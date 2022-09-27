We humans are a weird bunch. Some of us are shooting a spacecraft at an asteroid to demonstrate that it's a viable technique to protect the planet but others still insist that swallowed gum will stay in our stomachs for 7 years.

Interested in hearing the most prevalent misconceptions, Reddit user FM596 made a post on the platform, asking everyone to share myths that are passed from generation to generation, and that people still believe in. Turns out, there's no shortage of those! Continue scrolling and check out some of the most-upvoted entries.

#1

30 Common Myths That People Have To Finally Stop Believing That certain animal 'parts' have healing/magical properties. Like tiger whiskers protect the wearer or rhino horn cures impotence and hangovers.

storm-in-a-teapot , David Clode Report

Community Member
9 hours ago

Tigers wearing their own whiskers didn’t get much protection.

#2

30 Common Myths That People Have To Finally Stop Believing Vaccines cause Autisim.

thugbunny12 , Steven Cornfield Report

Community Member
9 hours ago

On behalf of every child with Autism, I would happily punch people who think/say this in the throat. I would have to start with my parent in-laws. Possibly my parents too. They didn't say it out loud, but I know they were 'thinking' it.

#3

30 Common Myths That People Have To Finally Stop Believing Boys playing with dolls (or other traditional feminine toys) will turn them gay. Or that anything will turn people gay or lesbian.

Lmh68 , Etienne Assenheimer Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
9 hours ago

If a boy picks up a doll, that doll magically transforms into an action figure!

#4

30 Common Myths That People Have To Finally Stop Believing That being out in cold weather will make you catch a Cold. The cold is a virus you catch from others and nothing to do with the outside temperature.

The_Geordie_Gripster , Kristin Vogt Report

Waite Forit
Waite Forit
Community Member
7 hours ago (edited)

There is basis of truth in this one. People stay inside more during cold weather. Spending more time with other people in an enclosed space makes you more likely to be exposed to any viruses that might be around. Also, studies have found that airborne viruses are carried farther by the more denser cold air. Therefore, there is a greater chance of airborne viruses touching a person rather than ending up on the ground.

#5

30 Common Myths That People Have To Finally Stop Believing That shaving makes hair grow back thicker and longer.

DazzlingDifficulty36 , Christoffer Engström Report

Anne Marieke Fransen
Anne Marieke Fransen
Community Member
8 hours ago

When you shave, the hair is cut in two. The lower part of the hair is now the top, where it used.tot be the middle of a hair. The original top of the hair had to move up to skin level and further on and was damaged doing so. And damaged means thinner. So the cut side is al the way up and as thick as possible. And this is what you experience when it grows further on. Massive and thick hair.

#6

30 Common Myths That People Have To Finally Stop Believing That you have to wait 24 hours before filing a missing person report.

Alex Green Report

Bored_Panda
Bored_Panda
Community Member
9 hours ago (edited)

No! You should file it straight away to find them sooner

#7

30 Common Myths That People Have To Finally Stop Believing Trickle down economics.

TwoTeapotsForXmas , Scott Graham Report

Waite Forit
Waite Forit
Community Member
7 hours ago

If rich people were putting their money back into the economy, there wouldn't be any billionaires.

#8

30 Common Myths That People Have To Finally Stop Believing I got pregnant in 2002 and people legit told me I shouldn't raise my arms over my head because the cord would wrap around the baby's neck. Not just great grandmas telling me this either. People at my restaurant job fussed at me all the time for getting things off high shelves. Insane.

YouSeaBlue , Jernej Graj Report

Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
9 hours ago

This was hilarious! Can those people please draw a pic on how they think your arms and the cord ia connected?

#9

30 Common Myths That People Have To Finally Stop Believing That the hymen is a freshness seal like a snapple cap, has any bearing on virginity, and your first time should hurt and cause bleeding

Honey-and-Venom , DANNY G Report

Monday
Monday
Community Member
7 hours ago

You can break your "freshness seal" by riding a bike....I never understood the obsession.

