    Being in goblin mode essentially means that you are rejecting social norms or expectations. It means living authentically, no matter how unglamorous the reality, and steering clear of ‘perfect’ curation and filters.
    #10

    Liam Hemsworth speaking, with the meme text above. A relatable meme for your inner goblin.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    8points
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    #11

    An old man with long hair and a fur coat, looking thoughtful next to a dialogue text. Unhinged memes.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    8points
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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    'This is why it is important to shoot missionaries on sight" ~Terry Pratchett.

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    #12

    Two images show stunning rainbows reflecting over clouds, creating colorful skies. Unhinged memes.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    8points
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    The term itself, goblin mode, first started appearing back in 2009, but only went truly viral in 2022. The restrictions during the pandemic were suddenly eased, and many people realized that they didn’t want to go back to how they lived before the lockdowns.

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    “Given the year we've just experienced, 'goblin mode' resonates with all of us who are feeling a little overwhelmed at this point. It's a relief to acknowledge that we're not always the idealized, curated selves that we're encouraged to present on our Instagram and TikTok feeds,” said Casper Grathwohl, president of Oxford Languages.

    #13

    A man smirking at a podium, with the text "Ain't God good?" This unhinged meme will make your inner goblin laugh.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    8points
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    #14

    A viral tweet and comment about an autistic person, with text that might make your inner goblin laugh.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    8points
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    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I actually know more than a couple of people who would be DELIGHTED to hear the list of every train ever built.

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    #15

    Painting of a girl hugging a snarling demon dog. A top caption reads: Me calling my dog cute while everyone else is slightly concerned. Inner goblin laugh.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    8points
    POST
    justinmarkantonys avatar
    Aconitefern
    Aconitefern
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that an hellhound? But cute though.

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    As The Guardian points out, goblin mode is the opposite of trying to be the best version of yourself. By embracing your inner goblin, you are rejecting things like getting up early to exercise, doing elaborate skincare routines, eating nutritious (if sometimes icky) food, and posting it all on social media to get praise.

    Your inner goblin is, essentially, rebelling against the unattainable aesthetic standards and unsustainable lifestyles that you see while scrolling on social media.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A meme showing a tweet asking why quiet men like loud women, and a reply saying someone else will talk to the waiter. Unhinged Memes.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    8points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Somebody has to make the first move.

    0
    0points
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    #17

    A meme showing GPS tracking of six wolf packs, highlighting their distinct territories, an unhinged meme.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    7points
    POST
    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like this. This is interesting and useful? information.

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    #18

    Humorous Jeff Goldblum meme about forbidden dumplings, featuring a laughing Goldblum and his family. Might make your inner goblin laugh.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    7points
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    “Goblin mode really does speak to the times and the zeitgeist, and it is certainly a 2022 expression. People are looking at social norms in new ways. It gives people the license to ditch social norms and embrace new ones,” American linguist and lexicographer Ben Zimmer explained the significance of the phrase and the shift in society.

    #19

    A hand points at a Forbidden Dumplings sign taped to an aquarium with glowing blue jellyfish, an unhinged meme.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    7points
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    #20

    An unhinged meme shows a customer's 'proof of income' at a dealership: a person in a durag holding stacks of cash.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    7points
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    #21

    Man on a horse with speech bubbles: "This isn't my first rodeo!" and "Might be your last, Mr. Flip Flop." Unhinged meme.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    7points
    POST

    Created a couple of years ago as a Facebook group open to the public, ‘Unhinged Goblinposting’ boasts 592k members at the time of writing.

    The team running the project encourages everyone to “unleash your inner goblin,” and positions the group as a palace for “feral homies,” “neurodivergent baddies,” and everyone who feels dependent on memes.

    #22

    A tweet by Lisa DuBois sharing an unhinged personal story that might make your inner goblin laugh, relating to being a muppet.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    7points
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    #23

    A funny meme of a Twitter exchange about apartment prices and economic crisis, highlighting an unhinged moment.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    7points
    POST
    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Evidently, there are worse ways for presidents to create economic crises...

    0
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    #24

    Man in a DEFUND HUMAN RESOURCES shirt, creating an unhinged meme. This might make your inner goblin laugh.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    7points
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    At its core, the community revolves around dark humor, as well as posting random, unhinged content “to your heart’s desire.”

    That being said, the moderators and administrators stress that they still value quality. They stress that the group is meant to be inclusive and friendly. What’s more, new members have a 3-day waiting period before they can post or comment in the group. That way, the team keeps what they refer to as ‘bad chaos’ to a minimum.

    “Fret not, you'll be a contributing part of the horde before you know it,” they quip.

    #25

    A TV personality in a blue suit and peach pants sits next to two men in suits, creating unhinged memes for your inner goblin.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    7points
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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dan Orlovsky, (and everyone), skinny skin colored jeans aren't generally a good idea...

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    #26

    A funny cat meme in a bathtub with text "If they talk behind ur back, fart." A meme that might make your inner goblin laugh.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    7points
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    #27

    A meme featuring white text on an orange to pink gradient background, discussing a son wanting to go to juvie for music, related to unhinged memes.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    6points
    POST
    thomas_28 avatar
    Thomas
    Thomas
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I applaud your parental attempts to support your child's dreams\career, but please stop helping him...

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    The ‘Unhinged Goblinposting’ community stresses that they are goblins, not Karens. In short, they urge everyone not to take things too seriously and to avoid behaving in rude, hostile, petty, or catty ways.

