85 Memes Plant Parents May Laugh At While Watering Their Fifth Fern
Being a “plant parent” has several upsides, from stress reduction to a sharpened focus and improved air quality in your surroundings. However, it also involves putting in the work and spending the necessary resources to achieve a healthy harvest.
If you’re a plant owner, the memes on this list may resonate well with you. These are from the ProjectPlantBack Instagram account, a page dedicated to horticultural content. It pokes fun at the tedious yet fulfilling process of gardening and seeing the seeds you sowed grow into greenery.
Whether you’re just getting into gardening or have already been doing it for a while, you may have heard some myths you don’t know whether or not to believe. According to landscaping expert David Beaulieu, one of the common misconceptions is that struggling plants need more fertilizer.
In an article for The Spruce, Beaulieu says struggling plants may be caused by insufficient drainage or incorrect soil pH levels. He also explained that too much fertilizer may harm plants, resulting in fertilizer burn.
A wilting plant may seem like it needs more water. According to Beaulieu, this is another common myth leading people to overwater their crops, which results in stunted growth, yellowing leaves, and more wilting.
Instead, Beaulieu advises checking for possible fungal diseases or insufficient irrigation. Overwatering can also increase moisture levels, which can cause fungal growth.
Keeping houseplants in tight pots is a common mistake plant owners make. According to horticulturist Justin Hancock, plants may “tolerate” being root-bound but may not necessarily thrive.
In an interview with Homes and Gardens, Hancock advises regular repotting in bigger pots and giving plants fresh compost regularly. He adds that repotting may require less watering, while keeping them root-bound may cause them to dry out quicker.
Many people employ winterproofing strategies, such as covering their plants with burlap. However, experts like garden designer Amber Freda say this step isn’t particularly necessary.
“Doing so can prevent the plants from receiving sunlight, which can be detrimental to evergreens that need to keep photosynthesizing even in the winter months,” Freda explained, adding that winterproofing is only needed for tropical plants that won’t survive the cold weather.
