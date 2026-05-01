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Caring for plants is something you can’t put half-baked efforts into. It requires time, patience, and sufficient knowledge to achieve your version of lush greenery at home.

In short, it’s not for everybody. And those with a green thumb will share a struggle and a sense of humor that those without may not understand. They are the ones who will likely get a kick out of the following memes on this list.

All of these are images we lifted from the ProjectPlantBack Instagram account, a page rife with humorous posts for the quintessential plant parent. Enjoy scrolling through!