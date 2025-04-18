ADVERTISEMENT

Being a “plant parent” has several upsides, from stress reduction to a sharpened focus and improved air quality in your surroundings. However, it also involves putting in the work and spending the necessary resources to achieve a healthy harvest

If you’re a plant owner, the memes on this list may resonate well with you. These are from the ProjectPlantBack Instagram account, a page dedicated to horticultural content. It pokes fun at the tedious yet fulfilling process of gardening and seeing the seeds you sowed grow into greenery.

Scroll through our top picks below and don’t forget to upvote those that catch your eye!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Dry grass plant with a humorous sign saying, "I'm not dead, this is just how I look," capturing plant owners' humor.

projectplantback Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Plant owner memes featuring crying person and plant with captions "Oh our human is sad" and "Let me fix that with a new leaf."

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Man gardening calmly with stormy clouds in the background, capturing the humor and resilience of plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Whether you’re just getting into gardening or have already been doing it for a while, you may have heard some myths you don’t know whether or not to believe. According to landscaping expert David Beaulieu, one of the common misconceptions is that struggling plants need more fertilizer. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In an article for The Spruce, Beaulieu says struggling plants may be caused by insufficient drainage or incorrect soil pH levels. He also explained that too much fertilizer may harm plants, resulting in fertilizer burn.

    #4

    Otter holding a plant, with a caption about the awkwardness plant owners feel when others are disinterested.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Humorous meme comparing houseplants and resilient wild plants.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Man humorously presenting various plant images and a "Plants" shirt, relatable meme for plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A wilting plant may seem like it needs more water. According to Beaulieu, this is another common myth leading people to overwater their crops, which results in stunted growth, yellowing leaves, and more wilting. 

    Instead, Beaulieu advises checking for possible fungal diseases or insufficient irrigation. Overwatering can also increase moisture levels, which can cause fungal growth.

    #7

    A concerned person looking at a plant meme, expressing worry about yellowing leaves.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Forest path with dense greenery, humorously depicting "furnished" space, perfect for plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Cute creature peeking at a houseplant, humorously relatable to plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Keeping houseplants in tight pots is a common mistake plant owners make. According to horticulturist Justin Hancock, plants may “tolerate” being root-bound but may not necessarily thrive. 

    In an interview with Homes and Gardens, Hancock advises regular repotting in bigger pots and giving plants fresh compost regularly. He adds that repotting may require less watering, while keeping them root-bound may cause them to dry out quicker.

    #10

    Confused woman in a plant shop, surrounded by potted plants, capturing a humorous moment for plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "If you don't think money can buy happiness, you don't know where to shop." (saw that on a tee shirt, *many* years ago!)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    Cinderella running down stairs holding plant cuttings, illustrating a humorous meme for plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Cartoon character prepares for watering plants, expressing plant owner humor with the caption "It's showtime."

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many people employ winterproofing strategies, such as covering their plants with burlap. However, experts like garden designer Amber Freda say this step isn’t particularly necessary. 

    “Doing so can prevent the plants from receiving sunlight, which can be detrimental to evergreens that need to keep photosynthesizing even in the winter months,” Freda explained, adding that winterproofing is only needed for tropical plants that won’t survive the cold weather.

    #13

    Office filled with plants humorously labeled as kids, capturing a meme for plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And they don't scream, cry, have chair races in the hallways or play on your phone...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Emotional support plant in a vest with text: Sorry, Miss...you can't bring that plant on the plane! Perfect for plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Plant owners humor: people worshipping a purple grow light for indoor plants.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    All plant parents out there, we’d like to hear from you. What essential tips can you give that could be helpful for those who want to take on this endeavor? Share them in the comment box below!
    #16

    "Cartoon figure lounging with indoor plants, relatable meme for plant owners."

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Chart showing increase of plants among owners from 2023 to 2025, depicting growth in plant ownership.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Man in a sweater saying "I'm proud of you," relating to plant owner memes with a friend’s plant care updates.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Plant owner meme: Man driving with large houseplant in passenger seat, surprised look, humorously captioned conversation.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Comic style illustration with a ghost whispering "Buy the plant" to a person holding a plant.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Stained glass greenhouse glowing with vibrant colors, illustrating plant owner’s dream architecture.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Hands with pristine nails vs. hands covered in soil cradling a seedling, highlighting plant owner dedication.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Two men in suits admire a plant's variegation, highlighting plant owner humor.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Two people in a store, with text on the image humorously comparing grandkids to 200 houseplants for plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Smirking man reacting to a garden center clearance rack, capturing plant owner humor.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Floor plan with small rooms labeled for bedroom, kitchen, and bath; large area labeled "Plants" emphasizes space for plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emiliaalman avatar
    InfamousBerry34
    InfamousBerry34
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not accurate. You need the plants in the bedroom, kitchen and bathroom too!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #27

    Squidward meme in plant-free living room, capturing plant owner's feelings.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Person lounging on a patio surrounded by lush plants, illustrating plant owner humor.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Car interior filled with potted plants, illustrating plant owner humor.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Couple in a car filled with plants, capturing the humor of plant ownership and impulse buying.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Man in gray hoodie surrounded by plants, text overlay about plant growth dilemma. Plant owner emoji humor.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Plant owner surrounded by numerous houseplants, holding a mug, with a speech bubble saying "This is fine."

