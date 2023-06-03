There’s nothing better than having fresh basil to top your pizza with or dazzling daffodils from your own garden to surprise your friends with. But having access to these gorgeous plants requires more than just a green thumb. Apparently, gardeners also have a great sense of humor!

Below, you'll find some of the funniest pics from the “Gardening Humour” Facebook group, so all of you plant-loving pandas can bond with your fellow gardeners. Keep reading to also find conversations with the group's creator, David Griffiths, and horticulturist Jessica Walliser, and enjoy viewing these hilarious photos that might make you particularly proud of your own plant babies!