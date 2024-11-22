ADVERTISEMENT

There are loads of reasons to grow your own food at home… You’re likely to save money, eat healthier, waste less, and help fight climate change. One study found that people who are able to successfully grow their own food can produce more than half of the vegetables and 20 per cent of the fruit they consume annually. The good news is that you don’t need a large plot of land to be able start a food garden. A balcony, or vertical garden will do just fine. The bad news is that it’s often easier said than done.

Farming fresh food takes some skill, patience, nurturing, and sometimes, a whole lot of trial and error. Mighty Harvest is a little corner of the internet dedicated to those who expected massive outcomes from their efforts to be sustainable, but received the exact opposite from the soil. It has 109 thousand members, supporting each other through the heartbreak of harvesting an epic homegrown food fail. “Feeding many villages and village idiots for 10s of days,” is how the community describes itself.

Keep scrolling for some hilarious posts from the page that might just leave you feeling a lot better about your own green finger struggles. And don't miss the very interesting chat Bored Panda had with food garden expert Steven Biggs. He's the founder of Food Garden Life Media, the host of The Food Garden Life Show and a qualified horticulturalist who teaches at Food Garden Life Learning.