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Person lying in car trunk holding a large plant, showcasing dedication among plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Two types of plant owners meme; one worried about a dying plant, the other hopeful with a wilted plant.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Truck filled with potted plants for plant owners, captioned "Me if I ever need to move."

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Meme humorously compares a couple's moment with a window garden, uniting plant owners with relatable content.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Person in historical costume with a smug expression, captioned about plant owners and plastic plants.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Plant in a leather harness planter, humorously reflecting unique decor choices for plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Woman surrounded by indoor plants holding a chicken, representing every plant owner's dream environment.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Plant owner meme with person in an orange suit asking aliens about plants.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Urban balcony covered in lush plants, humorously depicting a plant owner's dream transformation.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Woman holding a long paper list, surrounded by plants, illustrating the humor of plant ownership.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Skeletons gathered around plants, showing the humor and unity among plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Cartoon of person trying to collect more plants despite having many at home, depicting a plant owner's dilemma.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    House with attached greenhouse, labeled as "My house" and "My greenhouse," humor for plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Indoor garden filled with various plants, reflecting a plant owner's cozy bedroom, showcasing a "Welcome to My Jungle" sign.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Person meditating among plants, humorously considering becoming a stay-at-home plant owner.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Cartoon character debating over having too many plants, humorous take on plant owners’ challenges.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Cat being carried by police with plant edit, humor for plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Woman humorously locked in large cage to stop buying plants; surrounded by houseplants, reflecting plant owner struggles.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Two figures share a connection through plant-themed brainwaves, symbolizing a bond among plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    House with plants growing on the roof, illustrating a humorous take on plant owner creativity.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Animated character excitedly gesturing with a caption about propagating plants, appealing to plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Man covered in leaves, caption: spending money on plants instead of clothes, humorous plant owner meme.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    A meme showing a plant owner's dilemma, considering houseplants over a hypothetical allergic child, using a cartoon scene.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Person in a bright costume with leaves, mimicking a plant character, holding a garden tool, humorously representing plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    A knight is being knighted by a queen, with text about plant owners sharing cuttings.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Lush plant with text humorously describing a failed rescue; relatable for plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Living room filled with potted plants showing a plant owner's dream home interior.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Glass of water meme showing plant owner's perspective with plant cutting in water.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Man sweating nervously next to multiple plants with humorous text about explaining plant collection to spouse; plant owner meme.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Giant cactus with person beneath, illustrating a humorous moment familiar to plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Romantic scene meme humorously connecting plant owners with love for plant shopping.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Greenhouse with sign warning plant owners about proplifting as shoplifting.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Car window sticker with four potted plant icons, humor for plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Car trunk filled with various potted plants, capturing a plant owner's joy.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    A humorous meme featuring a dog's quirky expression with text about a plant owner's dilemma over a dying plant, saying "u want water?"

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Greenhouse filled with healthy plants, caption humorously advising to date plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Cartoon figure at night thinking about buying a plant, capturing a relatable moment for plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Cozy green bedspread with leaf and mushroom pillows, perfect for plant owners who love nature-inspired decor.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Google search meme about plant owners opening a nursery after successful propagation.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Unique plant leaves displayed in a humorous meme highlighting the enthusiasm of plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Cartoon character in bed looking worried, with plants nearby, expressing a typical plant owner's regret.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Cartoon character surrounded by lush plants, highlighting humorous millennial plant owner culture.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Living room transformation with plants surrounding a fireplace, showing before and after decor changes for plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Two books depict plant owner's vast plant knowledge versus minimal social skills.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Dog expressing excitement next to a plant unfurling leaves, depicting the joy of plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    "Funny plant owner costume package featuring a plant and humorous list, highlighting plant owner memes."

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Cartoon character in pink with a houseplant, capturing a humorous moment relatable to plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Garden center entrance with plants and "Open" sign; funny meme for plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Person surrounded by potted plants, suggesting plant owners can relate to them as if they are kids.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Woman confidently declaring plans to rule over her plants, capturing a humorous moment for plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    Smiling dog beside a plant, humorously capturing the dilemma faced by plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Plant owner meme with excited face referencing Home Depot markdowns in gardening.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Person with a cart full of plants, humorously illustrating the dilemma faced by plant owners.

    projectplantback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!