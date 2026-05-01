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Caring for plants is something you can’t put half-baked efforts into. It requires time, patience, and sufficient knowledge to achieve your version of lush greenery at home. 

In short, it’s not for everybody. And those with a green thumb will share a struggle and a sense of humor that those without may not understand. They are the ones who will likely get a kick out of the following memes on this list. 

All of these are images we lifted from the ProjectPlantBack Instagram account, a page rife with humorous posts for the quintessential plant parent. Enjoy scrolling through!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Homer Simpson meme, captioned I should have bought that plant, showing a crazy plant parent regret.

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    #2

    A meme of Michael Scott looking concerned, with text about a plant parent noticing a plant going yellow.

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    #3

    Meme language format shows a dog reacting to a Monstera plant growing, appealing to crazy plant parents.

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    Anyone who has cared for plants has experienced their fair share of failures. It’s part of the learning process, and knowing how to deal with such mishaps is what matters most. 

    Some people choose to laugh at their mistakes, which, according to registered clinical psychologist Dr. Cassidy Blair, is like turning on a release valve during moments of vulnerability about these imperfections.

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    #4

    Simpsons meme about too many plants and a crazy plant parent. Skinner contemplates, then exclaims his house is too small.

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    #5

    A meme showing a man taking a selfie, first with a baby, then with a houseplant. For crazy plant parents and meme language fans.

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    #6

    Meme showing Mr. Incredible in a mask, with text about a crazy plant parent watering 75 plants. It's showtime.

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    “When people have difficulty articulating their emotional needs, they will often put their energy into taking care of a loved object. So when people joke about buying their 47th pothos, they're telling the truth,” Dr. Blair told Bored Panda. “That joke is a way of hiding a fear of not looking after something that relies on you.”

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    #7

    A man tending a field with huge, dark storm clouds in the background; a plant parent meme.

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    #8

    Meme showing a man in period costume looking disapprovingly, captioned Plant people looking at people who buy plastic plants. Crazy plant parent humor.

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    #9

    A collage of memes: a Monstera plant with text, a person crying, a new plant leaf, and Steve Carell. Crazy plant parent memes.

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    Expressing emotions through memes has become a common practice in today's digital media landscape. Floral designer and Posy Laboratory founder Lisa Burford describes these images as a “form of botanical solidarity,” especially when lamenting failed growing ventures. 
    #10

    A lush forest path surrounded by ferns, illustrating a meme about fully furnished places for crazy plant parents.

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    #11

    A funny meme featuring Grogu (Baby Yoda) peeking from behind a wall, a crazy plant parent meme.

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    #12

    A meme contrasting Charlize Theron looking glamorous (nursery plant) and dishevelled (home plant), relatable for crazy plant parents.

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    “We laugh because we're admitting we've all been there before. Botanical expertise is basically the refined result of many failed experiments. We grow through our experiences with our plants, and that includes the failures, too,” Burford said. 
    #13

    A grumpy kitten meme asks "how many plants" will resolve an argument, perfect for a crazy plant parent.

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    #14

    A meme from Pawn Stars saying "Best I can do is 200 houseplants." Funny for a crazy plant parent who loves meme language.

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    #15

    A building completely covered in plants, exemplifying a plant parent's future. This meme highlights crazy plant parent aspirations.

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    Burford says that plant care memes expressing failure transform internal shame into a shared human experience. It also provides communal validation, giving plant owners permission to be imperfect and the courage to keep trying. 

    “Because so many people are liking and sharing (these memes) at once, you aren't forgiven in private, but instead you're part of a huge group of people all admitting to the same mistake,” she explained.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Squidward looking distressed in a plant-less living room, a perfect meme for crazy plant parents.

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    #17

    A car overflowing with potted plants, inside and on the roof, depicting a crazy plant parent meme.

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    #18

    A meme featuring Bobby Hill meditating, surrounded by numerous houseplants. Perfect for a crazy plant parent.

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    #19

    Mr. Rogers in a meme about a friend sending plant updates. Crazy plant parent vibes.

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    #20

    An office filled with plants, humorously titled "Bring your kids to work day." Perfect for a crazy plant parent who loves memes.

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    #21

    A house with a roof covered in plants and trees, surrounded by more greenery, illustrating a crazy plant parent.

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    #22

    Funny meme of a plant parent, showing animated character "MegaMind" saying "Rise my glorious creation" next to a propagated plant.

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    #23

    A meme showing four characters from We're the Millers discussing the number of plants they own. A funny plant parent post.

