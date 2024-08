It’s been over 10,000 years since humans started domesticating crops to make food taste better, be healthier, and grow in different environments. However, these genetic modifications have also made fruits and vegetables look different from the wild varieties that used to exist. Although there has been certain bad press about genetically modified food (GMOs), folks can’t deny the amazing results. Just look at these before and after photos, which are a testament to the incredible changes our food has undergone over the years.

#1 Carrot Early domesticated carrots in the East were often interesting colors like purple or yellow, while carrots in the West were predominantly orange. The wild version of this vegetable was whitish or ivory-colored and had a forked root. Luckily, farmers managed to domesticate carrots, weed out the forked versions, and develop them into the tasty orange vegetables we enjoy!

#2 Cabbage The modern fleshy and full cabbage that we use for salads was likely domesticated in Europe before 1000 BC. Vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, kale, and others are said to have originated from the Brassica oleracea species. The wild version of cabbage used to predominantly grow near limestone sea cliffs because it apparently had a high tolerance for salt and lime.

#3 Watermelon The juicy watermelon we have today was first domesticated in Africa and later cultivated in Egypt around 2000 BC. The wild varieties were not sweet and had a lot more of the inedible white rind. Over the years, selective breeding has helped us get the delicious sweet watermelons we have today, along with even tougher disease-resistant varieties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The genetically modified fruits and vegetables in this list show just how creative and intelligent human beings can be. Domesticating ancient crops has helped create a larger supply of food, reduced the need for pesticides, and created stronger plant varieties. It’s not just food that’s been selectively bred; humans have also undertaken these experiments on animals and microorganisms.

#4 Banana Our old faithful banana’s ancestors date back some 7000 years to Musa in Southeast Asia. Before it was the creamy, sweet fruit we know and love, it actually housed large seeds that took up most of the space inside. Humans have worked hard to keep bananas safe from extinction and developed the Giant Cavendish variety after a fungus infection in the previous century threatened to wipe out plantations.

#5 Eggplant Eggplants might have been domesticated around 59 BC because there are actual written records from ancient China describing the crop. The eggplant’s size and shape have undergone massive transformations over the years. Some varieties used to have spines on their stems, while others were small, round, and fleshy.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Corn The delicious corn we know today has come a long way and looks very different from its ancestors. Early records say that corn was domesticated at least 8,700 calendar years ago by indigenous peoples in Mexico. The original varieties had hard kernels, tasted like dry raw potatoes, and were very small. Now, the crop is bred in a variety of colors, is about 1,000 times bigger, and has almost 200 varieties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) states that GMO seeds are used to grow over 90% of the crops people consume in the United States. Despite the benefits of domesticated crops, people still worry about their potential risks. Folks believe that GMO foods contain foreign genes that can cause people to have allergic reactions or increase the risk of certain cancers. A few studies support these claims, but the majority of research debunks them. There have also been concerns over such crops negatively impacting honeybees, but the science is still out on that one.

#7 Peach Unlike corn, peaches haven’t changed that much since their wild form. Domestication seemed to have happened in Japan, and it was done to make the peach pit a bit more compressed. The ripe and succulent peaches we have today fall into either the clingstone or freestone category, which basically tells us whether the fruit’s flesh sticks to its pit or not.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Tomato Tomatoes, which are actually considered fruits, not vegetables, were originally quite small and resembled berries. The modern red and luscious tomato vastly differs from its tiny ancestor, but its berry versions can still be found today. The species is called Solanum pimpinellifolium or currant tomato and can be found in Ecuador and Peru. Although they are edible, they’re more commonly used for scientific purposes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Apple Archaeological evidence places early apple seeds in a village in the Tian Shan Mountains in Kazakhstan. It’s believed that apples were domesticated there almost 10,000 years ago. Researchers also think that humans helped increase the fruit’s growing range by spreading its seeds and pollen while traveling, which led to a massive growth of wild apples.

Apart from the theories and debates that most people have about genetically modified food, one of the biggest concerns actually relates to GMO seeds. People who try to avoid GMOs might inadvertently still consume them because of the hardiness of the seeds. An early example of this dates back to 1999 when Thai scientists found unapproved glyphosate-resistant GM wheat in a grain shipment. ADVERTISEMENT This happened because GMO seeds tend to spread beyond their area of cultivation. Despite farmers trying their best to control GMOs, what happened in Thailand has also taken place in several countries, supermarkets, restaurants, and other places where GMOs were not approved.

#10 Cucumber The healthy cucumber that we love adding to salads was domesticated in Asia approximately 3,000 years ago. There are old records of cucumbers being artificaily grown by Romans to be eaten or used as medicine. An etching from 1772 shows the wild plant to have had smaller bean-shaped fruits and beautiful yellow flowers.

#11 Grapes The lovely and large grape vines that we have today are a result of domestication 11,000 years ago in Western Asia and the Caucasus. It was done to yield table and wine grapevines. Those varieties slowly spread worldwide and now come in different sizes, flavors, and berry-skin colors. Although they haven’t undergone a drastic change, we’re still grateful for these tasty fruits.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Plum The delicious and sweet modern plum may have been one of the first fruits humans domesticated. Ancient writings show that plums were originally cultivated around Damascus. Plum remains, along with olives, figs, and grapes, have even been traced back to the Neolithic age.

#13 Avocado The oldest known avocado dates back almost 10,000 years to central Mexico. This wild fruit used to grow in cave environments and originally had large seeds. It was thought to have been domesticated between 4000 and 2800 BC. Now, we have many unique varieties, like the West Indian avocados, which are considered the largest. They are round, have smooth, light green skin, and a slightly sweet taste.

#14 Lemon Lemons are thought to be a cross between wild citrus and bitter oranges. They first appeared in Asia and were domesticated almost 3,300 years ago. The ancient wild lemons were so acidic that they could not be eaten, and it’s kind of a mystery how the sweet varieties came into existence. Even if we can’t pinpoint how exactly they developed into what they are now, we’re incredibly thankful for all the citrusy hybrids and varieties that came from those ancestral fruits.