#10

30 Common Myths That People Have To Finally Stop Believing Over cracking your knuckles will lead to arthritis.

HairoftheDog89 , Eren Li Report

Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
9 hours ago

It does lead to the people around you being annoyed though.

#11

30 Common Myths That People Have To Finally Stop Believing Swallowed gum will stay in your stomach for 7 years. Never seen a single wad of gum in the hundreds of thousands of stomachs I’ve looked into.

DoctorJonesMD , cottonbro Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
9 hours ago

I hope you have looked into these stomachs in a professional capacity?

#12

30 Common Myths That People Have To Finally Stop Believing Religion, easily.

I get that people believe in religion but they have zero proof that any of it is true.

DreamerMMA , Noah Holm Report

Rosa Harb
Rosa Harb
Community Member
9 hours ago

Thats why its called believing and Not knowing

#13

30 Common Myths That People Have To Finally Stop Believing That we use 10% of our brain. Power or capacity, this was actually proven to be b******t.

SadFront7566 , Kenny Eliason Report

Waite Forit
Waite Forit
Community Member
7 hours ago

But I still have this suspicion about some people I meet.

#14

30 Common Myths That People Have To Finally Stop Believing That GMOs are bad. Without GMOs, we wouldn't have a lot of the food we have today.

Th3MadCreator , Ralph (Ravi) Kayden Report

Panda in the Fake South
Panda in the Fake South
Community Member
8 hours ago

We've been eating GMOs for 1000s of years. That's what selective breeding does. Some of the foods we eat would be poisonous in their original forms

#15

30 Common Myths That People Have To Finally Stop Believing That your generation is always the last good generation.

Special-Sandwich-324 , Everjean Report

Monday
Monday
Community Member
7 hours ago

Can't we just agree that we all suck equally and move on?

#16

30 Common Myths That People Have To Finally Stop Believing Circumcision is medically beneficial enough to be *routinely* done to every male infant born, rather than just like.. you know… waiting to see if it’s actually necessary.

Fit-ish_Mom , Carlo Navarro Report

Circa
Circa
Community Member
9 hours ago

Chopping off bits of a baby's body is a horrific thing to do.

#17

That your hair and fingernails still grow after you die. It's mainly an optical illusion. Your skin decays and shrinks, causing hair and fingernails to look like they've grown.

CasinoKitten Report

Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
8 hours ago

Who’s worried about this anyway? Is someone thinking they’ll have to take the corpse to a hair salon for a trim and manicure?

#18

That cats kill babies.

I’ve run into this so many times since having kids. And it’s not the older grandmas making these statements. I’ve had 20 year olds tell me that you can’t have cats if you plan to have babies because “they’ll steal their breath” or some other variation. No amount of reasoning or rationale will dissuade them of this belief

anothertimesometime Report

Chucky Cheezburger
Chucky Cheezburger
Community Member
9 hours ago

I've always hears that this come from cats that end up sleeping on a baby and the baby can't breath. I have no idea if this is true or not.

#19

30 Common Myths That People Have To Finally Stop Believing Lightning never strikes the same place twice.

SuvenPan , Dan Meyers Report

Waite Forit
Waite Forit
Community Member
7 hours ago

As Fleetwood Mac would say, “Lightning strikes maybe once, maybe twice.”

#20

30 Common Myths That People Have To Finally Stop Believing That birds will abandon their babies if they have a human scent on them.

Dora_Rock , Maurice Schalker Report

birdie
birdie
Community Member
9 hours ago

it can be looked as a good thing that this myth was made, keeps children (or anyone for that matter) from snatching them

#21

30 Common Myths That People Have To Finally Stop Believing That fish only have a 5-second memory. My fish are fed automatically on a timer and they know dinner time better than my goddamn cat.

Osr0 , Brian Wangenheim Report

Arn Edwards
Arn Edwards
Community Member
9 hours ago

Is your cat really damned by god?