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    #24

    A meme image shows Arnold from Hey Arnold! in bed, with text about getting plants in his bedroom. Perfect for plant parents.

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    #25

    A Boba Fett action figure supports a plant stem in a blue pot. A great tip for any crazy plant parent.

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    #26

    Meme of a person reacting intensely to a stunning pink and green variegated plant. Perfect for crazy plant parent humor.

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    #27

    A plant parent tending to a large collection of potted plants on a corrugated metal rooftop, embracing meme language.

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    #28

    A meme showing a car filled with plants and two people, a crazy plant parent, barely visible through the foliage.

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    #29

    A black and white cat peeks from behind a Monstera Adansonii plant on a shelf, showing its plant parent side.

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    #30

    Spongebob meme with pink boa and a plant, captioned "Me when I buy something I didn't need bc I was having a bad day." Crazy plant parent.

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    #31

    A funny meme of a crazy plant parent wanting more plants while being held back, showcasing various plants.

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    #32

    A person watering a plant with the text Depressed but got plants to water, a common meme language phrase for crazy plant parent.

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    #33

    A corgi meme asks Wanna go get coffee and look at plants? inside a vibrant greenhouse, perfect for crazy plant parents.

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    #34

    A meme with two birds on a branch, one yelling "DO YOU LIKE PLANTS" at the other. A funny post for crazy plant parents.

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    #35

    A close-up of a green plant leaf with a sharp, pointed new growth, captioned "My plant woke up and chose violence." Perfect for crazy plant parent memes.

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    #36

    A crazy plant parent with a car full of plants, featuring a meme text about a Significant Other.

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    #37

    Cartoon of a crazy plant parent meditating amidst numerous plants, illustrating the meme 'Plants help reduce stress'.

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    #38

    A Cinderella meme showing her running down pink stairs, clutching plant cuttings, as a crazy plant parent would. Fluent in meme language.

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    #39

    A moving truck overflowing with plants, a relatable meme for any crazy plant parent facing a move.

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    #40

    Meme image of a woman hitting a man with a bouquet of flowers, text reads: You got me flowers? Where's the rest of the plant? Crazy plant parent humor.

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    #41

    A cute otter holding a small potted plant, looking sad. A relatable meme for a crazy plant parent.

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    #42

    A person holding an open wallet filled with plant leaves instead of money. A funny meme for crazy plant parents.

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    #43

    Meme featuring a crazy plant parent surrounded by plants, illustrating a millennial culture joke.

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    #44

    A man in a light blue hoodie, surrounded by lush plants, talking about being a crazy plant parent in a meme.

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    #45

    A Gru meme about a crazy plant parent adding more plants to their collection, ideal for meme language lovers.

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    #46

    Meme: two men discussing a variegated plant. The text highlights a "crazy plant parent" prioritizing plants over cars/homes.

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    #47

    A cartoon woman's morning routine, including eye drops and lipstick, followed by her at a plant nursery. Perfect for crazy plant parent meme language fans.

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    #48

    A Facebook post from Houseplant Addicts stating Plants are the new pets, and pets are the new kids. A comment thread discussing the crazy plant parent meme.

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    #49

    A humorous meme showing a cat's paw sticking out of lush greenery, captioned The beans are growing nicely this year, for plant parent meme lovers.

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    #50

    Two blue silhouettes exchange plant-like thoughts, illustrating shared crazy plant parent interests in a meme.

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    #51

    A meme for crazy plant parents. Top: Fifty Shades scene with text. Bottom: A vast, beautiful greenhouse.

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    #52

    A crazy plant parent meme showing a plant wearing an Emotional Service Plant vest, humorously defying airline rules.

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    #53

    A crazy plant parent meme showing how the number of plants grows from 2023-2025, while the number of people shrinks.

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    #54

    Meme of Chris Pratt's surprised face paired with text about buying a 1st vs 237th house plant. Perfect for crazy plant parent humor.

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    #55

    A meme contrasting hands with perfect French manicures versus dirty hands holding a plant sprout, for a crazy plant parent.

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    #56

    A meme featuring text over lush plants in a store: "I rescue plants trapped in the plant store. I'm not a hoarder. I'm a hero." Perfect for crazy plant parents.

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    #57

    A smiling man in sunglasses holds two potted plants, illustrating a crazy plant parent meme.

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    #58

    A crazy plant parent meme showing an animated gorilla saying, "Well, I'm going to be his mother now," next to a leaf.

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    #59

    A meme showing a Crazy Plant Parent doll watering a plant, oblivious to the fiery world outside the window.

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