    Some posts or comments can end up being removed or declined for the group to fit in with Facebook’s overall community standards, even if the team behind the online group doesn’t see any issues with it.

    Somewhat ironically, at the time of writing, the group has gotten a ‘time out’ on Facebook lasting a few days because of the type of content shared.
    #28

    A meme about beavers and hippos being considered fish for Lent. This unhinged meme might make your inner goblin laugh.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    6points
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    thomas_28 avatar
    Thomas
    Thomas
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This may be a remnant from when they couldn't figure out how to thin the herd, so they just told people to try to attack the deadliest creature on the planet...

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    #29

    Handmade red and white fluffy jellyfish toy, a cute craft that might make your inner goblin laugh.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    6points
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    #30

    How do you feel today meme, showing options like unhinged, unbuckled, and unconscious. Might make your inner goblin laugh.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    6points
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    Be honest, how much did you vibe with these memes from ‘Unhinged Goblinposting’? Are you and your inner goblin fans of chaotic and random memes that are beyond bizarre and come at you like a bolt from the blue? Or do you prefer your memes to be more ‘classic,’ simple, straightforward, and dad-joke-y?

    If you had to venture a guess, how do you think internet memes and social media humor might change in the near future? Share your and your inner goblin’s thoughts in the comments down below, with all the other readers.
    #31

    Man with red beard holding an iPhone cookie in his car, next to close-up iPhone cookies. Unhinged memes.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    6points
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    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nabbed for wasting police time and all the cookies were taken into custardy

    1
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    #32

    A funny text meme about slapping an older brother. This unhinged meme will make your inner goblin laugh.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    6points
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    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Revenge served on the cold stiff...

    0
    0points
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    #33

    A woman joyfully throwing her arms out in front of a toilet, making an unhinged meme about forbidden dumplings.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    5points
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    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That one person has IBS and having to go is the only way to relieve the stomach cramps.

    0
    0points
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    #34

    A meme of a wizard casting a spell, with the text I CAST POPCORN IN YOUR TEETH. This unhinged meme might make your inner goblin laugh.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    5points
    POST
    thomas_28 avatar
    Thomas
    Thomas
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Hello Satan? Yes, that guy..."

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    #35

    A man with a nose ring and beard taking a selfie, showing a messy room behind him. Might make your inner goblin laugh.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    5points
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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Quentin Tarantino on a dating site?

    0
    0points
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    #36

    A goblin-like figure with a skull head and antlers, standing in a dark forest, for unhinged memes that make your inner goblin laugh.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    5points
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    claida avatar
    CloPotato
    CloPotato
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I assume they've found love in form of a muddy tree. Good luck bringing it to family reunions though.

    0
    0points
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    #37

    Image shows a shelf of neatly organized food cans above a messy shelf of ripped-up food packaging. A funny meme that might make your inner goblin laugh.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    5points
    POST
    simonewags76 avatar
    Simone
    Simone
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now shuffle them and make him choose one each night for dinner.

    1
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    #38

    A Twitter post from Jessica Ellis discussing how to differentiate millennials, a humorous meme for your inner goblin.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    4points
    POST
    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They were put there by a man

    5
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    #39

    A Friends meme showing Phoebe explaining to Joey a point, who appears confused then enlightened. Unhinged memes.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    4points
    POST
    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't get it. Must be Italian.

    3
    3points
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    #40

    A humorous text message exchange where one person mispronounces "Chicken Caesar Salad" as "Chicken Sees Her Salad," creating an unhinged meme that will make your inner goblin laugh.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    4points
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    patrickvandenhouten avatar
    Patrick van den Houten
    Patrick van den Houten
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the chicken still sees her salad she might be undercooked

    1
    1point
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    #41

    A crying cat meme about Chinese takeout and having an inner goblin laugh.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    4points
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    #42

    A tweet from Jake suggesting a unique funeral plan, promising inner goblin laughs for unhinged memes.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    A dog registration and microchipping form, featuring a photo of the owner and a golden retriever, might make your inner goblin laugh.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    A man in a suit sitting, with the definition of MAHAMAXXING above him. This image is one of the unhinged memes.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    3points
    POST
    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Says a man who thinks it's a flex letting you know that he's not scared of a germ because he used to snort coca*ne off a toilet seat and was "fine". I'm not diminishing his personal struggles or making a political statement, just referring to a comment he made this past February that caught my attention

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    #45

    A spider on sand, illustrating a fun fact that might make your inner goblin laugh, from Unhinged Memes.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    3points
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    #46

    An Amazon review showing rose gold balloons spelling "HOPPY BIRHTAY A". This unhinged meme might make your inner goblin laugh.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    A meme with two women at a party, captioned my anxiety calling my other mental illnesses over. Unhinged memes.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    A meme with a man looking shocked, text says, "My therapist after listening to me talk for 5 minutes... You have PROBLEMS, sir!" Unhinged Memes.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    3points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mine recommended a good exorcist.

    0
    0points
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    #49

    A screenshot of a humorous tweet asking if a 10-month-old's inability to finish a Four Loko is normal, part of unhinged memes.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    2points
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    #50

    Baby Yoda looking at a shooting star, wishing for a salary increase, for unhinged memes that make your inner goblin laugh.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    2points
    POST
    #51

    A tweet from Sarah Huckabee Sanders about food stamps and rotisserie chicken, an unhinged meme.

    Unhinged Goblinposting Report

    2points
    POST
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