#22

30 Common Myths That People Have To Finally Stop Believing Someone can be tested to determine their virginity status. Hymens aren't barriers, they aren't supposed to be broken, and they heal when they do tear. No one, not even a doctor can look at someone and know they're a virgin or not.

Much_Elephant , Clay Banks Report

Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
9 hours ago

Not true. Incels are pretty easy to spot sometimes.

#23

30 Common Myths That People Have To Finally Stop Believing That reading in dim lighting will cause you to lose your eyesight.

Dora_Rock , BENCE BOROS Report

Waite Forit
Waite Forit
Community Member
7 hours ago

It will cause you to lose your place on the page.

#24

30 Common Myths That People Have To Finally Stop Believing Bulls become angry seeing the color red.

SuvenPan , Giovanni Calia Report

Kookamunga
Kookamunga
Community Member
8 hours ago

Bulls become angry when men in stupid Prince outfits taunt them while crowds cheer and then the poor bulls get speared. Absolutely disgusting.

#25

Pit bulls can lock their jaws. If they bite you then you have to kill them because their jaws are locked.

No, I am not kidding. I’ve heard this BS from the elderly and from kids. They just keep repeating this nonsense.

Not_the_EOD Report

Waite Forit
Waite Forit
Community Member
7 hours ago

Only if it is a hybrid created in a Chinese research lab and one of its parents was a snapping turtle.

#26

30 Common Myths That People Have To Finally Stop Believing If you watch the TV too much or too close, you will go blind

rhi_x , Jens Kreuter Report

Cecilie Hammershøy
Cecilie Hammershøy
Community Member
9 hours ago

Or get squared eyes

#27

30 Common Myths That People Have To Finally Stop Believing 90% of the myths surrounding pregnancy and childbirth.

If the baby’s heart rate is fast it’s a girl. If you crave sweet things it’s a girl, if you are carrying “high” it’s a girl.

They’re the only ones I can think of at the moment but there are so many other myths out there.

squeephish , freestocks Report

das aprilkind
das aprilkind
Community Member
9 hours ago

funnily enough I had a major sweet tooth in both my girl pregnancies and was craving savoury foods with my boy. Didn't know about that belief though...

#28

One that's still not known well is the white people in the south and middle America that think they are part Cherokee. You're like 99.9% sure to be wrong. Your family is wrong. There wasn't a "Cherokee princess" or any of that. It's a folks tale basically. And your grandma was told the same as a kid, she told your mom, hour mom td you.

People get defensive about this because you have to accept that A) Your family accidentally mislead you on something your whole life, and B) you don't have some magic Cherokee princess Native American blood. You're just white.

This is what happened with Elizabeth Warren. She was told this tale and believed she was part Cherokee. I was also told this and believed it while growing up. Almost all of my friends were told the same about themselves too.

Just a folk tale passed down the generations

appleparkfive Report

CaptainDinosaur
CaptainDinosaur
Community Member
9 hours ago

100% true. I heard the same c**p my whole life. Did the old 23&me test... ZERO native DNA. I'm literally more Neanderthal than Native American.

#29

30 Common Myths That People Have To Finally Stop Believing You eat 8 spiders a lifetime

Your_Enabler , James Petts Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
9 hours ago

It is ridiculous belief, I have eaten 8 just this morning.

#30

30 Common Myths That People Have To Finally Stop Believing Carrots improve vision. Has to be on the list for top propaganda campaigns. Started in WWII to cover for the use of radar. Still to this day more people I meet believe it than don't.

Neither-Storage-4157 , Markus Spiske Report

Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
9 hours ago

Carrots contain beta-carotene which is converted to vitamin A in the body, which in turn binds to a protein in the eye to make rhodopsin. Rhodopsin is a light-absorbing molecule necessary for low-light and colorvision. In turn, the absence of vitamin A can cause nightblindbess. So in a way, carrots can improve your eyesight.

