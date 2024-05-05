ADVERTISEMENT

There is something deeply satisfying about digging up the earth, planting some seeds and then watching the (sometimes literal) fruit of your labor sprout. If you feel this way, you are definitely not alone, as there are all sorts of online groups dedicated to this very topic.

The “GardenTime” Facebook group is dedicated to funny and insightful posts about growing things at home. We also got in touch with gardening expert and home farmer Charles Dowding to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your thoughts below.

More info: Facebook | CharlesDowding.co.uk